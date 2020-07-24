Shift from Condos to Houses and from Big Cities to Suburbs? New House Sales Rose 6.9% fr. June Last Year, to Highest Level since July 2007

The evidence keeps piling up.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Sales of new single-family houses (based on signed contracts) rose 6.9% in June, compared to June last year, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales of 776,000 houses, according to the Commerce Department this morning. It was a hair above January’s 774,000, having recovered all of the plunge during February, March, and April — thereby making it the highest rate of sales since July 2007:
It may be another tidbit in the larger saga of potential shifts in the housing market that were either triggered by, or accelerated during the Pandemic: a shift from condos toward houses, and particularly a shift from condos in large urban centers toward houses in the suburbs, and a focus on new houses, perhaps motivated by the issues and complexities surrounding the viewing and purchasing of an existing home from a homeowner during the Pandemic.
The shift from condo to houses in existing home sales.
The National Association of Realtors reported two days ago that existing condo sales in June (based on closed sales), while it also bounced off the lockdown lows, remained down 23% from June last year, with supply a hefty 5.3 months. By contrast, existing house sales were down only 9% from June last year, with supply a tighter 3.8 months.
And prices of existing homes show a similar divergence. The Median price of single-family houses rose 3.5% nationally, but the median price of condos ticked up only 1.4%, according to the NAR.
In large urban areas, the trends may be steeper. For example, in the San Francisco Bay Area, condo sales in the biggest most urban counties plunged by 16%-34% in June compared to June last year, according to the California Association of Realtors.
And the median price of condos in those counties dropped, and sharply in some of them:
- Santa Clara (San Jose, southern part of Silicon Valley): -10.9%
- San Mateo (northern part of Silicon Valley): -7.8%
- San Francisco: -6.6%
- Contra Costa: -4.8%
- Alameda: -1.5%
Even as condos have come under sales and price pressures, sales of single-family houses in the Bay Area overall declined only 7.8% in June year-over-year, and the median price rose 4.2%.
Something is going on, of which we’re getting to see the first few glimpses.
Back to new houses.
The median price of new houses, as volatile as it is with big month-to-month drops and bounces, has remained in the same range since 2016. The high occurred in late 2017. In June, the median price bounced off the hit it took in May and April, to $329,200, up 5.6% from June last year:
The number of unsold new houses – these are spec houses – declined to 307,000 houses, seasonally adjusted, the lowest since May 2018.
Given the increase in sales in June, supply at that rate of sales fell to 4.7 months, at the lower end of the multi-year range:
I’m still waiting to see if this shift from condos to houses and from urban centers to the suburbs is the early phase of a long-term trend in line with the shift to work-from-home and demographic dynamics, or just a knee-jerk reaction to the pandemic that will blow over and reverse in a few months.
If it turns into a long-term trend, it will have big implications for real estate and for how cities are being structured.
But wait… there’s always the reaction: Drop the prices of these big-city condos enough, and buyers will come.
More signs of a move from the cities to the suburbs? Supply of existing houses is tight; condos are piling up. Read… Home Sales Down -11% from Year Ago, Condos -23%, but Bounce off Lockdown-Lows
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
People are also sick of the protests/looting. I know that’s why I moved.
Lol, what protest looting??? A lot of that was in the suburbs and by agitators including Trumptards.
You’re kidding, right Bobby?
Apparently in the past 2 months the ‘code phrase’ from the double income no kids couples wanting to move from Chicago to the suburbs to their realtor is “we always wanted to have a nice backyard!”.
Great news continues for Home owners. Keep up the good work, Wolf.
I thought it was 4 days on the market to sell father in law’s house, but it was actually just 3 days as July 1st was a holiday and the add did not appear until July 2nd. It sold July 4th. (Canada)
The house was empty which made showing easier during the pandemic.
The local market was down a few percent from last year (apparently due to Covid). However, in the 7 years he lived in the place the price appreciated 64%. He had done no maintenance beyond getting some outside taps replaced. The finish was getting a bit tired and the concrete driveway and sidewalks had cracked and settled quite a bit.
He loved that home and we kept him in it until the bitter end. Not only did the place mean everything to him, it proved to be a sound financial investment. All subject to(s) came off this week as a few minor repairs had to be done as per inspection racket.
I know many have lost their shirts panic buying RE at the market peaks. But if a buyer does his/her homework and doesn’t rush RE is and has been a solid investment. Plus, there is no way to put a price on “home”. In the same small city (40K) new home construction is still booming. Booming. There are obviously buyers taking the plunge.
Gold did 77% in 5 yrs and there is no property tax on it
But there is a higher tax rate on it in the USA than other types of gains……….
Bad news for condo owners though. And it’s not as if home owners can monetize this, because if this is a long term move, home owners won’t be selling.
Most people also can afford only one place so if they sell one at a loss, it puts a limit on how much they can put on the next one.
Looks like condo buyers are going to get some real deals a few years from now, at the expense of sellers and banks.
Absolutely. There’s going to be some wealth destruction no matter what.
Would love to know how confident home builders are because they are the smart money here. If they are simply keeping the current pace a few months out, then it could be two things:
1. They think the trend is temporary and/or
2. Economy will be too weak to support more buyers.
After the last RE debacle, I knew people who were buying, at bank auctions, 1BR condos for $18,000 and very nice 2BR townhouses with full basements for $60,000. They quadrupled their money in less than 5 years, with cash flow from renters in the meanwhile.
Enjoy the ride while you can. I just sold my home at the end of May and my commercial property closes 8-5. I’m getting out for all of the obvious reasons.
During the last economic crash (2008 with only 1/2 as many people unemployed and no pandemic), home prices bottomed out where I live by 2010-2011). Check back in 2021-2023 and you may see prices lower than 2010-11. Commercial RE is already going in the toilet.
I don’t see the shift out of big cities as principally a Covid phenomenon. It should be obvious that the big cities have a failing civic infrastructure and people and property will not be protected.
There has been a sea change in America, and I don’t see any quick transition to pre-2020 life, and in fact, there may be many permanent (generational) changes in employment, civil cohesion, law enforcement or more specifically, the expectation that law will be enforced at all. As Shakespeare would say, ‘Something evil this way comes….’
Yesterday on Zillow I happened to look at two properties for almost the same price. A top floor condo on the riverfront in downtown Portland and a 4 acre mini wine estate just west of the metro area. The house in wine country was twice as big, had a shop and a pool, and was equally finished out. The big difference was that the condo had a $1350 dollar per month HOA fee and property taxes were $1200 per month higher. That could help explain things.
It pretty impressive (read rational) how much cheaper RE (*especially* land) is once buyers liberate themselves from the delusion that they *have to* be in the *most* expensive parts of the *most* expensive cities.
One example, Tesla’s new plant in Austin (which has gotten to be fairly stupidly expensive in Texas terms)…Tesla managed to acquire 2100 acres for just $5 million (under $2500 per acre)
https://www.techandgeek.com/tesla-paid-5-million-for-texas-land-to-build-its-next-factory/
because Tesla (miracle of miracles) had the simple common sense of locating a mere 8 to 10 miles outside the very city center (usual paint huffing hothouse of RE madness).
I know corporate campuses in the burbs are not the same as residential developments downtown, but the common sense logic of trading a little more distance for a lot less cost applies universally.
This virus likes crowds.So do people.
Cities provide crowds.This is a problem.
Sans a vaccine the trend to the burbs will continue.
Suburbs can have as large of crowds.
Oh hell yeah. I can attest to that. I got Covid in May from a “Suburb”. 105 fever, lucky for me no long term damage. My cousin was not so lucky. Poor girl is going to be on heart medication maybe for the rest of her life.
Big part of the reason I have barely posted her lately
Based on the Covid stats, both of you are considered “recovered” and unless you were admitted to a hospital, you are classified as a “Mild” case. Most people (and the MSM) still only look at the number of positive case vs number of deaths, and think everyone else had a case of the Flu (at the worst). This decease is much more serious than the Flu, with long-term effects that scientists won’t understand for years to come. And you are correct, a 105 fever is serious (to very serious).
As well as solitude, the best of both worlds.
You can run but you can’t hide.
It’s neither. It’s catchup from the lockdowns and indeed, the fall off will begin in June. Cities or their debt laced suburbs are irrelevant. It’s still all concrete slabs, which Suburbs attracted more covid than the city itself.
There is literally zero evidence of a shift from cities to suburbs. It entirely an unfounded media narrative.
Well, I just gave you some data as evidence. All you have to do is look at it. If you don’t look at the data, well then, you don’t see the evidence.
That said, I’m not sure if it’s a long-term trend or just a knee-jerk reaction.
It’s happening in San Diego big time. All SFR’s are in big demand, not just the new ones.
I’m glad to see the data starting to back up what has been obvious for a few months now.
My urban apartment building (Philly) had been nearly impossible to rent. Now it’s practically vacant and the parking garage has been sparse for a couple months. The building management has gotten desperate enough to convert several units to air bnb. Good grief. Constant parties and huge unmasked crowds piling into elevators. Pot smoke in the hallways. This is a high end place. It went downhill fast.
I heard somewhere that there is a tent city in the park there now. It’s big too, like 100 tents. Unbelievable.
The problem with apartment buildings. They can go to downhill in almost a blink of an eye. A street will take much longer and is much easier to recover.
Wolf LITERALLY provided you with evidence. Like LITERALLY, literally, not the fake literally people use all the time.
I think it would be a mistake to assume that even if this trend turns out to be true in the medium to long term it will lead to an increase in homes prices in the burbs. People with home equity in the cities will see that burn off in the next couple of years as demand and prices drop there significantly and thus will have less (if any) to spend in the burbs, and job losses and income reductions in suburban jobs and WFH will also gut home spending power, so despite any possible increase in demand, prices will most likely go down outside of the urban areas also.
Not if VP Joe Biden gets in. His proposal is to replace the low density zoning laws that have kept the suburbs safe from urban decay.
Athough in NYC long island has become an extension of the city as if it’s a 6th boro. Plagued by many similar challenges the city faces.
High real estate taxes and a Salt cap doesnt help the situation either. $12,000 is a base for real estate taxes its more on average 18-20k and wait until the woke and broke municipalities show up with a notice – hello here is your new tax bill!
Great time to sell. Wait until $8 million homes come out of forbearance! Or how about the $32 million still unemployed? How many of these people are just in default.
Or how about this article regarding a nice suburban oasis outside NYC that we visited only to find tons of homes in April selling below the purchase price from over 10 to even 18 years ago??? ( all are now off the market btw) How is that possible.. house is not investment it’s a liability!
It felt terrific but I kept doubting its ability to remain a small town atmosphere and here comes the contenders knocking on the door telling people you think you will escape urban decay? Haha we got something else planned for you…
What an impact in general that will unfold. Think about city dwellers moving into the burbs city kids commingled with village kids. It’s going to be an Interesting transition and impact on all communities throughout the world!
“Not if VP Joe Biden gets in. His proposal is to replace the low density zoning laws that have kept the suburbs safe from urban decay.”
Obama implemented that policy shortly before he left. Trump didn’t enforce it and just this past week he officially undid it. But you’re right, Biden is fully on board with turning suburbs into cities.
It won’t work though. People want to live in homes with a yard in safe neighborhoods. Biden’s plan will just shift those people to new places further and further away from the reaches of cities.
We might even see a renaissance in rural areas if things get bad enough.
Wolf,
At some point in the future, it would be great if you did a post taking a longer term retrospective of the US SFH mkt, 2000-2020.
Basically, we are talking about 20 years of some of the worst US economic performance in a long, long time…and yet DC’s ZIRP confiscations have led to significant debt-rooted housing inflation, pretty close to doubling households’ largest expense during a period of mainly negative economic dislocations.
There is a *lot* that can be talked about the topic (including reasons why supply has been slow to respond etc., comparison with previous decades’ price changes and supply increases, etc)
The eviction moratorium ends today and by the beginning of next week it will be breadlines and hoovervilles everywhere. I don’t know who these landlords think will rent from them afterwards. This is going to be epic.
If – and it’s a big if – all these evictions actually happen, it takes a long time, CA has very renter friendly laws. It could take a year or more to get someone out of a rental if the fight it in court. Add in Corona lockdowns and court backlogs and who knows could be 2 years.
Arizona extended their eviction moratorium until October.
Florida supposedly is offering rent assistance to tenants that need it. However, just like with their unemployment, the application system doesn’t work. I see a pattern here.
Not Hoovervilles. Trumptowns.
I’ve been saying this for a long time. Cities are toast. Burbs and small cities in flyover are hot.
Houses and condos…how much foreign influence? The oldest recorded land deeds came with the further breakup of the Plymouth Colony and its’ common lands. Everything here belonged to the American Public for their use. In the 1980’s, the L.A. Times surveyed foreign ownership of downtown real estate (commercial) to disprove the myth of Japanese control. Brits, Canadian, etc. holding the biggest parcels. I will cast my vote only for the first candidate who commits to completely outlawing any ownership of United States land or buildings by anyone who is not a permanent resident twelve months of the year….then we might see what values should be.
If I were the government I would add a huge tax onto any foreign owner of US real estate. Let them stay if they can afford it, meanwhile they’ll be enriching our coffers. It would make for an orderly exit of foreigners from the US market too as the ‘foreign additional property tax’ is slowly ramped up year after year.
The US government is BIG on reciprocity. However it works both ways i.e. foreign governments will also add a huge tax on any US owner of foreign real estate.
Foreigners would just buy the properties through LLC’s and trusts in American States.
Sorry, buying a house or any real estate really, when 10% of homedebtors are in forbearance seem brain-dead to me or just masochism: Americans might enjoy catching falling knives after all.
A third of the workforce is on unemployment – I guess mortgage lenders have different standards nowadays.
You have to have a real pair of cajones to get a 30 year mortgage with a Depression staring you in the face.
> You have to have a real pair of cajones to get a 30 year mortgage with a Depression staring you in the face.
Imho lack of a well-functioning brain is the problem, not lack of balls.
What if Dr Kelton of MMT fame is wrong and we can’t print even beyond “debt out the wazoo” with no problem. Maybe the dollar starts to break down and we wind up with stagflation or worse. At least you have a physical asset that you can live in and you’re paying for it with rapidly depreciating dollars.
> you’re paying for it with rapidly depreciating dollars.
You need velocity for that to happen, hence, it will not happen.
Verbatim text sent (mistakingly?) to my phone: “Hey there, this is OS Consulting looking to make a property purchase in the area. If you’re not interested, you may reply “stop” to end, but is this Forest Schoner? We’d like to make an offer on 12404 Sandridge Rd.” It is OS, not O.S. and I don’t know who they are…calling from 1-503/461-5667 which should be Oregon. The property I could find is a lot with trailer in Washington. Forest might be in Southern Oregon, not sure. So, who is OS? Are they working for foreigners? Why do they want land in this economic climate? That’s who is claiming to be buying & I hope this blows their deal. Too many sneaky sh*ts in this country.
This is what my brother in law – a real estate broker in Montecito, Cal, wrote me:
My brother was working at Amazon and almost everyone in the Phx warehouse has contracted covid including him and now his entire family. He went to the ER when he started coughing up blood and they told him the tests aren’t accurate at all. He was diagnosed with a chest x-ray. When Amazon finds out someone has covid, they fire them and give them two weeks severance.
3rd World America, 3rd World thingy we mistakenly call healthcare.
That’s not what the Amazon commercial says. An employee in the commercial says Amazon is acting responsibly and is taking COVID-19 seriously. Her child wants to work there too, just like her Mom.
I don’t believe you (about Amazon firing covid positive employees).
How does any rational person watch the goings on in Seattle, Portland, Chicago, Minneapolis, etc over the past 2 months and think to themselves, yeah big city living sounds like a good idea for the foreseeable future. They obviously don’t. And hence the data we’re seeing. This is only the tip of the iceberg.
The Columbus statue was taken down in Chicago so he won’t be shooting this weekend.
Housing construction activity is increasing.
According to the Census Bureau July 17 report:
Housing Completions
“Privately-owned housing completions in June were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,225,000. This is 4.3 percent (±12.2 percent)* above the revised May estimate of 1,174,000 and is 5.1 percent (±11.9 percent)* above the June 2019 rate of 1,166,000. Single-family housing completions in June were at a rate of 910,000; this is 9.6 percent (±15.2 percent)* above the revised May rate of 830,000. The June rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 311,000.“
George Carlin and others were talking about this years ago. The wealthy want it all. They want to take your Grandma’s $600/month social security check. etc etc.
When I started in Telecom in 1998, I had a company car, reimbursed for gas/meals in the field, health care, 401K, decent salary. I worked extremely hard and save them millions of dollars I could document.
Today? Everybody is a contractor, no benefits, no health care, no gas/meals, no 401K, super low pay. They hold a middle finger up to your face and say “You don’t like it? We’ll get somebody else…..”
Modern cities serve no purpose. With the internet there is no need to live near an employer. Museums and other art are at least as accessible in the home as in the city, without the need for transportation and protection from filth and assault. Shopping is now online. We have not visited a department store in 10 years. No need to visit several stores to find the style and fit we seek.
The need for proximity to anything does not exist. Now with Covid, the last bastion of proximity being sports games and performance, have been negated, unlikely to return. Perhaps the last vestige of needing proximity is food, especially pastries. Europeans know this all to well with the croissant and brotchen. Certainly coffee as art has been made local everywhere.
The city has cramped accommodation with filth if you emerge. The suburbs offer neighborliness, cleanliness, and communing with natural surroundings. Tear down the cities, get out, then turn them into farmland.
“Perhaps the last vestige of needing proximity is food”
reproduction is still offline :(
Tube babies say you are wrong.
Some guy on the tube does videos on the worst neighborhoods theme. The rust belt cities are already becoming pastures. Detroit looked like parts of rural PA that I know well.
What about those of us who have no hope of ever owning a home?
I think of the pandemic as only the final nail in the coffin of big cities. The exodus has been going on for decades. Consider Detroit. In the early 70s the population was over 2 million. Today it’s 3/4 million – a reduction of 2/3s! City government experienced a 2/3 reduction in tax revenue. To maintain budgets the city would have had to triple peoples taxes.
Milwaukee is much the same story. There are 3 counties to the north, west and south. Milwaukee experienced a decrease in population while all 3 counties had increase.
Maybe it’s just a regional thing …