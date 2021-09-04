Biggest Strides in Health? Not due to Doctors and Certainly Not Counseling by Doctors

I can fuss at overweight people and smokers, but they’re not going to change until they’re ready. As doctor, I had more questions about mattresses than diet.
Once upon a time, there was talk of reimbursing doctors based on certain parameters. It’s typical for bureaucrats to tally what they can, instead of what they should. For instance, one proposed measure was how many of your diabetic patients had acceptable hemoglobin and levels.
No doctor can control that. Who can make sure their diabetic patients are eating right, taking their insulin, or exercising? If you’re my patient and won’t follow advice, I’m going to punt you out of my practice because I’ll be punished for your behavior.
You know what talks and what walks. These days it’s about Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) that keep costs down. I think that redefines the mission to financial health and brings up whether you want your doctor to be a doer or a not-doer.
The biggest strides in health have not been due to doctors but rather public health. Dysentery killed more soldiers in the Civil War than bullets.
Vaccines have also played a huge role so medicine gets some credit, but it wasn’t an army of doctors across the land spraying penicillin. It was a relative handful of researchers. Who do you know that died of smallpox, polio, diphtheria, pertussis, or tetanus?
Think about air quality. People bitch about smog but in the 1800s there was horse shit all over the streets. Horses and pedestrians ground it into the dirt and then rain would mix it all together.
Then the sun would dry up the street and all the foot traffic would stir up the shit dust for people to breathe.
The automobile changed that, but as I like to say, the solution to a problem creates a new problem.
Thomas Midgely was a prolific genius who came up with leaded gasoline for engine knocking. Nobody seemed to take the hint when workers at the chemical plant died of lead poisoning. Midgely himself got lead poisoning.
He also invented CFCs, including Freon. Before that cooling systems used ammonia, sulfur, and propane which had an unfortunate tendency to burst into flames or even explode. They were also toxic. Freon was a welcome relief.
I know about Midgely from reading Bill Bryson’s A Short History of Nearly Everything. Bryson said Midgely had “an instinct for the regrettable that was almost uncanny.” That included his manner of death. Midgely got polio and was severely disabled. He devised a complicated rig to get in and out of bed. He died of strangulation when he got tangled up in it.
A less kind observer said Midgely had “more impact on the atmosphere than any other single organism in Earth’s history.”
Changes in air quality, clean water, housing codes, and other measures completely changed the major causes of death.
In 1900 the top three were pneumonia/influenza, tuberculosis, and diarrhea. Now only one – influenza/pneumonia – are in the top 10. The top 3 now are heart disease, cancer, and cerebrovascular disease.
Sanitation has prevented more disease than all the doctor counseling in the history of the world, not surprising since tobacco was once considered medicinal. I think the theme will catch a lot of people on the back foot.
Nutritionists are the Hari Krishnas of health care. Always in your face about it, but the science is fuzzy (unlike Hari Krishnas, who are bald).
When I was a medical tadpole, I remember two debates. One was eating too much cholesterol. I was in the unpopular camp that said our bodies make cholesterol, so why would exogenous cholesterol be bad? I was also really pissed about the unavailability of whole milk. 2% fat milk? Blech. I was right. It’s way more complicated. Egg yolks are good for you now. A rich source of omega-3.
I also used to advocate avoidance of refined sugar and carbs. I had a real toe-to-toe with a pharmacy professor decades ago who maintained that sugar is sugar. Well, now we know that refined sugar pops your blood sugar and unleashes holy hell.
Ironically, I pulled a Midgely on myself. My favorite drink used to be bourbon and ginger. Then I had a kidney stone. My urine was filled with uric acid crystals and my blood uric acid was high. The nurses forgot to strain my urine after I passed the stone so we can’t be 100% sure, but I’m 99.999% sure it was a uric acid stone. I grieve for that lost stone, who I planned to name Rocky after my favorite squirrel. How many people give birth to their own pet rock?
You know what’s the worst? Beer. If you have gout drinking a beer is like praying for a kidney stone. I’ve had one beer since I passed that stone in 2017. OMG did that taste good. Blue Moon Belgian White.
Ginger ale contains high fructose corn syrup. Alcohol plus sugar raise uric acid levels.
My family doctor prescribed allopurinol for my gout. I never took it because I knew what I had to do. Dietary counseling never came up. My urologist never said a word. Now I drink martinis and tequila. Olives and citrus fruit like limes are good for you. Big Macs contain protein, grain, and lettuce – health food. And remember, ketchup is a vegetable…
There’s a lot to be said for the health benefits of a legitimate strength training program. Carrying extra muscle mass and bone density makes a person resistant to many ailments that “cardio” doesn’t. The same can be said for sun exposure: your body needs it. The problem is this advice makes no revenue for the medical/pharmaceutical industry.
was doing fine with exercise til I got covid and had to quit working out for 2+ weeks
and trying to get back into it now is very hard
of course I lost 15+ lbs
Bubba,
I hope no one takes your advice about cardio seriously. But that’s just my advice. I do agree that strength exercise is important. But don’t neglect cardio exercise. Again, that’s just my advice. And I do both.
In terms of “The problem is this advice makes no revenue for the medical/pharmaceutical industry.”
Re-read the article. The problem is that people already know all about healthy living, but they’re not doing it until they’re ready to do it, if ever. The fact that smoking is bad for you was already known when I was a kid, and even I knew it. It’s just that a lot of people keep doing it. Some people keep drinking and driving though they know it’s a huge killer. The point here is that counseling by doctors doesn’t help because people already know what they should do but don’t follow advice.
Wolf, you have a tendency of reading into people’s comments things that they didn’t say. He said nothing about cardio being unnecessary, i.e. you’re both right, except that you’re disagreeing with him!
ivanislav
You accuse Wolf of “reading into … comments things … they didn’t say”, but Wolf never said cardio was unnecessary (only you used those words).
Quite the contrary, Wolf clearly expressed his personal opinion that both are necessary, and indicated he does both cardio & strength.
“Cardio” is beneficial if it’s done in short, intense sessions on top of a solid base of strength. The problems that plague the elderly in particular are correlated with a loss of strength (force production) and not 5k times. I’m familiar with the crowd that will do mile after mile of running while subsisting on a vegan or near-starvation diet, and the results do not look good. They have many negative side effects from this behavior. At the same time, there are some misleading metrics out there. Take BMI for example. It may offer some information for the purely sedentary individual, but is worthless for someone who trains for strength. My BMI is about 34 which makes me “obese”, but I have never been healthier or stronger in my life. And I can still run 5 miles if I had to.
If you had to lol. I hate weights and I love running but I do my weights.
Hmm I gave you too much credit when Wolf replied to you. BMI 34 is too high for near-optimal health, even if it’s muscle. Your digestive system and other organs have to work harder to support that and your joints won’t last long with that weight if you jog regularly.
In case people are curious, BMI 34 ~= 250lbs on a 6′ frame.
Fun article full of legitimate comments: refreshing..
that is the core of the problem with medicine. good healthcare doesnt align with profits.
i think the biggest problem in healthcare is that the pharma industry has basically infiltrated the teaching process and the education of doctors. since only patentable drugs can afford to run double-blind studies, they are the prescriptions that have the “proof” necessary to be accepted as standard of care. In reality, nutrition and other lifestyle factors should be a major part of healthcare.
The real challenges in healthcare are more related to symptom clusters and causes that are multi-variant. For example Alzheimers. There is no single cause and it is highly unlikely that there will ever be a single pill that cures it. It is a multi-factored inflammation process. But most neurologists are close to clueless about intervention strategies and most GPs dont refer patients to a neurologist until it is far too late. So we end up spending alot of money on dementia care instead of less costly prevention.
I had posted previously that AI is the solution, Wolf chastised me for it, but I stand by my post. Wolf compared healthcare decisions to teaching a car to drive, but he just doesnt understand logic systems or AI to make that statement. Healthcare diagnosis and treatment are exactly the type of very structured logic system that computers can do much better than people. Sure, we need doctors to perform the complex heart surgery, but we sure dont need to pay a doctor 400K a year to ask the same exact questions and come up with the same treatment plans over and over again, every day. The task of visual perception to drive a car is an infinitely more complex perception and decision process than 99% of healthcare. I would admit that psychiatry is probably an area of medicine where AI will take much longer to replace physicians.
Good diagnostician MDs are hard to find in my experience (retired RN in transplant critical care) but certainly far better IMHO than a machine (AI) which is no better than the programmer who programmed it.
Soupcon
‘Good diagnostician MDs are hard to find’
Wonder Why?
B/c it takes a lot of time, patience and a lof of coordination and INTEGRATION of one’s history ( past, family hx, surgical hx, hx of allergies, a through physical physical exam , blood tests of varying kind, imaging (xray, CT, MRI. Nuclear Medicine, positron, ultrasound) previous hospital admissions, various consultants reports and what NOT?
How many docs can afford to do ‘these things’ under the Corp controlled medicine, let alone a single practioner or an organ specialist(s) with tunnel view!
Seen it, Been there and done it too!
(Diagnostic Radiologist of over 40 yrs- retired)
Actually I’ve seen some encouraging studies with AI for diagnosis.
What gets in the way of good diagnosis is not having enough time to listen to the patient. Theodore Woodward, who many med students both worshipped and feared as a god, used to to tell us if you listen to the patient long enough they’ll tell you what’s the matter.
Of course he was exaggerating but I’d say maybe 80-90% of my diagnoses started just with the history. I watched this art deteriorate (agree with sunny129) over the years.
People would be referred for hip pain. I’d ask them to point to their hips. They put their hands over what I call “Simon says” hips, which are your true hips. They were over the sacroiliac area.
I’d poke them in the SI joints. There’s actually a name for this, Fortin’s test. We’d do a few other provocative tests for SI pain along with an exam of the true hips.
At that point I’d show off a little and start telling them their symptoms- the symptoms of SI joint pain. That was kind of fun, but it also helped the patient believe my diagnosis. A good theory can predict things accurately.
Then finally I’d look at the x-rays. Hip x-rays. And I knew that this was a patient who had never been asked anything or examined. They walked in, said they had hip pain, and got hip x-rays ordered. Next!
You can tell that patients have been conditioned to get out as much info as they can as fast as they can. It was common for them to say “I have hip pain. Here are my x-rays”. Please, have a seat first.
Erratum:
“Simon says” hips, which are your true hips.
Should be Simon says” hips, which are NOT your true hips.
I agree, AI is the answer here. I don’t see the need for GP’s. It’s just not that complicated. Remember how bad mechanics were at diagnosing automotive repair?
Humans are fallible and full of biases. It could take time to correctly program the AI, we are still learning what is healthy. It seems medical researchers have wasted the last century doing research the amazingly points to the efficacy of the product paying for the study.
The monetary system should also be handled by AI. A properly created AI system would not have led us down a corrupt and cowardly path that ends with complete and final currency debasement. The Fed seems to think a sound currency with purchasing power has no relevance for the economy, sadly they are corrupt cowards and they are wrong.
Very excellent! Much thanks!
Excellent. Please continue writing columns.
Love the iconoclastic approach you verbalize so well MG!!
As one who dropped out of med school in 1970 after ONE day, because the entire huge building it was in reeked not only of sickness, but corruption to the rafters and beyond…
Admin I talked to at the school to implement dropping out said I couldn’t drop out,,, and I said, ”try and find me, LOL” and went ahead and finished the BA as easily as possible with an ”experimental” basis that continues.
It’s SO easy to blame all the very deep shit of the ”medical services delivery system” on the docs, but that is SO clearly NOT the case these days that I do not blame any MD or other doc for dropping out, at least for a while.
After that while, with the full MD education, almost always heavily if not fully subsidized by WE the Peon taxpayers, WE can only hope those folks can figure out THEIR way to put their education to work again to help as many and as much as possible.
Thanks again for the honesty and good writing.
A very entertaining and informative essay. Long may you write, Doctor!
I’m 81. Recently my doctor said I was ‘pre-diabetic’ and prescribed something to combat it, and said I had to change my diet. I was referred to the hospital nurse dietitian. I duly went to her office but never went in when I saw she was 5’6″ and easily weighed 300 pounds. The hospital is full of obese nurses and staff; I see them outside on smoke breaks.
Patient: Each time I look in he mirror I want to throw up. What’s wrong with me?
Doctor: Nothing. You’re eyesight is perfect
Nurses & teachers are & will always be (secret) smokers.
Lots of doctors are drug addicts.
It’s hard to be noble as a healthy person when everything around you is designed to “bring you down.”
You walk into a 7-Eleven and you see nothing but rows upon rows of chips and Slurpee machines.
You go to McDonald’s and it has been optimized across decades to offer quickly and easily made delicious treats like taking a shaker full of salt and BLASTING the fries with that sh*t.
It’s everywhere. There’s even sugar with the peas. People respond to incentives. And the incentive is bad health in so many cases.
Nurses are more likely to be obese or smoke than the population in general. Been a fact for 50 years that I have known about.
I’m wondering why you keep participating in the the medical system. Unless you have an acute problem, like a broken bone, the system has nothing for you.
You have successfully achieved 81 years of living, you could have done that without their interventions. For the most part, the medical system (and Wall Street) is a giant parasite sucking the life and vitality out of society. Just walk away and live a human life.
Some good stuff, some whacky. Like singling out beer for godssakes. Would Russian medicine love to trade vodka drinkers for beer drinkers! Russia has declining life expectancy in males largely to chronic alcoholism. Beer is like pop there, it’s an insult to toast someone in beer. To drink means to drink vodka, often not mixed.
‘If you have gout it’s bad to drink beer’ Sure, no doubt. If you have gout you probably shouldn’t drink martinis either. You are a hell of a lot more likely to damage your liver with hard stuff than beer. As umpteen counselors have noted, the drinker of hard stuff, often pours them stronger as the night rolls on. So how strong is the martini?
Beer is always the same % alcohol. In fact while you can actually kill yourself in hours drinking straight booze, this is impossible with beer.
I’m surprised more attention isn’t given to the LEADING lifestyle factor: smoking. The lifeco actuaries are the experts. There is a chart that tells you how long you will likely live. First thing you enter is your age. Next is smoking or not. It lowers your expectancy by up to seven years.
This is why the life ins co wants to know if you smoke.
Life insurance companies like to weed out the smokers. Health insurance companies shouldn’t care. Smokers spend less on health care than non-smokers. They have less education and a lower income, so they (statistically) only go to a doctor when they are very sick, and do very few of the healthy, preventative things.
The vast majority of healthcare costs occur in the last year of life.
That’s one reason I was unhappy about the post going out prematurely. I’m a hunter. I have a freezer filled with hog sausage and venison. Even a hunk of bear meat.
Guess what is chock full of purines? Wild game, which is why I have a freezer full of that stuff. It never gets eaten unless I have guests over.
So it’s mostly eggs, dairy, salmon (but only a little) and chicken. Even tuna, shrimp, crab, and scallops are off the menu.
Beer is a double whammy. Alcohol competes with uric acid for excretion by the kidneys. But in addition beer has purines in it.
If I put up a web site about life expectancy there would be one question – how old were your parents when they died?
“Always laugh when you can, it is cheap medicine.” …
That, and keeping busy.
I walk everywhere around my neighbourhood. Never drive or ride when you can walk. And number 1 advice, DO NOT buy a recliner chair. I have a tenant who used to be a faller (cut trees for living on steep sidehills). He retired at 60 and then perched in a recliner. Now at 81 he is obese, can hardly walk, uses a cane and wheeled walker, and has had several falls these past 18 months. He watches TV all freaking day because he can’t do anything else. I have found him on his floor twice, and both times required an ambulance and 1 week in hospital. Now he is on several meds to control ‘issues’. Due to his lack of exercise he even needs a regular laxative for normal function.
I blame it on that chair. It’s electric so it rises and descends with power. 20 years ago he was running up and down sidehills packing a chainsaw and tool belt.
Stay busy, involved, interested, and practice balance. Even bending over to tie shoelaces is something positive. Honest to God my friend even sewed his shoe tongues to his shoes so he could keep them laced up and use a shoe horn to put them on. These are runners. The shoe horn is about 3′ long and he uses it to reach stuff from his chair so he won’t have to get up.
And once you start walking everywhere it becomes more and more enjoyable. Walked to the Farmer’s Market today and lugged back food for a week. Up and down hills. So much more satisfying than driving.
One of the biggest lies ever told is “all men are created equal”.
In medicine, you are presumed equal, but differentials start with your very genome- 46 chromosomes, great, 47 eh, 48 bad, 49 dead fast….
Now, then it all starts from prenatal nutrition, got that, then you have great chance at full potential development at birth.
Next cut, birth problems…..
etc etc etc.
Environment, genes, all mix together to generate highly disparate outcomes, and vulnerabilities.
Add in a medical system that only begins treatment with the recognition of problem and you have huge damage done to the patient before “treatment” begins.
IF it is amenable to treatment, and the doctor is aware of the best treatment, and if the patient has the ability to pay for said treatment….then and only then do you get the great outcome everyone desires.
Then you get hit by the bus crossing the street.
Someday this war’s gonna end…(Afghanistan finally did…)
The vast majority of humans have 46 chromosomes. If the rare variations (49= one in about 100, 000) were a significant factor in life expectancy then it would have been impossible to increase life expectancy.
For better or worse, most variations in numbers of chromosomes do not greatly affect life expectancy including the male variation of 49.
moderation is what the old time farmers preached and many lived to old age.
Nice essay Mike.
At 78 (in one month), I watch my carbs and really watch HFCS intake. All my blood work is in the normal ranges. I walk a lot and used to be a long distance runner (years ago) and now have two new hips! Other wise I am all me.
Let me finish one of your sentences:
“And remember, ketchup is a vegetable”…and also contains HFCS.
I have seen one brand of ketchup with a label that says “NO HFCS”, but contains sugar! The rest I have seen contain HFCS.
Please keep the essays coming.
Whatever happened to tort reform?
The dogma “high cholesterol causes heart disease and stroke” is parroted by most doctors. They tell you that if you don’t get on a statin your arteries will be riddled with plaque.
I’m 5’6, 110lbs, run, lift weights, eat low carb and happen to have a total cholesterol of 342 (HDL 80, LDL 250, triglycerides 62).
I’ve always had high cholesterol since first having it tested in my 20s. Doctors have pushed me to take a statin for decades, but I’ve refused because all my other markers are stellar.
Finally, I did a coronary calcium scan and came up with a score of zero (which shows there is zero arterial plaque build up). How could this be if high cholesterol causes plaque?!
Interestingly, statins are the most profitable drug ever.
I did my own research & became my own advocate. Protect your health and do the same.
I stopped taking statins. Turns out they can hurt you.
Do you take baby aspirin for cardiovascular protection? I stopped that too. Seemed like a good idea. Made a lot of sense. My wife didn’t buy into the story about why I had bruises in unusual places, but it can indeed make you bruise easily.
I didn’t stop aspirin to save my marriage. I stopped aspirin because as a prophylactic measure it only works if you’ve had a vascular incident already. No stoke or MI, no aspirin.
The problem is that we tend to run towards the goalposts with only half the information, such as which goalposts to run to. Midgely is a great example. His solution to engine knocking worked. CFCs were a vast improvement over the contemporary refrigerants.
I’m glad that he died before he saw the long term results. He truly was a magnet for disaster although his intentions were good.
I don’t take baby aspirin because I’ve never had a vascular incident either. I get the sense that by prescribing pills & procedures, it makes doctors feel like they’re doing something. Even if that something just masks symptoms, or worse, creates new ones.
I was hesitant to statins because I did my own research and discovered they actually create more problems than they solve (i.e. muscle wasting, insulin resistance, cognitive decline).
Yet most doctors parrot the relative risk statistically deceptive manipulation pharmaceutical marketers push instead of actual risk. When you look at all cause mortality – even for men who’ve had a previous vascular event – statins barely move the needle, if at all.
I agree with you – try to get as much information as possible before you decide which goalposts to run toward. Do your own research and draw from multiple sources to become as knowledgeable as possible. This will enable you to advocate for yourself.
Part deux. Interesting story about CT calcium score.
I saw my cardiologist pre-pandemic. I wasn’t happy with my BP medication. During the visit he suggested we repeat my stress test. I told him my staff, patients, and insurance companies tested me every day. He ignored me, having no sense of humor. He’s from Pakistan so maybe it’s cultural.
Let’s rewind a bit. A stress test in an asymptomatic person is not standard procedure. How did we get to this point?
In 2005 one of the local family docs keeled over and died in his office. He was in his 40s. Soon thereafter, the husband of one of the neurologists died while riding his bike. He was in his 40s. Both were MIs (myocardialminfarctiins, or heart attacks).
This burned through the doctors lounge like a SoCal wildfire. Soon all these doctors who knew better wanted a workup. If two healthy men with no symptoms were ticking time bombs we wanted our tickers checked.
Just for emphasis: not one single doctor thought about getting a cardiac evaluation until we heard two stories. Not science. Stories.
In 2005 I was . . . Hang on I need to take off my socks to do this calculation . . . 52. I had no symptoms.
I scheduled a stress test. My cardiologist assured me I’d be fine. I wasn’t. My EKG suggested inferior wall ischemia (low blood flow to an area of the heart). My cardiologist said it was probably a fluke. We then did the second part of the test, which involves injecting radioactive treacer into the bloodstream and then scanning over the heart to see if there are any areas that aren’t taking up the tracer.
The radiologist called me that afternoon. I had a “cold spot”.
The next day I was in the cath lab. I asked my cardiologist what the chances were that I’d need a stent. He told me I knew better than to ask that question. We were doing the test to find out (“you dummy” was implied). There’s a simple reason that this is a dumb question if you understand statistics. Statistics apply to groups, not individuals.
So we do the cath. Suddenly I feel terrible. I look up at the monitor. My BP was 60/0. I can hear my cardiologist yelling out orders for fluids and nitroglycerin. The catheter had dinged my left main artery and it had gone into spasm. I was finally going to get my MI after all.
I survived. My left anterior descending artery just kind of tapered off at the end. Probably congenital and probably been like that forever.
So that’s how repeating the stress test came up. I was against it but doctor culture strongly leans towards listening to your consultants. My EKG was normal and the nuke showed no cold spot.
But some people can’t leave well enough alone. He wanted to do a calcium score. This is a low dose radiation study to see how calcified your coronary arteries are. I asked why do it if I was BETTER?
I showed up for test and in typical hospital fashion no one had told me it’s not a covered service. They wanted $150.
Now I happen to be a cheapskate, and as a pain specialist I spent a lot of time standing next to xray beams to guide needles. I needed more radiation like a fish needs a bicycle.
I canceled the test and decided to read up on it some more. Calcium scores rarely come up in pain management unless you have a female patient with osteoporosis, and that’s a different kind of calcium score anyway.
I immediately knew I was not going to get this test. The xray exposure isn’t all that bad. Maybe equal to a year of normal background radiation. But if you check it every 5 years from age 45 through 75 (after 75, screw you and your heart) there will be 42 extra cancer cases per 100,000 men. I know, low risk but when it’s you it’s 100%. Besides with my luck I’d get all 42 of the cancers.
Here’s why I bailed. I have always practiced according to the tenet that before any test ask what you’ll do if it’s positive and what you’ll do if it’s negative. If the answer is the same, don’t do the test.
I knew what the answer was going to be because (1) I wasn’t going to give him another chance to kill me, (2) my stress test was perfect, and (3) I could whirl my girlfriend around the dance floor without dying.
No matter what the test showed we were going to discuss diet and exercise. So skip the test.
He sold me some magic vitamins to decrease inflammation. Inflammation is the new concept in vascular disease. One bottle was a bunch of B vitamins. B vitamins are water soluble which means whatever you take in excess of what the body needs gets peed out. The vast majority of people just make expensive urine when they take B vitamins.
The other bottle was D and K. I already take D3. Spinach, which I love and grow in my hydroponic rig, is chock full of K.
The B vitamins also contained betaine, an amino acid named after the sugar beets it was discovered in. Betaine is one of the new designer supplements. It’s been investigated for heart disease but of course the supplement crowd is off to the races with a plethora of claims for betaine. Guess what else contains betaine? SPINACH!
Popeye was a true visionary. Better than Midgely.
myocardialminfarctiins = myocardial infarctions
Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease, by Dr. Caldwell Essylstein, 2008, Kindle version available.
This Cleveland Clinic doctor led a group of patients on a diet that actually reduced cardiovascular disease and plaque. It partially unblocked arteries. Essylstein is alive at the age of 87.
Awesome story, doc!
Reason I did the coronary calcium scan was to see if my arteries were full of plaque due to a lifetime of very high cholesterol.
Every doctor I went to put the fear of god in me, that if I didn’t start popping statins, I’d certainly die of a heart attack.
The zero score allowed me to rest easy, proving that my high cholesterol does not cause arterial plaque, regardless of what the medical dogma propagandizes.
I get all the vitamins I need from a whole foods diet, with plenty of fresh green veggies, lots of nutrient dense organ meats & almost zero carbs. Why supplement if you can obtain it from real food?
So when I was 14 my dad had a massive heart attack at 50 right there in the living room. They saved him barely and he had triple by-pass surgery. That was right when all the anti-egg, anti-milk, anti-red meat stuff was rampant. My mom fed him fake eggs, fake butter, and chicken and turkey the rest of his miserable life. Things are different now, and most of that nutritional advise was wrong. I pay zero attention to all the nutrition crap the government spews. Just about everyone I know is overweight or obese. 63% of Americans are obese. I tell them if they don’t want to get sick then lose weight. Instead they gain more weight and take whatever uncle Pfizer says. Good luck with that.
Some foods metabolize into acidic components, others into alkaline components. I was pissing small uric acid stones and had a bladder stone removed by laser surgery. I asked the physician’s assistant, “What causes uric acid stones?” She said, “Animal protein.” I became a vegan and the stones disappeared. Plenty of vegetables and fruits may increase potassium levels. A vegan heart surgeon named Ellsworth Wareham in Loma Linda, CA was driving at the age of 100 and lived to be 104.
CRAP! THIS WAS A ROUGH DRAFT, NOT INTENDED FOR PUBLICATION!
Don’t sweat it, still an interesting read.
Looks pretty good. Wish the rough drafts I wrote came out this well. lol
Aren’t computers and the SW that runs on them wonderful!
Better living through software.
Useful topic anyway.
I was using a hot tub before my bladder stone operation. Learned later dehydration causes stones too. Gave up a high sodium diet helped as well.
I enjoyed it very much. Thanks for the mistake! :)
Husband was pre diabetic , high A1C. His doctor said “ I can “ cure” you of your potential diabetes through my suggested food plan. In three months his A1c dropped to 5.3 and he lost 45 plus pounds over the year and his blood sugar has been great in the last six years. This doctor is not popular with the pharms. No more metformin scripts to push. We are what we eat. Where I live there is a huge pervasive
Obesity problem
1. As far as strength training vs. cardio is considered, anything is better than nothing.
In a nation where 70% are considered overweight and half are obese, 30 minutes of something is good.
2. Doctors who said tobacco was good in the 60s. Big tobacco gave millions to American medical association.
Lot of doctors favored tobacoo.
3. Even today, lot of the doctors prescribed opioid pills which was harmful to lot of people.
Addreall which is meth, prescribed to lot of school children. And everyone wonders why the children grow up to be stupid.
Add to this sleep aids, anxiety relief pills, benzos and several others. Big pharma!
4. Doctors never opposed the Viagra. The drug is a performance enhancer not a performance produced.
If the bird is dead, it cannot be revived by Viagra.
5. Recently, the number of people with high blood pressure went up so easily. Why? Simple. Doctors changed the diagnostic criteria to 130 instead of 140 as a sign of high blood pressure. More pills can be sold baby.
6. There is a old saying in my country. Disease half and doctor other half of the suffering!
7. Remember. A patient cured is customer lost!
Cobalt Programmer
‘More pills can be sold”
When I was med school the ‘normal’ fasting glucose at 120 mg/ml
And now it is 100mg!
Big Pharma wins!
One problem, sunny, is that medical school research was once largely funded with public funds. Now, it is often funded by ‘private’ sources (read: ‘grants from drug companies’). This taints the results of biochemists and microbiologists who know where their purse strings are attached. In most cases there is no conscious manipulation of the experimental results, however the subconscious is impossible to control. Also, everybody knows that only certain questions in certain areas will be funded, and without funding you will be looking for another job.
Oh there’s plenty of deliberate manipulation. I used to help people with their statistics. When the stats came back unfavorable to the new product the doc would ask me if we should try a different statistical test. Sure, if you don’t mind doing the wrong test.
Shortly before I left academics I was invited to be on a panel at a drug company sponsored symposium. The company sent me slides and a script. When I told them I had my own slides and script they were not happy.
We met in Boston to go over our presentations. After I gave mine, which shredded most of the papers written on one of the topics, the moderator said “Mike, if what you say is true then Jerry’s lecture is meaningless”. I just just told him there was nothing I could do.
Heaven forbid doctors incorporate new knowledge.
The first day of med school they told us half of what we learned would turn out to be wrong in 10 years.
They were correct. I just found out the heart is on the LEFT side now.
Things I learned back in the day:
If you hurt your back you need 1-2 weeks of traction. This turned a lot of people into cripples. Current thinking is one day of bed rest maximum and then up and around.
Kids with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis shouldn’t be allowed to play sports because it will wear out their joints. Someone finally did a comparative study and exercise was good.
Same for osteoarthritis. I used to send all my arthritis patients to either yoga or Tai chi. One day an elderly lady called me up crying because her pain was so bad. I asked her about any changes. Yes, her family doctor told her to stop the Tai chi because it would wear out her joints.
Common denominator for all of these: joints need to be moved.
What the world really needs is fewer people who know what the world really needs. :-)
Great post, Doc. To many ‘Doctors’ don’t actually understand statistics all that well and tend overlook those pesky ‘side effects’. They weren’t trained to either do or assess research. Also, as you know, it’s way risky for a doctor to prescribe in a way that goes against the official ‘approved’ line, since they open themselves to lawsuits.
I well remember the ‘cholesterol shaming’ days and the fact that your understanding of how cholesterol gets into the body was known over 40 years ago. And, yet, I still hear the same old story about keeping cholesterol intake low today.
Not only is there a dearth of statistical understanding but doctors tend to read the abstract and move on. Dissecting every new paper you read is a lot of work.
Docs may not be running statistical models but I feel like they do use stats, indirectly. They identify patient symptoms and then match symptoms to possible causes. In other words, the most common etiologies are considered first. Then secondary and so on down the list until you reach the rarest occurring causes in the population.
In a way this seems appropriate. It’s a way to guess correctly for the largest number of people. The problem occurs when a patient’s symptoms are not attributable to the common, or expected, causes. If you’re lucky, the doc can work further down the list of possible causes with you. But at some point, if nothing is discovered, that’s when docs start trying to get rid of you, in my experience. They don’t know what else to do.
A few days ago I sent my current doc a list of research articles from PubMed and academia in an effort to help the doc connect the dots between my symptoms and the cause. The cause is not one any doctor suspects: pharmaceutical drug side effects. Yet the research is there to show the connection. I’ll let you know how the doc responds :)
My sleep quality was POOR for the longest time. It literally made life unpleasant. The doctors suggested CPAP and a whole bunch of other things. At one time I even hired a personal trainer. I even tried HIIT. None took. Eventually I had to try a bunch of things on my own and here’s what’s worked for me:
1. Walk at least 3 miles every morning before breakfast.
2. Take plenty of Vitamin D. None of the doctors I had ever suggested that I might be suffering from vitamin D deficiency. In fact I noticed it myself while doing blood work for something else.
I have been sleeping so well the last couple of months, the difference in my life quality is almost night and day. Mind you, I’ve always had the best health insurance, heck at one place, a doctor would come to the office every week. But so what, none of them were really helpful.
I am not a doctor, but my hypothesis is everyone’s different so find what’s BEST FOR YOU. Also account for variable change like age, etc. There’s no answer that will work every single time for every situation. Try something. If it works and makes you feel better than continue doing it. Keep a simple journal that tells you what’s working and what’s not.
Another reason for the variation is that not everyone has the same problem. People would come see me and say the guy in the waiting said you did some kind of shot in his neck and now he’s doing great. Why can’t I have that shot?
My reply was always the same. I’m just guessing here, but maybe it’s because you have a different problem.
That’s kinda like what I tried to convey by saying everyone is different. Leaving injections and medicines aside, even if HIIT works for person A does not mean it’s going to be the best exercise for person B. For some people, low/medium intensity high duration exercises will work just fine. Always be suspicious of people who say exercise X is THE BEST. They are probably trying to sell you something.
Vitamin D is a sneaky thing. Deficiencies can cause all sorts of weird symptoms, including pain, so I added that to my patients’ lab workups. It was amazing how many people had low D and many weird symptoms were addressed by replacement.
Most doctors don’t worry about it unless you have osteoporosis. Then you’ll get calcium and Vitamin D, which should work but doesn’t.
The reason D is low on the list is that supposedly a little exposure to sun will catalyze the production of D in your skin.
But a lot of people avoid sun exposure because of skin cancer. Midgely would probably have sold sun lamps for Vitamin D production.
Sunscreen diminishes the effect of sun exposure.
A lot of people don’t get out much, especially the elderly.
Take your D3 but don’t exceed 4,000 units daily. It can hurt you. OTOH I had one patient who required vast doses but we guided therapy with blood tests. Probably 1,000 units is more than enough.
you’re a STAR! i love watching what’s becoming of you here. thank you for stepping up and meeting Wolf and writing again. you’ve been hidden too damn long.
i guess this is Your Time now. cool.
Also forgot to say that I also take Vitamin K along with my Vitamin D.
Make sure it’s Vitamin K2–MK4 (not MK-7).
I’ll volunteer to do the bad thing here and bunt out my objection. The advice is solid but eh, I’ve done the jog a 5k each morning, drink nothing but water for months on end, sleep a lot, eat healthier etc. All I got from it was sweaty from running and sleepy all the time from no caffeine.
Life is short, and the majority of it is spent miserably toiling away at work, doing chores, or trying to kill time watching tv or whatever. I’m not recommending you shoot up heroin daily but I’d much rather fall over dead from a heart attack at 45 than live to 80 having to worry about my health which is fleeting with each passing day. Eating cinnamon rolls, laying in the easy chair, and swilling soda or alcohol is one of the very few day to day pleasures a working stiff can have unless I’m just missing something obvious. I hate cooking, fast food tastes better than good home cooking which I don’t know how to do to begin with so it’s chicken tenders and burgers for me. It’s a good example of why the principle is sound, but the reality of it just sucks.
I am somewhat sympathetic to your point of view. I certainly don’t treat my body like a temple. I too would rather drop dead earlier if that means I’ve tried a bunch of great food at an age where I can still appreciate them and using my real teeth. What’s the point of living a super long life if the later part is filled with misery.
I try to live healthy not to add days to my life but life to my days.
Thomas Midgely, the Bad Boy of the Sibley School of Mechanical Engineering. When I arrived as a freshman engineering student his picture was on the wall of the entrance hall, along with Sperry, Grumman, Carrier, Hammond and Kelly. But by the time I graduated he had fallen from grace and it was gone.
“M.D.” doesn’t impress me much.
Relative is a doctor. No concept of health—feeds their kid processed meat while calling my fruit smoothie “junk”. Not kidding.
As a teenager my mother made me go to the derm. I stopped one of his Rx face washes because it made my face burn so much (sulfur [peww!]). I said I wasn’t using it anymore because I didn’t want to. He snapped, “And when’d you get your M.D.?” Never went back! P.S. As an adult with much better diet, I get almost no breakouts.
Took an elderly relative to see their doctor. I thought of the M.D., “This woman is sure getting old to be working…” Heavy-set, I figured 70. Turns out she was EARLY 50s!!!—found out a few weeks later she got cancer, died a couple months later. Surely an unhealthy diet. This M.D. also didn’t know what meds might interfere with one another—the elderly relative had a horrible reaction needing E.R.
I STAY AWAY FROM M.D.’s!
Now I’m not a doctor but I have played one in a game of charades. Been drinking a bottle of wine every night for 30 years, spend $150 a month on vitamins and supplements, still renovating at 72, (four hours a day max).
“Stay away from Hospitals”
That seems to be even better advice.
Especially in the craziness with which we now surrounded!!