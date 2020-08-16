THE WOLF STREET REPORT: The Rich Got Richer in the Pandemic. Why?

Over 30 million people lost their jobs between mid-March and mid-May. But the wealth of America’s 600+ billionaires ballooned by $434 billion. How did this happen? You can also find the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and others.

