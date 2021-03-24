FHA Mortgage Delinquencies Hit 17.5%. In 30 Metros, over 20%: On the Other Side of a Red-Hot Housing Market

Everything is on ice. But when forbearance ends, forced sellers or lenders will put millions of these homes on the market.

On the other side of the red-hot housing market, a historic delinquency problem has been fermenting since last spring, largely put on ice and on hold by forbearance programs, waiting to be dealt with. The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) which insures nearly 8 million high-risk mortgages, reported that the delinquency rate of its mortgages rose to 17.5% in February, up from 17.0% in January, matching the all-time records of September and November last year, according to the AEI’s Housing Center.

“Low down payments, low closing costs, and easy credit qualifying,” the FHA promises. So FHA mortgages always have high delinquency rates, even during the Good Times, when they were already rising. But during the Pandemic, delinquencies ballooned, and they’re not improving in any way despite the improving economy:

The delinquency rate for the largest 169 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), rather than the US overall, accounting for about 6 million of FHA mortgages, rose to 17.9%.

“Seriously delinquent” mortgages – 90 days or more delinquent – in February rose to a record 12.0% for the US overall and to 12.4% for the largest 169 MSAs.

The delinquency rate exceeded 20% in 30 of the 169 largest MSAs, topping out in the metro of Nassau County-Suffolk Country, NY, at 24.8%. Among those 30 metros with 20%+ delinquency rates were 4 metros in Texas, 4 metros in Louisiana, 3 metros in New York, 3 metros in New Jersey, and 2 metros in Pennsylvania.

And when forbearance ends?

Rumors of perma-forbearance are now floating around, given the multiple extensions of the forbearance programs that no one has any political appetite to let expire. But those are just rumors. Eventually, those programs will end, and then the delinquent mortgages will have to be dealt with.

Borrowers who can do so will resume making payments, either with the missed principal and interest added to the end of the mortgage, or with the lender agreeing to modify the mortgage. This would cure the delinquency and bring the mortgage current.

Borrowers who cannot or don’t want to make mortgage payments can sell the home and use the proceeds to pay off the mortgage, including the missed interest payments. If the borrower fails to sell the home and pay off the mortgage, the lender can foreclose and sell the home. In either case, those homes are going to show up on the market.

Given the massive surge in home prices, a sale would be a logical solution for these borrowers who cannot make the payments. They might even walk away with a little extra cash.

But in markets with a large concentration of delinquent FHA mortgages, this would unleash a flood of homes coming on the market – and it would instantly cure, and more than cure, the inventory shortage now being lamented, and when large enough, the sudden supply of homes for sale would send bigger ripple effects through the market.

That’s why no one is eager to let the forbearance programs expire, and why it’s so hard to get out of this extend-and-pretend phase.

The AEI Housing Center identified 10 metros that are most at risk of this sudden supply of homes, with delinquent FHA mortgages showing up on the market. These are metros with both: a high share of FHA loans, and a high delinquency rate of those FHA loans. Note the large number of delinquent FHA loans in the second column, waiting for a resolution.

For example, in the Houston metro (#2), 48,483 FHA mortgages are delinquent, or 22.5% of all FHA mortgages in the market. Of them, 32,224 mortgages are “seriously delinquent.” This creates the potential that tens of thousands of homes flood the market over a relatively short period of time.

And those delinquent mortgages are just FHA-insured mortgages and do not include other delinquent mortgages.

10 Metros Most Threatened by FHA Delinquency Rates MSA # delinquent FHA loans % delinquent % seriously delinquent FHA Share by count Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA 50,499 20.4% 14.5% 21.0% Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 48,483 22.5% 15.9% 19.3% Chicago-Naperville-Evanston, IL 38,344 21.8% 14.9% 14.2% Dallas-Plano-Irving, TX 27,517 19.2% 12.9% 14.8% Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV 27,243 21.1% 15.7% 13.7% Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 21,770 17.1% 11.9% 20.6% Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD 20,899 19.9% 14.1% 19.4% San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 17,881 19.6% 13.0% 19.3% Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL 15,593 18.7% 13.8% 21.6% Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL 15,459 16.5% 11.9% 19.6%

With FHA loans, it’s not the lenders or investors that carry the risk. The FHA insures these mortgages; and the FHA being a government agency, it’s the taxpayers that carry the risk.

Inflated home prices theoretically reduce the costs of resolving these delinquent mortgages. But if a bunch of these homes suddenly show up on the market, as the floodgates of forbearance open and trigger forced selling, they will put downward pressure across the market, thereby increasing the costs of resolving those mortgages.

The table below shows the 169 MSAs and their FHA loans, in order of the overall delinquency rate of those FHA loans (3rd column). You can use the browser’s search function to find an MSA (if your smartphone clips the 5th column, hold your device in landscape position).

MSA # delinquent FHA loans % delinquent % seriously delinquent FHA Share by count NASSAU COUNTY-SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY 13,660 24.8% 19.3% 15.4% POUGHKEEPSIE-NEWBURGH-MIDDLETOWN, NY 3,419 24.2% 17.9% 15.6% NEW YORK-JERSEY CITY-WHITE PLAINS, NY-NJ 21,074 24.2% 19.1% 9.7% NEWARK, NJ-PA 12,280 23.5% 17.9% 18.2% LAFAYETTE, LA 2,493 23.4% 16.2% 16.8% NEW ORLEANS-METAIRIE, LA 8,650 23.3% 16.2% 17.1% FORT LAUDERDALE-POMPANO BEACH-SUNRISE, FL 11,005 22.7% 17.0% 19.5% HOUSTON-THE WOODLANDS-SUGAR LAND, TX 48,483 22.5% 15.9% 19.3% BATON ROUGE, LA 6,219 22.1% 14.3% 19.8% CHICAGO-NAPERVILLE-EVANSTON, IL 38,344 21.8% 14.9% 14.2% BRIDGEPORT-STAMFORD-NORWALK, CT 3,437 21.8% 16.5% 12.0% CORPUS CHRISTI, TX 2,941 21.3% 14.1% 23.1% SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, LA 3,243 21.1% 13.7% 23.2% WASHINGTON-ARLINGTON-ALEXANDRIA, DC-VA-MD-WV 27,243 21.1% 15.7% 13.7% MCALLEN-EDINBURG-MISSION, TX 4,256 21.0% 15.0% 35.2% CAMDEN, NJ 12,118 20.9% 14.9% 26.1% BEAUMONT-PORT ARTHUR, TX 2,135 20.8% 13.8% 22.9% GARY, IN 6,462 20.7% 14.2% 22.3% ATLANTA-SANDY SPRINGS-ALPHARETTA, GA 50,499 20.4% 14.5% 21.0% PHILADELPHIA, PA 14,602 20.2% 13.2% 17.6% BARNSTABLE TOWN, MA 562 20.2% 14.2% 7.4% BALTIMORE-COLUMBIA-TOWSON, MD 20,899 19.9% 14.1% 19.4% BOSTON, MA 4,169 19.8% 13.8% 8.3% MIAMI-MIAMI BEACH-KENDALL, FL 10,765 19.7% 14.8% 20.0% SAN ANTONIO-NEW BRAUNFELS, TX 17,881 19.6% 13.0% 19.3% WEST PALM BEACH-BOCA RATON-BOYNTON BEACH, FL 6,544 19.6% 14.5% 17.4% NEW HAVEN-MILFORD, CT 5,498 19.6% 13.8% 20.7% WILMINGTON, DE-MD-NJ 5,773 19.5% 13.4% 23.5% MOBILE, AL 3,280 19.5% 12.5% 24.3% CHARLESTON-NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 4,130 19.3% 13.5% 13.7% LAS VEGAS-HENDERSON-PARADISE, NV 13,423 19.3% 14.7% 16.9% COLUMBIA, SC 5,809 19.2% 12.9% 18.8% DALLAS-PLANO-IRVING, TX 27,517 19.2% 12.9% 14.8% BIRMINGHAM-HOOVER, AL 7,353 19.0% 12.3% 18.2% FORT WORTH-ARLINGTON-GRAPEVINE, TX 15,879 19.0% 12.8% 18.3% GREELEY, CO 2,178 18.8% 13.6% 20.7% EL PASO, TX 6,887 18.7% 13.0% 26.9% WORCESTER, MA-CT 3,748 18.7% 12.8% 15.1% ORLANDO-KISSIMMEE-SANFORD, FL 15,593 18.7% 13.8% 21.6% FREDERICK-GAITHERSBURG-ROCKVILLE, MD 5,040 18.6% 14.0% 12.7% ELGIN, IL 4,594 18.5% 12.5% 19.9% SAN RAFAEL, CA 36 18.5% 14.9% 1.6% SPRINGFIELD, MA 2,916 18.4% 12.2% 17.4% LITTLE ROCK-NORTH LITTLE ROCK-CONWAY, AR 4,989 18.3% 12.8% 16.6% MEMPHIS, TN-MS-AR 10,392 18.2% 11.7% 21.6% VALLEJO, CA 1,645 18.2% 13.0% 16.4% OAKLAND-BERKELEY-LIVERMORE, CA 3,470 18.1% 13.4% 6.1% SAVANNAH, GA 2,264 18.1% 12.1% 16.1% LAKELAND-WINTER HAVEN, FL 6,090 18.1% 12.8% 34.0% OXNARD-THOUSAND OAKS-VENTURA, CA 1,249 18.1% 13.0% 8.7% URBAN HONOLULU, HI 808 18.0% 14.1% 4.0% CAMBRIDGE-NEWTON-FRAMINGHAM, MA 3,990 17.9% 12.9% 7.5% HARTFORD-EAST HARTFORD-MIDDLETOWN, CT 7,566 17.9% 12.6% 19.5% LOS ANGELES-LONG BEACH-GLENDALE, CA 15,170 17.8% 12.9% 9.7% LAKE COUNTY-KENOSHA COUNTY, IL-WI 3,860 17.7% 12.0% 12.8% CHARLOTTE-CONCORD-GASTONIA, NC-SC 13,095 17.7% 12.0% 13.7% SAN DIEGO-CHULA VISTA-CARLSBAD, CA 4,054 17.5% 13.3% 7.0% PORT ST. LUCIE, FL 3,097 17.4% 12.3% 24.9% JACKSONVILLE, FL 8,508 17.4% 12.2% 16.1% NAPLES-MARCO ISLAND, FL 1,361 17.4% 12.7% 14.0% AUGUSTA-RICHMOND COUNTY, GA-SC 3,628 17.3% 11.1% 17.8% ALBANY-SCHENECTADY-TROY, NY 4,189 17.3% 12.0% 15.0% ALLENTOWN-BETHLEHEM-EASTON, PA-NJ 5,073 17.2% 11.7% 22.2% RIVERSIDE-SAN BERNARDINO-ONTARIO, CA 21,770 17.1% 11.9% 20.6% DURHAM-CHAPEL HILL, NC 1,809 17.1% 11.3% 8.0% CLEVELAND-ELYRIA, OH 11,560 17.0% 12.0% 17.7% DETROIT-DEARBORN-LIVONIA, MI 7,762 17.0% 11.2% 19.1% AUSTIN-ROUND ROCK-GEORGETOWN, TX 8,836 16.9% 11.4% 10.6% LUBBOCK, TX 1,968 16.9% 10.9% 19.2% TACOMA-LAKEWOOD, WA 3,939 16.9% 12.1% 16.4% RALEIGH-CARY, NC 4,969 16.9% 11.5% 8.8% PROVIDENCE-WARWICK, RI-MA 7,518 16.8% 11.4% 19.0% OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 8,812 16.8% 11.5% 18.6% WICHITA, KS 3,558 16.8% 11.2% 16.1% TULSA, OK 5,734 16.8% 11.5% 20.4% MONTGOMERY COUNTY-BUCKS COUNTY-CHESTER COUNTY, PA 6,639 16.7% 11.7% 11.7% DENVER-AURORA-LAKEWOOD, CO 11,313 16.7% 11.9% 13.9% SAN JOSE-SUNNYVALE-SANTA CLARA, CA 670 16.6% 13.1% 2.3% ANAHEIM-SANTA ANA-IRVINE, CA 2,198 16.6% 13.1% 5.3% STOCKTON, CA 2,969 16.6% 11.6% 18.0% VIRGINIA BEACH-NORFOLK-NEWPORT NEWS, VA-NC 10,195 16.6% 11.2% 14.4% RICHMOND, VA 8,310 16.5% 10.9% 17.7% ST. LOUIS, MO-IL 15,649 16.5% 10.9% 15.2% GREENSBORO-HIGH POINT, NC 3,846 16.5% 10.9% 15.3% TAMPA-ST. PETERSBURG-CLEARWATER, FL 15,459 16.5% 11.9% 19.6% INDIANAPOLIS-CARMEL-ANDERSON, IN 13,459 16.4% 10.9% 18.0% GREENVILLE-ANDERSON, SC 4,161 16.3% 10.8% 17.5% WINSTON-SALEM, NC 3,184 16.2% 10.5% 15.3% CAPE CORAL-FORT MYERS, FL 4,345 16.2% 11.7% 21.6% SACRAMENTO-ROSEVILLE-FOLSOM, CA 6,470 16.2% 11.9% 13.2% CLARKSVILLE, TN-KY 1,398 16.2% 10.4% 14.5% DES MOINES-WEST DES MOINES, IA 2,874 16.1% 10.5% 10.8% SALISBURY, MD-DE 1,603 16.1% 10.5% 10.9% TOLEDO, OH 2,654 16.1% 10.9% 14.1% COLUMBUS, OH 10,082 16.1% 11.0% 13.6% DAPHNE-FAIRHOPE-FOLEY, AL 936 16.1% 11.0% 12.1% MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL-BLOOMINGTON, MN-WI 13,747 16.1% 11.5% 11.2% WARREN-TROY-FARMINGTON HILLS, MI 9,975 16.1% 10.7% 11.7% SCRANTON–WILKES-BARRE, PA 2,344 16.0% 10.7% 21.5% MILWAUKEE-WAUKESHA, WI 3,969 15.9% 11.2% 8.1% SYRACUSE, NY 3,366 15.8% 10.6% 16.4% READING, PA 2,340 15.8% 10.4% 23.7% FLINT, MI 2,075 15.7% 10.2% 21.3% SEATTLE-BELLEVUE-KENT, WA 5,129 15.7% 11.7% 7.5% FORT WAYNE, IN 2,360 15.7% 10.1% 15.6% OGDEN-CLEARFIELD, UT 3,104 15.6% 10.1% 15.6% NASHVILLE-DAVIDSON–MURFREESBORO–FRANKLIN, TN 9,956 15.6% 10.0% 16.7% SANTA ROSA-PETALUMA, CA 474 15.6% 11.4% 6.6% CHATTANOOGA, TN-GA 2,842 15.6% 10.1% 18.5% FORT COLLINS, CO 688 15.6% 11.0% 8.8% CINCINNATI, OH-KY-IN 11,007 15.5% 10.4% 15.5% KILLEEN-TEMPLE, TX 1,822 15.5% 10.1% 12.8% DELTONA-DAYTONA BEACH-ORMOND BEACH, FL 3,551 15.5% 10.3% 22.4% PALM BAY-MELBOURNE-TITUSVILLE, FL 2,719 15.5% 10.7% 17.7% KANSAS CITY, MO-KS 10,405 15.4% 10.1% 15.3% HUNTSVILLE, AL 2,332 15.4% 9.6% 12.3% BOULDER, CO 398 15.4% 11.3% 4.5% LOUISVILLE/JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY-IN 6,866 15.4% 10.2% 16.2% BAKERSFIELD, CA 5,080 15.4% 10.4% 26.5% SAN FRANCISCO-SAN MATEO-REDWOOD CITY, CA 117 15.2% 11.7% 0.8% ALBUQUERQUE, NM 5,701 15.2% 10.0% 21.1% MYRTLE BEACH-CONWAY-NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC-NC 1,656 15.2% 10.1% 10.1% SALT LAKE CITY, UT 5,012 15.1% 10.0% 15.2% PHOENIX-MESA-CHANDLER, AZ 19,302 15.1% 10.3% 15.6% NORTH PORT-SARASOTA-BRADENTON, FL 2,802 15.1% 10.8% 14.3% TALLAHASSEE, FL 1,498 15.1% 10.6% 15.2% PUNTA GORDA, FL 775 15.0% 10.5% 16.4% ROCHESTER, NY 4,917 15.0% 10.1% 14.3% ASHEVILLE, NC 778 15.0% 10.0% 8.1% COLORADO SPRINGS, CO 2,560 14.9% 10.3% 10.7% PENSACOLA-FERRY PASS-BRENT, FL 1,950 14.9% 10.0% 13.3% GRAND RAPIDS-KENTWOOD, MI 3,407 14.8% 9.4% 10.5% AKRON, OH 3,375 14.7% 10.2% 16.4% ANCHORAGE, AK 1,685 14.7% 10.6% 13.9% OMAHA-COUNCIL BLUFFS, NE-IA 4,085 14.7% 9.5% 11.5% PITTSBURGH, PA 9,793 14.7% 9.6% 14.9% MODESTO, CA 2,072 14.7% 10.0% 21.6% PORTLAND-VANCOUVER-HILLSBORO, OR-WA 5,196 14.7% 10.8% 10.6% MADISON, WI 667 14.7% 9.8% 3.8% TUCSON, AZ 4,464 14.6% 9.6% 16.5% WILMINGTON, NC 854 14.6% 9.7% 9.3% YORK-HANOVER, PA 2,563 14.5% 9.6% 20.7% OCALA, FL 1,462 14.5% 9.7% 21.5% PROVO-OREM, UT 1,950 14.5% 9.6% 13.4% YOUNGSTOWN-WARREN-BOARDMAN, OH-PA 2,271 14.5% 9.8% 20.7% DAYTON-KETTERING, OH 4,021 14.4% 9.2% 16.2% KNOXVILLE, TN 3,441 14.3% 9.1% 15.9% BUFFALO-CHEEKTOWAGA, NY 4,873 14.2% 9.5% 14.0% MANCHESTER-NASHUA, NH 1,338 14.2% 9.6% 13.8% FRESNO, CA 3,547 13.9% 9.2% 19.7% CANTON-MASSILLON, OH 2,001 13.9% 8.9% 19.7% BOISE CITY, ID 2,639 13.8% 9.0% 11.9% LANSING-EAST LANSING, MI 1,945 13.7% 8.7% 14.6% HARRISBURG-CARLISLE, PA 2,341 13.7% 8.8% 15.4% LANCASTER, PA 1,785 13.7% 9.1% 13.5% BEND, OR 367 13.4% 9.9% 9.3% CRESTVIEW-FORT WALTON BEACH-DESTIN, FL 681 13.3% 8.7% 8.0% VISALIA, CA 2,191 13.0% 8.3% 29.4% KALAMAZOO-PORTAGE, MI 815 12.9% 8.5% 13.5% LEXINGTON-FAYETTE, KY 1,702 12.8% 8.3% 13.0% SPOKANE-SPOKANE VALLEY, WA 1,724 12.6% 8.6% 11.9% EUGENE-SPRINGFIELD, OR 777 12.6% 9.0% 12.3% SALEM, OR 1,176 12.5% 8.8% 15.7% PANAMA CITY, FL 572 12.5% 7.9% 15.4% SPRINGFIELD, MO 1,587 12.4% 7.7% 14.7% PRESCOTT VALLEY-PRESCOTT, AZ 493 12.0% 8.0% 12.9% RENO, NV 1,083 11.9% 7.8% 12.8% FAYETTEVILLE-SPRINGDALE-ROGERS, AR 1,850 11.6% 7.2% 13.5% LAKE HAVASU CITY-KINGMAN, AZ 461 11.1% 7.3% 13.5%

