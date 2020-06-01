Head of Canada’s Mortgage & Housing Agency Warns Home Buyers to Question Motives of Those Saying Prices Will Rise

“They’re whistling past the graveyard and offering no analysis.”
By Stephen Punwasi, Better Dwelling:
The head of Canada’s national housing agency rang off yet another warning to homebuyers. Evan Siddall, the head of the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), warned people to question the motives of anyone that says home prices will rise in the near-term.
He does so before rattling off a list of economic pressures against the market. The tweet is self-explanatory to his primary demographic of banking and finance experts. However, it’s less so to the average millennial and homebuyer – so let’s unpack it with some data points.
Evan Siddall tweeted:
“Please question the motivation of anyone who wants you to believe prices will go up (yes, up) with our economy in slow motion, oil being given away, millions of Canadians on income support and a greater % of mortgages not being paid than we’ve seen since the Great Depression.”
And he said, when he tweeted the link for the CMHC report:
“Here’s more on our house price outlook. Some vocal real estate advisors have labelled us “panic-inducing and irresponsible,’ saying essentially that house prices don’t go down. They’re whistling past the graveyard and offering no analysis. Here’s ours. You decide.”
“With Our Economy In Slow Motion”
Canada’s economy has been slowing in growth for a few quarters, even before the pandemic. It got much worse after the economic lockdown. Stat Can reported GDP fell 2.11% in Q1 2020, when compared to the previous quarter. Pre-pandemic growth in Q4 2019 also wasn’t very impressive though, coming in at the weakest level since the 2015 oil crash. With the exception of some noise in Q2 2019, GDP growth has been trending lower since the back half of 2017. This view gets even worse if you’re looking at the issue on a per capita basis.
“Oil Being Given Away”
Oil began trading at a negative price, something a few systems didn’t even believe was possible. That is, people actually paid people to haul the value of their oil contracts away. It was a newsworthy, but relatively small blip, but the value of crude and energy products has been slipping for a while. Stat Can’s index for April fell 21.96% from the previous month. That puts the value 44.79% lower than the same month last year. Prices in this segment peaked in June 2008, and have been seeing lower and lower peaks ever since.
“Millions Of Canadians On Income Support”
Canadians use various forms of income support, but nothing highlights issues like CERB (Canada Emergency Response Benefit). The temporary emergency income support rolled out due to the pandemic had 6.7 million applicants by mid-April. At the end of May, the Canadian government estimates 8.29 million unique applicants. Considering Canada’s labour force is just 18.6 million, that’s 44.5% of them requesting emergency aid. Even if unemployment is still in the low teens, this implies a lot more people aren’t working – and quite possibly won’t have work to go back to.
“A Greater % Of Mortgages Not Being Paid Than We’ve Seen Since The Great Depression.”
Canadians are requesting relief from their mortgage payments at a breakneck speed. The CMHC itself estimates 12% of insured mortgages are currently on payment deferral, and they expect this rate to rise to 20% by September. More generally, the CBA estimates the big Canadian banks had 500,000 requests looking for mortgage payment deferral in the beginning of April. By the end of May, the handful of large banks had approved 721,000 mortgage payment deferrals. This represents about 15% of all mortgages on their books, and that number is still climbing.
Most analysis I’ve come across saying prices will climb, now depend on excluding a large segment of people. They’ve chosen to say those impacted by recent employment events, just weren’t in the market for a home. That narrative becomes increasingly harder to buy, considering we’re now at the point where almost half of the population has demonstrated being impacted. Even if the households impacted are all low income (which they aren’t), it’s worth remembering that one person’s spending is another’s income. By Stephen Punwasi, Better Dwelling
National home sales volumes in Canada have been sliding for a few years, but this is like nothing seen in a long time. Read… Canadian Home Sales See Worst April Since 1984, Montreal And Toronto Lead Lower
With no Chinese money being laundered into Canadian real estate, prices will inevitably crash.
Canadian citizenship is still for sale and there are hundreds of thousands of HK residents with Canadian passports. Canada was sold to the highest bidder right from under the noses of Canadians.
Oh, and I forgot they keep insisting they need more immigrants, so even lower wages for Canadians, and more competition for housing.
Exactly the same in Oz.
Your comment would be more interesting if it was accurate. Unfortunately, it is not.
As for the crack about low Canadian wages, they are actually much higher than US wages for most workers, mostly because of union participation. In fact, our minimum wage in BC was just raised today, to $14.60 per hour.
Teachers earn at least 25-30% more in Bc than in WA State
Trades earn much more. etc etc etc.
Plus, our medical does not cost our citizens for procedures or co-pays. Better outcomes for 50% of what is spent compared to US. What is that worth to a wage earner?
None of this refutes the fact that you can buy residency in Canada and even citizenship with money. Every province has programs that allow investments or just net worth to get residency. Look it up.
I have often heard that Canada wants to let in 500K immigrants a year, with a population of ~30M, that’s a lot of immigration.
My comment about wages, which you think is a crack, was meant to refer to that fact that Canadian wages, on average, haven’t kept up with the price of Canadian housing. It is a problem well discussed over the last few years. You yourself have commented on the crazy prices in Vancouver.
As for the shortcomings of America, we sell our citizenship as well. Our wages have also fallen in respect to housing costs, although not as badly as in Canada. Our healthcare system is an abomination. But so far, you guys are winning the crazy taxation system award. I saw a utility bill for about C$12 of gas with taxes over C$100, just nuts.
Organised Real Estate, Mayors and city counsellors will tell you that it never falls…
The broke Canadian consumers have no more money and millions are laid off with no future income will be different this time around.
Toronto Mayor was shaking his hands in anticipation of the federal government bailout…
What he got was an advance on promised money that is currently coming to them. So far he is in debt by 1.5 billion since this Pandemic has started and was anticipating full speed ahead.
Looks like a big crash and burn now.
Meanwhile in Murica…the message is almost opposite of this…get in while the action is hot…local markets are hot and bidding wars are here to stay. For every article you read warning you about a potential decline in prices to come, there’s 3-5 more telling you all is peachy. Where’s our housing and mortgage agency message in all of this? If that message is NAR…then oh boy…
The U.S. no longer has a real Market or economy that is understandable under the old “rules”, IMHO. Rumor rules.
I have no idea how real estate numbers are created or how other markets are doing…….in my area……Vancouver WA, a suburb of Portland Or, prices are continuing to increase and sales are hot. Most all homes, except those that have issues like a busy road adjacent, are moving up. No construction means whoever wants to buy is looking at a small number of listings. Most sellers are waiting since no one wants people going thru their home to look with the disease. I’ve counted 9 homes sold for good prices in the past two months within 4 blocks of my home. Only one home sitting.
Sales are hot in Portland??? Not from my view.
“They’ve chosen to say those impacted by recent employment events, just weren’t in the market for a home. ”
Because Canadian properties are not for working canadians, but for foreign “investors” that are buying Canadian passport and speculators like AirBNB owners that are taking interest only mortgages.
It makes a perfect sense.
“Money, money, money,
must be funny, in a rich man’s world.”
Now you’ve done it…have the damn song stuck in my head.
Well here in Texas property values always increase.
We don’t have an income tax, just sales and property taxes. According to the county, my house appreciated 20% since I bought it 14 months ago. And that’s without any Chinese buyers!
This is the underhanded way Texas increases taxes. They inflate the appraisal, but hey look how much the value of your house went up! Until you go to sell it.
I researched comp sales and argued that the value has actually dropped. I pointed out that driving 0.2 miles from the entrance to the neighborhood to my house there are 4 houses for sale. Last year they were snatched up in a week or two. Now they’re just sitting there.
The county came back and offered me a 1% valuation increase. So now my house isn’t even keeping up with inflation. ;-)
Just can’t win.
Yeah, my property value just went down 10% this year and a neighbor’s house (same floor plan, same square feet) just went up 10%. This is near Houston, Texas. He’s going to appeal, I am keeping my mouth shut! LOL
🤣
Any speculative property prices will meet with boom or bust eventually. Once upon a time, food was subjected to such hoarding, prices rice and fall but democratic governments imposed the price control order. Later gold, medicines, oil and stocks. Now, its the houses. They are not homes. No body “lives” there (its a motel AirBnb). Only solution is, government should impose one family one home rule. A family’s head can have only one residential property. No vacation cabins, florida condo, second home and rental property. No Flippin, slippin, boxin, maxin. Just you got one home. Thats it.
Learn the degrowth movement. It’s where all the socialists went after the materialistic fall in the 70’s. Capitalism is a shell with no future. It’s part of the reason “price controls” exist. From a place of weakness .
And no, nobody you hear in msm is a socialist or understands the history since 1750.
“A family’s head can have only one residential property”
That looks like a loophole right there. ;-)
I thought for once a government entity was telling Canadians the truth or at least part of it. The truth is our investment climate is horrible, job opportunities minimal, including for newcomers, and much of our government anti-business. Perhaps there will be some new wave of immigration out of Hong Kong to save us, but I doubt it. This is just Magical Thinking, that mass immigration will save Canadians from themselves. As to Hong Kong, there are a lot of Hong Kong residents holding Canadian passports already, because they knew this day of the Communists taking over would come. Many of them have much of their assets in Canada already. They will leave when they have to, and they have somewhere to go-but they are thinking more about themselves and their families not Canadians looking for a free ride. As for those in Hong Kong with no money, profession or relatives in Canada, Good Luck. So, I just don’t see all this wave of free money coming that Canadian real estate agents and immigration lawyers can steal, as much as they would like to. However, it does provide an amusing BS narrative to sucker a few more clients before the big crash.