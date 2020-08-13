Number of People on State or Federal Unemployment Insurance Falls Below 30 Million, First Time Since June: Week 21 of U.S. Labor Market Collapse

During the week, 1.49 million newly-out-of-work people filed for state or federal unemployment insurance. A huge number of job losses. But more people returned to work.
The number of people who continued to claim unemployment insurance under all state and federal unemployment programs, after having risen in the prior week, fell by 3.07 million to 28.26 million (not seasonally adjusted), the first reading below 30 million since June, as both, continued claims under state programs and continued claims under the federal programs provided by the CARES Act declined, according to data released by the Department of Labor this morning. This was the lowest – least catastrophic – reading since June 13:
Blue columns:
A still enormous number of people – 15.2 million – continued claiming unemployment insurance under regular state programs, “not seasonally adjusted,” but this was down by about 625,000 from the prior week and continued the fairly consistent downtrend that had started in May.
Red columns:
This is where the big move took place. The number of people who continued claiming unemployment insurance under all federal and other programs – after having jumped by 1.5 million in the prior week – fell by 2.44 million to 13.05 million, the lowest since June 20. The decline was driven by a massive plunge in continued claims under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program that covers gig workers.
PUA: The number of people who continued claiming unemployment insurance under the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program – contract workers, self-employed workers, “gig” workers, ranging from coders to drivers – fell by 2.23-million, to 10.72 million.
PEUC: But the number of people claiming continued benefits under the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) rose by 67,000 to 1.22 million.
Extended Benefits: Nearly doubled to 125,659. This covers workers who have exhausted regular unemployment insurance benefits during periods of high unemployment. It provides up to 13 additional weeks of benefits when a State is experiencing high unemployment, and up to 20 weeks in some states. This category will balloon as the unemployment crisis drags on and people who still haven’t found a job fall off the regular unemployment rolls.
STC / Workshare: ticked up to 451,485 continued claims. These state programs “allow an individual who is employed for a portion of the week to collect UC. Under STC, an employer elects to avoid layoffs by reducing the number of regularly scheduled hours of work for all, or a group of, individuals during disruptions to a firm’s regular business activity….” STC “provides individuals a pro-rata share of weekly benefits based on the reduction in weekly hours of work.”
Federal Employees: ticked down to 15,061 continued claims.
Newly Discharged Veterans: ticked down to 14,225 continued claims.
Newly out of work: Initial Claims, state & federal:
Initial claims under state programs, filed by newly laid off people who’d been regular employees, though still catastrophically high during the week, were on a “not seasonally adjusted” basis below the 1-million mark for the second week in a row, at 831,856, down from 988,309 last week, “not seasonally adjusted.”
Initial claims are now for the first time below the catastrophic peak of the Great Recession in January 2009 (956,791 initial claims, not seasonally adjusted). So they’re still catastrophically bad, but a lot less catastrophically bad than they were a few weeks ago.
Initial claims under the federal PUA program for contract workers fell to 488,622 (not seasonally adjusted), from 655,999 in the prior week.
Both state and federal initial claims combined: 1.49 million people who newly lost their work and filed for unemployment compensation. This is still a huge influx of newly out-of-work people into the pool of the unemployed. At this rate, this amounts to about 6 million people a month losing their work and filing for unemployment insurance.
What it boils down to.
There is still a huge number of people losing their work every week. But that number is coming down. And there are now more people getting hired back or finding new jobs than are losing jobs, and the overall number of people still on the unemployment rolls has declined. So it appears that the peak of the unemployment crisis is finally behind.
People can only claim unemployment insurance under a state program or under a federal program, but not under both. The claims are processed by the same state unemployment office, and this makes double-dipping less likely.
But data chaos persists. Reports are everywhere of under-reporting and over-reporting, of fraudulent claims and of claims that have been hung up for weeks or even months and still haven’t been processed for one reason or another. There are reports of still understaffed unemployment offices that cannot handle the inflow, especially with the limitations of working in an office environment during the Pandemic, with many workers having been switched to working from home, which entailed a whole set of new problems, including technical issues.
I wonder what the number is of those that UI has run out and still aren’t employed?
jo6pac,
Some of them (most/all?) are covered by “Extended Benefits” which doubled. Look at around 1/3 down the article.
So the Atlanta Fed reading is probably credible. This is going to be a huge quarter GDP increase wise?
MonkeyBusiness,
What this report says is that there are still 28 million people on unemployment rolls. Which is HUGE. That’s an unemployment rate of about 17.5% of the labor force.
The Atlanta GDPNow is all over the place, especially early on in the quarter when there is very little Q3 data yet. So “correct” does not apply. We know that the low point was in Q2 and that GDP will rise from there. But it will take a long time before it gets back to where it was in 2019.
Also, much depends on the new stimulus that hasn’t passed yet. If it doesn’t show up, and consumers, companies, and states don’t get $3 trillion to blow, as they did last time, you can expect some negatives creep back into the data.
They won’t get 3 trillion, but 1.5 seems like a possibility. Seems like we are still experiencing delayed feedback from the last stimulus i.e. it took almost 5 months plus some reopening to get to this point.
Negatives, like a renewed Covid outbreak because there is no real mitigation plan before an election?
regards
I am actually surprised the PEUC claims are not higher, as most unemployment claims that started in March or April (in the millions) will have exhausted the state or PUA claims benefits by now. I don’t think that most of them have gone back to work. Something is off..either those extended claims are being denied or held up.
Under 30 Million. Finally some improvement.
Also, Apple market cap is only 1% shy of $2 Trillion.
Apple is doing a bond offering to buy its own stock some more. The Fed, Warren Buffet, etc will buy a ton as part of Making America’s Income Inequality Higher.
Agree, Fed’s BFF Warren is pretty set. Wish they could do more for younger generation though, like Bezos, Zuckerberg, Pichai, Satya Nadella etc.
“The only thing worse than being a slave to capitalism is not being a slave to capitalism?”
1st chart, 28.3 million claims, not $.
Thank you for the analysis that brilliantly accompanies your humor.
Sheesh!! Thanks.
The most disgusting unemployment story of the week comes out of New Orleans. Regarding the new $400 extended benefit the feds are offering, which is a 25% state and 75% federal split.
The federal govt is willing to allow the $100 contribution from the states to be part of the state unemployment benefit workers are already receiving. But in the state of Louisiana tens of thousands of unemployed workers don’t even receive $100 in unemployment. They would be ineligible for the federal $300 extended benefit.
Hmm, 31M-28M in 3mos is 10%. A return to 2M, it would take 27 months. However the Federal claims are much larger relative to “the good times..” so they should shrink faster, if you only consider the State claims, 22M-16M, a return to 2M would only take 9 months after Federal claims catch up with State. If half of the the workforce has to retrain out of the service industry, and young people are getting COVID faster than older people. The job market could get pretty tight much quicker. Depends on how much regulation we slap on industry, and who wants to work for a sub living wage, and die doing it.