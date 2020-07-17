“Pent-up Supply” Floods San Francisco Housing Market, Most Since Housing Bust

Sellers are suddenly coming out of the woodwork. Housing market is having a moment.
There is a lot of discussion about the low levels of inventory for sale, as potential sellers have pulled their homes off the market or are not wanting to list their homes at the moment, waiting for the Pandemic to blow over, or waiting for more certainty or whatever; or their mortgage is now in forbearance and they don’t want to make a move.
These discussions cite buyers who, after being kept out of the housing market for a couple of months due to the lockdowns, are now swarming around out there, stumbling all over each other, looking for homes to buy, jostling for position, and engaging in bidding wars with each other.
And then there is the widely reported move to the suburbs, or to small towns, and away from big densely populated cities, by those who have shifted to work-from-home, to work-from-anywhere, which blatantly contradicts some of the other stories of big cities being overrun by buyers engaging in bidding wars.
Those are some of the narratives we’re hearing, and they all make some intuitive sense. But this is not the case everywhere. So we’re going to look at San Francisco, one of the most expensive housing markets in the US, based on weekly data that was compiled by real-estate brokerage Redfin, from local multiple listing service (MLS) and Redfin’s own data, updated at the end of the week.
San Francisco is now flooded with homes for sale. “Active listings” surged to 1,344 homes in the week ended July 5, up 65% from the same week last year, and the highest number since the housing bust, amid a 145% year-over-year surge in “new listings.”
There normally is a seasonal surge in active listings after Labor Day that peaks in late October. But this month, the surge of active listings (1,344) has already blown by those peaks in October, including the multi-year peak of 1,296 in October 2019. This is “pent-up supply” coming on the market at the wrong time of the year when supply normally declines (chart via Redfin):
Redfin’s data doesn’t go back that far. But the 1,344 active listings would be the highest since 2011, during the final stretch of the San Francisco Housing Bust, based on MLS data provided by local real-estate site, SocketSite.
Supply of homes for sales has more than doubled, from 7.8 weeks last year at this time to 16.6 weeks now, at the current rate of sales. Note the spike of supply in May, a function of sales that had collapsed (chart via Redfin).
Homes are being pulled off the market again: 61 homes were delisted, over double the number in the same week last year. The chart below shows the spike in delisted homes that started in mid-March during the early phases of the lockdown. It also shows the normal seasonal spike of delistings ahead of the holidays in December – yes, inventory is low because sellers pull their unsold property off the market. But now, with the flood of inventory for sale on the market, the surge in delisted homes has started again (chart via Redfin):
Pending sales lack pent-up demand. Pending sales had collapsed 77% by early April compared to the same time last year, but then started digging out of that trough. In early July, pending sales were still down 8% from last year and now are following the seasonal downtrend and appear to be back on track, just slightly lower.
In terms of the recovery, that was pretty good. But there is no sign of pent-up demand, and the home sales that didn’t happen during the collapse in March, April, and May have not created a surge in deals, and there is no sign of pent-up demand (chart via Redfin).
Buyers now have the largest choice of homes for sale since the Housing Bust nearly a decade ago. And there is no need to engage in bidding wars or other foolishness.
Sellers might be motivated, as they say. Among the sellers might be those who – given the issues of the Pandemic, or future Pandemics – are itching to leave the second most densely populated city in the US, and one of the most expensive, and head to cheaper pastures inland in California, or to other states, or to smaller towns with big price tags along the California coast.
There is lots of anecdotal reporting on these trends, including housing markets that have caught fire in places such as Carmel-by-the-Sea, a beach town on California’s Monterey Peninsula, on Highway 1, about 110 miles south of San Francisco and about 75 miles south of Silicon Valley.
And with work-from-home in place, it might be convenient too. It doesn’t take very long to drive to San Francisco and less long to Silicon Valley for the twice-a-month meeting, especially now, with work-from-home having cleared up some of the previously infernal congestion.
There are all kinds of anecdotal observations and theories people are spinning at the moment, trying to come to grips with the changes underway. But one thing we can now see: The sellers have come out of the woodwork in San Francisco. Just don’t look for the usual thicket of open-house signs on the sidewalk. The process has gone digital and by appointment only.
Markets go up gradually then crash in an instant as everyone runs for the exists at the same time.
Especially when the prior years of demand were artificially created by gvt suppressed interest rates, driven to laughably low rates (by G printing) even as absolute levels of debt (read default risk) soar and incomes stagnate.
Low interest rates are now normal. Here to stay. Tons of money and no where to put it. Tons of debt that requires low interest rates in order to avoid mass defaults.
The bond vigilanties never rode to the rescue. Another figment of financial dis-information.
Bond vigilantes aren’t really a thing when all of the major CBs are printing money to buy bonds. Who cares about bond vigilantes? Let them sell. The CBs will buy every bond sold, and then some, with money created from thin air.
It pains me to write these words, but I believe them to be true.
The bond vigilanties have never been a thing; at least not in the last 30 years. They were a figment of the propaganda.
Bond vigilante are not active since disinflation is dominant. Imagine the capital gain when(1982) the 10 y bond was around 15% and now to 0.25%.
Right now, those who listened followed Fed’s announcement and front lined it, since the middle/end of March are sitting capital gains of at least 20-30% in LQD- 0ver 3% div HYG, JNK – each over 5% div.
HYT High yield ETF from Black rock has over 8% yield/div and gained over 30%! ANGL & FALN – fallen angels ETFs gained over 30% and the yield. div is over 5%
Fed’s favorite – LQD, VCIT and USHY. Zh had published the list!
This ALL happened in the open. Check out their charts at yahoo/finance!They keep going up. There are 10-15 other corp ETFs with yields between 3 & 5% like SJNK and SLQD!
I favor short and intermediate ETFs over long term ones.
correction
when(1982) the 10 y bond was around 15% and now around 0.65%.
I told you so as to the coming RE collapse. We are now at the scary point in the economic rollercoaster when we start to go down so fast that our stomachs turn over.
Except for the parasitic banksters, who will be getting their ‘Federal” Reserve bankster cartel to give them way below FMV interest rate loans to buy our businesses and homes at pennies on the dollar, for most Americans, the great financial pain begins. Abolish the parasitic, corrupt, “Federal” Reserve system and replace it with a truly publicly owned, independent , Federal agency.
Wolf, you make such fascinating posts! That’s why I’m addicted to your site.
That being said, I think that you just describe “herd mentality. ”
Moo…
Edit: “described…”
I gotta slow dun…I mean down.
There has always been a big price difference between SF and the rest of CA. Yet that never really was a factor in the past.
Maybe quality of life does matter. The state reponse to the pandemic should be equal
So the local response.
And maybe something else that can’t be mentioned.
“given the issues of the Pandemic, or future Pandemics – are itching to leave the second most densely populated city in the US, and one of the most expensive, and head to cheaper pastures inland in California, or to other states, or to smaller towns with big price tags along the California coast.”
2banana
Not to mention an expensive, exorbitantly over-staffed & incompetent city government, poor schools, DA that won’t prosecute crime, homeless camps and…oh yea…human poo all over the place.
Javert Chip,
“human poo all over the place”
My son is a tech worker (not based in CA) who visited SF for business purposes last fall and that was his big impression of the city. Not something a city wants to be remembered for.
Rubbing my hands with glee, because this means that other than 1% transfer fees imposed on real estate, the Occupation Government that has controlled city hall and local politics is going to have far less money to spend on their civic decay. Can’t wait to see the legions of Bayview make-work jobs eliminated and real budget contraints imposed on the carpetbaggers that have infested the city government for the last generation.
“And then there is the widely reported move to the suburbs, or to small towns, and away from big densely populated cities, by those who have shifted to work-from-home, to work-from-anywhere, which blatantly contradicts some of the other stories of big cities being overrun by buyers engaging in bidding wars.”
Stuff California and the USA: work remotley in Barbados.
(Nice country, nice beaches, nice people, and a great place to take a vacation – I’d like to visit again!)
“But even as the pandemic continues to rage, the government of Barbados, a country in the eastern Caribbean, is sending a very different message: Come here, not just for a holiday, but for up to a year. Bring your laptop. Soak up the sun, the sea, the sand – and forget about the coronavirus.
Dubbed the “Barbados Welcome Stamp” and launching this week, the program will allow visitors to stay on the Caribbean island visa-free for up to one year. The aim is to attract remote workers, with a bill to be introduced in Parliament by the government that will remove the local income taxes that normally kick in after six months.”
And as noted in a comment in another story: unlike Hawai’i these places want visitors. Hopefully they won’t wreck the country though.
How many houses are there in San Francisco?
1,344 out of how many total houses?
Just off memory here, and I could be off a little: There are about 360,000 housing units (all types) in SF. I think 65% a rentals. So that would leave about 126,000 owner-occupied homes.
I’m in SLC. RE has gone parabolic. I just went to see a home and there were at least four other buyers during my appointment. The listing agent said in the last six hours he’s had three buyers that wanted to see the property from out of state. It’s very depressing to see what’s happening to my home state. It’s not the same anymore. I was hoping the virus would soften things up but that hasn’t been the case. The massive liquidity in the market is inflating homes to ridiculous prices.
What/where is SCL?
SLC, not SCL.
Salt Lake City?
Tick tock tick tock…waiting for the usual suspects to post on here to provide counterpoint of how many houses in their neighborhood have bidding wars and 10 offers in 1 day..etc. The only thing that’s real is pend up demand, housing is as strong as ever.
I’ve heard many ridiculous comments on various sites about RE prices.
Remember that saying: “LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION”.
In some markets RE is going to be weak and prices are falling. In others the price action will be neutral, and in others the demand will outstrip supply and prices will go up. Even in the same city, state or country at the same time.
Happens in both economic booms and busts.
I have no doubt that people can provide numerous examples of prices moving up and down in their local areas.
Everyone from the Bay Area is moving to Boise to work in the potato processing plants there.
Um…wrong part of the state. But a great place to contract the Covid19 virus.
A lot of them are coming to Texas. Especially those that work for Charles Schwab. And then there’s the LA crowd that’s coming here too.
In case the topic comes up (by timbers, et al.) — Just got this in my inbox: in Boston, months supply of condo and townhouses in Q2 has surged to highest since Q1 2012 (click on chart to enlarge):
I think up until now ,what we have seen in the real estate industry has just been the wind-down from a period that began before the virus. Most transactions were the result of buying a house to replace one that had already been sold, or moves that had already been planned long before. Small jumps in price in a few magical burgs were caused by buyer momentum hitting a temporary reduction in supply caused by the lockdowns. Now the real story begins as the RE bag holders try and get out before they get crushed, but the exits are few and narrow and many of them will be taken to the woodshed.
Fed is actively supporting MBS and also CMBS mkts indirectly by buying various corp credit bond Etfs ( see my long discussion above)
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (VMBS)
has a yield of 2.45% and it’s NAV at 52wk high!
30y mortgage rate is now below 3%!
As I have repeated more than once – FED is the mkt now!
We need way more inventory than this for the prices to start moving down.
Inventory is super low right now.
SoCal is hot with very little inventory and still prices increasing.
Houses are being overbid , its crazy.
I think patience is the key, lets see if San Francisco is the harbinger of more inventory for the rest of California.
It all depends upon Covid 19 and the state of the Economy at the end of this year!
The DEBT state of our BAILOUT Nation
When David Stockman (budget director) joined the Reagan campaign in the summer of 1980, the public debt was also $863 billion and it had taken 192 years and 39 presidents to get there.
The deficit figure topped $863 billion during the month of June alone.
So during the last 30 days, the Congress which passes for a government in Washington has actually borrowed nearly two centuries worth of debt!
CNBC also bleats regularly about “people ditching cities, fleeing to suburbs.”
Anecdotally, I watch CT, Westchester, Portland, and SF North Bay, and see increasing price cuts in those suburban areas. (And now also in SF proper — previously unheard of.)
I hear it’s different in places like Denver, Salt Lake, South Florida… but generally the unemployment, crappy economy and COVID uncertainty are going to overwhelm any so-called pent up demand.
20% unemployed, rent/mortgage moratoriums ending, Fed unemployment supplement ending, GOP opposing new aid packages, no COVID plan — Q3 looking bad.