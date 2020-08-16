Alarm Bells Ring over Refinance Mortgage Boom: Why Refis Are so Risky

Mortgage lobby throws hissy-fit over Fannie Mae’s & Freddie Mac’s new 0.5% “Adverse Market Refinance Fee,” which was a “result of risk management and loss forecasting precipitated by COVID-19 related economic and market uncertainty.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The mortgage industry is in uproar over the surprise announcement by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the GSEs) Wednesday night that they would charge a 0.5% “adverse market refinance fee” on refinance mortgages that they buy – “a result of risk management and loss forecasting precipitated by COVID-19 related economic and market uncertainty,” said Freddie Mac’s statement sent to lenders.
The fee is designed to reduce potential losses for taxpayers that back the GSEs, as these GSEs now see the mortgage market, and particularly refis, heading for trouble. Refis carry a lot higher risk than purchase mortgages. More on that in a moment.
This fee will be effective September 1. To refinance a $500,000 balance, the fee would amount to $2,500. It’s not the end of the world. Mortgage lenders pay this fee to the GSEs, but they’ll try to pass at least part of it on to the borrower. The fee will be applied to cash-out and non-cash-out refi mortgages.
Who profited from the refi boom and who carries the risk?
On Thursday, 20 lobbying groups representing the mortgage and real-estate industry – including the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), the National Association of Realtors (NAR), and the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) – responded with a letter, opposing the fee, because it would threaten “the emerging, but unsteady improvements to the national economy,” and raise refi costs, which would be “particularly harmful for our nation’s low- and moderate-income homeowners,” and would be, therefore “contradicting and undermining Fed policy.”
Turns out, these 20 lobbying groups don’t represent anyone but their clients in the mortgage and real estate industry – mortgage bankers, mortgage brokers, real estate brokers, home builders, and others. And these clients have all hugely profited from the refi boom that the record low mortgage rates, which have dropped nearly 1 percentage point since January, have brought about.
And none of the clients of these lobbying groups carry the risks of these refi mortgages. The GSEs – Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac – carry those risks, and ultimately the taxpayer.
This then triggered two counter-punches from the American Enterprise Institute’s Housing Center, sent out by email on Thursday and Friday.
“The Housing Lobby has described the GSEs’ imposition of a new ½-point market adjustment fee to offset risk on refinance loans as: “outrageous,” “a cash grab,” and “based on jealousy, greed, and disdain.” Nothing could be further from reality,” the AEI’s first statement said.
The GSEs are already strung out on refi mortgages, according to the AEI:
- “The GSEs’ share of the entire cash-out refinance market is now at 90%, up from about 75% at the beginning of 2020.” That’s how exposed they are.
- “The GSEs’ share of the entire rate and term refinance market is now at 80%, up from about 63% at the beginning of 2020.”
- “Recently the combined volume of cash-out and rate and term refinance rate locks has been more than double the level a year earlier.” That’s how much the refi market has boomed under the record low interest rates.
The refi market share of the FHA, the VA, and private-sector lenders are down because they “have appropriately tightened credit standards,” the AEI said. The GSEs too have tightened standards, but “not been enough to slow their massive share and volume increases.”
“Mortgage lending history teaches us that lending into a vacuum is dangerous, and nothing indicates that more than a massive increase in share compared to one’s competitors,” the AEI said.
“The new ½-point market adjustment fee is not only appropriate, but it would have been a dereliction of regulatory oversight not to have taken action,” the AEI said.
Risks for refis are high because home “value” may be fantasy.
A cash-out refinance mortgage with 30-year fixed rate, fully documented, with a 65% loan-to-value ratio – meaning the loan amount equals 65% of the home’s “value,” seemingly leaving a lot of “equity,” thus seemingly very low risk – has the same default proclivity under stress as similar purchase mortgages with a 91%-95% loan-to-value ratio.
In other words, seemingly low-risk refis are as risky as much higher-risk purchase mortgages; and compared to purchase mortgages with equivalent metrics, refis are much riskier.
“And the GSEs’ currently guarantee cash-out loans up to 80% loan-to-value,” the AEI said.
The major reason why refis are so much riskier than purchase mortgages is the simple fact that there is no arm’s-length transaction and no arm’s length purchase price that determines the value of the home.
It boils down to this question, the AEI said: “what do you need the value to be?”
No appraisal, no problem.
This valuation risk has been further heightened by increased use of “automated appraisal waivers” that the GSEs use to decide when no appraisal is needed. So now, there is no arm’s length transaction and not even an appraisal.
“Given that this tool is embedded in the GSEs’ automated underwriting systems (AUSs), and a loan may be submitted multiple times, this system is subject to gaming. We saw this happen with waivers of income documentation back in the ‘00 years,” the AEI said.
“Automated systems make it much faster to distribute system-based underwriting rules and home price information to the marketplace,” the AEI said. “Given the GSEs’ 60% market share, it would be hard to design a system that was better at fueling refinance demand and risk.”
“Yet, like the AUSs of the ‘00s, the GSEs’ large scale use of automated appraisal waivers today has not been tested in a down cycle,” the AEI said. “In the ‘00s, we ultimately found out they were so wrong, that virtually all local markets were subjected to severe home price corrections the likes that hadn’t been seen since the Great Depression.”
Retail sales by category of retailer show how Americans have adjusted to the Pandemic and to a very, very peculiar financial situation. In 12 Whiplash-Inducing Charts. Read… Fired up by Stimulus Money & Debt Deferrals, Americans Went Shopping. But Where? How Life Changed During the Pandemic
Soon after this refinancing wave is over they will roll out 2% 40-year motgages for everyone with a pulse and above 620 credit score.
no doubt – I did 40 year mortgage for person who bought my property(seller carryback)
it took almost 7 years before I had to foreclose
why stop at 40?
an eternal mortgage can follow you after death.
We’re headed towards hundred year leases.
re: “We’re headed towards hundred year leases.”
Isn’t that the case in some European countries already (England comes to mind)?
100 year leases is the model applied in Sweden.
That’s basically everyone. Why? They’ll introduce “improved” credit scoring where the top score is 10000.
And of course someone “woke” will say that credit scoring is ra****.
Free credit and opportunity for everyone.
Btw, little known secret discovered thru experience. If you pay all your credit cards in full before even statement comes out, that will take you to 820 fico (out of 850 max). But, if you leave just few dollars on a statement(s), so that your “credit utilization” is positive and minimal (like under 1%), that will take you to 840+.
What I can’t believe is that the govt allows “investors” to get multiple mortgages in the first place. Heard a guy, last week, complaining that now the govt wants several months of payments in the bank as a condition for a mortgage. Apparently this interferes with the expansion of his real estate empire.
They have always done that, remember the “second”mortgage?
Loose refis are nothing new. Bought my first house in ’91 and the bank sent out an appraiser with a tape measure. Refinanced it a couple years later over the phone in about five minutes. Now it’s all drive-by appraisals. Nobody knows what they own.
There was a time, not that long ago, in which taxpayers guaranteed just a tiny fraction of mortgages.
99% of all mortgages were a private contract between a bank and a potential homeowner. And banks ate their bad loans. And charged what they needed to cover actual risks of the market.
And, guess what? There is NOTHING stopping this traditional method of mortgages.
“The Housing Lobby has described the GSEs’ imposition of a new ½-point market adjustment fee to offset risk on refinance loans as: “outrageous,” “a cash grab,” and “based on jealousy, greed, and disdain.”
2 banana said: ” 99% of all mortgages were a private contract between a bank and a potential homeowner. And banks ate their bad loans. And charged what they needed to cover actual risks of the market.”
society and individuals would be much better off if all loans were private contracts between a private lender and a borrower.
Vig’s Gotta Vig.. Big Boyz make money on the way up, and money on the way down.. Bail out or Bankruptcy.. Rinse and Repeat..
This entire government supported and subsidized system distorts markets, raises housing prices, provides overpaid and unproductive employment to bureaucrats and others, expands government costs and burdens the taxpayer, supports the FED/Banker/Wall Street complex and gives cover to theft through monetary debasement, inflation and a reduced standard of living for laboring Americans.
But it buys votes.
That’s all you really need to know.
See my Mel Watt quote below.
I suppose it would be too much to ask the Fed to charge a 0.5% (or more) “adverse market refinance fee” on the junkity junk bonds, non junkity junk bonds, and MBS securities it’s buying. Or better yet, to like raise interest rates to reflect possible an system wide “adverse market.”
But then Fed has told us it’s “Not even thinking about thinking…” and “doesn’t care about bubbles (ie adverse markets).
Weather a good thing or a bad thing, seems this fee is at odds with clearly stated Fed policy of giving free money to “adverse markets.”
Could it be we’ve deeply ingrained systemic Fed policy vigorously furiously promoting “adverse markets”?
Is gambling going on in the Fed’s casino? We can’t not have that.
A financial transactions tax would cut a lot of wasteful arbitrage.
A tax that discourages liquidity seems fine now since there is ample liquidity. But when liquidity becomes scarce, as it was during the GFC, such a tax will backfire. The Fed will have to inject even more money to overcome that tax too.
Well, certainly a change in direction for this government agency.
“It is intuitive – you think the higher somebody’s debt-to-income ratio, the more problems they are going to have, But that’s just not the best criteria to apply to be quite honest.”
— Mel Watt, Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency from 2014 to 2019
So, I am going to out myself as the oldest person on the board. But I remember the S&L crisis in the 80’s, other than the normal corruption, it was fueled by the fact banks had 3% mortgages in a 10% environment. Long bonds can be very dangerous.
Ah, yes, the S&L crisis, caused by Reagan’s deregulation of the S&Ls to unlock the power of free markets. Without government regulation, the scammers moved in and the looting started. As always, the inevitable crash resulting from pump and dump schemes took a few years.
Another factor in the S&L collapse was the net negative interest rates on savings accounts – they paid about 2% below the inflation rate, so saving money was a mug’s game.
Folks chasing interest income made increasingly risky choices, until the inevitable collapse. Sound familiar?
If we went back to a free market everyone would be protected and the system would flourish. No taxpayer risk as no taxpayer funds expended or guaranteed. No socialization of any loan! Everyone would be more careful without the moral hazard of taxpayer backup. No regulations to limit the lending pool either.
NOT if the rates going to NEGATIVE in the near future!
There are already over 10-13 Trillionds in NIRP, in the World!
Not a single comment about the fact that F/F EXISTS because of taxpayer bailout in 2008. These same taxpayers now get to pay extra for cashout refi privilege? Seems pretty corrupt.
The whole thing about everything ELSE is NOT kosher since March of ’09!
Why complain now!
Remember : The suspension of Mkt to Mkt Accounting standard? Now we have FANTASY accounting in operation! The value of housing loan on the Bank balance sheets can be ANYTHING they want it to be!
Who is complaining?
We are getting closer and closer to the edge………
Any general downturn in housing prices will cripple the economy…….period.
We are not going to have any real actual understanding of our future economy for several more months at the least…….tens of thousands of small and medium size businesses kaput…..multiple tens of thousands of newly unemployed without any gov assistance……get ready.
IMO, unless we start letting more immigrants in, insulate ourselves from this virus and the next few flu seasons and recover at least 85% (SWAG) of the businesses shut down since January…. our housing market ‘general downturn’ is pretty much baked in.
That is a pretty big laundry list of ‘to do’ items.
The problem is upper income home owners who carry a mortgage for the tax benefits, and cash flow which allows them to direct money toward more profitable investments, (or consumption). A Citi analyst said some years back, people will be borrowing money and putting it in their savings account. Same REFI game as 2008, if you put the money in a secure account, you were able to save your losses. Most people spent the cash, and many for medical bills, there was no ACA. Now we are forcibly being restrained as consumers, the real question what is a secure account?
This article reinforces several things for me. One, It is exactly why I have always dealt with a credit union. When I had a house purchase appraised/approved in ’87 I commented on how thorough the appraisal was even though I had about 50% down, (before that I had dealt with RBC), the reply was, “We owe it to our members to be diligent to ensure we make no bad loans”. Two, buy a home and not an ‘investment’, and then pay the freaking thing off as soon as possible. Then, it doesn’t matter what the market does because you’ll always have a roof over your head. A 40 year mortgage means to me the person cannot afford to buy a home in that market. So does a 30 year mortgage. And finally, never never borrow against your home for anything, or any investment, whatsoever. (especially a car). I think the reason for this is self explanatory. For the majority who may disagree, talk to me when this sucker crashes. Losing your career, (like so many are right now), and knowing you have one or two major payments due every month would be hell on earth.
Teaser rates, and ARMS are up there with payday loans, imho. REFIs are in the same category. At the very least these practices should be discouraged to promote social stability. But then I guess the buddy boys wouldn’t make so much money off working folks, whatever colour collar you might wear.