Canadian Home Sales See Worst April Since 1984, Montreal And Toronto Lead Lower

National sales volumes have been sliding for a few years, but this is like nothing seen in a long time.
By Kaitlin Last, for Better Dwelling:
Canadian real estate sales have dropped to the lowest level in a generation. Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) data shows sales fell in April. Slower growth was expected going into this month, however not this slow. The volume for the month was the lowest since 1984 – when the population was a third smaller.
Canadian Real Estate Sales
Canadian real estate sales slipped to a generational low. There were 16,612 seasonally adjusted sales across CREA in April, down 56.8% from the previous month. Unadjusted sales came in at 20,630 for April, down 57.6% from a year before. Most of the slowdown was obviously due to the pandemic, however not all of it.
Slower growth was expected before the pandemic, due to the comparison period. The months in the first quarter of this year were being compared to negative growth last year. Comparing it to negative numbers last year, makes the acceleration seem more impressive than it is. Due to the pandemic, the numbers are obviously worse than they would have been under normal circumstances.
National sales volumes have been sliding for a few years, but this is like nothing seen in a long time. April sales peaked in 2016, and have had trouble challenging that high. Last month was the worst April since 1984. This is easily explainable by the pandemic, but the lack of sales volume still has broader macro market consequences – regardless of the reason.
Vancouver Real Estate Was One Of The Least Impacted
All markets have seen an impact, but some markets saw declines of less than half. Winnipeg saw the smallest drop with 739 sales in April, down 36.2% from last year. Vancouver follows with 1,119 sales, down 39.5% from last year. Halifax came in third with 354 sales, down 47.2% from last year. Winnipeg and Vancouver have both slipped for two consecutive years.
The largest drops were in Eastern Canada, with Montreal and Toronto taking big hits. Montreal reported 1,890 sales in April, down 67.1% from last year. Toronto followed with 2,975 sales, down 67.1% from last year. The Niagara region came in third with 213 sales, down 64.6% from last year. Both Niagara and Toronto are in the same economic region, and both slipped for a second April in a row.
The insights in this month’s numbers aren’t as clear as most analysts claim. Sales are predictably down, due to pandemic measures – that’s obvious. Sales will rise as the pandemic measures are lifted, that’s also obvious. What isn’t clear, is whether the volume can be made up without driving prices lower. The Bank of Canada is forecasting mortgages in arrears will triple over the next few months. They don’t see the arrears rate peak until next year – and this a conservative, anti-fear mongering forecast. If that happens, some buying volume may be delayed as people wait for the air to clear in the market. By Kaitlin Last, for Better Dwelling
The last report I read on Toronto real estate said everything was roses!
Everybody was adapting to virtual tours and closing deals virtually too!
I guess those were just virtual sales!
Canada has the craziest RE market I’ve ever heard of, crap shacks for C$1.2M on median salaries of C$80K.
Just the other day, I listened to a podcast out of Canada, a woman was relating her current experience trying to buy a house. She has been looking for a couple of years and feels totally priced out. She happens to work in banking and says the houses going into foreclosure usually have a primary and second mortgage from a B lender.
The B lenders, in a foreclosure, are buying the homes from the banks to keep the second mortgages from being wiped out in the foreclosure. If they weren’t doing this they would be going into bankruptcy themselves.
The publication is from groups of realtors…
Nuff said, everything is always good.
This is why the prices are so far from reality as they have colluded together. Many scams are going on behind the scenes.
Actual pricing is collapsing.
Gaming the system has made actual costs are 5 times lower in big cities.
I believe almost all residential real estate loans in Canada are recourse.
They are all recourse in Canada. Most financing is done by the big banks and local credit unions. CMHC requires a hefty down payment. And once again in the WS comment section, stats are taken from a few markets and extrapolated to a country bigger than the US.
So, are houses sold in Tennessee the same as Boston or the Bay Area? Of course not. Are crap shacks 1.2 million across Canada? (The answer is, “No”.)
Vancouver Island anecdote: I am presently involved researching RE market in prep for an estate sale. This is a house located on east Vancouver Island, in a small city of approx 40K. The house; 1 block from the beach, quality 3 bedroom, nice cabinets (cherry), hardwood floors, sunroom, 2.5 baths, new roof, etc should fetch around 540K. This is with the 3% drop in selling price since Covid and lockdown began.
Houses are selling around here, at least those that are still listed. Many sellers took their houses off the market because they did not want buyers looking through their houses during the pandemic. That is one big reason why sales are down. Fewer listings are available. The house we will be selling is empty, so it doesn’t matter. There is one interested private buyer, and if that doesn’t pan out we will be listing with an agent. Our goal is to have it sold by the end of July. Since our favourite RE agent just retired, we have been researching others and will make a decision, soon.
Tomorrow is a cleanup and boxing day, and getting ready to disperse stuff. The decks need pressure washing, and so do the gutters. We have a grounds maint company doing the lawns weekly.
I suppose if this house was in Vancouver it would be 5X as expensive, well over 2M. But it isn’t, so it is 20% of that. Will prices drop on Vancouver Island? The answer is, “It depends”. There is a greater interest in smaller cities these days, and this is a time for evaluation. Certainly, retirees and other cash buyers are still moving to the Island for the weather and lifestyle. There are still entire subdivisions under construction as well as spec homes by smaller builders. My buddy runs the local main const material wholesaler and they are still quite busy filling orders. My carpenter brother in law has 1 year work lined up in the Courtenay/Comox area. They haven’t missed a days work this year.
My local Paper, the “Santa Rosa Press Democrat”‘s headline on their latest Real Estate article asked “Is it a good time to buy?”.
They mentioned the significant drop in listings and sales and then quoted several Broker’s and sgents, one of whom mentioned that it is now a “Buyers Market”.
If you see the property you want, You can afford it without stretching and the resale price doesn’t matter due to your circumstances it is always a good time to buy.
If that is not the case, be prudent.
It’s been a long up cycle and this looks and feels like a long over due correction to me.
Prices are usually sticky on the way down and the best advice I can give is to buy when it makes sense to you.
Please do not bet on any real (Above inflation) price appreciation happening any time soon, unless it is a bet you can afford to lose.
Well, I do hope no one overpaid in this environment.
At 40:1 leverage.
All for that sweet equity.
And they didn’t throw that silly money away on rent.
I know it’s taboo to discuss, but I’m waiting for the bank mortgage deferrals to wear off. Hopefully job losses in Vancouver continue to climb too.
If I’m lucky, I will be able to buy a place for the balance of the mortgage. (Assuming the seller didn’t buy at the top)
Unfortunately, the Canadian government treats the RE market as too big to fail and will let dirty Chinese money flood back in.
So if housing prices don’t drop like a rock in 6-12months, I don’t think anything will cause them to drop.
Canada does not have the mortgage interest tax deduction like the US. But I bet there will be more people from China putting money into Canadian RE, and avoiding the US, given our new US Cold War with China.
Many years ago, in the 90’s, I felt that some buildings in Vancouver resembled Hong Kong. I think Chinese interest has been strong for years. I follow Greater Vancouver real estate as I’m looking myself, but prices are very high still. As long as you got Chinese money purchasing, you will not see a sell off.
Why on earth would you buy in Vancouver, now? The time to have bought there was in the late ’60s and 70s. Every aspect of the city is unaffordable.