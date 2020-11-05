Tesla v. GM v. Ford: Sacrilege to Mention Them in the Same Breath, But Here We Go

Just the Numbers.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Tesla is a supernatural phenomenon led by a guy who walks on water, and it’s not manufacturing and retailing automobiles in a stagnating or declining industry, but its conjuring up miracles with wheels in a boundless universe. So I understand perfectly well that it’s a sacrilege to mention Tesla in the same breath with Ford and General Motors. But here we go, sacrilege and all, side by side, just the numbers, Tesla, Ford, and GM.
GM reported this morning that global revenues for Q3 were flat at $35.5 billion, on strong unit sales gains in China, and declining unit sales in the US, but with a shift to more expensive vehicles in the US. GM previously announced that third-quarter deliveries in China through its joint ventures had surged 12% from the dismal levels last year, to 771,400 vehicles (other automakers also reported big year-over-year gains in Q3 in China). In the US, GM’s deliveries in Q3 fell by 10% year-over-year to 665,000 vehicles, once again selling more vehicles in China than in the US.
The Comparison: Tesla, Ford, and GM.
Global revenues at GM and Ford were over four times Tesla’s global revenues:
Net income attributable to common shareholders in Q3 at GM was 13 times Tesla’s; and Ford’s net income was 42% higher than Tesla’s:
Earnings per share in Q3 at GM were over 10 times Tesla’s. Ford’s EPS were less than half Tesla’s:
But Tesla’s market capitalization (share price times number of shares outstanding), despite being a much smaller company, is currently 13 times Ford’s market cap and nearly 8 times GM’s market cap. And it’s nearly 5 times their combined market cap:
What this market-capitalization comparison shows is not that Ford and GM are somehow undervalued by a factor of 100 or whatever, but that Tesla’s share price is just ludicrously blown out of proportion.
Tesla made EVs cool, and it forced the legacy automakers to take EVs seriously. And now, after years of dilly-dallying around, they’re all taking EVs seriously.
EV sales is where the growth is in the overall declining delivery numbers. And these legacy automakers are now investing many billions of dollars each to design and build EVs. They’ve moved their brightest brains into the segment. Some of these EVs are already on the market, others are coming on the market.
The competition Tesla faces is growing and will get huge. Before it was just Tesla by itself, and if you wanted an EV, it would have to be a Tesla. Now it’s everyone, across the spectrum, from compact cars to pickup trucks.
In that respect, Musk has performed a miracle: He created an entire industry and forced legacy giants to get off their lazy butts and move. He has shaken them up. And now they’re moving.
To face this competition, Tesla has been cutting prices all year, which is pushing down EV prices globally. This just doesn’t happen with internal-combustion-engine (ICE) vehicles. They know only one way: price increases. With ICE-vehicle prices rising, and with EV prices falling, it doesn’t take long for the price advantage to shift to EVs – especially given their lower operating costs (juice and maintenance).
Tesla is now up against all the giants it has woken up – in addition to all the newcomers that are now fighting it out in China – the largest auto market and EV market in the world – and elsewhere.
Manufacturing EVs is cheaper and simpler than manufacturing ICE vehicles — with the battery being the exception. The ICE power train, fuel systems, coolant systems, lubrication systems, exhaust systems, the transmission, the emission control and engine managements systems, etc. are highly complex. And all that gets tossed out and replace by electric motors, a battery, and the systems that control and manage them. Much of the braking is done by electric motors, which generate electricity in the process that charges up the battery, thereby reducing not only electricity consumption but also brake maintenance. The battery is the crux, but that technology is advancing in leaps and bounds, and is being commoditized.
Tesla is losing its status as trailblazer and is becoming just another competitor in an industry dominated by giants. Tesla created a fabulous brand (“Tesla”), and for people who like to buy fabulous brands, this is a pull. But for other car and truck buyers, it’s not a pull. What they want is a well-made, reliable, and all-around good vehicle, backed by competent and easily accessible service and availability of parts – which the giants have finely honed for decades.
The real story here is: Why are F’s net income and EPS–with so much greater revenue–sooo much lower than GM’s?!
EPS depends on the number of shares issued. It’s really a bit meaningless as a measure here. Might be better to use earnings yield – divide net income by market cap. But even then, you really need to account for debt, as Ford/GM have much more debt than Tesla (buy backs anyone?).
I mean, Tesla shares are crazy priced, but as with all things accounting, you can’t really get a detailed idea of how crazy they are from the public information. Kudos to Wolf for trying though.
OK, EPS I get, but why the disparity in net income (not share-count related)? Are F’s fixed costs that much greater?
There are always so many questions buried under a pile of GAAP…
Did GM sell off some asset to get that large net income margin?
In contrast, Tesla and Ford have small and tiny net income margins…where is all that revenue disappearing to in the trip through the corporate cost structure…inquiring shareholders want to know (…well, Tesla shareholders really don’t care about anything as prosaic as net income…)
I also wonder how the makers’ black arts consumer finance arms play into the mix.
In many/most ways they are considered separate operations…are their financial results consolidated into the results presented above?
And even if they are, the financial nature of their operation most likely gives them big leeway under GAAP to play around with the timing of accounting flows…that may account for GM’s disparate result (reversal of some loss reserve from early in pandemic?)
A year’s worth of posts could be written about all the ways corporations can “legitimately” manipulate the timing of financial flows under GAAP.
That is why, as a general rule, the top line revenue number is really the only one that can be semi-relied on in a given quarter (net income numbers come true…but it can take multiple quarters/years for everything to even out per GAAP “assumptions”).
And even revenue numbers can/have been gamed (in the 80’s a hard drive maker shipped *bricks* in boxes to retailers to “hit” revenue numbers…those sales got unwound…but not before the quarterly numbers were reported…).
Tesla raises funds by constantly selling more shares and diluting existing shareholders. That’s not a biggie when the company is losing money (EPS will be less negative). But when the company makes money, issuing shares means lower EPS because there are more shares outstanding. That said, given the astronomical share price, Tesla would be nuts not to sell more shares — and to heck with the shareholders.
Since it’s IPO, Tesla has raised something like $25 billion by selling shares via follow-on offerings once or twice a year, including the two deals this year — total over $7 billion, if the second offering is executed fully.
Ford and GM raise funds by selling bonds, not shares. That’s the classic model and doesn’t dilute shareholders but creates leverage (risk) and interest expense. Given their low share price (compared to Tesla), selling bonds works out better for shareholders.
Take away Tesla’s regulatory credit, and Elon Musk might have to bootstrap himself to one of his rockets.
MonkeyBusiness,
What does that comment even mean? Do you have a point?
And explain, if you can, what Tesla’s regulatory credit is. Is this some kind of unique government subsidy available only to Tesla, or do other car manufacturers also have access to it? In other words, is the playing field level or is Tesla unfairly subsidized? I’m really curious why this credit takes anything away from what Tesla has accomplished in its short life.
I see you are an Elon fan. Regulatory credit is the source of Tesla’s profitability. Take that away, and Tesla is a loss making company. How long has Tesla been around now?
Other car companies aren’t reliant on a gimmick like that to make a profit. That’s the difference between Tesla and other companies. Basically Tesla is a socialist company.
I notice you failed to answer my question: do other car manufacturers get this credit too? And related to that, please clarify: If no car companies get the credit, why not? If they do, then how is a gimmick that only works for Tesla?
To answer your question: Tesla has been around 17 years. How long have Ford and GM been around?
Yes, I’m an Elon fan. And I’m a Tesla fan. Tesla investors? Well, that’s a different story. You’d have to be a bit insane to invest in the company at these valuations. But, that’s an entirely different topic than the viability of the company or the quality of the CEO…and you seem to be confused about which of the three you’re being critical of and very unclear on the grounds for your criticism.
You could make the argument that Musk is very good at gaming the largess of the U.S. people. Tax credits were given for anything “green,” including solar and EVs. It was a nice way to generate working capital for the former and a buyer incentive for the latter.
Other companies have been buying these credits from Tesla, thereby generating virtually all of Tesla’s profit. Now those credits are ending and other car manufacturers will have their own lines of EVs, it seems probable that source of income for Tesla will dry up over time. They have to start making a profit on their cars or their stock price will inevitably continue to come back down (with various spikes along the way).
Regulatory credits made up 2.4 percent of Tesla’s revenues in 2019. They did however sell many more in them in 2020. I haven’t seen the percentage of revenue they were in 2020.
All in all a very handy source of revenue for Tesla. Tesla is though, profitable without them.
If a company is heavily (some would argue, solely) reliant on regulatory credits to turn a profit, there’s something seriously wrong with their business model or execution. You don’t have to be a Tesla critic/hater to see that. Could you name other car makers that can’t turn a profit without such credits? Also, do you think Tesla is a business or not?
Point being if the monetary system resets, companies with income and revenue are at greater risk than companies which have none. In a perverse way Tesla is like having a cash account which is already frontloaded for inflation. Too late to catch the brass ring now however, but I seriously doubt the rationalization for selling Tesla shares and converting that into cash, or some other rust belt company that can have their value reset according to income. What does the short interest look like, if it’s large that is even more reason to hold, investors never sell while shorts are on the other side of the transaction (bad business) and the short can always be squeezed. Where is my Fed today?
Inflation was sooooo last decade. We need to get ready for deflation. These zombie companies are being led off the ridge into an active volcano.
Tesla makes some fugly carputers. I find nothing to like in their designs except maybe the Darwinist self destroying autopiliot option.
I can think of very few vehicles out there that are as good looking as the Model S.
It’s in the same league as the Taurus or Camry at least.
How about performance and cost of ownership? Taurus and Camry are not even close…nor is any ICE vehicle. The Model S has it all.
Please compare growth rates, too.
NFLX vs. DIS vs. T has a similar result to TSLA/GM/F.
At this point I’m wondering if it’s the OS, not the battery tech.
I want to see the % increase/decrease in sales from this time last year on each company.
Now do NIO.
I await intense competition in the new EVs to result in out-the-door pricing below costs to clear the lots. I also want the built-in espresso maker to have a milk steamer.
An acquaintance over the last 15 years heads up a consulting engineering group.
Consulting on improvements to automobile assembly lines. All of the big companies, as well as Tesla.
And when consulting to the latter, there are receptions with some goodies and drinks.
Young ladies are enraptured by any engineer with a Tesla name tag.
If my friend was 20 years younger he says the sexual favors would be endless.
Sigh,
For engineers?!
As Biden would say, “Come on, man.”
The rich and famous prefer Tesla over Ford
for the same reason they prefer iPhones
over Androids — Musk is a visionary.
I thought they prefer F-150 Crew Cabs. Fully decked out, they get close to $100k.
Hi Wolf,
In the article, braking not breaking.
So…Tesla Trustfundarians?
New to 2022 Teslas…built in beard trimmers, vaping stations, stocking cap compartments, subscription to Gentleman Douchebag…
Throw in a free outer space grade iHelmet that lets you change the colors of the world just by blinking in the correct sequence and has built in facial recognition to automatically pixellate people you probably wouldn’t like anyway.
Where do you come up with ‘close to 100k’ number for an F150?
Neighbor recently picked up (no pun intended) a pristine ’18 Limited F450 CC 4×4 kerosene burner (under 7k mileage) for 75k.
Tows a support trailer (motorcycle racing engine mfg/tuner) to superbike events.
Young guy (lots of tats & and changes stunning GF’s about every 3-6 months) with his following/mojo. Said Super Duty production sold out for two years in advance.
As always, ymmv.