How Much Are Americans Driving and Flying Now, One Year After the WTF Collapse in Fuel Consumption?

They’re not taking mass transit, that’s for sure.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Before we get into gasoline, driving, jet fuel, and flying, let’s look at what people are still not doing: They’re not commuting by mass transit. The ridership at many systems is still down 80% or 90%. For example, ridership at the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system – the trains that connect a big part of the Bay Area to San Francisco – was still down 85% in March compared to March 2019. Ridership has ticked up from the lows last spring but remains minuscule. People who have to commute in this era of working-from-home are driving. The infamous L-shaped recovery:
So how much are people driving?
According to the Federal Highway Administration this week, total miles driven in February on all roads and streets in the US fell to 205 billion miles, down 12% from February last year. Data for March will be available in about a month.
By comparison, during the Great Recession, total miles driven dropped for four years in a row, but only by 2.9% in total from the peak in 2007 to the trough in 2011.
Gasoline consumption has been rising in the US from the 44%-collapse last spring. By February, gasoline consumption was down less than 12%, which roughly matches the decline in miles driven reported by the Federal Highway Administration for that month.
But consumption of gasoline recovered further in March and April, according to EIA weekly data: In the latest four-week period through April 16, gasoline consumption was down only 5.4% from the same period two years ago, at 8.93 million barrels per day (mb/d) – an indication that total miles driven in March and April have recovered further.
Clearly, a lot of people who used to commute to work by mass transit are now driving – and it’s easier to do because congestion is not as bad as it was before the Pandemic. And that increases gasoline consumption for those people.
The other thing we can see – and we can see the details in a moment – people are still not flying as much to go on vacation; they’re driving.
So people are commuting less due to work from home. But many of those that are commuting and that used to take mass transit, they’re now driving. And more people are driving to go on vacation. And the sum total shows up in gasoline consumption, which has almost recovered compared to two years ago.
The EIA tracks consumption of fuel in terms of product supplied by refineries, blenders, etc., and not by retail sales at gas stations.
The long-term view of gasoline consumption shows the structural demand issues facing the gasoline market: Even before the Pandemic, gasoline consumption was roughly where it had been a decade earlier.
How much are people and boxes flying?
The number of air passengers that pass TSA checkpoints to enter the security zones of US airports is still down 42% from the same day in 2019, based on the seven-day moving average of daily screenings. The peaks and valleys in the chart represent calendar shifts of holidays. The most recent bump was the shift in the calendar of Easter:
But wait… The air freight business is booming. According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, the top 15 US carriers transported 10% more cargo by weight in February domestically and internationally than a year earlier. The surge in air cargo volume started in June, including a 19% year-over-year increase in September:
Jet fuel consumption in the four weeks through April 16, at 1.29 mb/d, was still down 25.5% from the same period two years ago. This is a mix of various factors. Airlines have been scheduling more flights as demand has picked up, but not all flights are full, and some are nearly empty. International flights are still scarce. And then there is the booming air cargo business. Despite the increase in jet fuel consumption, it remains at a three-decade low:
Electricity sales to all end users in the US – households, office buildings, industrial buildings, schools, and the like – have been on a dreary trajectory since 2008 for electric utilities in the US, despite economic and population growth, as these customers invested in more efficient electrical equipment and better thermal insulation, while at the same time, more manufacturing has been offshored. And then came the Pandemic. Read… Electricity Sales to End Users Dropped Below 2008 Level: What it Says about the Pandemic Economy, Households, Commercial & Industrial Activity, and Public Transportation
This is a very weak recovery & based on huge stimulus which cannot be repeated, any attempt to do further stimulus will see yields double again, Gov across the world are having to spend massive funds to support their economies & pay for the virus expenditure.
The excellent graphs shown here can be interpreted like this also, after a year stuck indoors & talk of pent up demand they should have exceeded previous highs, just shows there is no pent up demand, people are broke, jobless, financially stressed, paying off debt, concerned about their future, otherwise they would be consuming a lot more fuel, doing a lot more travelling.
driving is easier to do because congestion is not as bad as it was before the Pandemic.
maybe were you are but in Arizona, everything is open – schools, restaurants, offices, businesses
back to full on STUPID traffic again – ie 2019 pre-pandemic
I don’t doubt it, but I was going on the figures, it’s a crazy world, I think this wont last long.
One can only surmise from this data that the U.S. economy is like a dying fish on a hot deck, flopping around but going nowhere. The pent-up demand theory for a so-called Post-Pandemic America is proving false because of the historic destruction of businesses and incomes due to Covid-19 and the inescapable fact THAT WE ARE NOT YET PAST THE PANDEMIC. Don’t look now but here comes Covid-21, -22, and -23.
The cheerleaders at the Interventionist Fed, in our illustrious (but economically ignorant) Government, and on self-serving Wall Street have created a financial bubble with free Stimulus money, below inflation/ artificially suppressed interest rates, and persistent daily manipulation of price discovery in the markets that the world has never seen before. The running Price to Earnings for the S&P 500 is now pushing 80 times trailing 12-month earnings. The dividend yield is around 1.45% while we are getting monthly CPI manipulated numbers that annualize to 3% to 4% U.S. inflation.
When more and more Payment Forbearance programs at the State and Federal levels are finally allowed to expire because Landlords and Mortgage Issuers are taking governing bodies and non-payors to court, the little Dutch boy will need all of his fingers and toes to try to plug the Dike of Systemic Collapse. Borrowing money to play on Wall Street is akin to playing Russian Roulette with a fully loaded 357.
economy is gonna be in fits and starts
auto industry plagued by NO CHIPS, LUMBER sky high due to no production, so many others due to no production
super inflation in commodities/things we need
wages up pretty big – which means I NEED TO RAISE RENTS to compensate
I paid $60 for sheet plywood – next stop $100
Good luck raising rents in a falling rents environment. You sound highly levered. Aren’t you the guy who was bragging about paying over $50,000 for a used truck with over 100,000 miles on it? I don’t know about the math in your world, but it looks ugly from here.
“Don’t look now but here comes Covid-21, -22, and -23.”
Even for mass transit the numbers might improve if those inert sloths made even a small effort (after 52 weeks) to markedly improve ventilation throughput, thereby decreasing concentrated viral load (a metric that has taken an insanely long time to get even a bit of traction).
Increased ventilation volumes could have been trialed 9 freaking months ago…but these institutions are inert unto death.
Increased ventilation throughput might not work very well everywhere (worst of NYC subways) but in the majority of mass transit around the country, there is much, much less of a problem.
Crack a couple of damned windows and install a large fan. It isn’t the goddamn Manhattan Project.
Except certain American institutions are essentially incapable of adaptation, experimentation, analysis, etc.
I would imagine that these trains are much like ours. You cannot open a window as that would put excessive strain on the air conditioner.
Really though, these guys (foreign corporations) get big cash from the gov to run empty trains. It must be the very best of times for them.
With these artificially low interest rates and massive stimulus, unpaid for, they’ve turned even the most conservative of investments, owning your own home into a speculative orgy. A home is suppose to be a roof over your head. If you want to gamble there’s plenty of casinos out there including Wall Street. You should try to fix up your home and pay it off during your prime working years. That’s a lot of work in itself. The Fed has fostered this misalocation into people owning multiple homes and speculating on rising prices. This is totally evil. You would have thought they had learned their lesson from 2007, but these people are brain dead morons, and have learned nothing.
I don’t understand why the GSE allow more than one mortgage per borrower. I heard even the VA allows borrowers to have multiple loans. This is crazy and should be stopped. Taxpayers are the backstop to this craziness.
Because they are intentionally pumping a housing bubble. That was their “solution” to the past meltdown – blow another bubble.
Is this normalized for more EVs on the road?
“Gasoline consumption has been rising in the US from the 44%-collapse last spring. By February, gasoline consumption was down less than 12%, which roughly matches the decline in miles driven reported by the Federal Highway Administration for that month.”
2banana,
“Miles driven” = all vehicles, ICE or EV.
Gasoline consumption takes a hit as EVs start to make up a larger portion of the US fleet. But for now, of the 278 million or so passenger vehicles on the road in the US, less than 1% are battery EVs. So the impact is very small for now but will grow over the years, and we should see a measurable decline in gasoline consumption due to EVs over the next few years.
I think working-from-home will have a bigger impact on gasoline consumption than EVs for the next few years at least.
I learned in 2005 that fuel can get expensive in a hurry, and I adjusted my lifestyle accordingly. I have never gone back to the driving around without a purpose thing. I used to do over 25,000 per year, every year. I learned to plan my trips and cut out all unnecessary ones. I am now able to drive less than 5,000 per year for all of my personal stuff. It’s a huge savings not only in fuel, but wear and tear and maintenance and repair.
The massive price spike wasn’t until 2008, but 2005-2006 saw huge increases. That’s when I started changing my habits.
Somehow or another I guessed right in 2005 that gas prices were going up and up and up. I personally switched from the SUV that I had been driving for eighteen years (that only got 15 miles to the gallon by that point) to a sedan that got 25 MPG. I didn’t switch back to an SUV until 2012… as gas prices started coming down.
TWO correct guesses!
Depth’s comment struck a nerve. When I lived in town pushing twenty years ago, I thought nothing of zipping downtown on a whim. Need some hinges? Go right now. Out of milk? Go buy some. When we moved 50 miles away that was the end of that, and our fuel consumption had been down ever since. We’ll now do a town run once every two weeks and have a list. Plus, we never run out of incidentals for the shop, lumber, groceries, anything. If I don’t have what I need my friends will, and vice versa. Yesterday was a town run and I did 7 stops, all on a direct line course. If someone has a doctor appt it becomes blended with other stops. I almost always have materials delivered for jobs, as the cartage is cheaper than hauling it myself. The driver lives here and they just send him home with the hyab and he does his stops late afternoon.
A problem I continue to see with newer vehicles is complexity and the serialization of parts. Repairs have to be done at a shop/dealership because the parts have to be initialized. Try replacing a key fob for under $200. Our VW camper van is forty years old, the work truck is twenty years old, and the Toyota Yaris is now 12 years old. When EVs take their place, and they will, owners better plan on a maintenance budget or special insurance.
We need light weight and highly efficient ICE vehicles that are built for economy and reliability. Transportation. No reason a $5,000 car can’t be built that gets 80-100 mpg.
“No reason a $5,000 car can’t be built that gets 80-100 mpg.”
Often thought this myself (although maybe the numbers are a bit over ambitious) but it is hard to divine the legitimate rationale for the stagnation in productive efficiency of certain US industries (see housing, medical care, and the other craptastic retrogrades of contemporary America).
One shortcut to a fix, might be to look to the auto industries of emerging nations (there are more than Americans think) where per capita incomes can’t support engorged America-style price structures.
And then compare what, say, India does with what the US does. My guess is that there are thousands in alleged US costs that are essentially baloney – simply inflated since US producers can count on ZIRP to make uncompetitive prices “affordable” when translated into monthly pmts, whose streams are then sold off to yield starved investors.
The problem is that industry insiders know the detailed processes/prices best and are profiting from the current diseased system.
Hopefully an insightful entrepreneur will come around to disembowel the rotten US oligopolies
There are several reasons that the $5-8,000 cars will never be sold in the U.S….. airbags, crush zones, tension seat belts, mandated backup cameras, emissions controls, road networks (those don’t hold up on American freeways – they’re basically urban cars), crash standards, as well as a host of others. Then there’s the leagues of lawyers in the U.S. that will file a class action against a wood splinter. Now add in the “plus sized” Americans who won’t fit inside one of those micro cars. I think Penske tried that tactic with Smart. How’d that work out for him?
Lightweight? Yeah. Great idea. Now run one into a Denali. Let me know how that works out for you.
It would seem that people are catching on to the scientific data that you are much more at risk in an tight, enclosed space, like mass transit and planes, than you are outdoors or driving in your own auto. MIT just released a comprehensive study that points to a suggests 6 feet indoors in a tight space is no better than 60 feet, yet outside 3 feet is much, much safer than even 60 feet inside, over enough time spend indoors. Basically you can measure the amount of carbon dioxide in an inside space, and the higher the carbon dioxide levels (from people breathing), the higher the chance for covid. Seems logical, does it not? Search CNBC article titled “MIT researchers say you’re no safer from Covid indoors at 6 feet or 60 feet in new study challenging social distancing policies”. This is why warmer states do better when re-opening, as outside is safer than inside due to the fact that air gets moved almost instantly and diluted/dispersed quickly (plus the sun UV is devastating for viruses), and the state re-opening data points to the MIT data results.
Once people start trusting science over cult politics (and they allow the scientists to lead), this pandemic could/will become a thing of the past…
Eventually mass transit will fill back up, after all sooner or later the media will change the narrative and declare C19 a nonissue, and all the sheeple will listen and get back on.
That and the fact cars will cost too much, and a combination of increased gas prices (likely via taxes) and an eventual mileage tax will make it prohibitive to own a car for the laobaixing… (no, it’s not a typo, I learned a new word)
Macrotrends were predicting work from home decades ago. That took a pandemic. The same trends predicted that electricity usage would drop, and that has happened to a lesser degree. The same trends point to less travel. People travel while they have family scattered all over the country, trends which came about during the economic boom last century, based on the new mobility. Mass transit is a boon for local residents, bullet trains are based on industrial time clocks. If you aren’t trying to make it to work on time, what’s the hurry? Fewer people are working. That’s the macrotrend.
The recovery coming out of 2008 to 2020 was the weakest recovery in the history of the US. The economy now has failed to even come close to recovering to anywhere near 2020 levels. Unemployment is still above 2000 recession levels.
Despite this fact, the Stock market is at astronomical levels, the price of housing is far in excess of what the average American can afford to pay, and inflation is spiking as if we were experiencing prosperity.
The divergence between reality and perception has never been wider than it is today.
That is not something that will end well.
Good comment, what I have been saying too, I think the higher the temporary inflation we see the more deflation later, it will shoot up for another month & then collapse into massive deflation. everything has to revert to the mean, it doesn’t just go there, it falls way below it at first.
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/LNU01300060
The FRED data from 2000-roday for percentage of working age population looks abysmal. I don’t understand hop people believe the government “unemployment numbers” when they hide the truth.
Jdog
Add to that, 10 million are still unemployed from the Feb 2020 peak. Their jobs are probably gone forever. A lot are collecting benefits which will soon expire. They will become unemployable. Not a pretty picture.
I saw a sign at a distributor, “Class A Drivers Wanted.” There is also a driver shortage causing intermittent interrupted trash removal in a nearby county.
Yeah, here’s the issue. Are any of the companies hiring commercial truck drivers offering to pay for the training? Because if not, it’s not hard to see why unemployed people aren’t keen on laying out several thousand dollars or whatever it costs to learn and take the test, for the possibility of a job at the end of it.
The only way to become an OTR driver these days is to sign onto a company and then live in the cab with a stranger, sleeping in the berth while they’re driving, and vice-versa. I don’t know about you but that’s a HELL NO from me.
Depth, is that like a training thing? Or is that for two full time truckers, just so they can switch off?
Because that sounds insane that anyone agrees to that, even pre-COVID. Yikes!
I have college friends who fly for both FedEx and UPS… from what they tell me I wouldn’t expect a 10 to 20 percent increase in air freight tonnage to increase the number of flights by much at all. Those services charge a premium for speedy delivery and their planes are rarely full.
Why would people get on BART or the New York Metro. If you happen to meet the wrong kind of people, might as well be a death trap.
CA is car centric. The mass transit agenda driven folks are going to keep pushing for busses and choo choo’s to take people from here to there. These cars aren’t going away anytime soon, even if they take all the parking away, people still have cars.
Brings back memories of “Walking in LA” by Missing Persons.
I’m doing my part. I ventured out of the Swamp Metro area yesterday for the 1st time in 2 years. Purpose: to get vaccinated at a site 60 miles from home. That’s all that was available. Put about 7K miles on my family car in the last year just doing local travel.
All training is done via Zoom so I don’t have to travel for that anymore. Where’s the discount on my auto insurance? Can they spare a dime.?
Swamp, have you called your insurance company? Last year I called mine to explain that I had retired and was no longer making a fifty-mile round trip to work six days a week. They knocked thirty or forty bucks off the semi-annual payment. Couldn’t hurt to try.
1) To avoid exposure, people bought in larger quantities.
They bought food and all kind of stuff they need, or don’t.
2) Covid killed just in time. Large lots have a large spectrum of items. Wide spectrum have a large quantities of bad items. Bad items forever stay. They are a waste of capital and time.
3) Small quantities cost more. They are done in repetitions, therefore consume more time and fuel.
4) Buyers of large lots stock them in their basements and in large fridges. Let the warehouse be a warehouse, not your $1M house.
5) An overextended inventory force people to consume more and use it faster.
6) A year ago, at covid peak, supermarkets were busy. Not these days.
7) People are fed up being stuck in all day in their house. The coffee, the supermarket, the dentist, the gas station… send them out.
We have been flying and driving all over the USA for the past year. Great places to see, and things to do. Just use common sense with hygiene and washing your hands. Stuck in your house? Yea, just keep watching the idiot box.
From my experience as a daily rider ( pre-COVID) most of the folks on rail based mass transit were heading to office jobs in high rises in downtown (PDX). Those are the people most likely to work from home now. I think that is the bigger issue for mass transit than COVID safety.
I’ve loosened up recently. It looks like with the air exchanges and filtration flying is is pretty safe.
Going through the airport is different. My mother died last week and I had to fly back to settle her affairs. By far, the dumbest thing I saw was no covid screening at the airport or car rental and no attempts to disinfect surfaces, (probably inconsequential since it doesnt work) but we had to wear masks the entire flight. I didn’t think flying SWA could get worse, but SWA plus masks sets a new record for a crappy flying experience. P,us I suspect they saved money by using old ironing boards for seats, which I estimate recline c 10 degrees.
The airlines seem to have trouble with organization. Although my flight arrived 20 minutes early, it took me 1 hr and 10 minutes to get my luggage at baggage claim.
On the way back baggage handling was fine but takeoff was delayed 45 minutes.
Rental car rates are INSANE.
Here in Texas for some reason covid is less of a problem. I went to a restaurant last night and although we we )ate outside, I peeked inside and the bar was packed, even though the owner, a good friend of mine, died of covid a few weeks ago.
“…since the 1980s I wear a condom 24/7 I feel protected. :-)” LOL
Happy and safe travels to you!
Condolences to your family.
Michael, condolences to your family.
When I was working and doing oilfield projects, I put 35 – 40K miles on my truck. Now I only drive locally with maybe one driving trip of any distance per year. Last year I put 6,000 miles on the car. I may sell my Mustang Convertible since I only drive it occasionally.
So since fewer people are flying, has the TSA laid off employees? Since mass transit is down so steeply, have these folks, e.g. BART, laid off employees? As government agencies, probobly not — just a lot of redundancies.
Just curious though.
Why would governments lay off anyone? They just got $350 billion to replace $35 billion in lost revenue.
According to news reports , it is again becoming difficult to find parking spaces in SF .
I have a friend who is a traffic supervisor . He stated that he was lucky to have retained his job last winter , when many were laid off. Recently he told me that many of the bus drivers were called back , but that ridership is still way down.
