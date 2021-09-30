US Dollar Status as Dominant “Global Reserve Currency” amid Reckless QE & Government Deficits

The decline of Dollar Hegemony. But other options are also shaky.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The global share of US-dollar-denominated exchange reserves – these are financial assets such as US Treasury securities, US corporate bonds, US mortgage-backed securities, etc., held by foreign central banks – declined to 59.2% in the second quarter, according to the IMF’s Composition of Official Foreign Exchange Reserves (COFER) data released today. In Q4 last year, the dollar’s share hit a 25-year low of 58.9%. And by the dreary looks of it, the dollar continues on its long, slow, uneven downward trajectory (2014 is the beginning of the quarterly data, prior data is annual):
The Fed is a reckless money-printer, and the US government, which had binged on deficit spending for years, went hog-wild since March 2020. But the central banks and governments of other major developed economies have also been on this program, some even worse. And so, the pandemic didn’t shift the relationships around and left intact the long-term downward trajectory of the dollar as dominant reserve currency.
Since 2014, the dollar’s share has dropped 6.8 percentage points, from 66% to 59.2%, on average nearly 1 percentage point per year. At the pace of the past six years, the dollar’s share of global reserve currencies would drop below 50% in about a decade.
The Fed’s own holdings of dollar-denominated assets – mainly $5.4 trillion in Treasury securities and $2.5 trillion in MBS – are not included in global foreign exchange reserves. Nor are the ECB’s holdings of euro-denominated securities. Nor are the Bank of Japan’s holdings of yen-denominated securities, etc. Included are only the assets each central bank that are denominated in foreign currency.
The arrival of the euro didn’t help the dollar: two decades of decline
In 2001, the dollar’s share of foreign exchange reserves ticked up to 71.5%, after which the last bout of the dollar’s long-term decline started. It’s also the period of the full-blown arrival of the euro. The dollars share has since then dropped by 12.3 percentage points, to 59.2% currently.
But there was a spectacular plunge in the dollars share of global reserve currencies that started in 1978 and bottomed out in 1991, reflecting years of massive inflation, during which the dollar lost about half its share. It then recovered until the euro came along (year-end % shares, except 2021 = Q2):
Exchange rates have something to do with it.
Central banks hold foreign exchange reserves that are denominated in various currencies. For example, the People’s Bank of China holds about $3.1 trillion worth of foreign exchange reserves, denominated in all kinds of currencies. Of this amount, $1.1 trillion are US Treasury securities denominated in USD. The remaining $2 trillion in reserves are composed of undisclosed amounts of yen-denominated securities, euro-denominated securities, etc. The IMF, when it compiles its COFER data, translates all non-dollar amounts into USD.
So the dollar’s share of total foreign exchange reserves depends to some extent on the exchange rates of those other currencies against the USD.
And exchange rates have fluctuated a lot. But since 1999, roughly the time span since the euro eased into existence, the Dollar Index (DXY), despite violent moves up and down, has barely changed.
And the long-term decline of the dollar’s share of global foreign exchange reserves over this time span isn’t attributable to exchange rates, but to central banks unloading dollar-denominated assets (data via YCharts):
The dollar v. the euro v. the also-rans v. the Chinese RMB.
The euro share of global reserve currencies has been relatively stable in recent years at just over 20%. In Q2, it was 20.5%. It has been the second largest reserve currency throughout its existence. The fervent hopes in the early years of the euro for “parity” with the dollar were vigorously bashed during the euro debt crisis.
All other reserve currencies combined, including the Chinese renminbi, had a share of 20.2% in Q2. They’re the spaghetti at the bottom of the chart. The RMB, which became an official reserve currency in 2016, was supposed to blow the dollar away; it’s the short red line at the bottom:
The chart below is a close-up of the also-rans, on their own, on a scale from 0% to 6%. In the group, the yen stands out because it gained considerable share over the past few years, to 5.8% currently.
Note the rise of the RMB (red line) from around 1% when it first became a separately listed reserve currency in Q4 2016, and was removed from the “other” category whose share then dropped (yellow line).
Nearly five years after becoming an official reserve currency, the RMB’s share reached 2.6%. People who’d hoped the RMB would pull the rug out from under the dollar will have to be exceedingly patient.
The RMB became the fifth largest reserve currency in 2018 – behind the USD, EUR, YEN, and GBP – when it surpassed the Canadian dollar and the Australian dollar.
The very slow progress of the RMB, visible only under this type of magnifying glass, indicates that central banks around the world remain leery of the RMB – the only reserve currency that is still not fully convertible, further impeding its acceptance.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Metal roofs are a great defense against wildfires. Click here or call 1-800-543-8938 for details from our sponsor, the Classic Metal Roofing folks.
Classic Metal Roofing Systems, the leader in fire safe roofing for residential applications, manufactures products that are 1/20 the weight of most tile products and eligible for Class A, B, or C fire ratings as determined by roof preparation.
A few thoughts.
India, a huge population and a fast growing economy that is expected to be one on the top three in a decade, is not even a blip.
Canada Loonie is quietly getting more respect.
Russia, with a very low debt/GDP ratio not even a blip.
So, what would seem as obvious variables, may not make much of a difference.
The Russian ruble is known for its serial collapses/devaluations that make the ugly dollar look like a saint.
In 2008, 100 RUB = $4.20.
Now, 100 RUB = $1.40
No one wants to hold anything denominated in rubles unless it pays a huge amount of interest to compensate for the risk.
Is the SDR “other” in this graph?
No. The SDR is not a currency. It’s a unit of account for the IMF based on a basket of currencies. “Other” are currencies from other countries. There is no public data on what currencies are included, but it’s minuscule. Might be some Brazilian real, Swedish krona, etc.
Do you think we can somehow get Bitcoin in there? It is the currency of El Salvador after all, and they have to count for something in the grand scheme of things.
😝
I don’t think India currency will become on the top three in a decade, cause whether one country’s currency become reserve is dependent on its economic scale (export, personal disposable income, domestic consumer market), all these figures can’t surpass over China
True, but Indian Rupee is free floating unlike YUAN pegged to US$!
China talks a lot but fails to walk it’s talk!
Global Economy after binging on insane creat creation is entering the contraction phase, long kicked dowen by the CBers!
Usually, reserve currencies must be hard currencies. Indian currency is a soft currency. The huge population part is true except they are consumers not producers. Also, its better to have reserve currency of a exporter nation. Why have Indian currency when India is a importer? As I told here before, Indian equivalent of pennies was retired around 1990s (Even before India was ~50 years old). Indian equivalent of nickel and silver were retired around 50 years of age before the 2000. Similarly, the dollar equivalent 1 rupee is not worth for anything except in digital transactions. Probably, the value of Indian currency is going down by more than 10% every year. Anyone holding the Indian currency outside Indian subcontinent is not so smart. This is the number one reason Indians are heavily in to gold jewellery.
True. I remember not long ago many Indians standing in long lines to get new currency. It was very popular practically overnight.
Interesting that the Euro hasn’t declined and they’re into negative interest rates. A mortgage can be had in France for 1%.
Mark, the Euro zone has a positive trade and current account. Unlike the US the Euro is backed by economies which are able to compete in world trade. We on the other hand export approximately 60 billion dollars per month which has to be absorbed. The real question is whether corporations like Apple (that have more foreign executives than US) continue to claim US residence. Approximately 67% of Apple revenue is from overseas…….when will they pull the plug and admit they are no longer US. Once that happens the run on the dollar will be on……and it will be a run not a walk. Gold is a manipulated market….but when the boys are not able to hold back the tidal wave it will explode in dollar terms to a level approaching the cost of producing it by artificial means.
“The real question is whether corporations like Apple (that have more foreign executives than US) continue to claim US residence.”
You mean that publically-traded on the New York Stock Exchange Apple? That NASDAQ darling? The one whose headquarters is in the heart of a technology culture and education system where Venture Capitalists go to discover Unicorns in their natural habitat? The one that’s part of an industry desperate to acquire H1-B Visas and import foreign talent?
THAT Apple?
“Unlike the US the Euro is backed by economies which are able to compete in world trade. We on the other hand export…”
Note from Germany – What do you mean “we”?
Germany is the overwhelming engine of European export competitiveness.
Without Germany, Euroland would likely be as bad off as the US or worse.
I am invested in EU stocks as well. However, if a good capacitor or fuel cell or solid state battery is created for cars, their technologies are lagging and their car producers may face shrinking of demand.
The US economy, despite being infested with parasitic banksters and Wall Streeters, also is the cleaner, dirty shirt. Imagine if they were all sent to exile in Northern Alaska to hunt for food! We would all become rich.
Good luck if you are invested in China. LOL. Enjoy its Cultural Revolution V. 2.0! Hope you have other savings.
Japan is still shrinking in population, which may good for individual Japanese but bad for Japan’s economy and power. South Korea has issues.
Other countries are small fry economically. Thanks to this our US dollar is only SLOWLY being replaced as the world reserve currency. The CCP has helped us by terrifying the world. LOL.
Are you familiar with David Graeber’s take on bonds and the dollar?
He says that we make subservient states hold USD and pay them lower return in bonds than inflation. It’s the modern take on old tribute states where powerful states made subservient ones pay tribute.
Interesting to see the slide coincide with US geopolitical might in Vietnam and then the failure of War On Terror.
This is true if maybe unplanned. We did not fail in the war on terror. If the agreement with the Taliban to remove our troops had not been carried out, the Taliban would NOT have evaporated away. LOL
The same, billionaire-owned, US media would be documenting how their new, renewed attacks were killing or maiming US and coalition troops. Thank god, we are out. With the new US, long-distance drones, the Taliban will still fear our retaliation if it aids terrorism against the US. We may even want to secretly aid them if they then help Uighur freedom fighters who the CCP calls terrorists.
The USA hasn’t been in a War of Conquest since fighting the Spaniards for the South West. Every other conflict has been a Police Action for keeping the peace (We purchased Alaska from the Russians).
With the resent price hikes hit and miss on commodities, energy and consumer goods together with supply chain problems some may start to question the need for currency reserves. Just currency is what there have been no shortage.
It may be more useful to have reserves of strategic important supplies and good connections back the supply lines.
All the central bankers keep printing the nominal value of stuff higher. Houses, stocks, gold. All currencies ugly contestants in a beauty contest.
For now. Back in the day (1971?), Nixon had to end the dollar’s convertibility to gold when everyone wanted out of the mighty US Dollar. The 1970s was also known for the energy crisis mirroring today’s situation ….
The dollar index belongs at 65 or lower but expect an intervention before that happens. In exchange terms it should never happen, but the political three way standoff gives the obstructionists some cover. Maybe a chance to buy back all that debt with cheaper currency.
Asked in honest ignorance, but do the various ‘net currencies’ like Bitcoin play a role in any of this?
No. None. They’re not currencies. They’re not dollar-denominated assets, or any currency denominated assets. They’re gambling tokens.
Hmmmm
Might be missing something here, but it seems to me the amount of debt denominated in dollars outside the U.S., rather than just those held as reserves by foreign central banks, is a more useful indicator of both the relative importance of the dollar in the global capital markets and the potential emergence of systemic dollar liquidity issues due to rising dollar interest rates, falling commodity prices, a decline in dollar export earnings due to the pandemic, collateral shortages, unavailability or widening spreads of foreign exchange swaps, debt and funding maturity mismatches, capital flight, or other factors.
Think it’s also important to consider the broader trade-weighted basket of currencies against the dollar, rather than just DXY when considering dollar depreciation in the foreign exchange markets. Don’t believe the former is showing dollar depreciation.
Would also like to see someone quantify the economic costs and benefits of the dollar’s global role to the American people, rather than blindly and passively accepting the dollar’s role as the primary global reserve currency being of unquestioned overriding value. As with all such policies, I suspect there are domestic and global constituencies that benefit from this arrangement, but others who do not.
Really appreciated this post, particularly as food for thought about a range of policies. Thank you.
The central bankers (Powell) think they are larger than the market….
they arent.
the rubber band is snapping
They just live in a bubble and can not, as Hayek noted, know all that the market participants know collectively. And that collective knowledge is more accurate and powerful than closed door committee decisions.
Note “transitory” was rejected immediately, but sustained by the monetary dictators. They were were wrong, again.
This mindset is seen in many other places.
There is a tendency to assign Czars – border crisis czar, port congestion czar, gun control czar.
All stem from the faulty thinking that a single person or a small group of individuals can know more than the collective. It’s an impossible ask and the reason free markets always trump socialism.
They’ll learn
Are there specific examples were
collective knowledge is more accurate? Outside of economics science that is.
The amount of debt created outside the view of Powell and other central bankers is enormous and uncalculatable.
Agreements struck that can go sideways in a heartbeat.
Chauncey Gardiner,
There different measures:
– Dollar as a trading currency (about equal with the euro)
– Dollar as a funding currency
– Dollar as a reserve currency. This here was about reserve currencies.
If China wants to dethrone the dollar they only need to tell the world their real gold holdings.
‘they only need to tell the world their real gold holdings’
And every one is going to believe them, right?
LOL!
Not China, Canada has still some Gold Dust in their Coffers.. i think. ;)
That was all sold years ago by the Bank of Canada. Feb 3 2016 showed no gold reserves from a duckduckgo search.
How gold is of any real value in modern society is certainly a ‘romantic’ investment!
Perhaps value is in gold’s holding its value.
Gold serves as an escape hatch for the vulnerable. But so do Dollars to the vulnerable who don’t live in America. I have seen people in the Third World hoard both of them.
Why would that matter? The U.S. Dollar is the Reserve Currency because the United States is the most stable economy… not because of our gold holdings (which dwarf every other nation’s). As the charts show… our share of the Reserve Currencies has been dropping steadily since 2013 and unsteadily since 1999… yet OUR gold reserves have been just a hair over 8000 tons for that ENTIRE time.
The only way Gold has any real value is if everything goes to hell. In that case it becomes the “Reserve Currency of the Reserve Currency” so to speak… and at that point the gold that is in the hands of the people counts for more than the gold that is in the vaults of the Central Banks.
Stable – how do you equate the generally understood principle of stability with FED activites -shall we start with Dallas ? The concept of an economy hasn’t existed for at least 10 years if not 20 in the global banks which own whole global supply chains. Walk a mile in a globalists shoes – countries dont exist. No borders. Economies relate to these.
No amount of US Dollars can print energy. Lots of people seem to be not getting the memo it seems. Cheap energy is running out. In a world where energy is unlimited, fiat currencies make sense. But energy is limited and no, renewables will not save us. Constructing renewable energy sources will consume a ton of non renewable energy and there’s not enough time and resources to do the switch.
So yes, everything is going to hell, just not in the way you imagine it.
An almost hysterical antagonism toward the gold standard is one issue which unites statists of all persuasions.
First line of Greenspans 1966 essay on “Gold and economic freedom”
Now, bring on those statists.
A gold standard prevents running deficits. No deficits = no war and no welfare, two popular ways to exert control.
“The best way to destroy the capitalist system is to debauch the currency.” – Vladimir Lenin
“The big banks are the “state apparatus” which we need to bring about socialism, and which we take ready-made from capitalism; our task here is merely to lop off what capitalistically mutilates this excellent apparatus, to make it even bigger, even more democratic, even more comprehensive. Quantity will be transformed into quality. A single State Bank, the biggest of the big, with branches in every rural district, in every factory, will constitute as much as nine-tenths of the socialist apparatus. This will be country wide book-keeping, country-wide accounting of the production and distribution of goods, this will be, so to speak, some thing in the nature of the skeleton of socialist society.” – Lenin
Lenin would love Fedcoin even more than the 8300 form.
Didn’t the two World Wars happen under the Gold standard?
People might not like it, but war will always be humanity’s eternal companion. Before man is war was.
Peace bonds during war etc were a way around the gold standard. The US went off the gold standard in 1971 due to a war that could not be funded that way.
Peoples ignorance is their undoing – when the collapse comes it will be so significant that people will again understand the brutality of suffering of war.
The Central Banks have been working on their own form of cryptocurrency (Central Bank Digital Cryptocurrency [CBDC]). In my opinion only, once they have all, or enough, pieces in place, they will shift all the world currencies to it, and make, force, all other forms of cryptocurrency illegal. It will happen suddenly. A decent predictor is the move China recently made.
Those who control the blockchains and ledgers, control YOU.
Agreed until you wrote illegal. Legality belongs to countries with borders which dont exist in reality. A form of agreed ethical approches globally will take shape to supercede laws.
Even now some almost 100 years after the end of empire, and many devaluing episodes, decimal conversion being just one, the pound sterling still plays a minor part in reserves, it takes a very, very, long time to replace a reserve currency.
Yes, this seems so. The downward trend of US$ might be slower than projected.
Gold hit’s peak to 2010 last year but now it cannot stay above 1800, too long?
I just invest in calls of GLD with a very puts as hedge in different time frame. Same with gold miners like GDX!
Typical SECULAR BEAR has started with’ lower of the HIGHS and lower of the LOWS, with many ‘bear traps’ on the way. No prob for option traders!
Been there, seen it and now prepared to welcome the ‘reality’ after 12 years insane credit orgy!
Perfect storm (is developing) of supply chain problems, energy (natural gas) rise, inflation persistent and NOT transient, China;s energy and debt problem, Congressional in-fight, Covid hasn’t gone away (fall and winter coming), over bought, over hyped and over valued Equity mkts, DIP buyers mentality is still bullish++
But, but, Fed is always to the rescue, right?
The ultimate art of war is to fabricate one, where the reality created is so perplexing, it completely overshadows all the moves on the battlefield until defeat shatters your reality.
Slowing down the velocity of money via engineered inflation, supply chain disruptions and lockdowns damages China considerably more because their economy is leveraged overweight on exports, double digit growth and dollar purchasing obligations. China was duped into believing they could replace the US dollar with its RMB as the next world reserve currency. A free floating currency adapts to inflation over time as its foreign exchange value increases. China was foolish to think they could defy the gravity of inflation with bribes and Marxism. China was played like a fiddle by the Rothschild banking cartel, much like Americans were played by WallStreet during the lead up to the 2008 mortgage crisis.
Barney Frank pushed for Mortgages for people who couldn’t afford them. 2008 came swiftly.
You’ll be interested to hear that silicon valley with a hand hold from Darpa helped to design and implement the chinese social credit digital system. Adversary in appearance only.
The charts make a lot of sense/seem orderly. The rest of the world is filling the void caused by their historic inefficiencies; As markets continue their march forward. The chart of the dollar will continue to point down, steadily and slowly.
If I recall correctly, don’t many oil exporting countries demand dollars for their product? This being the case, it might be wise to hold dollars (rather than other currencies) in reserve, strengthening the U.S. position in this international pi$$ing contest.
Congress and the Fed are trying their hardest to remove the dollar as the reserve currency . The Electorate must have patience . It takes time to de-base a trusted stable system. The Electorate can sleep well knowing America can get this done with good old American know how that has delivered a powerful de-basement machine called the Triad of De-basement. The Fed ,Congress and the US Treasury. The final piece of the Triad fell into place with the Treasury and Fed merger. This powerful de-basement machine is already producing results. Set back and relax. Keep your attention focused on the machine in your hand and let its religeon deliver you to the new promised land.
A hint a whiff of an undertone! Popcorn at the ready.
And this the shining example of our reserve currency status. “Once the government is funded, albeit temporarily, Democrats will turn their full attention to the need to raise the limit on federal borrowing, which now stands at $28.4 trillion.”
Nothing about living within our means or raise taxes on everybody to cover their runaway spending just the underlying need to increase the limit on borrowing?
This is sick and embarrassing. Don’t know how you call this a clean shirt because by any definition of the term, we are tits up.
Reserve currency status is all about confidence. How can the global community maintain its former levels of confidence in the $US in the face of the accelerating disintegration of US societal cohesion and leadership? I would expect the decline of global $US holdings to decline at an ever faster pace.
They will learn soon enough. In a truly global realised environment, it is of course, risky to put all your eggs in one basket ie have one main global reserve currency. Reason shows power trips go to the head of the ‘cant do without’. As digital currencies embed in human behaviour, active management – formally – if regulators choose to do their jobs correctly – or informally – by activist seed funded community interest groups – will ensure many options for holding money remain available which will derisk day to day experience. The notion that digitalisation of civilised society will end up being controlled by a handful of blood line families or gangster mob defence contractor nasties is flawed. Quite the opposite. It flattens barriers to entry inviting SMEs to innovate and be heard in multi channel self programmed online experiences – which drive resource use based upon local community aspirations, not top down GDP economic indicators but raw materials and sustainable nature impacts. Until such time as the internet as we know it today will be let go and connectedness remains in new forms with civilised society engagement radically different to today. Some call it progress.