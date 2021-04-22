Buyers’ Strike? Everyone Knows the Housing Market Has Gone Nuts: amid Wild Distortions, Prices Spike but Sales Plunge

No housing market can handle the perversity of vacant homes being used as leveraged investment vehicles to generate capital gains by just sitting there.
While 17.4 million people are still claiming some kind of state or federal unemployment compensation, as the delinquency rate on FHA insured mortgages hit a record 17.5% and 2.3 million mortgages are still in forbearance, the beneficiaries of the Fed’s monetary policies are treating homes as leveraged investment vehicles with huge returns on equity. And people are buying homes and moving into the new home without putting their old home on the market to ride up those prices, documented by an explosive surge in second-home mortgages, leading to starved inventories and more surging prices… and yet, sales plunged again.
In March, sales of existing homes – single-family houses, condos, and co-ops – dropped by 3.7% from February after the 6.3% plunge in February from January, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.01 million homes, the lowest since August, the National Association of Realtors reported today. Compared to March 2020, sales were up 12.3%. The past two months have now unwound the entire sales spike since last summer (data via YCharts):
But condo sales disconnected from house sales. Sales of single-family houses fell 4.3% in March from February to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.54 million houses. But sales of condos rose 1.4% in March from February to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 710,000 units as inventories have remained within the normal range over the past few years – there are plenty of condos for sale.
Why are sales dropping in this crazy market?
Mortgage rates. In January, February, and March – the time frame of the sales that closed in March – mortgage rates were rising, with the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage hitting 3.36% in early April, up from 2.9% in mid-December, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. This made homes, whose prices had shot up, suddenly a lot more expensive, pushing them out of the affordability range for some buyers.
Buyers’ strike? There are some indications, anecdotally mostly, that some buyers are saying, forget it, I’m not participating in this zoo of insane bidding wars on homes seen only on video with all inspections and contingencies waved, with the winner (or the loser) agreeing to pay ludicrous amounts over asking. Terrible deals are made in great times, and there hasn’t been a better time to make terrible deals.
Inventory of homes for sale late last year and in January this year had plunged to a record low in the data going back to the 1980s. In February, it remained at the low of 1.03 million homes. And in March it ticked up 3.9% to 1.07 million homes, and supply ticked up to 2.1 months at the March rate of sales (data via YCharts):
But forget the rule for a balanced market = four to six months’ supply. That used to be the rule of thumb, now obviated by technology that is speeding up the process of selling a home. The time a home sits on the market waiting for processes to take place has shrunk, and thereby the inventory of homes for sale on any day has shrunk, which is depicted in the 12-year decline of inventory for sale in the chart above – but two months’ supply is still very tight.
Prices spike, blow past historic seasonality.
The median price for all existing homes spiked by 17.2% year-over-year to $329,100, after having blown through the normal seasonal decline in the second half of the year, and is up nearly 50% from March five years ago. For single-family houses, the median price spiked by 18.4% year-over-year to $334,500. For condos, the median price jumped by 9.6% year-over-year in March to $289,000 (data via YCharts):
Waiting for shadow inventory to come on the market.
Those vacant second homes that people have left behind when they moved to their new digs, are now being used as a highly leveraged investment vehicle to ride up the surge in home prices for huge returns on equity.
No housing market is equipped to handle the perversity of vacant homes being used as leveraged investment vehicles to generate capital gains just by sitting there.
But these vacant homes are part of the shadow inventory. When owners decide that it’s time to take profits, they’ll put the homes on the market whereby they move out of the shadow inventory and into the inventory for sale. But since these homes are vacant and the owner lives somewhere else and doesn’t need to buy another home, it adds inventory without adding demand from the seller (who already lives in a home and doesn’t need to buy another). This would be the opposite of what has been taking place, and the effects of this would be the opposite too.
Thanks you for continuous coverage of the housing market insanity Wolf. If people don’t know any better and listen to someone like Jason Walter ( a real estate agent) on Youtube then the market has never been better, everything is record breaking this year and this momentum won’t slow down anytime soon, your typical NAR narrative.
I sure do hope this is the start to something of a bigger crash. People need to vote with their money and boycott buying at current insane price level, especially considering all the headwinds ahead in the broader economy. With that said though, why do I get the sense that, as soon as price dip a little bit, FOMO crowd will pile back in again? Maybe housing just have this religious hold over people that unless there’s a fundamental shift in how people perceive housing as an investment in their mind, any downturn will be limited to the short term. Hopefully I am wrong on this, maybe the FOMO mentality will eventually turn into FOOP all at once.
In the meantime, read this on another housing site….welcome to this new insanity normal, I had a good laugh from below.
“The Democrat and Chronicle in New York. “If you want to hear horror stories, you can find them all over social media. One example from Rochester. ‘My parents are in a money pit situation because they waived the inspection. A few months after moving in my dad went right through the kitchen floor due to rot. Owners had put down new laminate over the rotted floor to hide it. They got lucky no one fell through during the viewing. That was just the beginning. Porch is falling apart, HVAC is ancient, roof is leaky. It’s their own fault, but I would never waive an inspection.’”
“And this: ‘An agent (not ours) recommended that we empty out our 401k’s and wave (sic) all contingencies in order to make a cash offer on a house. We refuse to over-leverage ourselves, get deep under an overpriced home and risk our retirement for a pile of wood. We will not yield on inspection requirement no matter what, and you shouldn’t either if that’s important to you!’”
I have been a broker in California for 30+ years. Any agent who would suggest or allow their clients to buy a house without seeing inspections
should find another job.
Another job? They should be in jail.
My Sentiments exactly. People are all FOMO, and go crazy, super emotional about housing. Plus the media, social media, housing shows and remodel shows don’t help.
It’s nuts, waving inspections and all contingencies, and even crazier paying 10-30% over asking.
Rents are inflated everywhere, and people gotta live somewhere. The masters of the Universe know this so they keep the housing game going… some winner and some losers… musical chairs…
I need house to live in it with my wife and 2 kids, for me is NOT an investment (my investments are in the stock market, 401K, IRA, growth stocks…) stocks are also inflated, but I’ll take the risk over a savings account paying a quarter percent.25%.
Housing though, is criminal the way they have turn the homes to trade like stocks but Very NOT LIQUID, and crazy costs for buying/selling or fixing anything. Let’s not forget the taxes. In some states like Texas, the counties assess value every year as they see fit to tax people on inflated property value.
Only REITs or investors really benefit of every increasing values. You gotta live somewhere, If you live in the house, high value = high taxes, if you sell you have to buy somewhere high and high we go. Unless you move to your car or leave the country, your screwed.
There won’t be another crash like 2008. The FED, already said that we won’t have another crisis like before because they can manage the crisis figure something out. So far, I have no reason NOT to believe the FED. Thus far, we’re in a world pandemic and everybody body is buying 50K cars, and 500K+ houses and with stacks of money, even if not working…!!!
All I have to say is I think the Fed has much less power than you think it does.
If you want to buy a house it may be time to bite the feces sandwich and force a smile. House-buyer-strikers will probably meet the same fate as bond vigilantes: mowed down by Fed money printer salvos.
I imagine it sounds and smells just like an M61 too.
“Brrrrrrrrrrrrrrr!”
“Never been a better time to make a terrible deal!”
Nice.
Any chance of getting those sales volume and median price charts extended back to 1995 or 2000?
You can’t appreciate the ZIRP induced stupidity unless you can see the run up.
“Never been a better time to make a terrible deal!” It’s a great line right, I think he had a better one, something like the winning bidder being the loser, oh how true.
“If you win a bidding war, you’re the loser.”
win the battle, lose the war.
Cas127,
I’ve got the data going back to 1999:
Charts like these always make me think of a patient dying of a heart attack.
Which isn’t too far wrong…
Cas, it looks a lot more like a bad acid trip than a heart attack to me.
Wolf, I really appreciate your approach to data and to markets.
Thank you.
House prices up 2X and Stocks up 5X from the bottom. Grandma renting an apartment with savings in the bank didn’t do so well with all the printed money.
DC r***d grandma so it could live the lie a little longer.
Any observer observing this confusing housing market (a highly manipulated Ponzi if there ever was one) could develop whip lash from the conflicting opinions about things pan out from here.
It seems you can get about equal opinions in regular media and social media that 1) it is not a bubble– there will be no crash, or 2) it is a historic bubble and it is ready for a correction (I am in this camp).
When I read that there are more realtors now than homes for sale as well as insane bidding wars breaking out– I knew we had jumped the shark on housing mania.
Heinz
I will take your friendly wager. By 2023’ish, avg prices will be flat or higher than today, regardless of interest rates.
You may be right about prices, but the buyers will all be corporations. I’ve heard some RE agents talking about homes being bought en masse, by companies like Amazon and Tesla, to insure their employees have rentals in the areas they are expanding into. One story was about Amazon buying up houses in Slidell, Louisiana, where they are building a distribution center. And the other story was about Tesla in Austin, Texas buying up homes for the same reason.
All of this activity pushes out normal buyers and turns these towns into company towns. Company towns are illiquid markets, like Detroit and most of the rust belt. Prices may go up in the short run when business is good, but when the downturn comes, the jobs and the homes will be dumped.
Think you are pretty on the money here.
A fairly decent probability that tax and accounting treatments for corporations holding real estate assets (like a couple million SFH), *might* make them less sensitive to overvaluation, particularly if they can borrow at lower rates/better terms than individuals.
I thought the same in 2006-2007 that home prices would never go down, worst it may plateau. I have been wrong many times
That’s a bold prediction, but you could be right.
But I am hoping for poetic justice that deals the Fed, real estate industry, and greedy speculators a rout in housing that will teach them a lesson about avarice without boundaries (actually, they never learn).
I want the little guy/gal looking for affordable shelter to win for a change.
Poetic justice for the Fed means we all will feel the lash.
Clearly the red line for the GOP or Dem and the entire West is no recession will be allowed. So 10’s of trillions will be printed to support zombie companies, overly generous unemployment benefits to everyone including gig workers and subsidies to companies to keep workers on the payroll. Hard for housing to crash and burn in an inflationary environment that the world has never seen before on this scale. The politicos and their fed bankers will keep printing until it breaks and it will but it will take many years!
I doubt it will last a month or so before it bursts, they might thing they can avoid a recession but that’s just the height of hubris, if that was the case did all generations before suffer cuz they are stupid, go through pain & loss for fun, the fact is these bubbles only exist cuz people believe as you do, they can stop recession, can stop a crash, can keep it going, soon they will find out to their horror it was always to good to be true, for the few benefiting anyway.
Without this belief that the Fed are Gods the bubble would never have happened, no one would be taking out gargantuan debt to gamble, just like a novice gambler at the casino, they go all in until they are all out.
Exactly. The Fed doesn’t have that much power beyond people thinking it has that power.
Seems like something akin to a tautology although I know not the right term.
I imagine a rebel arrested and brought before an evil dictator. The rebel says, “You only have power because everyone thinks you have power!”
And the dictator replies, “Yeah that’s exactly right. Now off with your head!”
*chop*
Central bankers still have yield control and negative rates and ETF buying and whatever it wants to keep the bubbles inflating and that can continue for many years! Of course, more folks will be thrown under the central bank bus but the bus will keep on rolling and printing!
I expect some large crash, then the fed will give out money and bailout whoever and crush savers even more, forever more.
It will never end. I couldn’t believe they actually did the last stimulus. That made me understand that the system is changing in radical ways.
These guys are absolute idiots. They are going against all conventional wisdom and have bought into this MMT garbage. They will destroy the currency and the country with their reckless endeavors.
Don’t get too surprised. More stimulus coming and more extensions.
Escape the over priced big city housing for really overpriced suburban housing today! There’s a sucker being manipulated every day!
There are some facts missing from the article and the comments above. It is difficulet to draw an accurate conclusion therefore. First, there is no evidence of the empty 2nd homes that the Author claims here and in past articles exists. None. I’ve been in the industry 22 years and I’m not seeing it. The vacated homes are being sold immediately . I would love to see the hard data on this as it would be a great tool to leverage in understanding this market better.
Also missing is any commentary whatsoever on what is driving demand. How can one assess a market without studying this crucial component? Hint: look at the birthrate boom in the early 90’s.
Population surge of homebuying-age young adults, low rates, high commodity (lumber) prices. That is the working theory.
Paul Basil,
“First, there is no evidence of the empty 2nd homes that the Author claims here and in past articles exists”
Nonsense. There is a ton of evidence. In addition to a running ton of anecdotal evidence, there is data. Make sure you look at the charts:
https://wolfstreet.com/2021/04/01/the-explosive-surge-of-mortgages-for-second-homes-housing-bubble-math/
“Also missing is any commentary whatsoever on what is driving demand.”
Leading question with false premise: sales are down, mortgage applications have receded.
Anytime someone drags out demographics to explain what is happening “this year,” I stop reading. Demographics play out over decades not “last year,” or “this year.”
Wolf, looks like you’re landing more on more on RE’s or NAR’s radar. Wonder if they are putting you on the top list of people to watch out for to counter their predictable narrative, especially since I am seeing more and more of them in the comments lately. You and Randy Patrick gotta be pretty high on that list of NAR naysayers…
Paul Basil: Are you a real estate agent ? Just Curious.
Vacation homes that are not counted as primary residences are considered vacant by the Census Bureau. They may be near beaches, ski resorts, lakes, etc.
Houses being renovated without occupants are vacant. Houses held for speculation, but not for rent may be vacant.
There are one heck of a lot of vacation rental in Sonoma County and when AirBnB took off the effect on home prices in places like Sebastopol, Glen Ellen, Sonoma and Healdsburg were significantly affected.
I spoke with a number of other Agents and Brokers at the time and the increase in price was about 25% for homes suitable for short term rentals.
Rental prices were also driven up, and by more than 25% over a 3 year period.
Although I haven’t been active in RE for a couple of years I still belong to the MLS and still keep an eye on the market.
It’s not my first rodeo so when I see the clowns riding bulls I know the show is about over.
Like Wolf, I called a top several weeks ago.
This article above reaffirms everything I’ve been seeing with my own eyes. Since the pandemic hit appraisers have been forbidden to go into occupied homes because of the risk of contracting Covid-19. Exterior only is the requirement. But with all the empty homes unoccupied homes out there being refinanced on to extract cash the word “occupied” doesn’t apply so we’ve been actually GOING IN about 75% of the homes. That is closer to the true figure of the shadow inventory. When housing prices start collapsing because of rising interest rates and unaffordability issues, these empty homes will be dumped on the market, as the owners will find that owning two mortgages isn’t the greatest investment or even possible, especially when housing prices are plunging, rents are plunging, inventory rising, and job losses continuing. All the lemmings, that thought they were big time real estate investors, that got sucked into this Fed enabled malinvestment scheme are going to be in the same shape as those who were caught on the wrong side of the subprime fiasco in 2007. Enjoy
I look at buying a house as an investment- an inverse annuity. Just as an annuity pays you a fixed amount, owning a house fixes the amount you pay for a place to live.
Bad idea to use one’s house as a source of cash. It’s like selling an annuity at a discount for cash up front.
The new wrinkle is as prices increase to ridiculous levels, so do the real estate taxes. Those RE taxes make the paid off home unaffordable over time, because of the craziness. And that well planned retirement can derail, when you can least afford to do anything about it.
My parents house is kind of an interesting study in inflation. I believe it was built in 1956 and they paid $8,000 and had $44 payment on 20 year mortgage through the local savings and loan. That’s $540 per year.
They have made improvements but their taxes are about two times what their annual mortgage was. So is their cable bill. Overall it was a good decision to buy and stay put as they are in their 90’s and it still meets their needs. It will soon be a good 70 year home for them.
Refi house, buy bitcoin, buy stocks, get rich, buy mansion. We’re going to need a lot more mansions and electric lamborghinis for all these future rich people.
Nah bro, I’m gonna blow it all on surgery and my kid’s education, after the $2k iphone that is.
Yeah it’s a joke, and the Fed can’t help but make it even funnier bc otherwise their stupid economy would implode.
Thanks WR.
In San Diego County, I can tell you, sales are down if they are then only for 1 reason: Low Inventory. Every home listed is going thru bidding war and people are literally going crazy over real estate here.
The increasing rate or affordability or home prices are not the reason for low sales at least in my county.
And this is why it makes no sense, there is some other force we can’t see or know.
We are in a financial trap that has yet to be fully understood.
Prices this high should attract sellers, but that’s not happening.
I don’t think anyone really knows what is going to happen, but a lot of smart money people are worried. Ten million less people are working, businesses are having trouble hiring people, savings pays zero, sticks are crazy high, Fed is monetizing the debt and average Joe is on a buying binge.
“Prices this high should attract sellers, but that’s not happening.”
Indeed this is true in a healthy economy. But despite people’s generally idiotic outward appearance – politics, social wokeness, etc. – the instinct to preserve wealth has not been stifled.
Folks know that owning something NOW that has immediate utility, such as a place to live, is going to be a better bet than hanging on to currency (or worse yet, debt/bonds) or even business equity. In a way, this is the early stages of the mad scramble that is hyperinflation.
When the median income for an area isn’t enough to qualify for the median-priced home, the end isn’t far off.
I’m not sure that this is relevant anymore in certain parts of the country. When prices reach the point that the middle class and upper middle class can no longer afford to buy, investors seem happy to step in to take up the slack. Lots of SFH on my area are getting purchased and turned into rentals.
Wolf, do you have any idea what percentage of purchases this past month were from investors/landlords?
People buying second homes are investors too. People getting mortgages for second homes has doubled yoy. In addition, all-cash sales rose to 23% of transactions in March, up from 19% in March 2020. This includes larger investors that can borrow at the institutional level, or individual buyers that might fund the purchase with a portfolio loan and later get a mortgage and pay off the portfolio loan. Not all of the individual cash buyers are investors unless it’s a second or third home or whatever, in which case they’re investors.
The median home price in San Diego is un-affordable to median income earner for decades. I don’t see the end honestly.
Naw, a little dose of stimmy soma will get the plebs quietly back into their shipping container rentals. Who’d want to wake up from the American dream?
One more anecdotal evidence from San Diego: Most of the homes out in the market are put out by sellers bailing out on CA and moving to other low tax states
Same thing happening in Seattle.
We looked at a home listed for $460k, eventually it sold for $580k. The house was livable, but needed substantial updates for our taste and we didn’t like the neighborhood either.
Even if the amount of folks buying second homes is cut in half, I’m not sure it will even dent this market. I’m also not inclined to think it will impact the market much (in Seattle at least) when people owning more than one home, decide to sell one of their homes.
Perhaps when those in forbearance and delinquent sell, it will make a impact.
Well the property market in the US & other countries is now a total scam perpetrated by the banks, it is the banks who decide property prices as they are the ones who say yes or no to a loan, look at the link below for this home in LA, Pacific Palisades, it is listed for $8,750,000, in Dec 2019 it was valued at $3,500,000, so the seller is asking nearly 3 times the value from Dec 2019 after the virus & a Massive collapse(Even though people pretend otherwise).
The fact is this is all a mirage, all asset values will collapse, it’s all a psychological game being played on greedy & stupid people who, the property should have gone from $3.5 million to $1.75 million on a good day, that is it’s true value, that is where it will be soon, even lower probably, maybe $1 million, the reason for all this crazy borrowing is to inflate the debt bubble to stop it from collapsing, it’s not gonna work, it is on the edge of a cliff about to go off.
I have looked at other properties in this area & the crazy prices seem to more a symptom of certain sellers greed rather than the market itself, I have seen properties which have reduced pricing from Dec 2019, so the fact is the prices they say have gone up to is false, some silly people buy at insane prices which will end up in default & the low inventory then keeps the median price up, these price increases are not real or sustainable, hope ya don’t mind the link Wolf, and I will add a star after my name cause I see there is another Jack commenting here also, check out this how below.
” … is now a total scam perpetrated by the banks, it is the banks who decide property prices as they are the ones who say yes or no to a loan”.
Very good point.
If you look at a site like Zillow and peruse the tax and sale history of a property for sale today, you will usually see on the historical property values chart for that property (and its neighborhood) a huge spike up that is current asking price compared to previous house values.
So I want to know how the lender is able to work out a viable loan for a clearly overpriced property. Are the property appraisers in cahoots with sellers and give the wink and nod to these bloated values?
I don’t know, the fed broke the system. They keep giving money away in every way. Nothing makes sense anymore.
If the markets are up they lower interest rates, print money, and extend all benefits. If a couple has 5 million in assets but on paper makes less than 150,000 they get free money and their assets increase.
If a person doesn’t want to pay their mortgage or rent, they don’t have to and get enhanced unemployment with stimulus; and get to invest all that saved money on whatever they want- while bass fishing in some lake somewhere on some new boat pulled by some new truck…..
Meanwhile, a poor shmuck like me goes to work, pays the rent, pays off student loans, and has no debt…. keeps cash in savings, pays for childcare, well I’m not corrupt enough to make it in America apparently.
Hey now, not all bass fisherman are goobers with new boats and shiny new trucks. I happen to ba a saver that pulls a 96′ model Gambler with 2008 model Jeep Cherokee. I feel your pain though, it’s gotten out of hand. Somewhere along the way I saw the real estate market go screaming past me, and now if it doesn’t inplode, I’ll never own a home here. Let alone get to fish much. (South Bay Area CA)
I have just enough to buy a decent house, but most of the houses aren’t decent, and most are outright crude. Many of the painted ladies have bugs under their caps and sinking foundations.
We’re both in the same(bass) boat. In 2018-2019 I could just barely have squeaked into some dump around here, but you know the type, bad area, bad home. Or I move 1-2 hours commute time from my job. The value is gone and until it returns or we all get tired of being punished for saving money and having zero debt, revolt, all we can do is watch. My question is this: what could cause a card in this current house of cards to tumble? It seems like just one thing will bring it all down, a big stock market pullback, some more civil unrest, supply chain break down of needed goods/services? It seems so so so fragile at the moment.
I rented for two years when first married. I bought because of dear wife. I bought second home because of dear wife. I bought third home because of dear wife #2. Single for 15 years and back to a rented man cave. It’s better this way. Never felt really at home in over priced and over taxed sticks and bricks.
There is certainly a great amount of buyer FOMO now. The lower the inventory, the bigger the demand due to FOMO. The faster the rate rises, the bigger the FOMO until a point that the buyers can no longer afford it. The agents’ narrative today is buy now or never, you are guaranteed to see both higher prices and higher rates tomorrow. But that’s the same script they used in 2005. We all know what happened afterwards. Remember, agents don’t care about the buyer getting sucker punched. They also don’t care if the seller gets sucker punched. They only care the number of punches, aka the transaction volume.
Don’t care if buyers and sellers getting sucker punched? I would say not only do they not care, they prey upon it. The idea that real estate agent is your friend and looking out for your own interest other than profiting from their customers is about as comical and logical as counting on corporation to self regulate or a 3 yr old to self limit on how much candy they eat..
Soon we will get the 40 and 50 year mortgage. Just like the old 5 year car loans are now 7+ year or lease. Just wait and they will come out with the 100 year for ultra low rates
The difference between a 40 year and 30 year mortgage payment on the median priced home is only a couple hundred per month. That certainly doesn’t move the needle much when you’re talking $2,300 vs $2,500. The desperation is palpable.
“And people are buying homes and moving into the new home without putting their old home on the market to ride up those prices”
Sounds like a lot of ‘oops’ potential in the future.
Shoulda/woulda/coulda sold…but didn’t. And now juggling two houses…
I’m going to complain to Redfin & Zillow because the didn’t make my house go up $10k last week.
Slackers.
It’s human nature that the smaller the supply, the bigger the demand. We saw that with toilet paper and hand sanitizer last year. Now we are seeing the same thing with housing. But everything will eventually normalize. Buying a home today is like hoarding toilet paper at 5 dollars a roll in 2020.
Does this mean all my kids might come back home cool
No, it means you might have to move into your kids basement. Bubble 2.0
Zero debt house paid off they all have massive debt house 2 cars kids in school Not the way I grew up
Back when rates were, what, 8 percent or more?
If people are financing home purchases, isn’t it usually a requirement of any lender that the property is inspected and meets standards? If it is a cash purchase, one would think the prospective buyer had a few brain cells to have the money to risk in the first place. Who buys a pig in a poke? Who lends money for a pig in a poke?
What is floated around here is a prospective slowdown of new construction. Some contractors are losing their shirts trying to complete fixed and firm bids with rising material costs. I’m presently building a 500 sq foot covered outdoor living area at my house and expect to have about 10-12K into it for just materials and that is with a contractor discount. If I had to bid it I would just double the costs, or work cost-plus with an hourly rate. My son bills out his electrician at $65 per hour plus materials and no one blinks an eye.
Electricians around here bill out at over $100/hr. Your son needs to raise his rates. Plumbers get over $100/hr too. And this is Texas, not California where things are out of whack.
My next door neighbor is a self employed master electrician. He’s so busy I never see him home anymore.
There is a training college here with an electrical program so the area is saturated with electricians because it is a great place to live.
If you charged $100 per hour here you would never get a call. It is different in every area depending on where you live.
It’s just a side business as he has a salary job for big bucks.
Weird. The land of milk and honey has double the real estate prices but half the wages.
The Fed has found a way to leverage forward home buying, by increasing the number of buyers while decreasing the number of sellers.
But at the same time the Fed is also leveraging forward home selling, by increasing the number of sellers while decreasing the number of buyers!
This option’s expiry date is not known.
There is nothing in inventory in my immediate area. Have been seeing an increase in people posting on social media asking about possible pocket listings they could try to buy. We saw a lot of houses move once prices regained levels that brought people back above water, that appears played out. Just anecdotal and from a non-RE guy.
Did a Turkish cryptocurrency disappear from the web? The financial director took the ship for I do not know where?
The entire space is one giant fraud. I will laugh heartily when the whole thing blows up.
1) The Existing Home Sales chart : take a horizontal line from 5.3M.
2) Split the chart. Triangle down/ triangle up and back to the dividing line. 2009 high was an UT. UT job was to send sales down to 2010 low, in a zigzag.
3) May 2020 was a test of 2010 low, thereafter sales popup, in a symmetrical way to Oct high.
4) When sales breached a downturn resistance line from 2005 high to Mar 2020 high, there was a “Premature” jump ==> to ignore.
5) Option #1 : the economy is strong. The economy is strong, but home sale will plunge and make a bearish horn.
6) Option #2 : home sales will make a new all time high, because there is much liquidity in the market. It will cause some kind of a German hyperinflation in the fomo brains.
7) In 2008 the chart made a reverse.
There have been many out of state buyers buying rental properties. I’m surprised it isn’t more but 14% of all Milwaukee rental homes are now owned by out-of-state landlords. (But I don’t think this house will be for rent, the Schlitz Brewing family mansion is for sale, $7m price tag).
I suspect much of the ‘shadow’ home inventory is generating rental revenue on Airbnb or similar to ours. Demand for inflation hedge driving this.
“Those vacant second homes that people have left behind when they moved to their new digs […]”
Do we really know that a significant numbers of these houses are vacant?
If you own two homes, and live in one, and don’t rent out the other, then one of them is vacant.
I’m aware of what vacancy is. I’m wondering whether there is any hard data about how many of these “second” houses are actually vacant. It would be useful as a gauge of sentiment.
Anecdotally, I’m currently a renter and have recently encountered a few people who are dabbling as landloards, and are really not cut out for it.
8) 2004 was a backbone. That’s why sales collapsed in Oct 2020.
Inversely .. as you know doubt know Wolf, that wonerful (to use the Ed Sullivan locution..) deals happen during times of econ woe. The best decision for us .. was to by a fixer from an SnL just before the commencement of that most ceremoniou of events ..
the DotCom Crash of 2000. The loan rate, as I recall, was somewhere in the 7.5 – 8 range. This was the 2nd res. we owned, selling our 1st for @breakeven (after a decade of dealing with neighborly funky goings on. Sold the second one for 2.5 times what we initially bought it for, moved outta HellCal (sorry)… purchased a dreamscape res. that didn’t, for various reasons pan-out , and sold it 8 mos. later .. again@breakeven, cap gains penalty goal achieved however, as we simultaneously bought .. uhh, a ‘downgrade’ at the top-o-the-mark … only to witness the Awesome House Crash of the 00’s.
It’s a circle of life thing, kiddies!
Have handled real estate closings for 35 years and been through two to three previous real estate bubbles and the resultant fallout – this one fells different, as I agree with a previous commenter that the FED will certainly keep printing in a attempt to prop things up as long as possible – to my thinking hyper inflation is coming – it may already be here, as there is an urgency to purchase assets (and shed the dollar) I have never seen.
One of the reasons I want to buy is so my savings doesn’t disappear in a puff of smoke. But that’s me and I don’t believe the average person is thinking they need to get out of cash–do you? I know people who have bought recently, but getting out of cash wasn’t one of their reasons for doing so.
Investors may be thinking this way however.
Is it that the houses (or most anything tangible) worth more, or is it that the Dollar is worth less?
That was not an issue in the real estate run up to 2007.
@Wolf – Could it be that a lot of the second homes that are being purchased are from people who were living in states where they can now sell 1 home and buy 2 homes elsewhere? I live in Houston Texas and many people from California are flush with Cash driving up prices here and buying a second home to rent out with the money they sold their one home in California.
It’s not a second home if they sold the first one. WR’s proposed scenario is that an owner-occupant buys a new house but does not sell, or even rent out, the house she moved out of, instead choosing to sit on it as its (potential, unrealized) value increases.
I mean to say that 1 home in california can be sold and then a person can proceed to buy 2 homes in Texas easily with that money. With the pandemic, people are moving out of these expensive states and buying 2 homes with their money in another state. Would it not count as a second home if after purchasing the first in Texas they buy another?
Freddie Mac just released a new report that the US housing market is 3.8 million short to meet the present demand. The demand is likely to increase, given the improving financial picture of Generation Z in employment and house buying. According to Freddie Mac, the shortage has increased 52% since 2018.
On top of this, we have a likely illegitimate govt who has triggered a massive hard asset run with ludacris financial policies.
Participating in a buyers strike is futile and stupid.
Uh-huh, sure. Yet we have millions in forbearance not paying mortgages. So much for all that “demand.”
Secondly, the long term cap tax gain proposal will freeze supply in the high end of the market. If you have a CA home worth 3.5M and have zero W2 income, you will lose more than half of that to taxes.
Best off taking a second on that for a down payment on your next home, then make your old house a rental. Any other move is just stupid.
Also the local real estate taxes, mortgage interest and repairs are deductible on IRS Schedule D.
Sorry make that Schedule E,
It all looks like the prices are going nuts but is it?
The increase in nominal value, is it because these things get more expensive or the buying power of euro’s and dollars just halfs about each 11 year?
Go back for longer e.g 22 years and many houses quadruppled in price. Or compare with 33 years ago and an 8-fold increase may exist, just use zillow to see it is not a far fetch.
A relative of mine grew up in a house in Europe that his parents bought in 1966, 55 years ago for $10000 value in local currency. Current value is 520k euro = 642k$. That would have been 66 years if we follow the price doubling every 11 years so reality for this property is even higher price inflation but it may be an exception.
So bottom line is, we are all navel gazing about increased prices whereas in reality, it’s just devaluation of the currency.
And with current monetary impasse, it does not look like the devaluation of currency, usd, can, euro may actually go faster.
I keep thinking about the guy in Germany in 1920 who borrowed to buy real assets. In 1930 he was one of the richest.
Can it be that more people think along those lines when buying a home with fixed rate mortgage?
I for one don’t have that objective but I do like to keep the value of my assets…
Long end of bond market is pretty smart and it isn’t seeing a booming economy. Can’t say for sure but I say it’s going to be like most debt bubbles and will result in an asset bust. Probably because the Fed is going to be in a tough spot and will get ran over by market on the way down.
There’s an argument to be made that using a liability (fixed interest rate mortgage debt) to hedge against inflation actually makes it a rewarding asset.
What is dodgy about this assumption is that it leaves out all the nasty surprises that can spoil this magical thinking– like when in a currency reset (it is coming) debt values get adjusted up accordingly (you didn’t think the bank/lender would be left holding the inflation depreciation bag, now did you?)
Not to mention skyrocketing real estate taxes, insurance costs, and maintenance.
The only valid reason for the decline in sales is severe lack of inventory. The rest is irrelevant.
Market is red hot but there isn’t any inventory left.
There are two major headwinds I see:
1) the end of the moratoriums should increase the inventory
2) investors who bought a lot of houses pre pandemic to do Airbnb must be severely underwater by now.
Will see how this plays out.
The whole “houses are for sitting vacant and appreciating” strategy is apparently working in China. I read that 90% of Chinese households own one home and over 20% own multiple. They keep building empty units and selling them and the prices keep going up.
I’ve seen an argument that this trend will become entrenched in the US too, except that it would mostly be a wealthy minority owning everything. In China the argument is that there aren’t many good investment choices so real estate booms by default. In the US the central bank and government policies are eroding opportunities in various markets so housing here will become primarily an investment vehicle as well.
I hope that doesn’t come to pass but it wouldn’t surprise me. When’s the last time the US government ever said housing prices were too high? Never. They only talk about affordability being a problem, which is different because that can be solved by heaping on more debt, which of course drives housing prices even higher.
1) The speed of home sales in Austin TX an San Diego CA is very high,
but houses for sale in many flyover country are languishing on the market for many months, for good reasons.
2) How fast is NYC RE moving.
3) Why the best salespeople are moving from NYC & burbs to FL.
4) There are two extremes : shortage of (chips) supply in the hottest markets, like Austin TX, because the speed is too high, and low supply in other areas where velocity is dead.
Wolf, Are there any data point suggesting to you that this mania will continue for a good while longer?
It’s called liquidity – stimulus. More stimuli = more mania. Until something breaks big.
Austin TX
Av size=2,100sq feet
Asking price/ sq foot=250$
Av asking price =525,000
Property tax rate= 2.2%
Property taxes =11,500$
Dollar property taxes in Austin are approaching and in some cases exceed that of New Jersey , which has held the title of the highest property taxes in the country.
Average rent ~$2k or $1sf.
Yesterday’s Star Tribune has a feature on the upscale high-rise condo building under construction in Minneapolis. It’s on a prime piece of real estate on the west bank of the Mississippi, just down stream from St. Anthony Falls, and looking westward at downtown.
Units are selling at around $1,000 per sq ft, which is high for the Twin Cities, and the typical condo sells for $3 million. Called ‘Eleven (for the avenue it’s on) on the River, it’s 42 stories, the tallest and one of the most expensive residential buildings in the city.
Supposedly two a week are being moved, and according to one of the developers, it should be close to sold out by mid next year when opening. One other thing of note is that none of the buyers are backing out as they wait for it to be ready.
We just bought a new home, at about the same value as the one we are leaving. Instead of the typical “sell, then buy” we have bought our new home on a mortgage and are selling the old place a few months later. Between the ultra cheap mortgage rates and the rising tide of home valuation, it just seems the better bet. We do run a bit of risk while “owning” two homes at one time, but the current situation makes it the logical choice. Yes, we fit your “new normal” two-home-owner statistic, but we are aware of the risks and plan to sell our old place asap!