Sorting through the Data Chaos in Unemployment Claims: Week 31 of U.S. Labor Market Collapse

California Emerged from its “Reset.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
California’s Employment Development Department – whacked by reports of chaos and massive backlogs in processing and paying unemployment claims, and by waves of fraudulent claims, particularly under the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) for the self-employed – announced on September 19 that it had “paused” processing claims for a “reset” period during which it would fix the issues and catch up with its backlog.
This pause halted California’s reporting of unemployment claims to the Department of Labor; and in the following weeks, the DOL then just copied and pasted California’s last reported data into its weekly unemployment claims report. California accounts for about a quarter of US unemployment claims.
At the time, the DOL, in explaining its decision of copying-and-pasting old data every week until California catches up, also said: “Upon completion of the pause and the post-pause processing, the state will submit revised reports to reflect claims in the week during which they were filed.” And those “revised reports” showed up today, and the prior data has been revised. A glorious feast of data chaos.
California’s initial unemployment claims fell by 17k from the prior week to 158.9k people who’d newly filed for UI under the regular state program in the week ended October 17.
California’s continued claims fell by 145k to 1.87 million. Since the day the “reset” began four weeks ago, and adjusted with the new insights gained during the “reset,” continued claims have dropped by one-third (from 2.8 million). The huge spike in early May was more California data chaos:
Newly-laid off workers: state UI initial claims remain high.
Across the US, initial claims for UI under state programs fell by 73k to 757k (not seasonally adjusted) in the week ended October 17, not quite undoing the jump last week of 98k, and remaining higher than week before last week. The number of initial claims has been in the same range for the 11th week in row:
Initial state claims and initial PUA claims. Initial PUA claims ticked up a smidgen in the week ended October 17, to 345k. When added to the initial state UI claims of 757k, the combined total amounted to 1.1 million in the week ended October 17. Meaning 1.1 million people who’d lost their work filed for UI in one week, and this number hasn’t changed much over the past eight weeks, and it’s still a huge number.
Continued claims, state and federal.
Total continued claims for unemployment insurance (UI) under all state and federal programs fell by 1.05 million, to 23.15 million people (not seasonally adjusted), the lowest since early May, according to the Department of Labor this morning. These 23.15 million continued claims of UI – marred by data chaos of backlogs, over-reporting, under-reporting, and fraud allegations surrounding the PUA claims – would constitute 14.4% of the civilian labor force of 160.8 million.
These total continued UI claims under all programs are reflected in the chart below: The huge jump in total UI claims in late August and early September, that then suddenly unwound, was caused by a huge jump in California’s continued PUA claims (part of the red columns) that California then unwound two week later by an even huger drop. It has been data chaos all along:
Blue columns: Continued Claims under state programs.
The number of people who continued claiming UI under state programs fell by 1.02 million to 8.0 million, the lowest since late March.
Red columns: Continued Claims, federal & other key programs.
The number of people who have claimed UI since at least Oct. 3, under all federal programs established by the CARES Act and some other programs ticked down by 28k to 15.2 million (not seasonally adjusted):
- Federal PUA claims dropped by 426k to 10.2 million.
- Federal PEUC jumped by 510k to 3.3 million, having nearly tripled in five weeks. The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, established under the CARES Act, covers workers not covered by other programs.
- State Extended Benefits jumped by 90k to 445k, having doubled in five weeks.
- State STC / Workshare ticked down by 1k to 195253k.
Federal PUA & PEUC continued claims combined.
These are the two programs established under the CARES Act: PUA to provide UI to gig workers for the first time in history, and PEUC to cover workers who are not eligible under other programs, or lost coverage under other programs. The combined total reported today rose to 13.5 million, the highest in three weeks. Beyond the California PUA surge-and-plunge in late August and early September, has essentially been flat for the past five weeks, as continued PUA claims (black columns) have declined, but continued PEUC claims have risen:
And Florida provides more data chaos.
Florida finally figured out how to process and report initial PUA claims on a weekly basis a few weeks ago. And those claims have been surging. Today Florida reported 49,641 initial PUA claims, the most of any state, and nearly double California’s initial PUA claims (25,168). But Florida is still not reporting “continued PUA claims,” the only state failing to do so. Their absence likely understates total US continued PUA claims and adds to the data chaos.
The picture that emerges.
The UI claims data indicates that the labor market is churning wildly through people, with over a million people on UI getting hired every week, while over a million people are still losing their work every week and filing for UI. But slightly more people on UI are finding work again than people are losing their work and filing for UI. This massive churn shows the extent of the turmoil in the economy as companies try to deal with all the shifts and changes, where some companies hire hand-over-fist while other companies are shedding workers.
How is it state claims are 1/3 of their peak while all other total claims remain basically flat? If state unemployment recipients were falling off and converting to PEUC, the red bar should rise in response. It’d be nice to see some more granularity in the data– something seems off.
Data chaos.
But, but, but … & therefore.
Have we the people of planet earth been suckered into believing that technology is such .. so advanced & insurmountable that it can do all things .. that it has become God’s right hand in things ??
& therefore what else did they spend all the money on ??
We are in anticipation of being implanted & plugged into the internet as an appliance would be plugged into a power point ..
Who told me? .. Elon Musk.
Come on .. it has to be true.
But the technology cannot juggle a few million figures.
😁
What one will probably find is that people that were made unemployed and found new employment were probably re-employed on a lot less wage (possibly minimum) and had fewer paid hours.
(read in ZH)
Rapped named “Nuke Bizzle Ft. Fat Wizza” released a rap video about how he scammed Cali EDD for an estimated sum of $1.2 Million. Fed saw the video on you tube and arrested him in LV with several EBT cards. There are more of them for sure. How many companies were arrested for using relief money toward bonuses? Justice is blind indeed.
All seems like so much B.S.
Number of workers less those that do not have jobs
seems to work best.So 20% U.I rate.
Who exactly is panic buying the stock market?
Where did they get the trillions from to do so?
Is anyone “panic buying?” The S&P 500 is down 2.3% over the past 8 trading days. Doesn’t look like panic buying or panic anything to me.
Calm before the storm. A massive rally is loading after the election but it either launches once final results are in or after the Fed has to step in to backstop a big selloff. Something’s going on sale though, and that something is Gold.
The UI rate may be 20% but their spending seems not decreasing. The companies ERs are showing people are buying stuffs like there is no tomorrow and home prices are going up and up
I hope the increased spending continues but i think
only govt stimulus will allow it to continue.
As far as housing goes much of the increase can be attributed to
the devaluation of the dollar and to the increased cost of
building or renovating a property
Garbage in: garbage out.
Sydney Airport released their traffic performance for September and it makes the US numbers look great:
“Total passenger traffic in September 2020 was 132,000 passengers, down 96.4% on the prior corresponding period (pcp).
34,000 international passengers passed through Sydney Airport in September, down 97.5%on the pcp.
Domestic passengers totalled 98,000 for the month,down 95.7% on the pcp.”
Sydney Ariport, the company, currently has a market cap of A$16 billion and is trading up 33% off its low in March after raising a couple of billion dollars from flogging shares to institutions and retail shareholders.
Big bull market here in the travel sector………………………
Only $117 / Week (AZ) for past 2 months now since Fed PUA supplements stopped. However, musicians work for food – so not starving !! :-)
I remember Washington State going through “initial” fraud claims to the tune of >$300 m. That’s mind boggling. Later it was announced that they had recouped some of that and never saw any further reporting on it. What is to be gathered by these reports is that nobody has any true picture of how bad it is, but it’s bad.
My takeaway from this article and data was stated often. Turmoil.
It won’t change until the virus is in real and measurable decline, and then there will be long lasting damage to contend with.
My final conclusion is sympathy for young families and for young people just starting out. Stepping back from the horrific health effects from the pandemic, the uncertainty and chaos at the beginning of life’s challenges must be a terrible burden. Life’s tough enough at the best of times. But this…..
A whole bunch of people will be needing help for sure.
Paulo, refreshing comment as usual. Thank you. Empathy is truly needed during these crazy days and seems to be in short supply. As an out of fashion humanist, I’d say it’s the only path to a better future.