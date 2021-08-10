This Reddit Lament Sums up Wonderfully What Lots of Home Buyers Will Grapple with as Housing Market “Normalizes” and Work from Home Fizzles

The price of FOMO.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Here is a Reddit lament by a self-admitted FOMO-home-buyer in Canada. The couple, mistakenly thinking that working-at-home (WAH) was permanent, had bought for that reason a house “hours away” from Toronto six months ago. But turns out, WAH was transitory for them, and now they need to sell the house.
But in the two weeks that the home has been on the market, they didn’t get offers that would allow them to make a profit or break even, as the market is cooling – a horrifyingly bloodcurdling stupendously surprising situation of having to sell a house without being able to make an instant profit.
And they can’t even rent out the house profitably in their estimates. What kind of horror show is this??
This is the horror show of having bought a house in what has been identified as the #2 Housing Bubble in the world, behind New Zealand, and now this housing bubble is “normalizing,” or “cooling,” or whatever, and suddenly the plans go kaput.
Obviously, the couple can sell the house. But they’ll have to price it to where the market is, and the market isn’t where they thought it would be, or where it was six months ago, and they’ll have to try harder and longer and cut the price, and eventually they’ll be able to sell the house. But the dream of making C$100,000 or whatever in six months on flipping a house “hours away” from Toronto have evaporated.
The post was brought to my attention by Steve Saretsky, a Realtor in Vancouver, whose work, reports, and data have appeared on WOLF STREET. Also note the post’s terse marital nuances that come with a situation like this — “she’s livid about the situation and refuses to live here now,” he says:
“Sorry if this is horribly formatted, I’m not a redditor.
“My wife and I bought 6 months ago at the height of the housing market it seems now. We bought hours away from work (Toronto) as we both were working from home. We thought WAH would be permanent and we were both afraid of missing out on buying if we didn’t pull the trigger. Wife is being called back to work full time. I’ve been given notice that we’re going back part time come September.
“We listed our house a bit over two weeks ago, no offer has come in that we break even on let alone profit. Our realtor has told us the market is cooling and that it would be a surprise if we got what we were asking for. We’ve gotten a couple of offers, none of which are asking price.
“We’re at a loss. My wife is looking for work locally but due to the nature of her work she is unlikely to find equivalent in pay or opportunity. She also doesn’t want to leave her employer, she has great upward mobility and seniority there. I don’t personally mind commuting part time but she’s livid about the situation and refuses to live here now.
“My friends keep telling me that there is no such thing as a Canadian market cooling and to just wait it out until it sells.
“If we listed for rent I think we wouldn’t be making a profit.
“Any suggestions would be appreciated.”
What’s amazing to someone like me who has been around the block too many times is the naiveté and the surprise displayed in these eloquent words by the perplexed and frustrated potential home seller. What were they thinking when they bought the house?
They weren’t thinking. They were governed by the fear of missing out (FOMO), and the poster admitted it. FOMO stipulates that you stop thinking, and that you act without thinking, and act now before someone else snaps the overpriced house out from under you. A housing bubble operates on that basis. You cannot maintain a housing bubble without FOMO.
The post also lays bare the whole conundrum of buying a nice big house somewhere far away from the city because now you can work at home, both of you, and then the bosses say, both of them, no, you gotta come back to the office. This stuff really sucks. And I suspect that there’s going to be a lot of it.
They have my sympathies. They’re easy to criticize, I suppose, but such is human nature in FOMO-mode. Better to sell and take the hit now, as it will probably get worse.
Winter comes early up there.
Tough to sell houses in winter.
And the alligator needs to be fed every month.
Maybe if they buy a hybrid or EV they can save some money.
Life is hard.
Growing up in Vermont, I can tell you that long commutes really aren’t very practical (or very wise) during the winter since snow storms make travel quite hazardous and usually there is a multiday cleanup after each storm. A 2 hour summer commute can easily turn into an life altering all day affair during the winter. This is simply too risky in the northern climate zones.
I think you win the internet comment of the day.
I disagree. Inflation will accelerate and before you know it, prices are back up there. The Canadian government is already extending CEWS, CERS, CRB etc
As a Realtor (31 years), I always tell my buyers that you do not buy a house to make money. You buy a house to live in. If you are lucky enough to live in it a long time, it will appreciate. It’s like most games, you win some and you lose some. Being in a town that had a median price of $1.3 M, I pray every day for a 20% drop in prices.
My advice is to sell the house for what is worth now and learn a lesson from it. Before you buy a home all scenarios should considered. Good luck.
We have all all of the ingredients for some serious cases of buyer’s remorse. Looks like the tide is turning in North Texas. We now have double the amount of resale inventory compared to the record lows this spring…just in time for a seasonal slowdown in sales.
I don’t think there will be much buyer’s remorse. Central banks are not going to let the run-up in house prices stop. They will offer mortgage at negative rates when the time comes, and when they need more gas they will go further negative.
It’s not house prices that will drop, it is currencies that will continue their rapid declines. Will this couple be upset to own a house out in the weeds of bum-fawk Canada after the buck is worth zilch? I doubt it.
It probably will get worse.
The Market is certainly not cooling on Vancouver Island, although I see some greed down the street from me and I hope they get hung up with the house.
When I look at these insane prices I always compare it to vehicles. If a pickup truck is worth $80K, then certainly this _______ must be worth$_______.
Good article and good news. Sorry for the individuals, though. Don’t wish marital problems on anyone.
She was part of the decision to buy, ironic that she now wants nothing to do with it. Out of touch – must be a government employee – I see a theme of him making bad life decisions.
My theory is that people moving out of high priced areas into more rural areas will lower the overall prices in real estate because rural areas have more undeveloped land and if prices increase there, it is easier to simply have the market re-balance by building more homes, whereas in a crowded urban environment there is little undeveloped land.
Once the excess demand dries up, the prices adjust downward rapidly, because prices are determined by supply and demand and the demand side is predicated on local incomes and monthly payments. Lower interest rate is the other temporary piece that will readjust and cause prices to drop.
Global debt bubble. How does it end?
Whoa, totally bizarre theory.
People moving to rural areas decreases rural prices?
WRONG.
Housing prices have doubled in rural areas.
There isn’t just “land” available everywhere. “Land” needs water, electric, etc.
And, oh yeah, builders if you can find any!
A commenter recently posited that there really isn’t any housing problem as this is a very, very large country with lots of “land”. LOL.
No sympathy.
They, and millions like them, have fueled the insane housing bubble.
Grab the cheap and easy money/debt, rush to buy, bid up prices ever higher, no need for an inspection, and don’t worry…
We will always be able to sell at a profit to some greater fool. It’s like a law or something…
Stupid should hurt. Fools will learn no otter way.
“They, and millions like them, have fueled the insane housing bubble.”
^^^^^This. They contributed to the bubble, drove up prices for others. They probably also contributed to higher property taxes for their neighbors.
My worry: if/when the housing market really cracks, there will be all kinds of various “help” programs that will create further distortions, keep price discovery from remerging, and merely stack more wasted money onto the national debt pile…
Yep.
Mr. and Mrs. Redditor never worry about the locals that just got priced out of buying a home in the town they grew up in, the rising property tax rates they fuel, the driving up of rents for the locals, etc.
They got theirs! And a big FO to everyone else.
And they want others to feel sorry for them!
I wonder how this same FOMO phenomenon has impacted Zillow Offers. They bought up a slew of homes in San Diego over the Spring and summer months, paid over asking, and then re-listed them at even higher prices a week or two later. This is all according to the price history section on these homes.
Many of them are still on the market 60+ days later. They have cut their price multiple times on some of them, but because they overpaid too much, they are still overpriced.
I wonder if they did this all over the country. That would be absolutely amazing if they did. But you would think the folks at Zillow would be too smart to give into feelings of FOMO.
I am in San Diego and am seeing a lot of prices cuts as well as homes coming back to market
Good prices homes still sell fast
Lets see ..
Where are you seeing this? In the center city things are still on fire with no end in sight. Not trying to say it isn’t happening elsewhere, just not in the center city. I’ve seen the least desirable places come to market, disappear, and come back again, but anything nice is gone in less than a week with multiple offers and always overbid.
Zillow absolutely did this in Phoenix…I’m tracking opendoor and zillow listings with price cuts and they have now gone thru several rounds of cuts and are bordering on break even prices, soon to be losses….this party will be fun to watch.
Oh thank goodness.
“Stupid should hurt”
Central banks exist to make sure stupid, reckless bets pay off with massive profits.
Stupid is making stupid money in huge piles everywhere you look. Prudent and rational behavior are the new stupid
There’s a saying in my native language (Swedish): If the head is stupid, the body is going to suffer.
“a horrifyingly bloodcurdling stupendously surprising situation…”
Wolf, you have a way with words. Descriptive and, say, nuanced!
It sounds like time is the real issue. The house was bought at the top of the market and selling in less than a few years won’t get back the costs after deducting the cost of the sale.
The same thing happened in the Bay Area in 2018 when we had a similar land rush and I saw many homes that were listed that were bought a year or so earlier. People got transfered and had to sell.
But if they had kept it they would have been able to sell now for a nice profit rather than taking a 200k hit as I saw a few do.
Whatever they sell it for now, it will be worth more at a later date, but it sounds like they are out of time and will have to take a loss unless they rent it, take a smaller loss on monthly, and sell when they can get out flush.
Tough spot
Well, you got to figure out what the alligator eats.
P/I, taxes, insurance, maintenance, security, etc.
Let’s say on nothing special special Bay Area $1.5 million house (insane – isn’t it?) that turns out to be approximately:
$9,000 per month
$108,000 per year
A 200k hit isn’t that much in comparison to the never ending feeding with no end in sight.
Wolf,
In Los Angeles, the show is still going on,
As every one can filter out the results in Zillow and see the last 7 days of sold properties, all of them are gone for average 12-15 % over asking price.
FOMO is still going on and average guy with $60-80K a year salary can’t afford the 2 bed condo anymore , it is selling for $650K average price.
I was predicting the Black Christmas , but I have doubt that this market will end this year.
Anyone Any thoughts?
It is not going to end. We are witnessing a monetary crisis unfold, being able to short any currency (borrow with a mortgage) to buy almost anything for any price seems like a sure bet to me.
BlackRock sure seems to understand this fact, they don’t care how much a house cost or where it is located, they will buy it.
Not sure I agree with ya there. That implies that “it’s different this time” and it never is.
California RE is either massively rising or cratering with pockets of air in between.
Paging SoCalJim…
No one buying or selling a home to live in is guaranteed a profit. This couple just forget the three most important things one has to consider when buying real estate, “location, location, location”.
Definitely a ‘popcorn worthy’ article! They must have bought the most gloriously ginormous egocentric set of BLINDERS available! Explains the shortage on blinders.
Oh, you mean the WFH wasn’t permanent after all? I said this many months ago. Big shock, said nobody ever.
It’s permanent for a lot of people, but it’s transitory for others. It’s the “others” that will have to grapple with this.
I wonder how much is a lot. I was homeschooled online. Very, and I mean very few kids would be recurring names for more than a few months in the online classes. It was usually the Asians and the very religious Muslims that I would recognize for years. Most people aren’t enough of self starters to manage themselves. Unless bossware proliferates, I don’t see productivity matching bodies in seats at office jobs that are easy to outsource to WFH. And to that end, why in god’s name would you ever bother hiring Americans when you could go India with depressed wages and already an innate level of English fluency and competency in IT?
The other aspect is a manager and supervisors can watch a workforce. If someone is goofing off or working slow or whatever, they can crack the whip. Not so at home. And if someone finishes work quickly, a boss can pile on more to high performers to raise productivity.
So the WFH in my opinion will likely peter out rapidly. No point in hiring expensive Americans when you can hire from anywhere. No way to manage people with unfathomable invasions in privacy that most won’t tolerate. People won’t get vaccines for their job. I doubt computer surveillance will go over well either.
Call me skeptical but it would take years of trust and displays of competence to allow an employee free reign to sit at home and also do their job. I also wonder what long term psychological effects WFH will have. I know when I get off work and hit the house I know I’m done and that’s wonderful. I’d hate seeing a room or computer in my house and knowing that is where I’m also trapped 40 hours a week or whatever. But I can stay sane and work indoors anyways so who knows
Trucker guy,
WFH is nothing new. It has existed for decades. Major companies such as Microsoft already offered it long before the pandemic. Lots of people work at home, always have, including lots of commenters here, including myself. People love it.
You’re evaluated for your production.
Older bosses might not like it, but if an employee threatens to quit if they have to work in the office 5 days a week, then well, you gotta do some math.
Most of the major companies have announced permanent plans that include work from home in some kind of hybrid model or totally work from home. For office workers, this is now a real option.
For corporate cost cutters, this is huge. Companies save a TON of money because much of the office expenditure is now rolled over to the household.
Even many Wall Street firms have announced hybrid plans that will allow them to reduce their office footprint per employee.
What the pandemic has done is it has proven that WFH works on a large scale, that people like it, that people would in fact be willing take a pay cut to be able to work from home, and that it’s a productive way of doing things in most cases. Sure, you want people to get together, but it doesn’t have to be every day. So they make arrangement to meet.
Some customer service jobs are WFH. There is technology to monitor how many consumers they service per hour.
WFH may be practical. There is a shortage of cars used by commuters.
I am glad I did not flip my home and go rent. There is a shortage of pickup trucks used by housing construction workers. For me housing is not a short term trade. I have been in my home 5 yrs.
Companies are free to treat their workers like serfs.
But the workers may tire of serfdom. Some will move on, and some will do other things.
Inciting a broad swath of the workforce rarely turns out well for the overseers.
Most of us here knew this type of crap was going to happen…
Kudos to those were able to sell to these muppets
Life is not fair but you sleep in the bed you make my mom,s wise words
I’ve had my real estate lic. in Cali since 1974 and its a never ending story except this time will be THE ENDING.
Seems like Bay Area real estate will just permanently go up.
I’d just rent it if they can cover their mortgage payments. Hopefully this issue starts popping up more and more.
I was 100% work from home, but will transition to 2days in and 3days home. If that becomes permanent and in writing, I’ll happily move a couple hours out of town and hopefully get a deal.
Problem with the Canadian housing market is that people normally do not sell at a loss, and I can’t fathom a situation where that will start to happen. (no matter how livid the redditors wife is)
Agreed WFH is collapsing. Something is pushing HR fiends to make it mandatory. Nobody can argue with HR. Doesn’t matter if you have a letter from your manager/director/VP if the policy is to return to the office then it will be followed as the company policy
These owners didn’t account for reality. There are times when the situation runs amuck and you grin and bear it and make some tough life impacting calls.
I hear the sound of jingle mail
Still no significant supply growth in metro Phoenix. However, Zillow indicates the price increases are slowing. Cali buyers keeping the demand pressure up
Zillow has a hidden agenda, to keep their owned homes from selling at a loss…of which there will be many…I’m tracking them in Phoenix and they are approaching losses on many
Zilldo has been losing $60,000 per house since they started flipping. They’re planning to make it up on volume.
Are you sure it’s Cali buyers? Because the vacancy rate is extremely low here. It is very difficult to find a rental for people looking for a new place. It makes me wonder where the hell all these people are coming from if there was such a population influx in every city across America this year. It doesn’t seem real.. Also, Zillow Offers is huge in Phoenix. They are probably the ones keeping the demand up.
My SoCal renters haven’t been able to locate another home in range. Gave them four months notice and called the property manager today to make sure they knew I would be returning in the next month. Plan to wait this out and then try to time the market to leverage up.
Imagine that this story is but the tip of the iceberg. Many more stories like this or similar where layoffs, cost spikes (food, utilities, maintenance) will cause mortgage disruptions to increase. Trickle –> Stream –> River —> DAMN the damn has broken loose
No one has a crystal ball, and it is only in hindsight that many see how crazy everything has become. The article reminded me of a family friend who bought a bunch of Nortel 20 years ago? I just remembered when he lost $40K, then doubled down convinced it would turn the corner. It was very uncomfortable listening to his wife remind him about it. For years.
Something like this house fiasco may be impossible to ever recover from. Like my brother in law who overbuilt on his budget right before a downturn. To quote him, “I knew I was in trouble when I was still nailing on the subfloor”. He went on to finish his high end home just before the market slid, and lost about $250K which was a fortune in the early ’80s. He rented for the rest of his life. If he could have hung on to the place it would be worth 2.5 mil today, anyway.
People get in trouble when they lose awareness of their limitations and station. Plus, always best to err on the side of caution.
If people buy what they can afford, pay the damn place off ASAP, it doesn’t matter what the market does. Ever. Debt is a dangerous tool to use. Many people have been brainwashed about all kinds of investments, willingly, Like lemmings.
I was just thinking about RE today because I was listening to the radio and it’s the same commercials over and over.
Mortgage refi
Doors and window seller
garage door seller
how to get out of debt
rinse and repeat. I’d say 90% of the ads on the radio are RE ads and debt relief ads.
And prices are completely insane just like last time.
Don’t quite blame the FOMO crowd for the situation. The populus is clueless, and needs a guiding hand (just like the invisible hand), which has been missing in action for more than a decade now.
I almost feel like a shark sniffing out a surfer who knocked their leg and the first scent of blood is wafting into the water.
According to Zillow/realtor the latest market trends have been posted.
The county I’d like to buy in (rural nothing with some millionaire mansions) has had no increase in median sold price for the first time in 30 months. The days in market have jumped up from 40-53.
The county below (hot in town market) went for the third month with no median price increase. Days on market from 38-67. Average sale price was 3.5% below asking.
The county north of me (absolute devoid of anything) jumped from 380-400k median sold price. Other data not listed. Probably because nobody lives there.
The county east (mountainous superfund site and mining waste) jumped 10k from previous month. Median days on market from 195-232.
The county west (rural and inexpensive, historically really low housing prices/depressed area) from 200k to 250k as median sold price. Houses averaged 12% over asking price in sale. Days on market 50-53 from last month.
The really cheap dumps 5 hours from town are the only things selling above asking right now. Probably because they are the only houses you could even hope to afford. Everything from 400k+ is really peaking it feels like. As someone who has had to sit on the sidelines renting in town as a misanthrope, I can wait to watch it crash and burn… If it does. Of course Mr. And Ms. Dumdum who burned themselves will need bailing out because being stupid with money means you get a govt handout. Hopefully it is too big to save this time.
Also for reference, the days on market in these areas were in some cases almost 30 days or less at times. Price increases in median sale price had been jumping 10-20k a month. Everything was selling for over asking price. Many properties were no inspection or cash only. Still over valued but with some perspective there is hope filtering through possibly.
Anyone living in a sub 1000sf place, rented or owned, gets it. Especially with little to no debt.
The old rule still stands…1/4 of monthly income goes toward housing. More than that spell trouble.
The Liberal government has extended CERS, CEWS and CRB. If you look at the Delta virus charts, Canada is up next for a spike. They won’t be returning to the office or any return will be delayed. Liberals have politically benefited from funding these lockdowns so I see more of the same this fall. Can you blame them though? It’s a race to the bottom and the US senate just voted another trillion+ into the pipeline. Liberals have got room to move.
The core of the problem is greed. People want to believe that they should have it all without the hard work or waiting. We have also come to accept the economic slavery that is imposed on us by the billionaire crowd.
Higher education is way too expensive. (The education industry is among the top lobbyist industry groups).
The healthcare system and hospital billing practices are pure fraud. (More heavy lobbyists here)
Real estate is also way too expensive. Fly in a jet and you see plenty of empty real estate that can be developed. Why does our government pack us into small places rather than provide incentives and get rid of the barriers that prevent private enterprise from building more quality houses at affordable prices?
We are the new economic slaves. But at some level many people are acting stupid and greedy and somewhat deserve what they get. Sorry, I know I should have more compassion, but so many people refuse to educate themselves and then think the universe owes them so much.
I wonder how many have figured in capital gains taxes or property tax increases…not to mention all those who didn’t sell but whose homes are going to be reasssessed with a 40% tax bump due to this craziness…there’s a lot of unintended consequences going on!
Sounds like an outlier case (no pun). Hard to generalize with that.
USPS/census bureau says in USA 85% of those who moved, moved within the same metro area.
Possible the trend is different up north.
Nacho Bigly Libre,
No, same trend up north. These people moved within the same metro area (Toronto), they just moved further away from the center. These metros are huge. The Greater Toronto Area has a population of 6 million. And they might have moved a little further out. Like someone moving from San Francisco to Sacramento or into the Foot Hills. That is what the USPS data is saying: people moving from a zip code in San Francisco to a zip code in Fresno or in the Foot Hills or just an hour away in the East Bay somewhere.
I feel immensley cheered up having read your article and the comments. The housing market is cooling somewhere in Canada? Good.
However, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), a government arm sort of like Fanny Mae, underwrites most mortgages for the banks, and the banks won’t be allowed to fail with underperforming mortgages. That is, Canadian taxpayers are supporting the government, the banks, and a home owner class.