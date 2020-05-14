Week 8 of the Collapse of the U.S. Labor Market: Nearing a Previously Unthinkably Deep Bottom?

“Insured unemployment rate” in California spiked to 27.7%, “continued claims” hit 4.8 million. In terms of “initial claims,” Georgia & Florida move into 1st and 2nd, ahead of California.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
State unemployment offices have processed 2.98 million “initial claims” for unemployment insurance in the week ended May 9, according to the US Department of Labor this morning. This brings the total number of initial claims processed over the past 8 reporting weeks since mid-March to a gut-wrenching 36.84 million (seasonally adjusted). Today’s claims were over four times the magnitude of the prior spikes in the unemployment crises in 1982 and 2009.
While the weekly explosion of initial claims has slowed from prior weeks, the number of people still filing for unemployment insurance in the week ended May 9 was still at a catastrophic level:
“Insured Unemployed”
People who filed an “initial claim” for UI and who still don’t have a job a week later are added to “insured unemployment.” These “continued claims” lag the “initial claims.”
This number of “insured unemployed” rose by 456,000 to 22.83 million for the week ending April 25. The sad record of the pre-Covid-19 era was 6.63 million in May of 2009. This chart shows the spike in historic context:
However, the increase of 456,000 in “continued claims” over the reporting week compared to the prior week – as bad as it was – was just a small fraction of the prior week-to-week increases that had ranged from 1.3 million to 4.5 million. This chart shows how at least in this reporting week, the surge in continued claims has slowed:
While nearly 3 million new people filed for unemployment insurance in the week, the total number of people considered “insured unemployed” has “only” grown by 456,000 – meaning that about 2.5 million of the 33 million that had filed previously were either back at their old jobs or have found new jobs – such as people that Amazon, Walmart and others hired to deal with the onslaught of online orders.
If this trend is confirmed over the next few weeks, it would indicate that the current unemployment crisis is getting worse at a much slower rate than before. And when it stops getting worse, it would indicate that some of sort previously unthinkably deep bottom has been found.
The 26 states with the most “initial claims,” week ended May 9.
In first place is now Georgia, whose initial claims continue to surge. Florida is in second place. Its initial claims also continue to surge. The unemployment offices in both states are trying to catch up with processing claims.
California, which used to dominate this list with weekly claims of around 1,000,000, fell into third place, with initial claims now down to 214,028. The California unemployment office has largely caught up with the backlog and is now processing initial claims by gig workers, the self-employed, and contract workers.
|Top 26 States, Initial Claims in the week ended May 9
|1
|Georgia
|241,387
|2
|Florida
|221,905
|3
|California
|214,028
|4
|New York
|200,375
|5
|Texas
|141,672
|6
|Washington
|116,210
|7
|Pennsylvania
|75,557
|8
|Illinois
|72,993
|9
|Kentucky
|69,069
|10
|New Jersey
|68,685
|11
|North Carolina
|56,193
|12
|Virginia
|53,396
|13
|Ohio
|50,548
|14
|Michigan
|47,438
|15
|Maryland
|44,491
|16
|Massachusetts
|44,467
|17
|Minnesota
|40,427
|18
|Louisiana
|40,268
|19
|Wisconsin
|38,582
|20
|Oklahoma
|32,794
|21
|South Carolina
|32,513
|22
|Arizona
|31,795
|23
|Oregon
|31,737
|24
|Indiana
|30,691
|25
|Tennessee
|29,308
|26
|Missouri
|28,939
The 18 states with the highest “Insured Unemployment Rates”
The national average “insured unemployment rate” for the week ended May 2 ticked up to 15.7% from the prior week’s revised 15.4%, according to the Labor Department today. The record in the pre-Covid-19 era was 7.0% in May 1975.
The table below lists the 18 states where the rate was higher than the national average. But the state data lags one week behind the national average and is for the week ended April 25.
California exploded onto this list with a mind-boggling leap in the insured unemployment rate, from 10.9% in the prior week to 27.7% in this reporting week. Clearly, some catching up with the data was being done here. In total, there are now 4.8 million insured unemployed in California.
Seven states had insured unemployment rates of over 20%:
|Insured Unemployment Rate by state, week ended April 25
|1
|California
|27.7%
|2
|Michigan
|23.1%
|3
|Nevada
|22.0%
|4
|Pennsylvania
|21.2%
|5
|Rhode Island
|20.6%
|6
|Georgia
|20.2%
|7
|Vermont
|20.0%
|8
|New York
|18.6%
|9
|Connecticut
|18.0%
|10
|Washington
|18.0%
|11
|New Hampshire
|17.8%
|12
|Puerto Rico
|17.0%
|13
|West Virginia
|16.5%
|14
|Louisiana
|16.4%
|15
|Alaska
|16.2%
|16
|Oregon
|16.1%
|17
|New Jersey
|16.0%
|18
|Massachusetts
|16.0%
Reconciling weekly “insured unemployed” with the unemployed in the jobs report.
The number of “insured unemployed” in today’s report is based on UI claims. By contrast, the number of unemployed released in the monthly jobs report is based on household surveys and does not reflect UI. Not all of the people who are out of a job and are looking for work, as identified by the household survey, are receiving UI benefits. Generally, there is a large difference between the two.
But under the stimulus package, the UI benefits have been expanded to workers who were not eligible before. And the number of “insured unemployed” of 22.8 million is relatively close to the number of unemployed in the jobs report for April, 22.3 million.
However, the jobs report for April, released on May 8, lagged by nearly one month, with the survey data referencing the week between April 12th through April 18th. Since then, there have been many more layoffs, some of which are now showing up in the “insured unemployed.” Both reports lag to some extent – and in both report the number of unemployed is already over 22 million.
The reasons behind the Fed’s No-NIRP stance: It doesn’t work and kills bank stocks. One of the most revealing statements. Read… What Powell said About Negative Interest Rates, Their Effect on Banks, Jawboning, and Why the Fed Might Not Buy a Lot of Junk Bonds
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
The “unthinkably deep bottom has been found” will be politically based on when states open and allow folks to go back to work.
“If this trend is confirmed over the next few weeks, it would indicate that the current unemployment crisis is getting worse at a much slower rate than before. And when it stops getting worse, it would indicate that some of sort previously unthinkably deep bottom has been found.”
The silver lining is that the Big Tech giants (like the New Sears, the New Blockbuster, and the Trillion-dollar ad agencies) are making all time highs.
SP500 top 5 are bigger than the bottom 350. Thats were economy is for index investors.
Another rally day on the worse that Han expected unemployment number. What’s that make 7 rally’s in 7 worse than expected numbers? Who even needs an economy when we have central banks rigging stock prices from falling too far for too long. If having no jobs or economy doesn’t bring the market down, what ever could possibly do it?
Zombies are coming out the sewers in Los Angeles. That’s a traditional buy signal.
The market thinks the horsemen comin’ over the ridge are The Magnificent 7, but look closely..there’s only four of them ;)
Just the market’s problem with astigmatism…the four are carrying bouquets of dead roses in both hands. The shapes blur into extra riders.
I think it’s just a typical BTFD rally after two straight days of losses. I wouldn’t be surprised if goes back into negative tomorrow.
Will you be surprised to see Nasdaq around 4000 by next summer?
Yesterday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that almost 40 percent of households making under $40K annually had lost a job in March. (he said that at a webinar at the Peterson Institute for International Economics).
Somehow it all begins to look like a seasonal ranking of powerhouse football teams. Get yer tickets here!
You can always count on the market to be that insensitive jerkoff that piss over people’s graves. 3M more filed, worse than forecast and just as predictable, market up almost 200pts and probably end the day higher. Even just for optics, at least have the day go flat, seems like every week with unemployment filed numbers, market finds a sadistic way to celebrate.
Higher unemployment rates mean workers willing to take drastic pay cuts and willing to be treated like dirt! Lots of shareholder value in all of this if you know where to look for it.
Hard to tell if California is just hit harder or just more efficient at processing claims. You’d think Texas would be up there too, but maybe it’s more protected by the oil industry.
It’s population size.
In case you have forgotten, oil is now at $26 a barrel. There are only 374 oil rigs active right now vs 988 one year ago. About 1/2 of those are in Texas.
I would not be surprised if prices go negative next Tuesday.
Nancy fix is three more crumbs for Trump.
If the GDP slump to $15T – $16T and Nancy fix reach $28T, 28 : 15 = => Debt/GDP = x 1.87
Great article about a terrible situation. As my wife and I resist the pull of feeling down and depressed about the World changing 180 deg in just two months, (downward), we are steadily reminded that it is much much worse for millions of people, perhaps billions across the globe.
Denial
Anger
Bargaining
Depression
Acceptance
I haven’t a freaking clue how to get to the acceptance stage of this destruction. Coping, okay because there is no choice…but acceptance? And what on earth can a newly unemployed lower paid individual do in this pandemic, going forward? These people need help, and everything we can give them.
As Dr Bonnie Henry says to us daily with every news briefing, “This is our time to be kind, to be calm, and to be safe.” Articles like this provide the data. Our hearts must imagine the consequences and solutions.
regards
If you have the means, be as structural as possible in the help you can give. Better to donate money, food or stuff to local charities, food distribution and the like than to one particular person in need, family or friends excepted. Think local and act practical. There will be hidden misery somewhere near your home and in these unprecedented times governments will fall short in providing relief.
Above all, be resilient.
Amen.
Hardly unthinkable; I’ve mentioned a near-to-medium term economic collapse several times. The fact is that there is neither competence nor resilience left in world authorities. That a virus has triggered it now is almost immaterial, because any major trigger event could have caused it. The jenga tower is wobbling, adding another block is impossible, and it’s going to collapse shortly. I hope you are all watching from a safe distance.
These numbers (state by state) are meaningless while there is no correlation, not geographically, not industry wide, not COVID 19 cases. The difference between 20% and 16% is nothing probably. This is a national problem and deferring responsibility at the federal level is wrong. The Senate’s recalcitrance on state aid is more partisanship. They seem to be taking flak for it too. Health, Financial, Political, the meter swings.
I do not think anyone in the conservative states are supporting bailing out the lavish public pensions of the liberals and public unions.
If the liberals want to give public employees million+ dollar pensions, then they should step up and fund them and not expect others to pay their bills..
Pension problems are not limited to ‘liberals’.
Thankfully WI supremes opened up business. I’m sure that will have Madison and the state of Dane attempting to lock down until global warming is reversed.
Will be nice to see that open sign and familiar bar stool tonight
Wolf,
Would it be a problem to post the 18 states with the lowest unemployment rates or maybe just all 50 states?
It would be helpful for context and relocation.
Lota work… since I have to do this manually, not copy and paste. I might do it next time though. Also, the numbers are going to get more accurate as the new claims start slowing down and unemployment offices can catch up. That’s a real issue with the rate, which jumps around a lot at the state level… see California’s rate.
The scary thing is this is just the first stage of the crisis. The next shoe to drop is jobs at state, county and municipal governments who have seen their tax revenues and fee’s crater. The governor in Oregon has admitted that the job cuts will be big, but is waiting on the official state revenue forecast on May 20 to figure out how big the cuts will be. I assume other states and cities will do the same.
I just listened to Calif Gov. Newsom talk about the budget nightmare. California’s rainy day fund of $21 billion is going to be used up in a few months. So now that budget is being re-aligned with the new reality. The first year of a downturn is always the easiest. It gets tougher as the years pile on because by then all the fatty deposits have been cut out, and you’re having to cut into muscle and bone.
While most of the world is experiencing economic collapse, the luxury goods brands are quietly jacking up their already obscene prices. For the fashionista crowd it’s a WTF moment. Reports are that prices are up to 25%. Maybe the 1% are now the 2% and nobody told the 20% on unemployment.
So don’t buy their silly “designer label” overpriced stuff.
This is literally the smallest detail of an epic self inflicted economic calamity.
If prices are going up the fashionistas can sell their Goodwill donations on Poshmark app.
I see my state (FL) is #2. We have made at least the top 5 in every week since the ‘lockdown began. of course, the good governor here has been silent on the massive unemployment claims. Apparently, he does not understand that the Florida economy IS service industry plus tourism. So, he closes down the state and the service and tourism sectors are decimated. Voila!
Btw, here is a ‘boots on the ground’ report on FL. Things are slow here. Many restaurants still closed and we still cannot go to the gym, although you can go to Cosco where hundreds of people pass through the store everyday, fingering the merchandise that you will eventually purchase. So, gyms are not sanitary enough but Cosco is?
Not that the FL tourism industry was not going to get walloped anyway, but the governor here has not helped this state. Many productive and healthy Floridians just want to get on with their lives. 200K plus unemployed a week will not end well!
Stephen,
“So, gyms are not sanitary enough but Cosco is?”
That’s not the issue. Costco sells food. Food is essential for human existence and therefore worth taking a larger risk for. You can survive without the gym for a while (you can work out outside). But you cannot survive without food for long. It’s a basic calculus behind the “essential” businesses.
Reality is that we (including me ) and all the business owners are hoping to reopen and restart the economy with full throttle.
Wake up!
If this hope (dream) goes away, soon after, more people will be laid off permanently.
There is plenty of economic activity, it is not counted and not taxed. Whether you work for a non-profit or a franchise burger chain. The ranks of those working in volunteer America has probably doubled. It’s a government problem and there is no solution, while corporations pay no taxes. What’s the point of herding people back into an NYSE listed company? To justify their stock valuations?
Agree that maintaining hope is critical to getting things restarted successfully. However, comparing the employment plunge to the shipping plunge, there’s a decent chance that up to half of the initial claims may roll off quickly.
Some industries have come to a screeching halt while others have mashed the accelerator. It’ll probably take a few months for labor to get realigned to where the new needs are.
I’m keeping my fingers crossed for now.
The infection rate curve has flattened. Businesses are restarting. JC Penny will not reopen. A large Latin American airline declared bankruptcy. Grocery prices spiked 2.6% month to month in April.
Thanks, Wolf.
Uglier and uglier.
BTW, still the Fed has not purchased a single corporate bond or ETF. Secondary credit bucket still shows zero.
Fed continues to jawbone.
Wolf: thanks more this info. You show the unemployed initial claims at 36.84 million. I looked up the US labor force and the number I find is 164.6 million. So if we take 36.84 + assume there were 6 million unemployed before the shutdown / 164.6 = 26% – is this the national unemployment rate? I see that at the height of the depression, circa 1932/33 it hit 24.8% ; but took several years to get there. So, my question boils down to what is the REAL unemployment rate at this point? Is the 26% accurate? Thanks. PS: this is truly a heart-braking series of events, which will affect society for years to come. Hoping for a silver lining for folks.
1) The Total of 22.8M unemployed might have a 40% – 50% correction, before election.
2) It will not drop to the previous paradise lows of 2m for a long time. The trend is strong. The trend is up. It will lead to another new all time high.
3) When WTI < $30 – $50 oil co will go BK, because wall street will be in troubles.
4) At 30% – 60% capacity, business cannot make a buck. It will take time, but many businesses will give up.
6) Since public transportation is infectious, transportation cost will be higher, despite low WTI.
Tolls and parking in major cities are expensive.
7) The combine cost of private & business RE expenses is very high, while its hard to make living.
8) When major bank landing online reach 70% normal volume, who need branches with their employees. Bank branches are band aids covering vacant spaces, at street level wounds, during recessions.
9) Corona -19 is a hybrid of SAAR & Aids. There is no vaccine for either of them.
10) Round #1 of high Debt/GDP is probably over. When more employees will be on the unemployment and the food lines, round #2 will lift Debt/GDP to imaginary new all time high. That overextended level might cause a global debt explosion.