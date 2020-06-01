Rents in the Most Expensive Cities Drop. Oil Patch Gets Hit Too. But Massive Gains in Other Cities

Are the Work-from-Home-Folks Moving to Cheaper Pastures?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
In the most expensive rental markets in the US, rents are declining, and did so even in May which normally is a fairly strong month for rents. And there may be some reasons. Zumper in its June rent report:
“It seems the pandemic has shifted the demand for apartments away from the most expensive cities, since usually demand picks up as we head into summer, but now the opposite is true. As more and more companies move into remote work, many renters don’t want to pay the big city price tag when they are unable to use the amenities and are looking for more affordable options outside of large, metropolitan areas.”
An anecdote in support of this theory fell into my lap the other day when I was talking with a guy from Google’s ad sales division who wanted to get me excited about spending money on Google ads. In the call, he said that he was working from home, like most Googlers, and that he’d moved from the San Francisco Bay Area back to St. Louis, now that he doesn’t need to be near the office in Redwood City. He wasn’t alone apparently, and landlords with vacancies are adjusting by cutting their asking rents.
San Francisco remains the most expensive rental market in the US – though there are zip codes in Manhattan and Los Angeles that are even more expensive than the most expensive zip code in San Francisco. But it’s less expensive than it was.
In May, the median asking rent for a one-bedroom apartment in San Francisco dropped 2.6% from April, to $3,360, according to Zumper data. This produced a 9.2% drop from May last year, its largest year-over-year drop in the data that took it back the March 2017.
Peak rent in San Francisco had been in October 2015. 1-BR rents had edged past that in June 2019 by $50 for just one month, but have since dropped 9.7%.
San Francisco’s median two-bedroom asking rents never got back to their peak in October 2015 ($5,000): In May, it fell 1.8% from April, to $4,420, is down 6.4% year-over-year, and down 11.6% from the peak in October 2015.
The data is collected by Zumper from over 1 million active listings, including Multiple Listings Service (MLS), of apartments-for-rent in apartment buildings, including new construction, in the 100 largest markets. Not included are single-family houses, condos for rent, rooms, efficiency apartments, and apartments with three or more bedrooms.
“Median” means half the advertised rents are higher, and half are lower. “Asking rent” – the advertised rent – is a measure of the current market. It is not a measure of rents long-term tenants have been paying.
That rents can drop for years in San Francisco, despite the widely held belief that rents never drop, is shown in the long-term chart of Q1 asking rents emailed by Patrick Carlisle, Chief Market Analyst San Francisco Bay Area, at Compass: During the Dotcom bust, average annual asking rents in apartment buildings fell 25% from the peak in 2001 to the bottom in 2004. It took till 2012 before it surpassed by a visible margin the 2001 level.
Note the 5% dip of the average annual asking rent following the Financial Crisis, and the 8% dip from Q1 2016 (this chart does not show Q4 2015 when the actual peak occurred), before the “Trump bump” kicked in. Q1 2020 was still below Q1 2016, and so far this year, rents have fallen further:
In Los Angeles, in San Diego, in New York City, and other expensive rental markets, rents also dropped in May from April. This has added to the weakness in those rental markets.
The table below shows the 16 most expensive major rental markets in the US by median asking rents. The shaded area shows their respective peaks and changes from those peaks, which has turned into a sea of red ink.
Chicago and Honolulu are on top of that group, with declines-from-peak of over 20% for 1-BR apartments and of over 30% for 2-BR apartments. Seattle, once a red-hot market, is also awash in red ink. As is Denver. And Miami.
The Cities with the biggest percentage declines in 1-BR rents
The table below shows the 25 cities, among the top 100 rental markets, that had the biggest percentage declines in asking rents for 1-BR apartments in May year-over-year. What’s particularly interesting is the appearance of listings from the oil patch, including Tulsa, Baton Rouge, and Houston, but also markets in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro, such as Fort Worth and Plano:>
|City
|1-BR
|Y/Y %
|1
|Syracuse, NY
|$820
|-15.5%
|2
|Durham, NC
|$990
|-10.8%
|3
|San Francisco, CA
|$3,360
|-9.2%
|4
|Tulsa, OK
|$590
|-9.2%
|5
|Houston, TX
|$1,100
|-9.1%
|6
|Aurora, CO
|$1,090
|-8.4%
|7
|Orlando, FL
|$1,210
|-8.3%
|8
|Jacksonville, FL
|$880
|-8.3%
|9
|Baton Rouge, LA
|$780
|-7.1%
|10
|Denver, CO
|$1,440
|-6.5%
|11
|Salt Lake City, UT
|$1,000
|-6.5%
|12
|San Antonio, TX
|$870
|-5.4%
|13
|Anaheim, CA
|$1,610
|-5.3%
|14
|Lexington, KY
|$710
|-5.3%
|15
|Santa Ana, CA
|$1,690
|-5.1%
|16
|Seattle, WA
|$1,800
|-4.3%
|17
|Anchorage, AK
|$910
|-4.2%
|18
|Chicago, IL
|$1,510
|-3.8%
|19
|Los Angeles, CA
|$2,170
|-3.6%
|20
|Fort Worth, TX
|$1,060
|-3.6%
|21
|Plano, TX
|$1,130
|-3.4%
|22
|Madison, WI
|$1,140
|-2.6%
|23
|Irving, TX
|$1,110
|-2.6%
|24
|Charlotte, NC
|$1,170
|-2.5%
|25
|Laredo, TX
|$810
|-2.4%
The Cities with biggest percentage increases in 1-BR rents.
Yes, rents are surging elsewhere. The table below shows the 25 cities with the largest rent increases among the top 100 rental markets, of which 16 booked double-digit rent increases, and seven booked rent increases of 15% or more, which comes as a massive shock to people who experience these types of rent increases:
|City
|1-BR
|Y/Y %
|1
|Cleveland, OH
|$940
|16.0%
|2
|Des Moines, IA
|$940
|16.0%
|3
|Newark, NJ
|$1,330
|15.7%
|4
|Columbus, OH
|$810
|15.7%
|5
|Cincinnati, OH
|$900
|15.4%
|6
|St Louis, MO
|$910
|15.2%
|7
|Norfolk, VA
|$920
|15.0%
|8
|Lincoln, NE
|$770
|14.9%
|9
|Wichita, KS
|$700
|14.8%
|10
|Detroit, MI
|$700
|14.8%
|11
|Indianapolis, IN
|$860
|14.7%
|12
|Chattanooga, TN
|$890
|14.1%
|13
|Buffalo, NY
|$1,120
|13.1%
|14
|Rochester, NY
|$950
|13.1%
|15
|Philadelphia, PA
|$1,500
|11.1%
|16
|Boise, ID
|$1,060
|10.4%
|17
|Reno, NV
|$1,000
|9.9%
|18
|Nashville, TN
|$1,360
|8.8%
|19
|Colorado Springs, CO
|$990
|8.8%
|20
|Memphis, TN
|$790
|8.2%
|21
|Tucson, AZ
|$700
|7.7%
|22
|Scottsdale, AZ
|$1,420
|7.6%
|23
|Sacramento, CA
|$1,300
|7.4%
|24
|Akron, OH
|$580
|7.4%
|25
|Arlington, TX
|$880
|7.3%
Of the top 100 cities, in terms of 1-BR apartments, 49 cities experienced year-over-year rent increases. In 11 cities, rents remained flat. And in 39 cities, rents fell. This would indicate that across the US, 1-BR asking rents would be up just a tad from a year ago.
Below is the entire list of Zumper’s top 100 most expensive major rental markets, in order of 1-BR asking rents in May, with year-over-year percent changes. Median 1-BR rents in the $600 range exist in the US, in some nice cities too, including my former home town Tulsa, but you have to go to the bottom of the list to find them. You can use your browser’s search function to find a city (if your smartphone clips the table on the right – there should be six columns – hold your device in landscape position):
|City
|1-BR
|Y/Y %
|2-BR
|Y/Y %
|1
|San Francisco, CA
|$3,360
|-9.2%
|$4,420
|-6.4%
|2
|New York, NY
|$2,950
|-1.0%
|$3,220
|-2.4%
|3
|Boston, MA
|$2,450
|-2.0%
|$2,900
|1.8%
|4
|San Jose, CA
|$2,420
|-0.4%
|$2,950
|1.0%
|5
|Oakland, CA
|$2,350
|4.9%
|$2,850
|4.8%
|6
|Washington, DC
|$2,220
|0.5%
|$2,940
|-0.7%
|7
|Los Angeles, CA
|$2,170
|-3.6%
|$2,980
|-1.7%
|8
|Seattle, WA
|$1,800
|-4.3%
|$2,270
|-4.6%
|9
|San Diego, CA
|$1,770
|3.5%
|$2,300
|-1.3%
|10
|Miami, FL
|$1,750
|-2.2%
|$2,300
|-0.4%
|11
|Santa Ana, CA
|$1,690
|-5.1%
|$2,200
|0.9%
|12
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|$1,650
|1.9%
|$2,150
|2.9%
|13
|Honolulu, HI
|$1,640
|-1.8%
|$2,000
|-13.0%
|14
|Anaheim, CA
|$1,610
|-5.3%
|$1,960
|-7.1%
|15
|Long Beach, CA
|$1,570
|1.9%
|$2,000
|0.0%
|16
|Chicago, IL
|$1,510
|-3.8%
|$1,810
|-4.2%
|17
|Philadelphia, PA
|$1,500
|11.1%
|$1,700
|0.0%
|18
|Denver, CO
|$1,440
|-6.5%
|$1,860
|-4.6%
|19
|Scottsdale, AZ
|$1,420
|7.6%
|$1,930
|-4.0%
|19
|Atlanta, GA
|$1,420
|-0.7%
|$1,810
|0.6%
|21
|New Orleans, LA
|$1,400
|-2.1%
|$1,600
|4.6%
|21
|Providence, RI
|$1,400
|0.0%
|$1,740
|10.1%
|23
|Minneapolis, MN
|$1,370
|-2.1%
|$1,820
|-1.1%
|24
|Nashville, TN
|$1,360
|8.8%
|$1,450
|10.7%
|25
|Portland, OR
|$1,350
|0.0%
|$1,690
|0.6%
|26
|Newark, NJ
|$1,330
|15.7%
|$1,610
|15.0%
|27
|Sacramento, CA
|$1,300
|7.4%
|$1,550
|6.9%
|28
|Austin, TX
|$1,260
|6.8%
|$1,530
|0.7%
|28
|Baltimore, MD
|$1,260
|6.8%
|$1,470
|1.4%
|30
|Dallas, TX
|$1,250
|-0.8%
|$1,650
|-5.2%
|30
|Gilbert, AZ
|$1,250
|6.8%
|$1,460
|2.1%
|32
|Chandler, AZ
|$1,240
|2.5%
|$1,430
|-0.7%
|33
|Orlando, FL
|$1,210
|-8.3%
|$1,400
|-6.7%
|34
|Charlotte, NC
|$1,170
|-2.5%
|$1,300
|-3.0%
|34
|St Petersburg, FL
|$1,170
|6.4%
|$1,580
|-0.6%
|36
|Madison, WI
|$1,140
|-2.6%
|$1,320
|-0.8%
|36
|Tampa, FL
|$1,140
|0.0%
|$1,360
|0.7%
|38
|Plano, TX
|$1,130
|-3.4%
|$1,530
|-3.2%
|39
|Buffalo, NY
|$1,120
|13.1%
|$1,360
|15.3%
|40
|Irving, TX
|$1,110
|-2.6%
|$1,410
|-5.4%
|40
|Henderson, NV
|$1,110
|-1.8%
|$1,350
|0.7%
|42
|Houston, TX
|$1,100
|-9.1%
|$1,330
|-5.0%
|43
|Aurora, CO
|$1,090
|-8.4%
|$1,350
|-6.3%
|43
|Pittsburgh, PA
|$1,090
|0.0%
|$1,350
|0.7%
|45
|Fort Worth, TX
|$1,060
|-3.6%
|$1,310
|0.0%
|45
|Richmond, VA
|$1,060
|1.0%
|$1,350
|4.7%
|45
|Boise, ID
|$1,060
|10.4%
|$1,180
|7.3%
|48
|Fresno, CA
|$1,040
|4.0%
|$1,180
|3.5%
|49
|Chesapeake, VA
|$1,030
|4.0%
|$1,190
|-1.7%
|50
|Milwaukee, WI
|$1,010
|4.1%
|$1,170
|14.7%
|51
|Salt Lake City, UT
|$1,000
|-6.5%
|$1,270
|-7.3%
|51
|Virginia Beach, VA
|$1,000
|-2.0%
|$1,240
|1.6%
|51
|Reno, NV
|$1,000
|9.9%
|$1,350
|3.1%
|54
|Durham, NC
|$990
|-10.8%
|$1,170
|-7.9%
|54
|Phoenix, AZ
|$990
|-1.0%
|$1,240
|0.0%
|54
|Raleigh, NC
|$990
|0.0%
|$1,200
|3.4%
|54
|Colorado Springs, CO
|$990
|8.8%
|$1,220
|4.3%
|58
|Las Vegas, NV
|$970
|-2.0%
|$1,200
|4.3%
|59
|Rochester, NY
|$950
|13.1%
|$1,130
|15.3%
|60
|Cleveland, OH
|$940
|16.0%
|$1,000
|14.9%
|60
|Des Moines, IA
|$940
|16.0%
|$990
|15.1%
|62
|Kansas City, MO
|$930
|-2.1%
|$1,080
|-0.9%
|63
|Mesa, AZ
|$920
|0.0%
|$1,150
|-0.9%
|63
|Norfolk, VA
|$920
|15.0%
|$1,020
|2.0%
|65
|Anchorage, AK
|$910
|-4.2%
|$1,180
|2.6%
|65
|St Louis, MO
|$910
|15.2%
|$1,230
|7.0%
|67
|Cincinnati, OH
|$900
|15.4%
|$1,200
|7.1%
|68
|Chattanooga, TN
|$890
|14.1%
|$1,020
|14.6%
|69
|Jacksonville, FL
|$880
|-8.3%
|$1,100
|0.9%
|69
|Arlington, TX
|$880
|7.3%
|$1,140
|4.6%
|71
|San Antonio, TX
|$870
|-5.4%
|$1,090
|-5.2%
|72
|Indianapolis, IN
|$860
|14.7%
|$930
|14.8%
|73
|Omaha, NE
|$850
|1.2%
|$1,020
|-2.9%
|73
|Corpus Christi, TX
|$850
|-1.2%
|$1,070
|0.9%
|73
|Louisville, KY
|$850
|0.0%
|$950
|1.1%
|76
|Glendale, AZ
|$840
|5.0%
|$1,100
|4.8%
|77
|Spokane, WA
|$830
|5.1%
|$1,020
|3.0%
|77
|Bakersfield, CA
|$830
|6.4%
|$1,080
|12.5%
|79
|Syracuse, NY
|$820
|-15.5%
|$1,010
|-3.8%
|80
|Columbus, OH
|$810
|15.7%
|$1,070
|-0.9%
|80
|Winston Salem, NC
|$810
|5.2%
|$860
|3.6%
|80
|Laredo, TX
|$810
|-2.4%
|$920
|8.2%
|83
|Knoxville, TN
|$800
|1.3%
|$930
|3.3%
|84
|Memphis, TN
|$790
|8.2%
|$840
|5.0%
|85
|Baton Rouge, LA
|$780
|-7.1%
|$900
|-6.3%
|85
|Tallahassee, FL
|$780
|2.6%
|$920
|4.5%
|87
|Lincoln, NE
|$770
|14.9%
|$930
|4.5%
|88
|Oklahoma City, OK
|$750
|2.7%
|$900
|-1.1%
|88
|Augusta, GA
|$750
|0.0%
|$850
|2.4%
|90
|Greensboro, NC
|$720
|1.4%
|$840
|1.2%
|90
|Albuquerque, NM
|$720
|4.3%
|$890
|9.9%
|92
|Lexington, KY
|$710
|-5.3%
|$950
|-3.1%
|93
|Wichita, KS
|$700
|14.8%
|$750
|0.0%
|93
|Tucson, AZ
|$700
|7.7%
|$930
|5.7%
|93
|Detroit, MI
|$700
|14.8%
|$800
|15.9%
|96
|El Paso, TX
|$660
|4.8%
|$800
|5.3%
|97
|Shreveport, LA
|$650
|0.0%
|$790
|12.9%
|98
|Lubbock, TX
|$630
|0.0%
|$850
|7.6%
|99
|Tulsa, OK
|$590
|-9.2%
|$810
|1.3%
|100
|Akron, OH
|$580
|7.4%
|$720
|1.4%
“I’ve stopped defining worst-case scenarios because they keep getting worse every week”: San Francisco’s controller. Read… San Francisco, Epitome of the “Everything Bubble,” Faces Fiscal Chaos. Boom-and-Bust, Always. Now is the Bust
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
The American Dream is quickly turning into the American Nightmare.
Stocks to the moon though! America f*^%k yeah!
Who cares about society collapse when your 401k is about to be the 802k!
The world loves dollars. They can’t get enough of them! That is our #1 export
Wolf,
What I’ve heard is that remote work, especially if you move out of the area would now more likely see an adjustment in salary. Facebook made that one public, but there are other companies in the bay area that have done this for years, mainly in the pharma industry that I’m aware of, but also in others.
The real question is how easily does one trade away career mobility by moving to these other cities. That’s one other consideration that may not be thought of, it is easier to jump from job to job in a major metropolitan, but move out to Redding, CA for example, then the ability to move might not be as easy. Sure, you can still work remote, but there is going to be a change.
By the way, this still doesn’t change the fact that places like SF are going to see major rent drops because let’s face it, earthquake hazard, out of control homeless problems, high cost of living, and now periodic riots (excuse me, peaceful protests), these are all going to be factors in thinking about one’s living situation.
The key to getting ahead is hard work and personal relationships (networking).
Networking and building lasting relationships has to be done face to face at some point or it really doesn’t take hold.
I agree, and that’s what I think makes these remote working thing so darn hard. If you don’t form the relationships with the people internally, it will get difficult, if you happen to work for Uber for example and work away from office in some place nice and real remote, suddenly you get laid off, then, it’s difficult to go from your nice little house in Coos Bay, OR to suddenly land another job at a major tech company, not impossible, but difficult.
I can’t imagine what it must feel like for those who only now started to work from home… I only started 5 years ago… and now there is way more supply of companies looking for people who can work remote and have experience with doing so.
My dad in the 90’s started to work from home when P&G outsourced a lot of their tech to india (which bit them in the ass…) and then sold his division to HP, where he then got “pooched” to work as a remote contractor for BT and similar companies…
Sure won’t get promoted, but makes more than he did when in an office… and as long as those companies have people on staff more worried about getting a promotion than being competent, they’ll continue to pay him top dollar for his services… going on almost 30 years now, id say he feel pretty secure.
Poppycock.
The social, economic and political systems require a rotorotor.
Anectodal info is masqueraded as Powellspeak.The economic data is screaming dump.
See you in August.
So I am guessing that there would be a market in San Francisco to sublet your closet to a Facebook Employee so they can keep that high priced mailing address? Say AirClosetRental.com?
Or would taxes outweigh any savings?
This. I was gonna say something similar.
Isn’t it kinda early to assume working from home will continue, or even grow, past CCP19? More likely, alot of people have been considering moving for awhile, because, of the increasingly crazy cost of living. It’s possible that, many employers don’t know their employees moved. If I was paid based on where I lived. I could share a studio apartment near nyc with 9 other people, not live there, and collect more money from an employer, sign me up; especially, as most people are paid through direct deposit.
This whole never need to go to the office ever, but, pay is based on where you live idea, won’t last.
It’s possible that making that big city money, for some time even after you left the city, will make moving far easier. Odds are alot will be either laid off or “demoted” in name only and have to accept lower pay after the CCP19 saga simmers down and employers find out, the employee may still come out ahead quite often though in the case of pay downgrade. The question is what percent would come back?
So…do he make the sale?
“An anecdote in support of this theory fell into my lap the other day when I was talking with a guy from Google’s ad sales division who wanted to get me excited about spending money on Google ads.”
Nope.
It’s ok, he is used to it. :)
The life of a sales guy is getting told 95% to 99% of the time on cold calls. You probably know that as well as anyone, Wolf.
And you had the advantage of people coming to you because they wanted cars.
This kind of data is deflationary and scares the hell out of the FED. A good old Austrian School of Economics deflationary bust followed with an inflationary melt up death of fiat is un-speakable inside the moral void of the marbled insular halls of the FED. M2 velocity is dead , M2 supply is going up.I hope I live to see the FED Brothel of Fiat die.
I hope so too, but if the money fails the Government will be close behind, I guess. It is a consummation to be wished, indeed, but who will pay for my Social Security? Do you think I should prepare to do some Work?
Work? During the Second Great Depression?
The latest figures will not be released until June 5th but it’s very likely that U-6 unemployment is already at 30% and going to be at 40% soon. Good luck getting a job.
All that money has been printed recently has mostly gone to those people that already have money and not to the unemployed or to smaller businesses. Even if I agreed with the possibility of hyperinflation the relatively small group of people who still have money cannot spend enough to create large scale inflation.
So, unless Congress actually passes legislation to give money directly to households for a number of months, it’s nothing but unemployment and deflation for the next few years.
Only if you want to work a horrid, minimum wage crap job as Walmart greeter or the like Better off expatriating to a sane place where you can actually live without all the stress and drama in my opinion anyway
And yet…
M2 velocity must have been falling for what – 10 yrs so?
Because ZIRP and QE – and that didn’t “scare the hell out of the Fed” in fact the Fedsters did victory labs, wrote books how Godsmacking Awesome they were and bragging they were fantastically brilliant on The TV and such.
Yup, it’s been falling but it hasn’t been at 1.37 till recently Not sure how bad that makes things but the chart looks horrible frankly
Why are rents surging in Detroit Michigan of all places?
With auto purchases plummeting the whole state economy must be in free fall. As far as I know Michigan’s economy is still tied at the hip to the auto sector.
Robert
“Why are rents surging in Detroit Michigan of all places?”
Just guessing… Detroit downtown has been revitalized and is considered really cool at the moment. Check it out! Also rents are still incredibly low, compared to other places.
Really cool until a fire starts?just asking.
What’s happening with condo rentals in SF?
Is there an increase in the number for rent and are there incentives being offered or asking rents being reduced?
I’m thinking these would have been most of the AirBNB/VRBO housing stock and it would be nice to know whether they are transitioning to long term rentals.
Tom,
You touched upon a big point that is not reflected in this data — or in much of the other data. If condos are purchased for investment purposes, they’re expensive to carry (HOA fees, etc.). So they’re rented out, Airbnb or long-term. If the Airbnb business collapses, as it has, the owners are going to have to switch and find long-term tenants or sell the unit. They just want to cover their costs. They can be aggressive in pricing the rent. All these are higher-end. So they put downward pressure on everything that is below. This is in part why rents are moving so much faster than home prices.
Think I’ve lost the “feel” for the current real estate pulse with Covid happening, because I live in what might be “Goldilocks” land – a half urban/half settng (in other words suburban) with well spaced yards and generously built split level ranches….(and I swore at age 35 the Queen Ann Victorian painted Lady I lived in in Boston would the house I die in, too much maintenance – so much for that)…
I’m in-between the urban one might want to flee, and the now more desired far flung less expensive remote suburban but not yet county bumpkin land. So I experienced no greater effort than usual, in finding a new tenant when my previous of 2 yrs recently move to Oregon just before Covid.
Shorter version: I really don’t know what’s going with rent up or down right now.
Wolf,
Excellent use of data, as usual, Wolf.
Considering that rent/mortgage pmts are by far the biggest household expenditures, hopefully this post might pick up some major media (well, bigger media) coverage.
Zumper and others are providing a major service by collecting this data monthly.
To appreciate the true insanity of SF/NYC type rents, everyone should remember that they have to be paid in after tax (Fed, state, and sometimes city) dollars…so gross up for that $40k per yr 1 bedroom in SF.
US median *household* income (2 earners)…about $62k.
(Higher, but not that much, in SF)
Equals $52K per yr post tax in CA.
Net out $40k for your 1 bedroom rent and you have about $12K for *everything* else.
For a year.
Insanity. Unsustainable insanity.
Driven by vanishing point interest rate policy and the resultant rampant RE speculation.
But according to the G/MMT’ers, every dollar saver in the universe should be eternally ZIRP’ed in order to perpetually re-fellate high leverage RE insanity…because…economics or something…
Just found out that tech companies actually have a name for getting-the-hell-out-SF…de-location.
Zapier compensated employees to leave…and once company de-located, new employee applications went up 50%
https://www.mercurynews.com/2019/12/09/bay-area-exodus-get-a-bonus-for-leaving-the-bay-area/
There is a large population of good candidates smart enough to stay far away from peak rent sh*t storms.
Portland rents are flat according to the chart but they will be diving soon. I pass by hundreds of newly completed but totally empty apartment units on a daily basis. These units are sitting in suspended animation waiting to really impact the market, but about August 1st thousands more renters will hit the end of the no evictions period and head back to Nebraska or wherever. The carnage in the investment rental space will be truly epic.
Denver renter working at home here. Would LOVE to move to a cheaper city and work remote as I have been priced out of the market here. LL has kept me at 2010 rent due to being a good renter. If that changes, a similar one bedroom from a new LL would be at least 55% of my take home. The mountains are pretty, but they’re not that pretty.
PW,
Check the bottom of the list. Tulsa is pretty, by the Arkansas River, hilly. You can drive to the mountains, no problem. We used to do it. Leave Friday night at 6 pm and arrive in Crested Butte at noon Saturday. I was a lot younger then and crazier, and we took turns driving. Pretty drive too, especially once you get into the higher Plains and the mesas. Paved road to Kenton, which is near the NM state line. Then a gravel road for a while. But we usually got there early enough to get a mountain bike ride in before dark.
You can also go up to I-70 and then head west, straight to Denver. I think it takes longer and is a lot more boring.
WS,
I live in Los Angeles. Speaking of Tulsa, you inspire me to visit our relatives in Sacramento and then visit Crater Lake in Oregon. Stay strong..,
Due to COvid-19, I am able to spend time with my wife and kids for the last several weeks. This is such a blessing in disguise.