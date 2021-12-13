Wholesale Price Inflation in Germany Totally Blows Out, Highest in the Data Going Back to 1962

The ECB is still recklessly delusional.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Wholesale prices in Germany – an indicator of what is further up in the pricing pipeline for consumers and businesses – spiked by 16.6% in November, from a year ago, the worst increase in the data going back to 1962, and up from 15.2% in October, and from 13.2% in September, the German statistical office Destatis reported today:
Given the decline in wholesale prices last year, and to eliminate the resulting “base effects” that everyone has been dragging out to brush off this bout of red-hot inflation, it’s helpful to look at the month-to-month increases over the past six months: Annualized June through November, wholesale inflation spiked by 13.6%.
And to see beyond the base effect by a different method, over the past two years, so since November 2019, wholesale inflation spiked by 14.5%, jumping right over the trough in the middle.
The index values of wholesale inflation show this historic spike without any of the base effects and other excuses:
Here are some of the biggest winners by category, price changes compared to a year ago:
- Mineral-oil products: +62.4% year-over-year.
- Ores, metals, and semi-finished metal products: +60.3%
- Timber: +41.1%
- Grains, raw tobacco, seeds, and animal feed: +30.3%
- Agricultural raw materials and live animals: +21.7%
- Milk, dairy products, eggs, vegetable oils: +11.8%
- Coffee, tea, cacao, and spices: +14.1%
- Lumber, construction materials, paints, sanitary ceramics (toilets, ceramic washbasins, etc.): +15.3%
- Flour and wheat products: +7.5%
All product categories showed year-over-year price increases, and none showed price declines. Everyone is raising prices and passing them on to the next business in line, and those businesses are paying those prices, confident that they can pass them on, ultimately to the end user, either a business or the consumer.
And it has been filtering into, but with a lag, consumer price inflation in Germany, which reached 5.2% in November, the highest since 1992.
Germany’s surging consumer price inflation has also been brushed off with the infamous “base effects,” including those linked to the VAT reductions in 2020. The Fed too had brushed off the US inflation with the “base effect.” But sooner or later, these excuses are going to run out of base effects, and in Germany this will happen January 2022, when inflation pure and simple will be seen just raging on its own.
The ECB, with an eye on the Fed, has been even more reckless in talking away the inflation that is now raging in many parts of Europe. But given the recent data, and given the U-Turn by the Fed on inflation, the ECB will likely but gradually and far behind even the Fed acknowledge that this is a massive problem that won’t just go away on its own.
Wow, those rocket increases in food prices! And for a country that is not self-sufficient in food production.
As the Sierra Nevada snowpack keeps on disappearing, the US will not be either.
Are they prioritising growth?
Is their employment increasing?
GDP increasing?
You cannot usefully discuss costs without discussing what was bought for those costs, if anything.
Amen. Let us hope for massive snow falls this winter so our crucial, California farms/groves get enough water to keep going. Anything is possible in this climate chaos.
We will face increasing prices particularly since Americans are addicted to Chinese products and the PPI for Chinese producers is going skyhigh. While I own two German cars, a classic one of which I am afraid to get fixed due to the ludicrous rises in parts prices, which will make parts even more ludicrously expensive in 2022, most Americans are less affected by price hikes in Germany or other EU countries: the percentage of their products that they buy is tiny.
First to say Weimar.
Germans know inflation. Get the wheelbarrows ready.
Weimar ???
“Weimar?” City in Germany where the country’s post-WWI constitution was drafted. The document was considered very liberal for its time but it led to very divided government and in the end was replaced by a dictatorship. For many, the Weimar constitution is closely linked to the the currency collapse that took place about 4 years after its adoption. The lawyer who drafted it, Hugo Preuss, died in 1925.
Just to give some context on the sort of inflation the Papiermark experienced in the early 1920s… the lowest-denominated banknote in Germany in 1920 was a 10 Mark note. By 1924 the smallest note was a 10 trillion(!) Mark note.
Dr Havenstein is rolling in his grave
*sighs* The Weimer Republic, an interwar governmental body based in Germany which was on rocky footing for much of its existence, consisting of runaway inflation when currency literarily had to be “wheeled in” on wheelbarrows.
Folks, if you’re going to drag old Weimar out of the barn, at least learn how to spell it.
Is it time to go long on wheelbarrows?
No, but investing in dual citizenship might come in handy.
Which two?
Beware what curse you wish on others. WE may need wheelbarrows too and for the same reason if things continue as they are.
The northern European countries, whose middle class tends to have more “savings”, are going to experience some very interesting politics over the next few years as inflation basically devalues their worth. Even more questionable is whether Italy or Greece can stay the course and remain in the Euro zone.
Geez, that’s looking bad. If only something was invented in the last decade that could provide the Germans with a decentralized and trustless store of value.
Yeah, BTC is down 26% in just one month. “Trustless” for sure for sure :-]
Oh, well said.
It’s a shame BTC can’t be spent on groceries and gasoline in Germany (or anywhere).
Die wunderbare Welt des westlichen Kapitalismus!
Economic policy coming home to roost. Germany got rid of their strong currency and vendor financed Spain, Italy, Greece, Portugal and France. Chickens coming home to roost and Germans going to pick up the tab with inflation. Better than not getting paid back at all I guess.
Is it true it’s easier to buy gold in Germany than US?
Can’t say about Germany, but in Austria you can buy gold at bank branches, easy-peasy.
How can the Fed manage to keep internet rates so low given the high rate of inflation? I understand the Fed controls the funds rate but how can all the investors out there not demand a rate that at least keeps up with inflation
I think the answer to your question is that the Treasury has been starving the market of new issuance, due to the debt ceiling and at the same time, they are buying Treasuries, so that just starves the market and there are certain traders that will continue to invest in Treasury bonds as long as that happens.
But, the debt ceiling limit has been raised, so now the Treasury will need to start financing the debt spending plus they need to put about $500 billion in the Treasury, to build their normal cushion.
But the impact is going to be over multiple months, as each month another $300 billion is going to be added to the Treasuries in circulation.
This is simple supply and demand. The Fed create artificial demand with purchases and the Treasury stripped supply by not issuing new debt.
My bet is we see 4% mortgage rates by April at the latest. And that will kill the real estate market. Watch massive price declines in the 2nd half of the year, in time for the Democrats to lose both House and Senate.
The country will turn even more against Biden once their assets get stripped of value.
4% mortgages aren’t high at all. I doubt it will cause a real estate crash. 6-7% for sure and I do believe a real estate crash is coming but a sub 1% increase won’t do much imo. Just further slow down the top of the bubble a bit. Added in with spring buying seasonality I don’t see it in your scenario. But here’s hoping. I’d love to see it crash and only have a 4% mortgage since I’m sitting on the sidelines. I don’t have that level of optimism however.
It’s psychological, regardless of the underlying supposed reason.
The public has also mostly turned over their savings to professional fund managers who don’t have the same motives because it isn’t their money.
Treasuries are not a horrible investment compared to stocks, junk bonds, cash, REITs most likely. Fed’s got it all compressed to give total return next to nothing for a decade in real terms.
what are “internet rates”? :)
This shit is how you get Brown Shirts in the streets. ECB bank president needs to be arrested. She is a criminal already and now an enemy of the security of the German people. Harsh words but inflation like this will have violent repercussions for a manufacturing export economy which is Germany.
Inflation is going to be labeled ‘cyclical’ next :)
Crime is about to rise ‘unexpectedly’.
The German inflation rate is Transitory.
Relax. It is temporary.
Soon, it will no longer be 13-14%.
It will soon, temporarily, be 20, 25%. Temporary.
Relax.
Frau Merkel must be delighted she won’t have to handle this problem.
She’ll be far too busy writing her memoirs anyway.
Better buy that Bimmer now, before the 60.3% ore and metals increase hits.
Thanks for using the proper terminology…
The American people are a bunch of fools who deserve to lose everything they have. Not so for the Germans. They are going to demand action. I would not be surprised to see Germany bail on the EU if action is not taken quickly.
Germans won’t do a darn thing, like in the USA. The population either lacks or is too foolish to use the levers of control it has over government.
For example, Germans kept Merkel in power, who flooded the country with immigrants. This was terrible for national unity and standard of living. Germany has over 21 million immigrants, 2/3 of whom are from outside the EU. Unsuccessful countries export their domestic problems and culture via emigration.
Similarly, the USA no longer has a common set of values or culture. Immigration was a big part of that, but hardly the only issue. Now it’s too late, just buckle up.
Wolf usually deletes defeatist or anti-American comments like this, let’s see what happens here. Probably thinks I’m a Russian bot or something.
Edit: 21 million is the population of migrant background, many of whom were born in Germany
The EU is on its way to being conquered demographically. I’ll let everyone guess by whom and from where.
Not hard… and you are right…
The minute you allow appeasement, you are doomed…
And you have destroyed the efforts of those who have come before you whose sacrifices allowed you to have the life you are giving away without contribution from the recipients…
Well your name is Ivan but I don’t hold that against you
Red,
Check out side 1, track 4 of ‘Sandinista!’ by The Clash (1980 3-vinyl lp). ‘Ivan Meets G.I. Joe’
Speaking of Germany, my Econ 101 Prof @ the U of MN, Walter Heller, helped form the Marshall Plan and was instrumental in re-establishing the Deutsche Mark after WW II.
But just after that, when the Iron Curtain went up, Dad was a radar technician and repairman in the US Army Air Corps. His work was an important piece that helped keep the airlift operational.
The ECB is headquartered in Frankfurt; Germany does not control its own currency.
And likewise, in truth, the USA does not control its own currency. Although in theory, Congress does.
Ted T.: The Bimmer is already bought. She is on life support (aka battery tender) in the garage as 25 cm of snow fell this weekend. No Blizzaks or road salt for my sweet car to worry about. However, there is a new Cayman GT4 at the local Porsche dealer.
Its not about a particular people, the majority of all peoples are financial illiterates. What percentage of Americans knows about the Fed and how they function? I bet it will be less than 5%.
Same for others, most people think money is honest, you just need to work harder.
That is how they get way with theft, because we consent to it by our own ignorance.
The pain threshold is much higher, we could be experiencing 10 to 15% inflation rates for years and nothing will happen.
Look at Turkey, why arent people revolting?
Germans have healthcare, employment insurance, good tenant rights.
The idea that they have conceded core rights on the same level as the USA is not correct. Nobody has folded like Americans.
I think key in US is you have to have rural property of 10 acres or more. You have a lot of rights on your own property in conservative states. Most sheriffs are conservative and will leave you alone unless you are selling drugs.
Except Australians, I know, I live here.
Hear! Hear! No add’l comment necessary.
Having lived in a modified form of Turkish culture for three years (Turkish Cyprus), I was interested in information about Turks in Germany. Here is the ethnic distribution in Germany (worldatlas dot com):
1 German 80.0%
2 Turk 3.7%
3 Pole 1.9%
4 Russian 1.5%
5 Italian 1.0%
6 African German 1.0%
7 Arab 0.6%
8 Romanian 0.5%
9 Greek 0.5%
10 Others 9.3%
I remember articles/books/films, about doing Turks grunt work for cheap, like various cohorts of immigrants have in the United States. I like Turkish culture except for the built-in corruption. Here is a more positive view of immigrants in Germany (from above website):
“These ethnic minorities significantly contribute to the German culture regarding art, music, cuisine and lifestyle. Similarly, German culture has influenced the way of life of these ethnic minorities. The variety of cultures in Germany has made the country advance in many aspects.”
The World Atlas site doesn’t say what date the numbers are from assuming we’re looking at the same entry, but I think they’re as of 2010. The site you mention shows population at 81 million, which matches 2010, whereas Germany is ~84 million according to most sources. The percentages from World Atlas also match another source I’m looking at, but my source explicitly says it’s 2010 – i.e. before the massive influx.
@ivanislav
You’re right. There was a spike, that peaked in 2015. Looks like good information is on statistica dot com, this page:
/statistics/894223/immigrant-numbers-germany/
If you look at the number of immigrants by country (2020), most are from countries that are relatively near to Germany (Romania, Poland, Bulgaria, Italy) and to a lesser extent Turkey, Croatia, Hungary, Serbia.
The current number of immigrants has gone down from the peak so that it is roughly equal to the average between 1991 to 2001.
The large majority of current applicants (2021) are from Syria (36,108), Afghanistan (12,505), and Iraq (7,074).
In my view, they are probably getting getting high quality people as immigrants for the most part. I was a college instructor in a context where there were a lot of Syrian students. The educated ones seemed very capable and sharp intelligence. One of them told me: “In Syria, most honest people are in prison.”
Reality check for you dude. America has never had a common set of values or culture. Have you ever read a history book in your life? There’s a reason we’re known as the melting pot. And you act like it’s wolf’s problem that your crap gets deleted. Bet your the same kind of guy who says it’s a violation of free speech and the Constitution when a private website removes your post.
Smh
And I bet you’re the type of guy to engage in baseless and inaccurate ad hominem attacks :) Have a great day!
The new traficlight coaliton in Germany stands for opening the bordrs even more than Frau Merkel and forget the possibilty that common sense would return to German energy policy due to the Greens being in the government. It is said that the incoming new head of Buba is inclined to printing ….
What government did they elect? EU puppets? Greens and Social Democrats? I doubt that new government will bail.
The Germans wanted the Euro. They now own the debt of the PIGS. Not so smart!
Over 10 years inflation is only up 20% or 2%/year.
It sounds better that way.
Germany should bail on the EU and go back to their own currency.
New world currency !
It’s coming and I’m sure that it will be carried in my smart phone rather than in my wallet.
Ban all central banks and don’t forget the Bank of International Settlements, the International Monetary fund and especially the United States’ hyper secret Exchange Stabilization Fund and their $21,000,000 000
slush fund to manipulate gold & Silver, bond markets and the US dollar.
I have framed billion Reich Mark notes on my wall.
Just a few notes:
German reparations had to be paid in gold marks – not fiat.
For generations – Germans were the most anti-inflation citizens out there. I guess all lessons learned are eventually lost with “free” money.
Hyper inflation leads to misery leads to bankruptcy leads to entirely new systems of governments leads to war/civil war.
I have framed Assignats in my French countryside home. Real ones.
Based on lands and properties stolen by the revolutionaries from the clergy.
I like to look at them.
They remind me of the first step to tyranny: a central bank.
LOL! Tyranny existed long before central banks.
German reparation gave credit for Grundig, Blaupunkt, VW, ships…
no marks, no gold.
People always want to take the pain later or transfer it to someone else.
Maybe they should raise interest rates. Duh.
They don’t control that anymore.
1) Inflation destroy the middle class. gov love inflation, because it reduce gov debt in real terms…
2) After wall street AAPL $3T project, the new variant will send the markets down, causing a disinflation.
3) It’s all about power. OmiXi expansion is an opportunity not to be missed : $6T programs and domination.
4) That must happen before Nov 2022 election, in order to demolish
“transitory” Joe Manchin.
5) Polls indicate gov popularity decay, but they don’t care, if they can
foist their programs.
(I’m german)
housing: is not part of cpi. rent is (low weight). EZB is talking about including housing costs in cpi (for european measurement).
energy: most of what you pay for gazoline is tax (>50%). electric energy is very expensive in Germany with subsidies for certain big industrial consumers. Otoh you can have low consumption. WFH + wife (teacher) = 1067 kwh/year which is low even for german standards.
Again: most of the costs are taxes, Abgaben+Umlagen (don’t know the english words for it)
food insecurity: no. Germany imports a lot of food for animals (meat) which is exported then. Workers in ‘Schlachthöfen’ come from bulgaria/romania. When you look at Germany coming back after 30 years you’ll notice that most gardens of new homes don’t have apple trees anymore. Too much work. Cheaper/easier to buy stuff. Most of the fruits in the garden of my parents simply rot (my parents are old and I cannot eat them all but noone is interested. In theory there is a lot of room (not in the cities) to grow some of your food = fruit trees).
Besides that Germany imports a lot of luxery food or strawberies during winter. Noone ‘needs’ that.
Income: a lot of people I know bought a home in the last 5 years. Which was very expensive. With higher costs for living some of them might get into trouble. Especially *if* rates are sent higher. Nobody wanted to believe me when I mentioned that they should read the credit contract carefully. The bank is supposed to ask for more securities when the value of the house drops too low. Even if they are making the monthly payments. In Germany housing debt is what you cannot walk away from. ‘Zwangsversteigerung’ would be the term looking for.
Social spending: Germany’ ‘invited’ a lot of people over the last 30 years (and has a growing % of population unable/unwilling/too old to work). Most of them are not exactly productive. Instead a lot of them are part of what is the biggest chunk of what Germany spends its money/taxes on: social spending. Inflation (higher benefits) here could kill Germany.
Craftsmen: those I know try to get rid of bad customers (20%) who make too much problems (80%) and keep the good ones telling them they want to finish the job but can’t do it right now. So you can get different stories. Some might say that they don’t see much problem getting things done while others won’t get anyone answering their calls. New customers are served last.
I haven’t seen empty shelves but unknown in Germany since a long time is: product is out. Buy something else which is there.
Great insight, I’m in the US but find it interesting to hear how everyone else around the world is navigating the current situation. Thanks for posting.
I am from Germany. Gasoline prices are a good example how retail prices are totally different from wholesale prices. About two thirds of the retail price are taxes. This year taxes were increased due to carbon tax on fuel.
Retail gasoline prices as of today compared to 2019 are 13% higher, maximum 20% higher if you have bad luck at the station. Without the increased carbon tax, The price would be about 8% higher than 2019, 14% higher on a bad day.
So you can see that we are not hit as much by rising gasoline prices as we are bad off with high taxes anyway.
“So you can see that we are not hit as much by rising gasoline prices as we are bad off with high taxes anyway.”
So the push in Germany (and the EU in general) is to move to electric cars. Nice…..but how will the government recoup the taxes it is going to lose on gasoline and diesel when there is diminishing sales of it?
I wonder if these governments have thought this through?
Taxes coming on per mile driven basis. BTW, in CA as well, gas price includes lot of taxes. this is nothing new.
Powell announcement in the AM……This inflation in Germany will not affect the US……..after all we are protected by the Atlantic Ocean. A modern economic theory developed by the same folks as developed Transitory.
Meanwhile back at the secret FOMC meeting off the record…….hahahaha……..lets stick that on the middle class…….. you know we want 2 percent inflation and 4 percent unemployment…….raise rates……..hahaha…….lets tell them we are concerned……..so 2 years from now we are thinking of meeting about it………..Jay…….you are so funny……..pass the toke.
We are going to test the social fabric of this country……hope it holds. Folks around here are not the same as 1929……more like 1917. Angry.
Check out target2!! German bank deposits are an “accounting entry” from the never-to-be-settled European interbank settlement system Target2. So when an Italian buys a German car on credit, the Italian banks and German banks settle through target2, minus on the Italian side, plus on the German side. This only needs to be settled when the EU breaks up.
As has been pithily pointed out, this is the equivalent of the Germans having absolutely won at Monopoly and owning all properties, lend the other players cash just to keep on going.
This is in addition to the ECB printing funds to hand out to the southern nations, which then use the money to purchase high value goods from german, so all the reflation attempts in the south end up as, yes, German inflation. The southern nations lose money to the northern countries and there is no fiscal union to rebalance.
Now this is intractable because the Germans aren’t going to get the money, the debts are too large, so how to proceed and presumably the goal will be to inflate away the debts. France and Italy recently did some deal that they will defy German probity within the Eurozone.
This for many is why Brexit, or just running in an attempt to get clear, was a really good decision for the UK and not, as often suggest, an act of deranged fascism.
Italy for example, is in debt for half a trillion Euros. Then the others come up to -over a trillion euros that for the Germans is bank vapor-. Every so often you can also read the Germans wondering how come the Italians retire so much earlier, and have higher individual net worths, plus have the largest gold reserves in the EU. Thats not singling Italy out, its just an egregious outstanding example out of Portugal, Spain and Greece.
https://www.reuters.com/markets/rates-bonds/italys-target2-debt-rises-14-mth-high-november-2021-12-07/
LordSunbeamTheThird,
Before you get too tangled up in the idea that Italians are buying German cars on credit, please note that Italy is an industrial power that supplies German manufacturers with components. It also builds its own cars and high-speed trains and heavy trucks and what not. Italy has a trade SURPLUS.
I suggest to you that in the main Italy doesn’t have that kind of surplus. A trade surplus is not always good and in this case for Italy it is not.
The Italian surplus is because Italians earn more from their overseas investments, than foreigners earn from their Italian investments.
Its not because they are an export powerhouse of real goods although of course they have some successful exports and supply Germany and drive Fiats. The Italians get their money -out- of the country and this printed money comes from the ECB via state borrowing hence the extraordinary level of government debt (held also by Italian banks).
This pseudo surplus also has the effect of keeping prices higher in Italy than they should be.
Described better than I can put it here. Italy is recognised as a baked in tragedy of youth unemployment and particularly in the south with an approaching 50% poverty rate.
I said TRADE SURPLUS, exports of goods minus imports of goods, which has nothing to do with income from overseas investments and getting money out of the country or whatever.
You must be thinking about the current account balance or something.
I’m really surprised that the % for timber is much higher than lumber.
Central bankers have been, for more than 10 years, trying to create higher inflation to reduce the value of government debt.
Now that they have finally succeeded, do you really think they are going to start fighting inflation now? No they are not!
Central bankers are very happy that inflation, their favorite solution, has finally arrived!
They want inflation high, but not so high that people look for alternatives or panic. It’s a balancing act.
They need to cook the frog without it noticing and talk it back into the water every time it thinks about leaving. That’s why they first downplayed the duration, and now that that has no longer works, are talking about making plans to do something in the future. Narrative control impacts behavior.
This is their dream scenario, talking about it is as effective as raising rates. Ever seen Merv King’s quotes on Maradona?
The flaw in your theory is that high inflation will make debt payments sky rocket.
I don’t believe Central banks are all alike. Historically, the Fed didn’t give a crap about government debt. If the oligarch member-owners in the Fed cartel wanted the government debt to balloon to increase their profits, they would work to balloon the government debt. If some form of deflation would increase profits, they worked for that.
The Fed has never been an institution that put the United States government economy as top priority. Except for preventing its collapse to so they can keep on bleeding it. Sort of like keeping a brain-dead body alive to prevent the estate from going into probate and losing all the gravy-train management fees.
Germany can’t just raise rates, this is the design flaw in the Euro.
All economies have to move at the same speed, but now inflation is hitting Germany and a downturn is hitting the PIGS they need two interest rates.
That or they could all do as Keynes said : euthenize the rentier.
But no politicians want to really *solve* the problem.
I was on holiday, in about 1994, in what is now Croatia, but back then was Yugoslavia. One day I went into a bar and brought a beer, in cash, Yugoslavia had almost no credit card facilities at this time, the Barman held his hand out for my money, after I had paid, naturally I was reluctant to hand over more cash after a completed transaction, I didn’t speak Croat and he had very limited English.
After a while a German acted as translator and explained he doesn’t want to keep it, so still reluctantly I handed over the cash in my hand, the barman took a pen and crossed off the last three noughts of the denomination of each note, my 10,000 Dinar note, about the price of a pint of beer, about 80p GBP, became a 10 Dinar note.
I was obviously pretty furious but the German explained that the currency had revalued overnight, and since it was impractical to print enough cash for the whole economy overnight, the government had instructed every one to cross three noughts of the end of each denomination of note, (dinar), metal coins,change, were just to be thrown away.
When I left the country, which was a beautiful country with really nice people, I found the airport with literally hundreds of dustbins full of money, anything less than 50 Dinar notes, (previously 50,000), could not be changed back home as the note was only worth 20p GBP, and the currency exchanges didn’t want to be filled with worthless Dinar devaluing by the hour.
As I left I gave the maid who had looked after me whilst staying at the hotel a £5 Stirling note, she fell onto her knees and thanked me, I was astounded and somewhat embarrassed. When I relayed this incident to someone else they explained that I had given her 6 months of salary as a tip.
This could possibly be in your future, I have seen and experienced inflation first hand, it had no effect on me personally, but that may not always be the case, subsequently I have always kept a small amount of insurance in the form of gold.
KFC had 10 piece chicken for $9.99. It recently went to 9 piece for $9.99 and today it’s now 9 piece for $11.99. This is Portland Oregon.
There are about 90 million vacant housing units in China all brand new and still waiting for occupancy, in a country that is now undergoing depopulation.
There are about 30 million residential units unused in the USA. Many of these properties do not earn incomes and are mortgaged to access low interest capital that is used for other investments.
These real estate assets continue to significantly appreciate in value, albeit vacantly. If these assets are seriously devalued, there might be a top down revolution, this time to be led by the upper classes of the world system (which explains the massive injections of money printing).
The built-in-inflation of the globalist system discourages savings and keeps the herd running on a conveyor belt of real estate investment and securities.
It’s as if the system is running towards the edge of a cliff. What the ongoing depression will bring to inflated asset prices is something that remains to be seen.
WR – Thank you the info. This is mind numbing.
In your opinion, how much interest rates needs to be to tackle this type of inflation? And how long do you think the fed is might take to raise the interest rate that much?
Sorry forgot to add I was asking in regards to US inflation.
They need to be high enough to jar people and businesses out of their inflationary mindset. This won’t be easy to do.
Forgive me for trying to answer a question related to the article. Is the EU Bank Lending Rate the equivalent to our Federal fund rate of 0.25%?
If so it stands at 1.75 percent in October 2021. That rate is too way beneath the inflation numbers. Would we expect that the EU would be pushing this rate up in the near future?
The world’s central bankers are looking the fool at this point. They finally got clowned, big time, and they did it to themselves. Their own words and actions have now come back to haunt them.
All eyes are now on the FED and Powell this Wednesday. I’d argue that this is the biggest policy decision they’ve had in over 50 years. They messed up big time and they know it. With their “transitory” nonsense, it’s like they were hoping they could just jawbone inflation away. That’s not how it works.
In order to get a handle on inflation, the FED needs to be ahead of the curve. Instead, they are ridiculously far behind. First and foremost, the FED needs to announce that they are ending QE immediately. Not in March, but immediately. Then, they need to announce rate hikes starting next month, and not chintzy 25 basis point hikes. They need to start off with 100 basis points minimum, and signal repeated hikes to get to a rate of at least 5% by the end of next year, and that’s still not enough.
Of course, I don’t expect them to do this. I expect them to announce that they are going to continue pumping QE into March, adding another $180 BILLION, which is absurdly irresponsible and grotesquely inappropriate. Then I expect them to announce that a rate hike of 25 basis points might happen sometime after their taper is over with. That’s like an ant pissing on a forest fire. I mean, WOW, Powell, how aggressive.