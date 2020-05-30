From Ice-Cold to Hot: Daily Pending Home Sales in May so Far, 15 Cities Around the US

A near-real-time roller-coaster of home sales during the pandemic via charts.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
On May 28, I reported how the National Association of Realtors’ Pending Home Sales Index for the US had plunged 34% in April. These are sales where contracts were signed in April, and were expected to close over the next month or two. The index gives a preview of what closed sales in May might look like. In the comments, some people said that sales in their bailiwick were jumping while others said that sales were slow. Real estate is local.
So here are pending sales – with contracts reported as signed in May through May 24th, for 15 big metro areas in the US, computed daily and shown as a 7-day moving average. The data is compiled by real-estate brokerage Redfin, from local multiple listing service (MLS) and Redfin’s own data, and was released at the end of the week. The charts are also from Redfin. However, the data is not available for every major city. The percentage in red indicates the change of the 7-day moving average through May 24 this year compared to the same period last year.
And let me assure you that real estate is local, that “nothing goes to heck in a straight line,” as it says on our WOLF STREET beer mugs, and that sales are headed in astonishingly different directions depending on the local market, from red-hot to ice-cold, with whiplash effect, sometimes in the same state as in Texas.
Houston metro area, TX, Pending Sales:
Dallas metro area, TX, Pending Sales.
WTF?!? Did pent-up demand from people who’d gotten stir-crazy suddenly collide with the oil bust? Will Houston show a similar phenomenon in a week or two? A mystery for now.
Jacksonville metro, FL, Pending Home Sales:
I couldn’t find Miami data in the Redfin data base, so Tampa will do.
Tampa metro, FL, Pending Home Sales:
Atlanta metro, GA, Pending Home Sales:
Washington D.C., metro, Pending Home Sales:
Philadelphia metro, PA, Pending Home Sales:
I couldn’t pull up the pending sales data for New York City. So here is Nassau County, on Long Island:
Nassau County, NY, Pending Home Sales:
I couldn’t get the data for Boston, so west we go.
Chicago metro, IL, Pending Home Sales:
I couldn’t get Redfin data on Nashville, St. Louis, Detroit, and Kansas City. But here is Minneapolis.
Minneapolis metro, MN, Pending Home Sales:
Denver metro, CO, Pending Home Sales:
Seattle metro, WA, Pending Home Sales:
Las Vegas metro, NV, Pending Home Sales:
San Francisco metro, CA, Pending Home Sales:
Los Angeles metro, CA, Pending Home Sales:
So this was the grand tour of the pending home-sales roller-coaster during the pandemic, with whiplash and all.
Re-posting exactly what I wrote yesterday from the previous housing article talking about the slow down:
This is only anecdotal, but, my purchase business has exploded the last 3-4 weeks.
Received 5 new purchase contracts this past week, and, pre-approved 5-6 new buyers.
My referral agents are getting very very busy, after the lockdown lul. It feels like people are fatigued from waiting, and are now moving full steam ahead with their purchase decisions.
Lender guidelines are also loosening back up. Not to the pre-covid point, however, definitely removal of the very conservative restrictions imposed at the height of the lockdown.
Remains to be seen what happens over the next 30 days, but, no joke it’s somewhat of a frenzy right now (from what I see).
Dan,
It is just common sense. Nobody can live more than 120 years old so the economy cannot expand more than 120 months. Wait until after the election ….
Got any for Northern NJ? Seems like everything is hunky dory here. 40 million unemployed and I don’t personally know ONE person unemployed. It doesn’t make any sense at all.
Damn, no Boston again.
Update:
Median Sale price of condo and single family: up 7% YoY to 689k.
Inventory down around 25% YoY.
Buyers are out. Demand is still strong especially under the 650k line.
They want to take advantage of the low mortgage rates. It’s a straight up sellers market. Higher price levels have a softer demand.
The team listed a 447 sq ft 1 bed in Cambridge for 429k (not even a dish washer in the unit). Now underagreement after multiple offers at around 5% over asking. 4 days on market.
With My buyers, I explain to them that it may be better to wait. Some understand, and are waiting to see what happens. Others actually just want to own a home and disregard the market. They have their reasons. The best you can do is provide the information. Ultimately, the choice is theirs.
Love these articles. Lots of data. Feed me!
Apparently the lockdown has somehow created more money than normal day to day.
If that’s the case, why not do more frequent lockdowns?
That money was previously headed somewhere else. Other than landlords, B&M stores, and restaurants; there are a lot of people and businesses losing out. Many of these businesses, we might only find out about, later on. Also, money printing.
Anybody got any guesses for unannounced types of businesses, currently losing big?
exactly I couldn’t agree more. How in the world can you have the largest economic disaster of the last hundred years but the housing market is doing just dandy? On what planet does that make any sense?
Planet Wall Street, and the Moon planet that orbits it, Planet Fed.
That’s no moon…it’s a death star. Quick, turn this ship around!
We also have protests right now across major American cities. We have Covid19 and protests shutting down American cities.
So as suggested by NAR, good time to buy then? We truly live in an upside down world, if this is the new reality then we can truly thank the FED for mission accomplished. Inflate asset value forever until some future generation way down the road pay the ultimate price. Fall of an empire, it has to start somewhere
Ikki,
It is nothing new. Japan has experienced it already from 1986 to 1991 and the lost 20 years from 1991 to 2010.
The last couple months, people had a lot of time on their hands to surf the net, reviewing home sites like Redfin, Trulia, Zillow, etc. This could have accelerated things. Once it became stocks prices were not going to stay down, they pulled the trigger.
There could be some truth to this, based on my own experience. My wife spent a ton of time looking at real estate the past couple months. She found something interesting (to her), and she made me go look at it. We didn’t buy anything.
Some others may be worried about getting an inflation hedge, after the Fed just printed $3T of new money.
Bobber,
Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have cash reserve of $137billion as of March 2020. He is staying on the sideline and I wonder why? The smart money is not buying anything right now, except the retail investors.
Wolf,
Houston isn’t just oil and gas drilling anymore. The eastern metro areas, especially Baytown and the Ship Channel, hosts one of the largest petrochemical industrial areas in the world (you can sure smell it as you drive eastward!). With the price of oil going down (gas not so much), that just makes petrochemicals cheaper to produce and boom more.
Houston has also diversified a lot into other manufacturing industries. It has survived much worse oil and gas crashes before and isn’t as dependent on just oil and gas drilling for work. It will survive this bust just fine.
Oil crashed because of weak demand i.e. the economy is weak. How does that translate to a boom in petrochemical is beyond me.
Oil/energy is a common thread in the economy. Next you’ll say plane travel will boom because airlines can price their tickets lower. Just because you can supply something cheaper doesn’t mean the demand will be there.
Petroleum feedstock, lower cost of goods?
Plainly put the ready availability of enormous quantities of dirt cheap natural gas as feedstock for ethane production has driven the mother of all overcapacity bubbles in Houston and Corpus Christi.
Metro Houston now has 42% of the whole US petrochemical capacity and that is bound to increase: US plastics production was scheduled to increase 75% (not a typo) from 2016 to 2023, most of it in Texas and Louisiana. Too many projects are now too far advanced to be idled or stopped: that (over)capacity is coming on line, like it or not.
Already last year it was projected the present glut would drive down prices and profits for plastics until 2030 at earliest, and the Houston petrochemical sector was predicted to be facing a “glut-driven bust” in 2023-2024, as new petrochemical developments come into line around the world, from Brazil to Qatar.
What did we know, the bust arrived a few years earlier, but it’s still a glut-driven one.
Natural gas prices were comatose even before this sorry show started: the present situation hasn’t affected them. Naphta, the other major feedstock for plastic production together with ethane and a major product and export of Gulf Coast refineries, has never recovered in price from the 2014 oil bust. It’s not a matter of cheap feedstock anymore.
What right now is important is demand, and while demand for pretty much everything rebounded since late March/early April it remains at recession levels worldwide. Off Bolivar Roads there are dozens of tankers now: some carry crude oil from as far afield as Libya but the rest are waiting for orders to load. About one third of them are chemical tankers: some have been there for over a month now, waiting to have enough orders to at least break even for the owner. It’s not exactly encouraging.
June is predicted to be the month when recovery will restart worldwide. I am not making any prediction right now but folks in Houston right now seem to be making huge bets on their future. Right time to buy a massively overpriced piece of real estate?
The 18-year real estate property cycle is a useful method for predicting the future direction of house prices.
The cycle states that there will be a house price crash approximately every 18 years.
The first house price crash started in
1953 to 1954, which was followed by two crashes in
1971 to 1972 and in
1989 to 1990.
1989 to 1990 + 18=2007 to 2008
2007 to 2008 + 18=2025 to 2026
Is that the cicada cycle of housing?
Suzie,
18 is a spiritual number in Judaism. The cycle repeats every 18 years.
Apparently Redspin’s charts need some help. Having lived and worked in both the Houston and Dallas markets the discrepancy with those two charts defies logic, as well as the recent home sales data.
For DFW’ 4 most populated counties we currently have over 8000 pending home sales. The number is over 10,500 if you count option pending status in that mix.
Looks like something is seriously off. I see they are using a moving average, but the representation still doesn’t fit with recent boots-on-the-ground activity.
It’s hard to see on the charts, but on May 17, pending sales in Dallas were still on par with the same period last year. It’s the last 7 days through May 24 when the sharp drop occurred. These are daily charts (presented as a 7-day moving average).
The “Great Escape from HongKong” effect?
– Wonder how much that has got to with these crazy charts?
I just saw some Long Island realtor talking about people moving from NYC and how the phones are ringing off the hook for LI real estate. The Nassau figures don’t back that up.
But of course, realtors are just salesmen.
I guess the internets that said real estate has bottomed were right.
It the stocks go up, the real estate will go up.
And the Fed has outlawed the stocks going down.
Gosh, aren’t the internets just the ones with the smarts…
At some point the Fed’s new money will show up!
We are still 2 years from the peak of the baby boomer retirement wave so I expect those that have cash are still in the market for those homes at least. Real Assets at record low interest rates vs fiat cash could be another driver.