My Conversation with MarketWatch About my Hair-Raising Contrarian Short Positions Taken Out (and Published) on Dec 30 During Peak Market Euphoria

“I’m a little worried that this could cascade.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Last night, I had a long conversation with Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch’s markets editor, about the short positions I took out on December 30 because, as I said at the time, “the setup is just too juicy.” This was the first trade in my life that I had published to the entire world [I, Who Vowed to Never-Ever Short Stocks Again, Just Shorted the Entire Market]. DeCambre had reported on this trade on January 2.
This contrarian trade came near the peak of market euphoria after the S&P 500 had surged 30% in 2019, when nearly everyone said that stocks could only go up, and that the Fed would do QE-4 forever to make sure that stocks would only go up, and that fundamentals, no matter how crummy, didn’t matter.
Publishing a trade that’s so utterly contrarian and so against what so many people are saying produces two risks:
- I could get my face ripped off by the market
- And if #1 came to pass, I would also be ridiculed.
And the responses – the article got 334 comments, and many more comments about this trade have been posted on other articles on WOLF STREET – varied, often depending on how the market went that day. Early on, on a day when the market fell, I was hailed as a genius; the next day when it rose, I was hailed as a moron, then the following day as genius, and the rest of the week as a moron….
Over the past two weeks or so, the short positions have made money. But I’m full of doubts and I’m edgy about the positions, and I’m nervous about them to the point that when the market plunges, as it did today and on Monday, I’m tempted to cover the short and get out of it. But for now, the patterns of a bear market hold, and I’m sticking to it.
This morning, MarketWatch published DeCambre’s article about our conversation interwoven with his own market insights. So here some tidbits. The whole article is great because it combines the outside view and the inside view of my contrarian trade and the issues surrounding it, and the problems facing the market and the economy. So here is DeCambre:
But on Monday, Richter felt that too much negativity had overwhelmed the market which could manifest in a washout in stocks, a major slump that might signal to him that he should unwind his bearish bets and count his winnings.
“During the day I was looking at [the market] and keeping my eyes on it, and it was distracting me from my work,” he said. “But though I thought about covering, I never got close enough to opening my brokerage account,” he said.
Richter said Tuesday’s 1,200-point gain for the Dow, erasing some of its 2,000-point slide in the previous session that was marked by the S&P 500 triggering a rarely used circuit breaker that kicks in when the index stages an initial 7% plunge, confirmed his bearish view of markets.
The market pro told MarketWatch that Tuesday’s rally for stocks was indicative of a bear-market rally. “The down days are more frequent, and the up days are more violent,” he said.
You can read DeCambre’s whole piece on MarketWatch, including my views of what this market might look like under the coronavirus – “I’m a little worried that this could cascade.”
Wolf
Would you be willing to share it when you Long the market with us just like you did with the Short?
I mean it’s only fair now that you told us about your Short one day after it happened to announce you Long too.
Ghassan,
I’m thinking about it. I have to be careful. I don’t want to fall into the trap of just talking my book. I will definitely report when I cover the short, for sure.
The discussions in the comments that came out of this short were really good and helpful to me — including those that called me a moron. So I think there should be a way where occasionally I can discuss a trade if it’s significant in some manner.
Keep them guessing. It’s more effective if it’s a secret.
Yes I remember the discussions and even comments on other articles asking you sarcastically about your short till 3 weeks ago, I thought tone of those comments were unnecessary regardless of the outcome.
I knew nothing about stocks until started reading your blog among others just few months ago.
Have some cash set aside to purchase a house next year but will see were the market goes, I might end up paying some stock instead.
The real question now is what will the Fed and Treasury do?
Not sure they can avoid the blood letting.
Based on the idea that so many corporations cannot take on much more debt to pay out dividends or for stock buybacks; especially, considering the unlimited fed money will have to end at some point. And the stock market was already insanely over-valued, even if those other things didn’t exist. And the bubble might be about to burst.
My personal guess is that the true value of the stock market, assuming the value would be actually based on dividends that didn’t require debt or schemes to pay out, is that the stock market is really worth 3-5 times less than current evaluation.
So, it might be awhile before anyone should buy in, unless they are expecting it go up again, before it crashes.
It would take a lot of math and research to figure out real approximate value of the stock market, so 3-5x times less is a very rough guess.
I found your blog when searching for anything that would validate the position I took – hundreds of SPY put options, very long dated, very out of the money. Started in November and pulled my hair each day as the markets marched higher, Bought more, doubling down, but at much cheaper prices. Cashed out on Monday when the DOW dropped 2,000 – just had to, even though I initially had a higher price target in mind, and over a year to wait for it. But, yeah, I get it – sometimes it’s hard to feel comfortable with the profit … FOMO, I guess.
William I Negle
I’m curious, If you don’t mind revealing how much of your original $ you lost percentage wise?
Congrats on the visibility.
Don’t forget us little people when your media empire expands to CNBC. 😀
Read the article this morning and before I even clicked the link, I was thinking, is this Wolf?
Thought the same thing when I saw it in my thinkorswim platform. Is it terrible I thought of Wolf Blitzer before Richter?
Is it too late for us to bet against this machine?
I just have a feeling that US is going to pull a rabbit out of a hat again.
Shorting S&P, hair-raising? Ha! Wolf can confirm that on Dec 20, 2019, I e-mailed him as follows:
Just opened a short position on TSLA … strictly gamblin-money-sized, strike $300, date May 15th, my birthday. If stock pops more I may add to it. I hope Elon thanks me now that I’ve guaranteed the stock will hit $500 in the coming 6 months.
LOL, I thought the late-2019 spike to $400 was ridiculous at the time, and $500 was even more so … stock doubled from there in a little over a month and almost hit $1000 before retreating.
Anyhow, given the utter insanity of the early-year moves I p*ssied out on adding to my short, so still holding the $300 strike one. We are still a long way above that, but the recent pandemic-related market whipsaws have added a speculative premium even on top of the hefty one that was in play when I bought my puts. Still underwater, but by a lot less than I was a month ago.
Yes, I remember that email :-]
I thought it just started.
I had hopped over to Marketwatch earlier today, and Lo & Behold, there was Wolf’s picture! I know this guy! Woo hoo!
I read DeCambre’s piece and thought it quite good. Perhaps I’m mis-remembering one of your points, but I agree that this choppy action is NOT indicative of an imminent rebound. I think you should stick with your shorts a little longer. I’m staying in cash for the time being. Let’s see what happens.
Wolf you could be forever known as the guy who called the top of the “Everything Bubble”.
Bobber,
Ha… I wasn’t the only one. There was all kinds of shorting going on. I just happened to publish my trade — which was a humbling experience for the first six weeks, to tell you the truth. Trading is very humbling. Even when things go right, it’s humbling.
It’s simple: wait for Larry Kudlow to say it’s time to sell – then buy.
Same logic as shorting the market if Larry says it’s a great time to buy…
Once NYC and SF are locked down, might be a good time to sell. That said, the economic impacts haven’t even started to come in yet. Really tough call right now. I’m heavily short and worried about the SEC coming in and doing what they did in 2008 – ban shorts on 1,000 financial stocks right after Lehman collapsed.
And all the talking heads are STILL BULLISH.
Never saw one person say ….get out! Worthless….Bloomberg or CNBC or Fox Business…..not one. They all pull these people from the same well.
Why not have “fair and balanced” in financial shows like some provide in politics?
Turn off the volume.
What happens when the ETFs go ex-dividend by the end of this quarter?
More selling?
I certainly respect that you publicly put your money where your mouth is. I admire it greatly and hope you do well by it. The only thing that troubles me is the general notion that your gain is someone else’s loss. It would be great if we could pick the losers, but there will be many many regular folks who swallowed advice for their 401s/RRSPs etc and they are going to be hurting in this drop. Rough racket. You could have lost it all, and publicly. Another ‘Big Short’!! It must have been stressful as this progressed.
Good luck going forward.
This has been a real education for me reading Testosterone Pit and now WS. I really appreciate the knowledgeable commenters. Very interesting.
Don’t worry about it Paulo,
my older retired friends say they are up SO far on their various long term 401K, (or is it 409 now?) type of plans, that they tell me they could lose 40% and still be way ahead.
The younger folks I know, 50 or so and under, will have plenty of time to work back up to where they want to be, and with the inflation almost certain to follow this event, even if a washout, they will likely be ahead in USD soon enough, even if down in value…
But, that’s pretty much the way the whole game is set up these days, and why i have preferred dirt for the last 4 or 5 decades.
I’m in dirt, too. :-) Woodlot, gardens…the whole shebang. Even my neck is getting redder by the years, or should I say ears?
Take care.
Shorts should not be covered. Another month of this and there won’t be any need to.
I happen to think a short position was an easy call. The market was going to crash anyway.
The actual economics haven’t hit the markets yet. The worst is yet to come. People are going to wish they had taken my advice and planted potatoes.
The good news is that Jim Bakker, the televangelist, has a cure for cov-19, and has made it available for a very reasonable price.
On a much less impressive scale, I pulled my 5-year-window IRA money out of the conservatively-defensive managed account two weeks ago and went all-cash until I can figure out what to do with it. The money managers were not happy at all, especially when I mentioned that it was a gut feeling.
I’m not bragging; I’m getting my ass kicked on my 25-year-window IRA and don’t really see the point of selling now. What to do, and when?
Wolf,
You are sure getting mileage out of your short position headline. Would you like to inform us readers if the brave move involved more or less than 1% of your net worth.
Are you the kind of investor who likes to hedge the bejesus out of your entire portfolio so that it barely moves on days like this ?
Your portfolio Beta to the S&P 500 of < 0.50, < 0.25 ?
kind regards.
akiddy111,
Look, at my age, I want to be able to sleep at night. Inflated stocks are immensely risky, as we can see. I have been through three crashes, starting with 1987 (I opened my brokerage account in 1986), and this might be #4.
Look at a 15-year chart of the Shanghai Stock Exchange Index (-50% from peak in 2007), or a 33-year chart of the Nikkei (-50% from 1989), or most of the major European stock Exchanges.
In terms of the German indices, as you know, the DAX is a total return index that includes dividend returns, so it is not comparable to the S&P 500. The DAXK is a pure price index, such as the S&P 500. The DAXK peaked in early March 2000 at about 6,200 and closed today, 20 years later, at 4,640 (-25% from 2000).
You see, buy-and-hold has screwed people all over the world. The US stock markets have been the exception. But that may now change.
In terms of risky assets: Some of my money is in my business — and that was a risky thing to do when I embarked on it in 2011 and it was tough for a few years, but it’s doing very well now. So that has been a great investment so far.
Plus, at the moment, I also have this short position — and you’re right, it won’t kill me if I lose 20%.
I have liquidity waiting for opportunities, such as long positions in some beaten down bonds or stocks, and I’m eyeing some other things outside of financial assets, and I might make a move if prices fall enough. If not, I won’t make a move. Fine with me. I’m not going to sink my hard-earned money on a wing and a prayer into some overpriced crap.
My seven-days-a-week job is my business — this site. I love doing it, and I want to make it grow further. That matters a lot more to me, than individual trades, and that’s where my focus is.
However, I deal with economic, financial, and business data something like 100 hours a week as part of my job of running this site researching stuff, and all of this data coagulates in my mind into various scenarios that might unfold, and so I occasionally use this info to make a trade or a long-term investment.
Your shorts are better. The TLT puked. I thought that would ride longer but it didn’t.