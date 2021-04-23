Cut Prices and They Will Come? New House Sales Jump After Massive Drop in Prices

There is no shortage of spec homes.
Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The median price of new single-family houses sold in March fell by 4.4% from February, to $330,800, after having already dropped by 4.5% in February from January, and by 0.8% in January from December, for a combined three-month drop of 9.4%, the biggest three-month drop since 2009, which brought these house prices right back into the range where they’d been since 2017, unwinding the entire price spike that had started last September:
These are single-family houses that are sold by homebuilders to the public. They do not include apartments, such as condos or co-ops, in multifamily buildings sold by developers to the public. The data is gathered by the Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. These houses are not traded in the market place, unlike “existing” homes, which are bought and sold by homeowners and investors.
So the dynamics are different, with homebuilders trying to find the sweet spot in the market when they build the homes, throwing in free upgrades and other incentives, or even cutting prices as necessary to make deals – or raising prices if they can – and the sweet spot was at lower price points. And business there was brisk.
Sales of new homes, after the plunge during Snowmageddon in February, bounced back in March to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,021,000 houses, eking past the total in January, and up 46% from March two years ago.
House sales remain way below the highs of the era before the Housing Bust, as a lot of housing construction since then has shifted to multi-family and often high-end condo and apartment towers in urban centers, triggering a large-scale construction boom of residential towers.
But that trend to high-rise urban centers has hit some serious rough spots during the Pandemic, when high-rise living became an iffy proposition for some folks, while houses in the suburbs or further afield jumped back into favor, starting last May – and that shift came very suddenly and brought with it all kinds of distortions.
Homebuilders are busily cranking out houses, and there are plenty of spec homes for sale – though maybe not in all the right places.
The number of unsold speculative houses (does not include houses that homebuilders built on order for a specific buyer) in March remained at 307,000 houses, seasonally adjusted, matching February, the highest since May 2020, and way up from prior years:
The ballooning inventory of spec homes was a massive contributor to the Housing Bust. But through 2005, the supply of spec homes was in the range of 3.5 to 4.5 months. And supply in March, at 3.6 months, is still in that range, as were the prior months:
For now, the housing market is showing that the shift of the Pandemic continues, from high-rises in urban centers to single-family houses in the suburbs and further afield. There were speculations early on that this trend was a knee-jerk reaction and would soon reverse, and it may eventually reverse, because who knows, but it hasn’t happened yet, according to the data.
Amid this trend, the issues of commuting to the office are being overtaken by the issues of working from home, such as space requirements – a particular issue with couples where both used to work in an office, and now both work at home. (Marriage counseling must be booming, or is there an app for that?)
No housing market can handle the perversity of vacant homes being used as leveraged investment vehicles to generate capital gains by just sitting there. Read… Buyers’ Strike? Everyone Knows the Housing Market Has Gone Nuts: amid Wild Distortions, Prices Spike but Sales Plunge
The statement that new home prices are dropping is contradicted by Calculated Risk’s post from two days ago reporting on homebuilder sentiment: every market reported high demand, price increases of up to $100K amid escalating costs. See “Homebuilder Comments in Mid-April: Crazy Price Increases, Offers Way Over Ask, Costs Increasing Quickly”
The spec home builders are already pushed up against what most home buyers can afford in any given house catagory( townhouse, 3 bed etc) so the only way they can sell more is to lower prices or switch to lower catagory homes. The RE pumpers like to fantasize that the pandemic has created magical new sources of income for buyers, but their is only wishful thinking in that sentiment.
I’m a builder,investor and developer. Our market is not consistent with anything in this article.
MASSIVE shortages of materials and labor (thanks unemployment) are rocketing prices up. If someone asked for a free upgrade, I’d fall.over laughing at them.
My question- where geographically is this surplus inventory?
Nice. I’ll be calling about the floors (for half-price) in about 12 months or so.
About $7 for 2 x 4 x 8 lumber around Chicago burbs/NWI. More than double in past year. Larger dimensions bigger increase and harder to come by.
Ca has affordability mandates. Median price is still at the high end of the last five years and supply is a lot less for the same period. So price to supply is still positive. SFRs now have almost no property. Why not buy a condo? At least with a condo there is a view. The typical construction crew was loud salsa music and BC license plates. Don’t see that as much.
The quality of the trade labor is downright atrocious. The incompetency and lack of quality is pervasive all over the industry. I feel for those builders and owners that have been doing this forever.
Builders have doubled prices/revenues over the last 20 yrs (thanks to ZIRP), during one of the worst periods for employment growth in US history.
Maybe they should cough up the comparatively tiny amount of training money necessary to shift some of the 8 million Covid unemployed into their industry.
US employers have gotten into the horrible habit of bitching about *any* increase in employment costs regardless of how well their industry has been/may be doing.
If it weren’t for the insane ZIRP subsidies of the last 20 yrs, a lot of these worthies would have driven their companies into BK a long time ago.
I agree with you. I was an electrical contractor for 25 years. I got into the trade when it was “old school”. The employees were loyal and thankful for having a job. They had seen bad times. They took pride in being a part of a successful company. I saw it all change with the internet. Our society became all about “ME”. Employees would stab you in the back for a 50 cent raise with another company. Mostly though, my employees all wanted to go out on their own and make a $million$. Most of the time, they would steal my customers in the process. Loyalty was out the window. The true craftsman mentality is mostly gone. When I did field work, I always did everything as though it was my own house. Most other workers say, “I can’t see this from my house.”
I’ve seen poor laborers that should have been laid off showing up on new jobs as foreman and supers. It’s embarrassing to the industry. No pride, no knowledge, no ability and heathery are getting paid like kings now. Shameless. You are a rare breed Onion. Guys that take pride in their work and quality of it. I agree with everything you stated in your post.
The level of competency that is now gone from the building trades reminds me of the few years I spent in third world countries trying to build a manufacturing plants. It’s amazing they (work crews) didn’t kill themselves or other people. This is where the U.S. is heading….quickly.
An older house near me (in Texas) was up for sale a few months ago and failed the sales inspection. Reason: all the pulled romex to all the plugs and switch plates had the bare copper ground wire clipped off where it terminated in the box. No ground circuits back to the panel, but the panel was grounded. Nice!
There is no shortage of lumber at any of the lumberyards or big box stores.
Wolf, just got bigger apartment in SF, overlooking the bay. Will be paying less than before. Prices are down by about $1K/month.
Some people (2-3 months into pandemic) managed to get rent-control apartments 40% down from the pre-pandemic rent.
Got your free upgrade! Congrats! Lots of that going on.
Young couple I know is moving to Austin in May. Someone else is going to get a free upgrade.
At this point I don’t even see the crash really helping much for a lot of people. Prices would have to collapse by a portion so dramatic to make a return to 2010-2014 levels here in my area of Idaho for working class individuals. Just seems unrealistic. Even in crummy Bonners Ferry run down mobile homes on a 1/3 acre of land are being list well over 200k. A regular ranch home on less than an acre of land is several hundred thousand dollars. Meanwhile the wages for blue collar workers barely breaks 20/hr in that area. Maybe mid-20/hr for Spokane area.
If you live down near cda a “starter” home runs 600-900 thousand dollars sometimes. Even Rathdrum has 2-3 bedroom homes selling for half a million dollars. Working class people like me that didn’t get a chance to buy in the early 2010’s have just been left behind. And apartments are in the realm of 1000 dollars for a studio with year long waiting lists and the landlords want huge deposits plus first and last months rent.
Unless the real estate market gets hit with a vacuum and prices shed 50%+ of their value, a single guy like me making mid 20s an hour with no debt won’t even be able to mortgage a trailer with no access to water or power. I’ve got 40k saved for a down payment but that means nothing in today’s market. It’s absurd.
As someone who has more or less always worked for myself and usually worked from home, I never got anything done with a significant other around. They never understood that thinking is also working, think you are just spacing out, then call ya lazy and ask for money.
Work from underwear would be even more unappealing with a work from underwear (or no work) spouse. Many people like work because it got them away from their families.
There is a lot of plague hysteria built into the high price of suburban real estate but there is a huge crisis of homelessness in the cities behind that as well.
The suburbs are still mostly bland cookie cutter company towns more or less owned by a handful of multi national corporate colonialists and their company stores. I guess it’s all the same from the comfort of a media bunker.
A media bunker you may be trapped in with your wife, trying to work, while she virtually competes for internet points on her Peloton, heaving and humidifying your self appointed basement cubicle.
Uggh. Sounds dreadful. Glad I never had to deal with that.
In Canada home prices gained at least 9.4 percent since the start of the year. The Chinese cities in Canada are up at least double that since the start of the year.
The skyrocketing price of construction materials coupled with Fed policy that has ignited a stampede of investors rampaging through the housing market is cratering the purchasing power of the dollar with respect to housing.
Remarkably, this is being celebrated in some circles of the government and media. I guess first-time homebuyers and renters will just be told to take one for the team.
“Remarkably, this is being celebrated in some circles of the government and media.”
The MSM has a long history of celebrating DC Donkey Dung.
The good news is that the best a MSM news op can hope for is *maybe* 2%-3% of the population…many of whom hate watch.
The felt reality of tens/hundreds of millions of citizens outweigh that chickensh*t propaganda of the MSM.
Once we can surf the internet while we eat, TV news will cease to have any function/audience whatsoever.
Talked to a family member in Florida who is getting 3 to 4 unsolicited offers to buy each week on a home that is not on the market. I asked him who was offering. He said they were all speculators. He is a curious person- I know he must have asked questions.
The stock market will have to crash and dry up some speculative money before housing becomes affordable.
I would not be surprised if ordinary scammers were making weird offers as well right now.
I just saw a mortgage rate posted in a brokers window….1 hour ago while picking up take out from next door. “Today’s Rate is 1.5%”.
Until rates go up most RE markets will continue to soar. There is nothing available around here, with bidding wars expected.
Let’s see a 7-9% mortgage rate before sanity returns, and this includes a decent return on savings accounts. We already have the inflation, the medicine to follow will be higher rates. Think 1981, and pray it’s more modest than that.
Is that one of the 5-year variable rate mortgages that are typcial in Canada?
aren’t all Canadian mortgages essentially an ARM?
I’ll bet that 1.5% ARM will come with 1.0 – 1.5% points to close the loan paid up front, depending on the amount of down payment.
The prices of new builds seem to be the same around here. Incentives include 10 grand back and 10 grand credit in solar. Nice premium everything throughout the home. 3 car garage, 10 year warranty. 2500 sqft.
I like them. My wife hates them. But around here they are around mid 900’s for the good ones… mid 800’s for the so-so’s
Do they have data on price per square foot? I have noticed locally that about 18 months ago builders started moving to smaller floor plans with smaller lots, while at the same time increasing there price per square foot. So what looks like a price drop is actually a change in product mixture. A 1900 sqft house now costs about what a 2300 did 2 years ago. My guess was builders know what they can charge and build to that price and if they shrink the lot the house appears the same size as the older models.
I think you’re correct. Lower priced homes are now the volume drivers. At first during the pandemic, it was the higher priced homes. Based on the median and average prices over those months.
The smaller the house the more it costs per sq ft to build.
“The median price of new single-family houses sold.”
What’s the textbook definition of a single family house? Two bedrooms 1 bath and 1500 square feet? Or is this a user defined survey wherein they ask people what kind of house they have?
Single family units in my area are sold almost as soon as the sign goes up.
Single-family house = a house that is designed for one family, no matter how large the house. Could be a 1,200-sf starter home or a 35,000-sf mansion. Obviously, some of the single-family houses out there eventually have more than one family, or might have a bunch of people that are not a family (roommates). It doesn’t matter how the house is used; what matters is how it was designed.
Multifamily building = a building with apartments or condos so that more than one family lives in the building, each in their own unit.
Here in Sonoma County we still have a serious housing shortage, it seems that every buildable infill lot has a home going up on it.
Multiple family buildings are also going up wherever the zoning allows.
Coomercial/hotel space is a different matter.
And part of that is due to the current shortage of workers and the high price of materials.
Prices are absurd for homes here, i spoke with a realtor friend who just turned down an unsolicited all cash offer from a speculator and whe he told me how much he was offered my response was “‘does this remind you of early 2006?
It did.
As stated in a previous article by Wolf, “It’s a good time to make a bad decision”.
“It’s a great time to make a bad deal” ;-]
The good times in Sonoma county will roll until fire season. But the bright side is there be more vacant lots to build on next year.
Fire season has arrived in Sonoma County.
I don’t think Toronto has gotten the message yet.
For those of you who are incapable of remembering the past, we have been here before.
When the majority of manufacturing jobs were being outsourced, lending standards were being reduced to basically little more than a pulse, in order to fuel a housing boom that distracted most peoples attention to the sucking sound of jobs being outsourced in mass.
Today, the same thing is happening, only it will be the WFH crowd who will wake up in the not too distant future to find their job is now being done by someone in Jakarta….. That and the $500K MCMansion they bought is now only worth $300K.
Recent tax proposals by the new administration are specifically designed to increase globalization and reduce the US to just a low paying services economy.
Really? I haven’t seen.
To the contrary, I see they plan to put a global minimum tax in place, so large US companies can’t outsource work to foreign countries to escape taxes, like they’ve been doing for 25 years.
as long as rates stay low the party will continue. Greenspan raising the federal funds rate and killed the last housing bubble. Zimbabwe Powell won’t make that same mistake.
Until the bond market does it for him
I just went to look at brand new builds last week. In north Houston. Prices in building costs are up on home building prices from the previous 2 weeks. I don’t know where they are getting this data from.
Tex….come up to The Woodlands or go further north to Willis and see what’s going on there. I’m up there and getting calls, text messages, and even post cards asking if I want to sell. Crazy!
I looked at Woodlands. Nice area, but the property taxes and insurance kill you.
Bobber, they are not killing us coming from Connecticut (first), then California (second). Plus, we have great Mexican food and BBQ!
Wrong, Fed funds rate affects short term lending. Long term rates are determined in the marketplace, unless the Fed buys all of the securities from the Treasury which they will never do. Long term rates will go up, no matter what the Fed does, unless we go into a massive deflationary collapse. When those rates go up the party’s over and the music stops, along with the dancing.
Long term rates should be way higher than they are right now, and should have been going up for a long time. This is not a functioning marketplace at all. Everything is distorted beyond reason.
CPI in 2006 and1999 up YOY 2.6%
30yr mortgage 6%
CPI in 2021 up 2.6% YOY last report
30yr mortgage 3.0%
How does yield curve control play into what you are saying?
Yield curve control only works if you have OTHER buyers interested at the “controlled” price. Because if the Fed’s actions lead others to start selling, then you end up with a situation where no one but the Fed owns any of it.
Like Japan.
The Fed buys MBSs…..
The Fed,, who used to have an 800 billion balance sheet…now has a near 8 TRILLION balance sheet.
They can affect long rates and do.
Forbes Magazine:
“House sales fell nearly 20% in February”
https://www.forbes.com/sites/melissaholzberg/2021/03/23/home-sales-fell-nearly-20-in-february/
This article lingered on Yahoo/Google news aggregators for exactly 5 minutes.Then it was gone forever.
I suspect Melissa Holzberg the Joykiller does not work for Forbes Mag anymore 😁
From the article
The National Association of Realtors said the decline from January was due to “historically-low inventory”, and said home sales are ahead of total 2020 sales.
On the flip side, can anyone remember in their lifetime when NAR ever said we had good or too much inventory? Thanks for good ol search engine they were saying this in 2012….so low inventory will always been the forever boogieman.
According to NAR, purchases of previously owned U.S. homes dipped to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.55 million in May from 4.62 million in April.
“The slight pullback in monthly home sales is more likely due to supply constraints rather than softening demand. The normal seasonal upturn in inventory did not occur this spring,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist. “Even with the monthly decline, home sales have moved markedly higher with 11 consecutive months of gains over the same month a year earlier.”
I am still worried about Melissa.
Imagine how fast RE vigilantes ( or was it a bot ? ) spotted this defeatist headline and removed it from Google News,all in 5 minutes…
You may also watch FRED-Federal Reserve Economic Division
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/EXHOSLUSM495S
Last update April 22,2021
There is a clear downward trend
Brent,
Why don’t you link my article from yesterday that covered this data point in detail, instead of linking the FRED chart on the same data point. Makes me think that you didn’t read my stuff :-]
So here is my chart from this article
https://wolfstreet.com/2021/04/22/buyers-strike-everyone-knows-the-housing-market-has-gone-nuts-amid-wild-distortions-prices-spike-but-sales-plunge/
Sigh. We make over $500k a year, but I’ve only been able to rent in the bay area. We are finally getting to a point where we might be able to afford a house in a good school district, which we need because of our large family, and that is only because my company’s successful IPO. Met with a real estate agent today who basically told us that our budget of 2.5 to 2.8 mil was laughable and we wouldn’t be able to get anything under 3.2 in a decent school district unless we wanted a townhouse. Or Unless we were OK with an 1800 ft.² tract house built in 1952. But the rental market is not that crazy, so I guess will continue
Omg that’s insane!!!!
Concerning Wolf’s statement in article that urban high rise residential tower living took a hit during pandemic, but noting that the trend may reverse itself:
I recently came across a news story that according to one developer in a major Midwest city, their spanking new apartment towers built just before pandemic are doing fine, with an occupancy rate of about 95%.
I rarely if ever hear about occupancy rates in all those fancy new luxury apartment high rises and complexes (confidential info?) so my ears perked up at that.
Heinz
Wolf posts other articles on RE in booming suburban / rural markets. The Midwest, both SFHs and all rentals, has been booming for 5 years and the WFH exodus is keeping it rolling. Even the FHA low-end foreclosure homes after forbearance is halted will not drop in price – hedge funds and investors will pay cash premiums for them.
Is that occupancy rate or sold rate?
A landlord can fill a new fancy tower just fine if the rents are low enough. People will upgrade to a better place for the same rent. Then the lower-quality rentals take a beating.
But often a landlord cannot lower the asking rent and the rents that are agreed to because of agreements with lenders and the issue of the value of the property if rents are dropping. Those landlords sit on massive vacancy rates waiting for better days.
It’s all a government plot.
1.) Tell homies to buy houses.
2.) Lower Fed funds rate.
3.) Buy bonds and mortgage backed secures to crash mortgage rates.
4.) Secretly pay Redfin to manipulate estimates since buyers pay whatever Redfin tells them to pay (bidding war fee not included).
5.) Plant bogeyman stories in media to terrify leading-edge Asian buyers into buying houses in safe, expensive neighborhood to escape bogeyman.
6.) Run mortgage ads 24/7 on all media outlets to brainwash terrified Americans with FOMO.
7.) Homies sell houses.
8.) Raise Fed funds rate.
Hedge Funds buy up houses.
Fed Chair buys MBSs till the 30yr is near below the inflation rate
Hedge Funds win on their bets due to Fed Chair decision
How can the new home builders reduce prices with lumber prices so high over the past six months?
They must have had some pretty high margins to begin with if they can eat a 300-400% lumber price increase and reduce prices.
A lot of builders bought land 10 years ago that they’re now building on. They paid less than $10,000 per acre and after improvements are charging lot premiums of $400,000+ for houses on 1/4 acre. Do the math.
Bobber…agree.
something not right here
The FED just blows bubbles. That’s it. They need to be shut down.
Mortgage rates are half of what they should be..would be…in a pre 2009 world.
no supply where I live
and contractors cant bid because of crazy material costs
just sayin’