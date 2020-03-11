I Live in Italy’s “Orange Zone”: What it’s Like Inside the Lockdown

Not so locked down. But there are real consequences for people and businesses.
By MC01, a frequent commenter on WOLF STREET:
I currently live in Italy, right in the middle of the “orange zone” that the government declared due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The publisher of Wolf Street, Wolf Richter, asked me to write about the issues relating to this emergency, so brace yourself for some hard truth.
In an “orange zone,” movements are restricted, but there are many exceptions. These restrictions, in terms of getting around, going to work, etc., actually mean little. Social activity, however, is much more limited. Bars and restaurants must close at 6 P.M. and shopping malls must remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Here are some brick-and-mortar retail stores that have been affected by the lockdown:
All concerts, sport events and theatrical performances have been suspended, medical examinations have been restricted to emergency cases and the chronically ill. Nursing homes are completely off-limits; only the closest relatives are let in, and then only in case a patient’s condition worsen to where they become “desperately ill.”
But so far, the most critical measure has been shutting down schools. While there are no children or young adults in critical condition, it’s widely suspect they may help spread Covid-19 around as asymptomatic carriers; hence the precautionary measure.
Now universities have been shut down as well. Saturday evening saw a mad scramble in the big university cities – Bologna, Padua and my alma mater, Parma – by students from Southern Italy to get back home before new quarantine measures came into effect.
Businesses won’t feel much of a difference in their operations except having to give leave to employees with small children who need to stay home and look after them. Deliveries are completely unaffected. We just got an express delivery from Germany on Monday morning.
However, many companies have restrictions and precautions of some kind in place now: for example, GLS delivery drivers must wear hand masks and gloves “at all times” while making their rounds. Travelling for work is for all purposes unrestricted except inside the “red zone” (the original area of the contagion). But visiting foreign customers right now may be a tad complicated. I’ll keep you updated as soon as I find out more.
Now for some “on the ground” reporting.
In the first chaotic few days after the original Covid-19 outbreak, the only items that disappeared from the shelves were rusks (a popular hard, dry biscuit or a twice-baked bread) and crackers. These are the empty rusk shelves; I took this photo during the first week of the emergency:
Intriguingly, vacuum-sealed white rice, a staple food with an extremely long shelf life, has never been in short supply. And now both hardtack and rusks are back on the shelves. We won’t starve to death at least.
But as the number of cases increased, other items have started disappearing from the shelves: facemasks, hand sanitizer, paracetamol (generic medication in Tylenol). IKEA reported even liquid soap dispensers are sold out. But intriguingly enough, disposable nitrile and latex gloves are in plentiful supply, highlighting some curious priorities among hoarders of all stripes.
Traffic is down, but not as much as it may be expected. This is usually an extremely busy street:
The area where I live is not exactly an area known for its high living, but right now any reason to go out after 7 p.m. is effectively gone. Needless to say, the only Chinese restaurant in my area has been closed for over a week now.
This is the parking lot of one of my vendors, usually packed:
But what happens if somebody you know is diagnosed with Covid-19?
Last Saturday evening, I received a phone call: the CFO of a company I work with had been hospitalized due to troubles with breathing. He had already been tested for Covid-19 but it would have taken “at least 24 hours” for the results to arrive. Had he tested positive, everybody he had been in contact with over the previous 14 days would have to be tested as well and, even if asymptomatic, quarantined at home for 14 days. Fortunately, this turned out to be “just” ordinary pneumonia, a side effect of a small surgical operation.
The exact origins of this outbreak in Italy remains a mystery, in spite of much idle speculation in the media. But the call for “extraordinary” fiscal and monetary measures started long before the first victim from Covid-19 was confirmed by health authorities.
But Italy’s economy has been in trouble for a long time.
Manufacturing had already been in a worsening slump for several months, so the Covid-19 is not the cause for whatever horrific figures will be reported at the end of the first quarter but merely the catalyzer.
The big problem is that Italy, thanks in no small part to ECB largesse, has been in full stimulus mode since 2016: Public debt stands at a hefty 135% of GDP and corporate debt is around 165% of GDP.
There are countless desperate attempts to push both corporations (including my booming evil empire) and individual citizens deeper into debt to goose GDP figures: just today I got in my mailbox an offer for an unsecured corporate loan repayable over 84 months and yesterday another for a mortgage at 0.48% plus Euribor-12. This tells me exactly where priorities stand at the moment.
Soon to happen here in Westchester, NY.
Cuomo called the National Guard already.
The sky is falling the sky is falling.
No leadership any where in sight.
This is a skirmish in the grand scheme of fights.
If we have our tail between our legs now, God help us when things get bad.
The thin veneer of civilized society is beginning to reveal what we are really made of.
Reality,
“The sky is falling the sky is falling.”
Could there be some confusion? Last time I checked, the sky was not falling. It was still up there, along with the sun. But the Dow was falling. Not the same thing :-]
The US should call for social isolation now rather than wait a week, when the situation will be like Italy today.
This will never happen as long as leadership is convinced that COVID-19 is a hoax.
That was never said. Change channels.
They should, but they won’t. In theory, all public schools should be closed, especially in affected states. But none of the US leadership at the state or the federal level has the balls to do it.
It would be immediately criticized as an overreaction. Then tank the markets again.
It´s not the virus that will get you but the panic that follows!
I think this is a drill or the Italian finance sector is/going to collapse in the not too distant future!
Here in the Med, it seems people are not sure if they want the tourists to come, inevitably bringing the virus, or stay away, inflicting significant economic harm. The balance of opinion, though, seems to favour staying away.
It seems remarkable that governments have been so slow to stop passenger flights arriving in their countries, even from badly affected destinations. Until very recently, people who couldn’t go from Milan to Rome could still fly to London.
Canada’s done nothing except fly in a few hundred from cruise ships to be isolated for 14 days at an air force base.
Flights from the hot zone continued uninterrupted until China slowed and then stopped outbound flights; otherwise OK to come. Probably a couple of hundred thousand people landed between late Dec and Feb to just Vancouver and Toronto. Those disembarking were asked to fill out a form declaring if they had symptoms. Who knows? Maybe we’ll get lucky.
Instructions from the government are if you feel you may be sick, to self-isolate. Don’t visit hospital emergency because they’re overloaded anyway; they’re hoping to set up temporary facilities for testing, possibly in tents; stay tuned.
The UK health department’s excuse – sorry, “explanation” – seems to stand on two broken legs:
1. Stopping flights would interrupt the flow of goods, including essentials (on PASSENGER flights?)
2. Aviation isn’t one of the main sources of virus spread (even if this is true, which I doubt, and remains true, which I doubt even more, what about the precautionary principle?)
Responses on passenger aviation risk around the world seem feeble.
Oh, and I forget, ‘lots of the people flying into the UK are British citizens’ – which makes them exempt from virus risk, does it?
I also live in the UK and until recently worked at the university of Essex. This university has a very high Chinese contingent as well as people from across Europe.
Based on this information you’d think they would be concerned about spread of the virus by conducting lectures online etc but no. What they are really concerned about is the possible drop in student numbers.
“The impact on our ability to meet our student number targets in October 2020 is severe. The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Lorna Fox O’Mahony, is leading a Task Force focused on doing all that we can to minimise the impact of the virus on recruitment. It is important that we recognise the urgency of the issue and that we take decisive action. I have therefore asked University Steering Group members to re-prioritise their work, stopping or deferring non-essential work, to focus on a range of steps, including: deferred start dates; the use of online learning; new product development; enhanced conversion activities and an additional focus on retention of our current students.”
Despite what governments say, they are unable to take critical decisions to control the situation.
MCO1…..
Thanks for the boots on the ground report. You folks may well be defining the ‘new normal’ before this thing is over. I wish you the best!
Went to the supermarket today. Apparently the run on toilet paper has ceased and there is plenty of paper towels available as well. The parking lot was filled to capacity. I think people have run out of space to store toilet paper. Business is booming for the supermarket I went to and they are expanding.
That’s because most people are hopefully realizing they’re not going to need that much toilet paper to blow their nose. Everywhere I go is packed….gym…restaurants…etc. Biggest overreaction to congestion I’ve ever seen.
I think that depends on where you go. Here in eastern Washington state, Walmarts and Costcos are lacking in the TP department, as well as other areas. Regular supermarkets, on the other hand, are stocked. The only things that are missing is rubbing alcohol (but not grain) and hand sanitizer.
One interesting observation in a Walmart, though, was that people seemed to panic buy what other people panicked bought, i.e. canned chile was completely empty, but canned stew was fully stocked.
Another humorous finding, all baked beans were gone, except for Bush’s vegetarian beans, which was fully stocked. It has been interesting watching peoples habits during these times.
“…people seemed to panic buy what other people panicked bought…”
This is the definition of panic – a complete absence of thought.
Thank you for writing this report. It is good to find out what is happening from people actually there, instead of listening to talking heads in DC and New York.
1) When u buy an espresso, the barista might serve u corona in a cup.
2) Seria A, the Bundestleage and UEFA games will play in empty colosseums. Milan train station was cleansed from the illegal.
3) The DOW in a public bathroom. Glue the Dow last x3 daily candle, since Mar 9 open. Its a high quality red Mandelbrot candle, at this point.
4) The weekly DOW breached the cloud. Chikou in the back, plunged
below the cloud. The front end of the cloud is turning red. But
its only Wed afternoon.
5) Turkey industrial might, flooded with refugees, replaced China.
Thanks for the on the ground report. Could you summarize anything regarding the health care system at this point?
It seems as though many are missing the point about the reaction by our CDC and associates. The idea is to deliver an abundance of caution NOW as to prevent a far worse case later. As a nation, we seem to only consider getting radical when the condition is radical.
The claim is we do not have any resistance to this virus nor is there a vaccine as of yet. Imagine this, the flu comes to the U.S. and nobody has ever been vaccinated.
I just got back from Costco (Texas location). The store was very busy and many carts had TP and water (water? our public water is good). I bought a 30 roll of Charmin as we are down to a few rolls at home. Oh, and I bought myself a big container of mixed nuts!
Gasoline was $1.82 a gallon there so I filled up!
Dang, how much toilet paper do people use anyway? A 12 roll package lasts me and my son at least two months. But going by what I saw at a dinner buffet yesterday, I can understand it. Some people there had 2 or 3 plates stacked with half-eaten food beside them while working on a dinner size plate of dessert. Mouth moving, blank stare. Such pigs and gluttons we can be in these good times. Fat, lazy and unhealthy. Reality is coming, America.
In my town on Olympic peninsula. Senior care facilities are now o n lockdown. No family unless fire emergency. Inslee says no gathering over 250 people. An event I was to go to now virtual
So Mariners games are still ago then?
Dire emergency. Sorry fat fingers
Thanks MCO1 for some 1st person info. I believe taking basic hygienic steps and lowering the #persons per area and other individual descretionary measures will mitigate the outbreak greatly. This is our first test of world wide connectivity and its scope of use in dealing with a world wide pandemic. Our great advantage has always been language and communication. The virus will play out but the ECB and the Feds reign of fiat terror will not play out as soon.
Looks like hiking the Cinque Terre sentiero azzurro this spring is out of the question. Isolating them should be relatively straightforward.
“We won’t starve to death at least.”
Eight hundred some people have died (average victim age: 80) in Italy from an (admittedly) virulent virus, yet somehow young, healthy people believe the stores might close for months and they’ll starve to death??? Where does this come from?
Sounds like and rhymes with 1984.
Average age of Coronavirus death in Italy, 81. It’s the flu, folks, recall SARS, Avian, Swine, MERS, Ebola? If a democrat was in office, this would simply be a flu outbreak with expected consequences. Last year, 37,000 Americans died from the common flu, which averages between 27K and 70K a year. Hope Costco has a no return policy on their toilet paper.
It seems that the corona virus stopped even the refugees that were trying to get into Italy and Europe.