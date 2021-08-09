AMC Sold Three Times More Shares than Movie Tickets in Q2, Revenues Down 70% from Q2 2019, as Business Model Collapsed

It should just forget about selling movie tickets, and stick to selling its shares to future meme-stock billionaires.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Just briefly here, because the fawning financial-media coverage was so funny. “AMC Entertainment’s Revenue Surges as Moviegoers Return to Theaters,” the Wall Street Journal wrote this afternoon. Similar fawning headlines were repeated elsewhere in the financial media. And that’s hilarious because – you guessed it – the “base effect.”
So yes, AMC, reported earnings this afternoon, or rather another huge loss, and revenues surged from near zero in Q2 2020 to $445 million in Q2 this year. But however much “surging” this was doing, thanks to the base effect, meaning that the base of the year-over-year surge was near zero a year ago, revenues were down by over 70% from Q2 2019 ($1.51 billion). This is all that the “pent-up demand” could produce:
AMC sold just 22 million tickets in Q2, down 77% from the 97 million tickets it had sold two years ago. But it is good at selling overpriced sodas, popcorn, and snacks, in total $162 million in Q2, accounting for 36% of its total revenues; and it also sold screen advertising and other things for another $50 million.
These $445 million in total revenues generated $343.6 million in net losses.
Streaming is a huge challenge for movie theaters. The world has changed. For the first three months after a movie was released, movie theaters used to have a monopoly. If Americans wanted to see the movie legally during those first three months, they’d have to do it in the theaters.
But that “theatrical window” was crushed under the leadership of Disney, and now Disney and other studios are releasing at least some new movies simultaneously on their own streaming services. Theaters lost their three-month monopoly.
And consumers have a choice, with some of them choosing to go to the theater, but with the vast majority choosing to watch it at home. Consumers are loving this choice. For example, Disney’s “Black Widow” was hugely popular on Disney+ but its simultaneous theatrical release fizzled.
But AMC sure sold a heck of a lot of shares in Q2: While it sold only 22 million movie tickets, it sold 63 million shares of its meme stock, via three share offerings, including the private placement to Mudrick Capital.
And this has been going on ever since the Pandemic kicked in. Back in Q2 2019, the Good Times, AMC had 135.5 million shares outstanding. It currently has 513.3 million shares outstanding, having sold 377.8 million shares over the two-year period, having nearly quadrupled its share count.
These share sales diluted the shareholders to smithereens, but it doesn’t really matter because AMC has been losing huge amounts of money and only the losses got diluted, and no one complains about that, and any hopes of showing consistent net profits are slim.
But the cash it raised from those share sales allowed AMC to avoid bankruptcy, which it had been dangling out in front of investors in late 2020. And this cash is now getting burned in its cash-burn machine.
AMC’s creditors, which will be paid from the proceeds of those share sales are ecstatic. That’s how capitalism is supposed to work: Take money from a new set of investors to pay an old set of investors.
AMC should just admit that its new business model, as meme stock where anything goes, is to sell shares at meme-stock prices to whoever wants to become a meme-stock billionaire, and abandon any ambitions it might accidentally still have to fill its theaters. That time is over.
They missed their marks, these financial commentators, they should’ve used the words “ticket sales have gone viral” A surge is a temporary thing, viral on the other hand can be sustainable.
Smithereens, is that a technical term?
And by the way, Wolf, you should stop looking at the downside, how was the change for Q2 a year ago…. think parabolic, exponential growth, it went from zero to whatever it is today, that’s practically infinite growth, that’s why the stock is going to overtake Apple.
Compare that to a quarter ago number, if you want to get a real measure, be optimistic. And remember, if nothing else, inflation gives them the excuse to raise prices, that’s another kicker.
LOL
Who needs sales. Just sell stock, borrow, and buy bitcoin. It’s one micro strategy AMC can engage in.
File-streaming websites like “123movies” and “gostream” let people watch movies for free, without downloading any files (they’re buffered in memory and don’t go to disk). I’m not sure how much it cuts into movie sales, but it may. Now with Disney and HBO streaming immediately upon release, that means that good quality (non-cam) files will be uploaded to these sharing sites almost immediately. At present, usually it’s a cam version first, and then a good-quality version a few weeks or months later.
AMC is not just a meme stock. It is a trap sprung on the Hedge Fund short sellers by the retail investors. If the hedge funds had just admitted they got caught, close out their shorts and take their lumps, no matter the cost like honest citizens then this would be over. But they continue trying to squirm out of their destiny by ladder trading and selling naked shorts. These hedgies need to face the music, even if it bankrupts them and they need to move to a new career flipping burgers.
I am surprised Wolf wont address this point. Sure it is speculative and short hedge funds said they closed their shorts but there people who believe that they rolled them over and hiding them via various mechanisms such abuse of Failure to deliver regime, market maker exceptions to short selling along with options fuckery and married puts. Even fake news went from denying that these practices happen to starting to acknowledge that sometimes shorts do cheat.
The Masters of the Universe will never admit they were bested by some apes on Reddit.
I wonder what Jim Cramer will say about AMC tomorrow? He loves what JP is doing so maybe he will be pushing AMC stock? I’m just guessing here.
What a pathetic business model. Selling advertising for TV shows at the movie theater is cannabolizing their own platform.
TV shows advertise movies.
TV is free. Movies you have to pay for. Sorry it doesn’t work both ways.
You’d be amazed how much money some companies charge to provide ‘free’ tv.
Jeez it almost seems like fiscal responsibility and rational money is gone from the whole equation. Everyway one looks, people are being stupid with money. Like financial irresponsibility is a sword of Damocles at this point.
The retail crowd isn’t even shorting the stock, they’re just buying and holding an undead company because 15 year olds on the internet told them to. Must be nice have money to set on fire “just for the memes.”
Free money given to you by the bucket load for doing nothing will do that.
Earning money working a hot roofing job all summer will have you think a little differently about how to spend it.
Of course people are being stupid with money. Things only have value when they’re rare. If you can print trillions of dollars and hand it out, why should anyone be surprised that people are being stupid with it?
AMC needs to find their niche.
People like to go out, be social and share a common experience.
Movies used to do that. A cheaper date back when folks were fairly polite to each other.
There is nothing better than watching a great movie (there are few of those nowadays) and have the audience erupt in a cheer or a collective gasp.
It’s actually a shame, I grew up enjoying going to movie theaters … just another part of our history that is falling by the wayside just like the shopping malls. But hey, it’s ok, we can live isolated lives and survive on texting and the like.
What’s the difference between AMC selling new “ shares “ to feed their cash burning machine and a Ponzi scheme ? Capitalism is a scam.
Wolf, I’m disappointed in your post! How come you didn’t point out the crap stock performance of AMC peers? This is the real-world indicator showing they are F’d because it’s peers are not a meme stocks.
Cineplex, Cinemark and perhaps Marcus Corp. All in the tank.
