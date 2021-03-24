FHA Mortgage Delinquencies Hit 17.5%. In 30 Metros, over 20%: On the Other Side of a Red-Hot Housing Market

Everything is on ice. But when forbearance ends, forced sellers or lenders will put millions of these homes on the market.
On the other side of the red-hot housing market, a historic delinquency problem has been fermenting since last spring, largely put on ice and on hold by forbearance programs, waiting to be dealt with. The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) which insures nearly 8 million high-risk mortgages, reported that the delinquency rate of its mortgages rose to 17.5% in February, up from 17.0% in January, matching the all-time records of September and November last year, according to the AEI’s Housing Center.
“Low down payments, low closing costs, and easy credit qualifying,” the FHA promises. So FHA mortgages always have high delinquency rates, even during the Good Times, when they were already rising. But during the Pandemic, delinquencies ballooned, and they’re not improving in any way despite the improving economy:
The delinquency rate for the largest 169 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), rather than the US overall, accounting for about 6 million of FHA mortgages, rose to 17.9%.
“Seriously delinquent” mortgages – 90 days or more delinquent – in February rose to a record 12.0% for the US overall and to 12.4% for the largest 169 MSAs.
The delinquency rate exceeded 20% in 30 of the 169 largest MSAs, topping out in the metro of Nassau County-Suffolk Country, NY, at 24.8%. Among those 30 metros with 20%+ delinquency rates were 4 metros in Texas, 4 metros in Louisiana, 3 metros in New York, 3 metros in New Jersey, and 2 metros in Pennsylvania.
And when forbearance ends?
Rumors of perma-forbearance are now floating around, given the multiple extensions of the forbearance programs that no one has any political appetite to let expire. But those are just rumors. Eventually, those programs will end, and then the delinquent mortgages will have to be dealt with.
Borrowers who can do so will resume making payments, either with the missed principal and interest added to the end of the mortgage, or with the lender agreeing to modify the mortgage. This would cure the delinquency and bring the mortgage current.
Borrowers who cannot or don’t want to make mortgage payments can sell the home and use the proceeds to pay off the mortgage, including the missed interest payments. If the borrower fails to sell the home and pay off the mortgage, the lender can foreclose and sell the home. In either case, those homes are going to show up on the market.
Given the massive surge in home prices, a sale would be a logical solution for these borrowers who cannot make the payments. They might even walk away with a little extra cash.
But in markets with a large concentration of delinquent FHA mortgages, this would unleash a flood of homes coming on the market – and it would instantly cure, and more than cure, the inventory shortage now being lamented, and when large enough, the sudden supply of homes for sale would send bigger ripple effects through the market.
That’s why no one is eager to let the forbearance programs expire, and why it’s so hard to get out of this extend-and-pretend phase.
The AEI Housing Center identified 10 metros that are most at risk of this sudden supply of homes, with delinquent FHA mortgages showing up on the market. These are metros with both: a high share of FHA loans, and a high delinquency rate of those FHA loans. Note the large number of delinquent FHA loans in the second column, waiting for a resolution.
For example, in the Houston metro (#2), 48,483 FHA mortgages are delinquent, or 22.5% of all FHA mortgages in the market. Of them, 32,224 mortgages are “seriously delinquent.” This creates the potential that tens of thousands of homes flood the market over a relatively short period of time.
And those delinquent mortgages are just FHA-insured mortgages and do not include other delinquent mortgages.
|10 Metros Most Threatened by FHA Delinquency Rates
|MSA
|# delinquent FHA loans
|% delinquent
|% seriously delinquent
|FHA Share by count
|Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
|50,499
|20.4%
|14.5%
|21.0%
|Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
|48,483
|22.5%
|15.9%
|19.3%
|Chicago-Naperville-Evanston, IL
|38,344
|21.8%
|14.9%
|14.2%
|Dallas-Plano-Irving, TX
|27,517
|19.2%
|12.9%
|14.8%
|Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
|27,243
|21.1%
|15.7%
|13.7%
|Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
|21,770
|17.1%
|11.9%
|20.6%
|Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
|20,899
|19.9%
|14.1%
|19.4%
|San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
|17,881
|19.6%
|13.0%
|19.3%
|Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
|15,593
|18.7%
|13.8%
|21.6%
|Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
|15,459
|16.5%
|11.9%
|19.6%
With FHA loans, it’s not the lenders or investors that carry the risk. The FHA insures these mortgages; and the FHA being a government agency, it’s the taxpayers that carry the risk.
Inflated home prices theoretically reduce the costs of resolving these delinquent mortgages. But if a bunch of these homes suddenly show up on the market, as the floodgates of forbearance open and trigger forced selling, they will put downward pressure across the market, thereby increasing the costs of resolving those mortgages.
The table below shows the 169 MSAs and their FHA loans, in order of the overall delinquency rate of those FHA loans (3rd column). You can use the browser’s search function to find an MSA (if your smartphone clips the 5th column, hold your device in landscape position).
|MSA
|# delinquent FHA loans
|% delinquent
|% seriously delinquent
|FHA Share by count
|NASSAU COUNTY-SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
|13,660
|24.8%
|19.3%
|15.4%
|POUGHKEEPSIE-NEWBURGH-MIDDLETOWN, NY
|3,419
|24.2%
|17.9%
|15.6%
|NEW YORK-JERSEY CITY-WHITE PLAINS, NY-NJ
|21,074
|24.2%
|19.1%
|9.7%
|NEWARK, NJ-PA
|12,280
|23.5%
|17.9%
|18.2%
|LAFAYETTE, LA
|2,493
|23.4%
|16.2%
|16.8%
|NEW ORLEANS-METAIRIE, LA
|8,650
|23.3%
|16.2%
|17.1%
|FORT LAUDERDALE-POMPANO BEACH-SUNRISE, FL
|11,005
|22.7%
|17.0%
|19.5%
|HOUSTON-THE WOODLANDS-SUGAR LAND, TX
|48,483
|22.5%
|15.9%
|19.3%
|BATON ROUGE, LA
|6,219
|22.1%
|14.3%
|19.8%
|CHICAGO-NAPERVILLE-EVANSTON, IL
|38,344
|21.8%
|14.9%
|14.2%
|BRIDGEPORT-STAMFORD-NORWALK, CT
|3,437
|21.8%
|16.5%
|12.0%
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
|2,941
|21.3%
|14.1%
|23.1%
|SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, LA
|3,243
|21.1%
|13.7%
|23.2%
|WASHINGTON-ARLINGTON-ALEXANDRIA, DC-VA-MD-WV
|27,243
|21.1%
|15.7%
|13.7%
|MCALLEN-EDINBURG-MISSION, TX
|4,256
|21.0%
|15.0%
|35.2%
|CAMDEN, NJ
|12,118
|20.9%
|14.9%
|26.1%
|BEAUMONT-PORT ARTHUR, TX
|2,135
|20.8%
|13.8%
|22.9%
|GARY, IN
|6,462
|20.7%
|14.2%
|22.3%
|ATLANTA-SANDY SPRINGS-ALPHARETTA, GA
|50,499
|20.4%
|14.5%
|21.0%
|PHILADELPHIA, PA
|14,602
|20.2%
|13.2%
|17.6%
|BARNSTABLE TOWN, MA
|562
|20.2%
|14.2%
|7.4%
|BALTIMORE-COLUMBIA-TOWSON, MD
|20,899
|19.9%
|14.1%
|19.4%
|BOSTON, MA
|4,169
|19.8%
|13.8%
|8.3%
|MIAMI-MIAMI BEACH-KENDALL, FL
|10,765
|19.7%
|14.8%
|20.0%
|SAN ANTONIO-NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
|17,881
|19.6%
|13.0%
|19.3%
|WEST PALM BEACH-BOCA RATON-BOYNTON BEACH, FL
|6,544
|19.6%
|14.5%
|17.4%
|NEW HAVEN-MILFORD, CT
|5,498
|19.6%
|13.8%
|20.7%
|WILMINGTON, DE-MD-NJ
|5,773
|19.5%
|13.4%
|23.5%
|MOBILE, AL
|3,280
|19.5%
|12.5%
|24.3%
|CHARLESTON-NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
|4,130
|19.3%
|13.5%
|13.7%
|LAS VEGAS-HENDERSON-PARADISE, NV
|13,423
|19.3%
|14.7%
|16.9%
|COLUMBIA, SC
|5,809
|19.2%
|12.9%
|18.8%
|DALLAS-PLANO-IRVING, TX
|27,517
|19.2%
|12.9%
|14.8%
|BIRMINGHAM-HOOVER, AL
|7,353
|19.0%
|12.3%
|18.2%
|FORT WORTH-ARLINGTON-GRAPEVINE, TX
|15,879
|19.0%
|12.8%
|18.3%
|GREELEY, CO
|2,178
|18.8%
|13.6%
|20.7%
|EL PASO, TX
|6,887
|18.7%
|13.0%
|26.9%
|WORCESTER, MA-CT
|3,748
|18.7%
|12.8%
|15.1%
|ORLANDO-KISSIMMEE-SANFORD, FL
|15,593
|18.7%
|13.8%
|21.6%
|FREDERICK-GAITHERSBURG-ROCKVILLE, MD
|5,040
|18.6%
|14.0%
|12.7%
|ELGIN, IL
|4,594
|18.5%
|12.5%
|19.9%
|SAN RAFAEL, CA
|36
|18.5%
|14.9%
|1.6%
|SPRINGFIELD, MA
|2,916
|18.4%
|12.2%
|17.4%
|LITTLE ROCK-NORTH LITTLE ROCK-CONWAY, AR
|4,989
|18.3%
|12.8%
|16.6%
|MEMPHIS, TN-MS-AR
|10,392
|18.2%
|11.7%
|21.6%
|VALLEJO, CA
|1,645
|18.2%
|13.0%
|16.4%
|OAKLAND-BERKELEY-LIVERMORE, CA
|3,470
|18.1%
|13.4%
|6.1%
|SAVANNAH, GA
|2,264
|18.1%
|12.1%
|16.1%
|LAKELAND-WINTER HAVEN, FL
|6,090
|18.1%
|12.8%
|34.0%
|OXNARD-THOUSAND OAKS-VENTURA, CA
|1,249
|18.1%
|13.0%
|8.7%
|URBAN HONOLULU, HI
|808
|18.0%
|14.1%
|4.0%
|CAMBRIDGE-NEWTON-FRAMINGHAM, MA
|3,990
|17.9%
|12.9%
|7.5%
|HARTFORD-EAST HARTFORD-MIDDLETOWN, CT
|7,566
|17.9%
|12.6%
|19.5%
|LOS ANGELES-LONG BEACH-GLENDALE, CA
|15,170
|17.8%
|12.9%
|9.7%
|LAKE COUNTY-KENOSHA COUNTY, IL-WI
|3,860
|17.7%
|12.0%
|12.8%
|CHARLOTTE-CONCORD-GASTONIA, NC-SC
|13,095
|17.7%
|12.0%
|13.7%
|SAN DIEGO-CHULA VISTA-CARLSBAD, CA
|4,054
|17.5%
|13.3%
|7.0%
|PORT ST. LUCIE, FL
|3,097
|17.4%
|12.3%
|24.9%
|JACKSONVILLE, FL
|8,508
|17.4%
|12.2%
|16.1%
|NAPLES-MARCO ISLAND, FL
|1,361
|17.4%
|12.7%
|14.0%
|AUGUSTA-RICHMOND COUNTY, GA-SC
|3,628
|17.3%
|11.1%
|17.8%
|ALBANY-SCHENECTADY-TROY, NY
|4,189
|17.3%
|12.0%
|15.0%
|ALLENTOWN-BETHLEHEM-EASTON, PA-NJ
|5,073
|17.2%
|11.7%
|22.2%
|RIVERSIDE-SAN BERNARDINO-ONTARIO, CA
|21,770
|17.1%
|11.9%
|20.6%
|DURHAM-CHAPEL HILL, NC
|1,809
|17.1%
|11.3%
|8.0%
|CLEVELAND-ELYRIA, OH
|11,560
|17.0%
|12.0%
|17.7%
|DETROIT-DEARBORN-LIVONIA, MI
|7,762
|17.0%
|11.2%
|19.1%
|AUSTIN-ROUND ROCK-GEORGETOWN, TX
|8,836
|16.9%
|11.4%
|10.6%
|LUBBOCK, TX
|1,968
|16.9%
|10.9%
|19.2%
|TACOMA-LAKEWOOD, WA
|3,939
|16.9%
|12.1%
|16.4%
|RALEIGH-CARY, NC
|4,969
|16.9%
|11.5%
|8.8%
|PROVIDENCE-WARWICK, RI-MA
|7,518
|16.8%
|11.4%
|19.0%
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
|8,812
|16.8%
|11.5%
|18.6%
|WICHITA, KS
|3,558
|16.8%
|11.2%
|16.1%
|TULSA, OK
|5,734
|16.8%
|11.5%
|20.4%
|MONTGOMERY COUNTY-BUCKS COUNTY-CHESTER COUNTY, PA
|6,639
|16.7%
|11.7%
|11.7%
|DENVER-AURORA-LAKEWOOD, CO
|11,313
|16.7%
|11.9%
|13.9%
|SAN JOSE-SUNNYVALE-SANTA CLARA, CA
|670
|16.6%
|13.1%
|2.3%
|ANAHEIM-SANTA ANA-IRVINE, CA
|2,198
|16.6%
|13.1%
|5.3%
|STOCKTON, CA
|2,969
|16.6%
|11.6%
|18.0%
|VIRGINIA BEACH-NORFOLK-NEWPORT NEWS, VA-NC
|10,195
|16.6%
|11.2%
|14.4%
|RICHMOND, VA
|8,310
|16.5%
|10.9%
|17.7%
|ST. LOUIS, MO-IL
|15,649
|16.5%
|10.9%
|15.2%
|GREENSBORO-HIGH POINT, NC
|3,846
|16.5%
|10.9%
|15.3%
|TAMPA-ST. PETERSBURG-CLEARWATER, FL
|15,459
|16.5%
|11.9%
|19.6%
|INDIANAPOLIS-CARMEL-ANDERSON, IN
|13,459
|16.4%
|10.9%
|18.0%
|GREENVILLE-ANDERSON, SC
|4,161
|16.3%
|10.8%
|17.5%
|WINSTON-SALEM, NC
|3,184
|16.2%
|10.5%
|15.3%
|CAPE CORAL-FORT MYERS, FL
|4,345
|16.2%
|11.7%
|21.6%
|SACRAMENTO-ROSEVILLE-FOLSOM, CA
|6,470
|16.2%
|11.9%
|13.2%
|CLARKSVILLE, TN-KY
|1,398
|16.2%
|10.4%
|14.5%
|DES MOINES-WEST DES MOINES, IA
|2,874
|16.1%
|10.5%
|10.8%
|SALISBURY, MD-DE
|1,603
|16.1%
|10.5%
|10.9%
|TOLEDO, OH
|2,654
|16.1%
|10.9%
|14.1%
|COLUMBUS, OH
|10,082
|16.1%
|11.0%
|13.6%
|DAPHNE-FAIRHOPE-FOLEY, AL
|936
|16.1%
|11.0%
|12.1%
|MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL-BLOOMINGTON, MN-WI
|13,747
|16.1%
|11.5%
|11.2%
|WARREN-TROY-FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
|9,975
|16.1%
|10.7%
|11.7%
|SCRANTON–WILKES-BARRE, PA
|2,344
|16.0%
|10.7%
|21.5%
|MILWAUKEE-WAUKESHA, WI
|3,969
|15.9%
|11.2%
|8.1%
|SYRACUSE, NY
|3,366
|15.8%
|10.6%
|16.4%
|READING, PA
|2,340
|15.8%
|10.4%
|23.7%
|FLINT, MI
|2,075
|15.7%
|10.2%
|21.3%
|SEATTLE-BELLEVUE-KENT, WA
|5,129
|15.7%
|11.7%
|7.5%
|FORT WAYNE, IN
|2,360
|15.7%
|10.1%
|15.6%
|OGDEN-CLEARFIELD, UT
|3,104
|15.6%
|10.1%
|15.6%
|NASHVILLE-DAVIDSON–MURFREESBORO–FRANKLIN, TN
|9,956
|15.6%
|10.0%
|16.7%
|SANTA ROSA-PETALUMA, CA
|474
|15.6%
|11.4%
|6.6%
|CHATTANOOGA, TN-GA
|2,842
|15.6%
|10.1%
|18.5%
|FORT COLLINS, CO
|688
|15.6%
|11.0%
|8.8%
|CINCINNATI, OH-KY-IN
|11,007
|15.5%
|10.4%
|15.5%
|KILLEEN-TEMPLE, TX
|1,822
|15.5%
|10.1%
|12.8%
|DELTONA-DAYTONA BEACH-ORMOND BEACH, FL
|3,551
|15.5%
|10.3%
|22.4%
|PALM BAY-MELBOURNE-TITUSVILLE, FL
|2,719
|15.5%
|10.7%
|17.7%
|KANSAS CITY, MO-KS
|10,405
|15.4%
|10.1%
|15.3%
|HUNTSVILLE, AL
|2,332
|15.4%
|9.6%
|12.3%
|BOULDER, CO
|398
|15.4%
|11.3%
|4.5%
|LOUISVILLE/JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY-IN
|6,866
|15.4%
|10.2%
|16.2%
|BAKERSFIELD, CA
|5,080
|15.4%
|10.4%
|26.5%
|SAN FRANCISCO-SAN MATEO-REDWOOD CITY, CA
|117
|15.2%
|11.7%
|0.8%
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM
|5,701
|15.2%
|10.0%
|21.1%
|MYRTLE BEACH-CONWAY-NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC-NC
|1,656
|15.2%
|10.1%
|10.1%
|SALT LAKE CITY, UT
|5,012
|15.1%
|10.0%
|15.2%
|PHOENIX-MESA-CHANDLER, AZ
|19,302
|15.1%
|10.3%
|15.6%
|NORTH PORT-SARASOTA-BRADENTON, FL
|2,802
|15.1%
|10.8%
|14.3%
|TALLAHASSEE, FL
|1,498
|15.1%
|10.6%
|15.2%
|PUNTA GORDA, FL
|775
|15.0%
|10.5%
|16.4%
|ROCHESTER, NY
|4,917
|15.0%
|10.1%
|14.3%
|ASHEVILLE, NC
|778
|15.0%
|10.0%
|8.1%
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
|2,560
|14.9%
|10.3%
|10.7%
|PENSACOLA-FERRY PASS-BRENT, FL
|1,950
|14.9%
|10.0%
|13.3%
|GRAND RAPIDS-KENTWOOD, MI
|3,407
|14.8%
|9.4%
|10.5%
|AKRON, OH
|3,375
|14.7%
|10.2%
|16.4%
|ANCHORAGE, AK
|1,685
|14.7%
|10.6%
|13.9%
|OMAHA-COUNCIL BLUFFS, NE-IA
|4,085
|14.7%
|9.5%
|11.5%
|PITTSBURGH, PA
|9,793
|14.7%
|9.6%
|14.9%
|MODESTO, CA
|2,072
|14.7%
|10.0%
|21.6%
|PORTLAND-VANCOUVER-HILLSBORO, OR-WA
|5,196
|14.7%
|10.8%
|10.6%
|MADISON, WI
|667
|14.7%
|9.8%
|3.8%
|TUCSON, AZ
|4,464
|14.6%
|9.6%
|16.5%
|WILMINGTON, NC
|854
|14.6%
|9.7%
|9.3%
|YORK-HANOVER, PA
|2,563
|14.5%
|9.6%
|20.7%
|OCALA, FL
|1,462
|14.5%
|9.7%
|21.5%
|PROVO-OREM, UT
|1,950
|14.5%
|9.6%
|13.4%
|YOUNGSTOWN-WARREN-BOARDMAN, OH-PA
|2,271
|14.5%
|9.8%
|20.7%
|DAYTON-KETTERING, OH
|4,021
|14.4%
|9.2%
|16.2%
|KNOXVILLE, TN
|3,441
|14.3%
|9.1%
|15.9%
|BUFFALO-CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
|4,873
|14.2%
|9.5%
|14.0%
|MANCHESTER-NASHUA, NH
|1,338
|14.2%
|9.6%
|13.8%
|FRESNO, CA
|3,547
|13.9%
|9.2%
|19.7%
|CANTON-MASSILLON, OH
|2,001
|13.9%
|8.9%
|19.7%
|BOISE CITY, ID
|2,639
|13.8%
|9.0%
|11.9%
|LANSING-EAST LANSING, MI
|1,945
|13.7%
|8.7%
|14.6%
|HARRISBURG-CARLISLE, PA
|2,341
|13.7%
|8.8%
|15.4%
|LANCASTER, PA
|1,785
|13.7%
|9.1%
|13.5%
|BEND, OR
|367
|13.4%
|9.9%
|9.3%
|CRESTVIEW-FORT WALTON BEACH-DESTIN, FL
|681
|13.3%
|8.7%
|8.0%
|VISALIA, CA
|2,191
|13.0%
|8.3%
|29.4%
|KALAMAZOO-PORTAGE, MI
|815
|12.9%
|8.5%
|13.5%
|LEXINGTON-FAYETTE, KY
|1,702
|12.8%
|8.3%
|13.0%
|SPOKANE-SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
|1,724
|12.6%
|8.6%
|11.9%
|EUGENE-SPRINGFIELD, OR
|777
|12.6%
|9.0%
|12.3%
|SALEM, OR
|1,176
|12.5%
|8.8%
|15.7%
|PANAMA CITY, FL
|572
|12.5%
|7.9%
|15.4%
|SPRINGFIELD, MO
|1,587
|12.4%
|7.7%
|14.7%
|PRESCOTT VALLEY-PRESCOTT, AZ
|493
|12.0%
|8.0%
|12.9%
|RENO, NV
|1,083
|11.9%
|7.8%
|12.8%
|FAYETTEVILLE-SPRINGDALE-ROGERS, AR
|1,850
|11.6%
|7.2%
|13.5%
|LAKE HAVASU CITY-KINGMAN, AZ
|461
|11.1%
|7.3%
|13.5%
Staggering numbers. What say ye about that, housing shills?
“It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it.”
How to have affordable housing.
Get government completely out of the mortgage business.
Interest rates at 6%.
20% down.
Banks eat their bad loans.
actually during depression – no bankster loans were available
and people paid cash for home
price was cheap
and NO GOVT PROPERTY TAXES – meaning you actually owned home
Amazing. Looks like 2008. 2 heading the world’s way.
BTW: here are the Canadian rates for 2020 Q3
Delinquency rates are steady across Canada at 0.3%. Montreal continues to trend under the national average. Toronto and Vancouver maintain a flat rate, much lower than national average, at 0.12% and 0.16%, respectively.
So although the market sure looks frothy I guess the Crash won’t start here. Do all those US folks not have much equity to protect?
nick kelly,
You need to look at the weakest segment of the market. That’s where the problem arises, the bottom 10% or 20%. Overall delinquency rates in the US are low too, but 80% of the homeowners will never get in trouble anyway. Subprime is the bottom of the credit scale. That’s where you have to look. That’s where things began to fall apart last time.
Aren’t many of the locations listed vacation areas?
LongtimeListener,
Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Baltimore… Have a look at the table of the 10 most at risk metros. I don’t see any particular “vacation areas” among them.
A hidden but valuable statistic could be the number of people in unnecessary forbearance despite having the cash. The number could be higher than we think, as alluded in your recent article about revolving credit being historically low.
I hope no one purchases the plywood 500 sq ft shack with no clear access rights to public roads for $200k in my town. Maybe it comes with deeded right to construct a lane entitled “GameStop” that connects to the city street.
Does the data you show take into consideration of all COVID forbearance? Because all Government-backed loans had specific instructions on how to handle the delinquencies for borrowers who requested for forberance.
Yes, loans there were delinquent when they entered forbearance are included here as “delinquent.” Loans that were not delinquent when they entered forbearance are not included.
Wolf,
Any data on the delinquency rate for conventional and VA loans for the 4th quarter, 2020? Many homes in the Swamp are purchased via conventional loans because the prices are so high they exceed the FHA limits.
Why would they sell if they can live in it for free until the Gov decided to man up & stop the scamming, I bet their train of thought is live free in the home & dare the Gov pull the rug.
I think a lot of people did this in 2008, if I remember correctly a couple said they stayed in their home many many years without paying anything because no one knew who owned the mortgage, I think they they stayed 5 years, the scams were so enormous that they didn’t even know about the home, the scams are even worse now, I bet the holders of these guaranteed mortgages are drowning in so many mortgages they do not even know what they own & were it is.
This is another reason why people have so much extra to spend, what’s to stop many more people joining them and choosing not to pay & just spend or save the cash for a new home, this is what happens when Gov stick their noses in markets & refuse to deal with reality, until reality deals with them that is.
They were scheduled to end FHA mortgage forbearance before, then extended again until June if I am not mistaken. There was also an idea about restructuring mortgages to make the payments smaller and payback period longer. Not sure what Congress will do.
The pandemic is disrupting supply chains at home and abroad. Builders sold homes that have not been built yet. Housing inventory is low. Illegal immigrants are flooding across the border. The Federal government is putting some of them in hotels. English speaking homeless Americans are not allowed to pitch a tent on the mall in DC. What will a wave of foreclosures and evictions bring?