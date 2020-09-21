Nikola Hype Collapses, Shares Plunge Further, Founder/CEO Pushed Out. GM Swoons

This whole Nikola phenomenon was only possible in a market gone willfully blind and nuts.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Shares of the electric truck maker Nikola that hasn’t made a single truck — not even a working prototype that uses its own technology — started trading on June 4, 2020, through a reverse merger with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) VectorIQ Holdings – the boom in SPACs being another phenomenon that shows how nuts this market has gotten. By June 9, Nikola’s market capitalization had vaulted to $29 billion as day-trader fans were going nuts over it, trying to get rich quick on this supernatural phenomenon.
Then the collapse began, the collapse in every aspect, including the collapse of hype.
This morning, the company announced in an astounding SEC filing that CEO and founder Tevor Milton, who is immersed in fraud allegations, was out, and the way it was done, namely effective yesterday, September 20, suggests that this was an orchestrated firing over the weekend, dressed up as “voluntary.” Some excerpts from the SEC filing:
The Executive hereby voluntarily hands over and otherwise relinquishes, and the Company accepts his relinquishment of, his position as Executive Chairman of the Company and all positions as an employee and officer of the Company and its subsidiaries (the “Company Group”), and his position as a Director on the Board and a director of any of the Company’s subsidiaries, including all committees thereof effective as of the Effective Date and without the need for any other action.
There are some claw-back provisions in the filing:
To help preserve capital and assist the Company in retaining world-class talent to succeed the Executive, the Executive hereby relinquishes each of the following:
(i) 100% of the 4,859,000 performance-based stock units (the “PSUs”) granted to the Executive on August 21, 2020,
(ii) any right or claim to enter into a two-year consulting agreement with an annual fee of $10,000,000 and
(iii) any other right and entitlement that the Executive may have or claim pursuant to the Employment Arrangement, except as set forth in this Agreement.
Milton was forced to announce his departure in the social media:
Following the Effective Date, the Executive will promptly revise the Executive’s employment status on social media, including LinkedIn and other social media sites so that the Executive is no longer identified as holding any position with the Company or serving on the Board.
Milton has to get approval before posting anything on the social media about the company:
Prior to using any social media site, blog or other online platform to make any statements regarding the Company Group or any of their respective employees or directors (a “Statement”), the Executive agrees to consult with the Executive’s counsel and the Company’s Chief Legal Officer as may be reasonably necessary to determine that the Statement complies with the Executive’s obligations to the Company.
And this is what Milton did this morning, when he tweeted – presumably with approval of said Chief Legal Officer: “I will be cheering from the sidelines with you. Your greatest fan.”
Nikola’s shares [NKLA] are currently down 22%, at $26.59, with plenty of true believers still thinking that this is a buy. Shares are down 65% from their closing high of $79.73, and down 70% from their intraday high of $93.99:
On September 10, Nikola got hammered by detailed allegations of short-seller Hindenburg Research that the company was “an intricate fraud built on dozens of lies over the course of its Founder and Executive Chairman Trevor Milton’s career.” In explaining its short position on the stock, Hindenburg Research summarized: “We have never seen this level of deception at a public company, especially of this size.”
Then Monday last week, Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that the SEC was examining Nikola “to assess the merits” of the fraud allegations of Hindenburg Research.
Milton had responded to the allegations with some tweets, that made things only worse. The company, still on Monday, came out with a rebuttal, that didn’t help matters either.
The deal with GM, announced on September 8 – though the media and Wall Street analysts oohed and aahed over it and caused the shares of both companies to soar briefly – raised red flags about the Nikola’s so-called industry-leading core technology upon which all the hype had been built, namely its battery and fuel cell technology that were supposed to power its trucks.
In the deal with GM, however, it was revealed that GM’s own Hydrotec fuel cell technology and Ultium battery systems would power Nikola’s Badger pickup trucks, not Nikola’s technology, which raised further doubts about the validity of Nikola’s technology breakthrough claims.
Not only would GM provide the core technology for those trucks, Nikola also disclosed that GM would “engineer, validate, homologate and build the Nikola Badger for both the battery electric vehicle and fuel cell electric vehicle variants as part of the in-kind services.”
So that leaves just the name that GM was apparently interested in and the hype surrounding Nikola. And true to form, following the announcement of the partnership, GM’s shares jumped 10%. This morning, GM’s shares are down 7%, and below where they’d been before the announcements. And it’s uncertain what remains of the value of Nikola’s tainted name. What is certain is that this whole entire Nikola phenomenon was only possible in a market gone willfully blind and nuts.
Nice to see some clawbacks. Be better to see them run all the way to investor lawsuits against directors and officers and a stay in the crowbar hotel for the proven manipulators.
DOW down 909 as I post this.
GM’s management got snookered by Milton, that is what happened. If GM is now providing the powerplant and other engineering, then there was never a need to hook up with Nikola, not even for the name.
If it was this easy to hook GM’s management, the shareholders should demand the management be fired ASAP.
Steve Girsky who takes over as chairman was an auto analyst at Morgan Stanely and then worked in strategic planning at GM and then attempted to turn GM Europe around. He is a hard driving very smart guy who knows the auto industry. He was the obvious link between GM and Nikola. I have met him a few times when he was at Morgan Stanley. He is worth a bet.
ANDREW MELNICK,
This isn’t about a guy. This is about a company and its (dubious) technology, and what that kind out outfit would be worth.
In any case, running a semi on a battery pack is just ludicrous to begin with.
Actually, you’re running a semi on a battery pack being continuously resupplied by a hydrogen fuel cell. The power stops when you run out of hydrogen.
The big Caterpillar mine loaders are electric being powered by diesel generators. No one has ever claimed they are under-powered.
Electric power is the future
I wonder what this cost the Robinhood Traders today…
Great post Wolf! It still amazes me, after the fraud has been uncovered, NKLA’s market cap is still over $10 billion. The more of these “pre-revenue” SPACs go to zero, the sooner some real price discovery comes back to the equity markets.
The biggest red flag is the new startup was willing to partner with GM. For what? The stupid money is everywhere.
Exactly, Goverment Motors… junk since 2008… sorry permanent Baa3 lol
This is what a real scam looks like, Ponzi was an amateur compared to these guys. And to think if they had used some of the money they scanmed from investors to adquire a company that actually makes electric trucks or at least buy few electric trucks patents, they could have keep going for longer.
Learn from Bill Gates guys, how he didn’t have an operating system and bought one on the cheap, then renamed it to MS DOS. And the rest is history…
These Unicorns make the Pirates of Silicon Valley look like geniuses. Heck even Facebook looks more competent.
1) Nikola plunged. Tesla is shortening it’s thrust because of the crooked global central banks.
2) To eliminate our debt we need 8%-10% inflation.
3) To survive, for a while, with debt as chronic disease we need only 4%-5% inflation.
4) Demand for heating oil is down, because the economy is down. Peak season driving is behind us, but Oct will bring morning frost on our lawns & cars.
5) Refiners products reached it’s lowest level on Mar 23 2020.
6) March 23(L) are tested in Sept. It’s spring time on CRAK.
7) Climate change investors need CRAK. CA burning on crack. Without high WTI ==> there is no inflation.
8) Canadian Western Select minus WTI are backing up on 2019(H).
9) Tsar Nikola desperately need inflation to survive.
10) ME peace will start high inflation, after Nov election.
Demand for heating oil might be down because its not winter.
Today’s share price crash, in context is nothing at all. Next you change CEOs, which gives the stock a lift. These guys appear to actually have something, as opposed to Tesla. Looking for some sort of tech stock comparison, Apple/Dell?? If we get DOW 40K by years end what does it matter?
When the Nikola hype got going I spent a bit of time looking up Milton’s bio and history. To anyone with a brain it had fraud and scamster written all over it. This guy makes Elizabeth Holmes at Theranos look like the real Nikola Tesla. He had the technical background of a small town used car salesman. I think that in a certain way Steve Jobs did a lot of damage to American industry by symbolizing the idea that a non-technical visionary could develop highly technical products. Jobs was the rare exception, in most cases we get the likes of Musk and the last chairman of Boeing pumping stock prices and running the products in to the ground.
I plan to open a startup call it Einstein, producing flying cars using human waste. It’s rechargeable just don’t ask how one goes about recharging it, let’s just say it’s green depending on the diet of course. I spoke with Masayoshi and he is willing to put 100 mil. You are welcome world.