Fed Assets Eke Out New Record for First Time Since June 10. But Repos, Dollar Liquidity Swaps, SPVs Mothballed

Only Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) are still active.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Fed has now reduced to zero or to near-zero or essentially mothballed and thrown the towel in on three of its five QE and bailout strategies: repos, dollar liquidity swap lines, and special purpose vehicles (SPVs). It has maintained its activity in Treasury securities and mortgage backed securities (MBS).
Total assets on the Fed’s balance sheet for the week ended October 21, released this afternoon, rose by $26 billion from the prior week, to $7.177 trillion, for the first time edging past the June 10 high of $7.168 trillion:
Repurchase Agreements (Repos) remained at zero:
Central-bank liquidity-swaps dropped to near-zero.
The Fed’s “dollar liquidity swap lines” by which it provided dollars to a select group of other central banks, fell out of use and are down to just $7.6 billion, a mere rounding error on the Fed’s $7 trillion balance sheet, from a peak of $448 billion in early May:
SPVs inching lower for months, now at $196 billion, mostly mothballed.
The Fed loans to the SPVs. The Treasury Department provides the equity capital. The amounts reflected in each of those SPVs is the sum of those loans from the Fed and the equity capital from the Treasury Department. But the Fed has barely lent to them, and most of the amounts you see is the equity capital from the Treasury, much of it unused, and these SPVs have now been mothballed.
Even the SPV that holds corporate bonds and bond ETFs (Corporate Credit Facilities or CCF) has been mothballed. The Fed bought its last ETF in July and only added minuscule amounts of bonds in August and September. At the end of September, the balance of ETFs and bonds was $12.9 billion, practically unchanged. The rest of the $45.4 billion in the SPV is unused equity capital from the Treasury and interest earned from the bonds. There are the SPVs:
- PDCF: Primary Dealer Credit Facility
- MMLF: Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility
- PPPLF: Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility, with which the Fed buys PPP loans from banks
- CPFF: Commercial Paper Funding Facility
- CCF: Corporate Credit Facilities
- MSLP: Main Street Lending Program
- MLF: Municipal Liquidity Facility
- TALF: Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility
MBS, after rising in the prior week, unchanged this week, $2.05 trillion.
The Fed and all holders of MBS receive pass-through principal payments when the underlying mortgages are paid off, such as during the current refinance boom. In addition, the MBS that the Fed buys take two to three months to settle, which is when the Fed books the trades. These two go in opposite directions, the first pushing down the Fed’s MBS balance, the second pushing up the MBS balance. And the timing is always off. Hence the erratic line:
Treasury securities rose by $25 billion to $4.50 trillion.
And for your amusement, the Fed’s total assets since 2007, before all this craziness started:
Sounds like the liquidity crisis all over the world is almost over as the dollar stopped strengthening, TED spread decreasing, swap lines going away, and corporate bond lines going away. It’s like a supermarket no longer limiting purchases of eggs because the fear of running out of eggs is over. Everyone can be sane again?
That chart looks like it’s getting ready for the next spike to 10 trillions.
Asset prices are nuts everywhere you look.
If you have savings you are screwed.
If you looking to buy a house for your family, you are competing against the Fed.
But Fed is here to help the little guy, and pretty soon they are going to be in charge of reducing racial inequalities. Good luck.
That last chart shows how the Fed is stuck. It can’t pull QE once it’s released into the wild. The idea that it can “mop it up” without triggering a complete meltdown has now been falsified.
The U.S. government is in a similar trap. It can’t raise taxes. It can’t cut military spending. Either of those would hit GDP pretty hard. So the Fed must slowly accelerate treasury purchases for infinity.
CMBS are already dead. Stick them all with a fork. If you think the Fed isn’t going to purchase these things, I want some of what you’re smoking.
This is why we’re all being groomed to accept high inflation. The money is in the system; it can’t be taken out. It’s a classic case of money rolling around in the economy like loose cannons on a ship in a storm. The Fed has figured this out.
Heard of FedNow? From the President of the Cleveland Fed during a video conference on September 23:
“The Federal Reserve’s FedNow service, which is currently being built, will be an around-the-clock service whereby payments can be originated, cleared, and settled within seconds. The service is expected to provide clear public benefits in the form of safety, efficiency, and accessibility of instant payments. …
In addition to offering secure instant payments, an important goal of FedNow is to establish a nationwide reach for the service so that this new type of payment is broadly accessible to consumers and businesses alike. …
Thinking ahead, a service like FedNow, coupled with a directory service with accurate information on where to route payments for final distribution to households and businesses, has the potential to solve some of the challenges the government faced when distributing pandemic relief payments.”
She said the target release date is 2023 or 2024.
By that time, the pain inflicted on the working class from the previous rounds of QE will be so severe that the only way to fix it will be direct payments. AKA Andrew Yang’s UBI.
Now we know why there’s a land grab in the midst of soaring unemployment. It’s the most reliable hedge against currency destruction.
Do we know the party affiliations of these unelected oligarchs? Whose swamp are they ruling for?