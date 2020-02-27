How a Coronavirus Case in Korea Instantly Hit a Small Business in the US

Everyone is trying to figure out how to get around the sudden hurdles.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
A small US company that specializes in exporting US frozen and refrigerated food products to Asia, including to South Korea, suddenly got hit by the coronavirus-spread-prevention machinery that is now screwing up businesses around the globe, according to an employee who doesn’t want to be named – and doesn’t want the company to be named – because they’re not authorized to discuss the matter.
The person said that one of their customers in Korea had ordered some frozen product. The US company — let’s call it Company X — in turn ordered it from its supplier in the US, and the supplier shipped it to Company X’s freight forwarder’s cold storage location at a California port. The freight forwarder was waiting for the instructions to place the product in a refrigerated container and ship it to Korea.
Meanwhile, Company X tried to get the letter of credit from its customer in Korea. It won’t ship the product without a letter of credit. With a letter of credit, the buyer’s bank guarantees that the seller gets paid the correct amount on time. It’s a fundamental tool in international trade.
But the person then got an email from the Korean counterpart who explained that there was no letter of credit, that he tried to go to the bank to obtain the letter of credit, as he normally does, but that he couldn’t leave the office building to go to the bank because someone in the building had tested positive for the coronavirus. That was the first email.
On the US side, everyone thought that this was just for a few hours, that a special ambulance or whatever blocked the exit. In the subsequent email exchange, the Korean counterpart explained that no one could leave the office building because the whole building and everyone in it had been quarantined, that authorities didn’t want potentially infected people to leave the building and mix with people on packed subways or wherever and spread the virus.
The situation is still developing, and it appears a bit chaotic, but everyone who happened to be in the office building at the time could be cooped up in the office building for a couple of weeks.
So now there is no letter of credit and the frozen product cannot be shipped and instead is stuck in cold storage at the port in California with no place to go. No one knows for how long.
This is one of countless shipments of products that have gotten stuck on either side of the Pacific because of some event unrelated to shipping, such as an office building getting quarantined.
Since the Chinese New Year, container carriers have cancelled dozens of sailings between China and the US West Coast, largely for containerships coming from China, due to the problems in China, as workers and truck drivers cannot make it to the port and cannot load and unload ships. Even containers that left Chinese factories cannot be loaded on ships. And containers that arrive in China cannot be unloaded from ships. Everything is congested.
This has caused another issue: Imports from China are not coming to the US, and the containers that they would come in are not coming to the US either. And suddenly US exporters face a shortage of empty containers in the US. And “container shortage” is the latest worry for US exporters.
In other words, even if Company X finally gets the letter of credit and is ready to ship the frozen product, it may have trouble finding an empty refrigerated container.
But people are not just sitting on their hands. Everyone is jumping through hoops on all sides. They’re trying to get around the hurdles if they can’t get over the hurdles.
In Korea, they’re now stuck in an office building, possibly for days, but they’re trying to figure out how to get around the long-established procedures and protocols of getting a letter of credit, and they’re working with the bank on it, and maybe they come up with ways that satisfy everyone’s security procedures, so that the letter of credit can be sent.
In the US, Company X has a good relationship with the freight forwarder, which has agreed to keep the frozen product in cold storage for free – at least for a little while. And they’re trying to make sure they have a refrigerated container lined up when the letter of credit gets in.
And everyone is hoping that no workers at the Korean port is diagnosed with the virus in the interim, which might shut down the entire port, creating more hurdles that they would have to figure out how to get around.
This is in a microcosm how simple coronavirus-anti-spread measures in one country hit businesses globally, in big and little ways, in unexpected ways, creating complications, inefficiencies, delays, missed opportunities, lost sales, and extra costs, while sending employees at all levels scurrying to solve problems that no one is prepared for.
It’s not only Chinese tourists, business travelers, and property buyers who’re not showing up, but also travelers from all over the world who’ve gotten second thoughts about sitting on a plane. Read… Coronavirus Slams Airbnb, Airlines, Hotels, Casinos, San Francisco, Other Hot Spots
Wow – when food can’t be shipped, people could starve. Anecdotal story, but there must be many more, and in total, represent a slow down in commerce which has not likely ever been experienced before.
Can’t the Korean company just pay the money pro forma? Seems kinda simple solution. And you have to go to the bank in person to get this letter? That’s so weird, in NZ a letter of credit is a standing thing your bank will issue you. I think they are kinda uncommon these days anyway, seem like a 20th century kind of thing.
But yes the story does illustrate how the virus is super leveraged for lack of a better term, i.e. one sick person can lock down a whole building which is bound to have exponential flow on effects around the world. Job losses must be occurring already you would think…
In theory a buyer *could* directly send the money, but only if he has full and complete trust that the Seller (from the US) will then send the goods –
It is essentially a counter-party risk problem and a letter of credit (with all details such as INCO-terms etc) is the known procedure to settle international trades for decades. Still very paper-based, but working fine.
The easiest outcome for the quarantined buyer will be to find an old fax machine (if still around), because most of the paperwork can be done fax.
1) There are x2 trading days left in Feb.
2) SPY monthly bar is the longest since Dec 2018 big red bar. Feb bar is big red with a large selling tail.
3) SPY monthly bar in Feb is twice the size of Jan bar, but Feb monthly
volume is about the same as Jan volume. Something is wrong.
4) Feb monthly bar is above every cloud support lines.
5) Feb monthly RSI is 62.45, not in bearish territory.
6) The coronavirus panic is market makers tool to send
prices lower.
You got it Michael. I’m buying the dip. Meet you at the pointy end soon..destination, somewhere exotic
If it was not for all the other indicators going negative for months before this virus panic I would totally agree.
Huge tinder pile with slow smoldering fire meet virus/panic hurricane level winds…what can possibly go wrong?
On the plus side, Mike Pence is on the case so we have that going for us.
Japan closed all schools in the country for one month. This pandemic is the real deal. We are merely at the beginning of this global crisis.
This could be the ‘big one’ that tips the World on its ear.
In Oz – where there are minimal infections and no reported deaths – the gubermunt has today basically declared pandemic preparations, well ahead of the WHO (compromised politically, as it is). About the first thing the Oz gubermunt has done right in a long time, if ever..
Never-the-less, it’ll take a week or two for the herd to awaken from their slumber, from their I phones, texts, chat, Uber eats and false sense of security….. Then watch out.
And the financial clever-arti will soon be prepared to exchange all their smarts for a decent mask & goggles.
JUST KIDDING!!
Everything will be fine. DOW 36K Gold $1000 Interest rates -4%…all good folks. Life will go on sweetly, as usual. Click ‘ignore’ and go back to sleep.
Locking people up, preventing them from even short distance travel to buy food, closing down all markets that supplied wild animal protein, closing all access to whole cities, and thus stopping all normal bulk food supply logistics will, eventually, cause mass starving events. Clearly there is nothing to fear but fear itself. Fear of the unknown has to be seen as the trigger for a cascade of events that are going to trash every economy so affected. Someone has to recognise that recognition of these clearly potential events, and an associated need to address them; is the most urgent requirement, or panic will spread with the potential for even worse outcomes. For the vast majority, this is a minor illness, a bad cold. We need leadership to bring a measure of good old fashioned common sense to the debate, without which, things will get much worse than they are already.
My Mom died of pneumonia. Exactly 3 years ago this day. I was with her. Her lung xray was completely cloudy white. She suffered with an inserted tube for nearly a month. I guess it’s just statistics unless it’s up close and personal.
My condolences: I too have had pneumonia. Peopel are being too glib about this just because it ‘only kills old people’.
Without such advanced medical care, her end would have been the same, and her suffering would have been very much shorter – it was usually seen as quite a kind death in the past.
In fact, elderly people often sought out pneumonia in order to end the slow misery of crippled old age.
>>For the vast majority, this is a minor illness, a bad cold.<<
Yes, hundreds of millions of people on lockdown because of a bad case of the sniffles. This is what I have gathered from news sources.
1. The virus was genetically engineered in a research lab in Winnipeg Canada. It was NOT engineered as a bio weapon.
2. The virus was stolen by a Chinese scientist at the lab and mailed to the Wuhan China research lab. The Chinese scientist was caught after the fact and fired.
3. The Wuhan research lab is approximately 300 yards from the animal market that was identified as the source of the initial outbreak of the virus.
4. My speculation: Nice, thick rubber gloves used to handle the virus in the lab were somehow stolen from its garbage to be incinerated. Gloves are coveted by workers in the animal market where animals and meats are slaughtered and carved up.
5. Some epidemiologist are calculating the virus's reproductive number at 3.0 to 4.0, where as the typical flu has a reproductive number of 1.3 or so.
Draconian quarantine practices and the associated supply chain disruptions are temporary.
There comes a point – in the not too distant future – when the virus has spread far enough and when food and medical supplies are disrupted severely enough that National Health Authorities will move from a policy of strict quarantine to a policy of containment & treatment, and the wheels of commerce will reengage.
Civilisation, after all, is two meals and 24 hours away from barbarism.
Better to sate the 98% and let the 2% (?) perish.
This is in a microcosm how simple coronavirus-anti-spread measures in one country hit businesses globally
Damage to businesses could have been expected to be a lot worse without containment measures. And it still may not be possible to contain the virus.
It may very well be that the worst is yet to come, if not with this disease then another one yet to emerge.
Globalisation may not have been such a good idea after all, but it is always possible that a destructive pandemic could have occurred without the modern trend to globalisation. That said, there has always been some kind of globalisation. Before Columbus, smallpox was unknown in the New World, and syphilis was unknown in Europe, both spread by 15th century explorers.
The Black Death, bubonic plague, wiped out up to half the population of Europe in the 14th century, spread to western Asia from central Asia by the Mongols and first spread to Sicily by Genoese traders. There have been recurrances ever since. The first North American plague epidemic was the San Francisco plague of 1900–1904, followed by another outbreak in 1907–1908. In October 2017 the deadliest outbreak of the plague in modern times hit Madagascar, killing 170 people and infecting thousands.
The germ theory of disease was not accepted until the late 19th century, but there is still plenty of germ theory denialism. Many chiropractors believe immunity to be a function of spine alignment and of the brain’s ability to communicate efficiently with the body and that it has little to nothing to do with external pathogens. A claim from the anti-vaccine community involves the theory that all diseases are caused by toxemia due to inadequate diet and health practices.
Disease will always be with you. The question is, what are you going to do about it? There will always be consequences, so the question must be answered carefully. With that come more questions, and those may not all have good answers.
Maybe the anti-vaxers will have something against a Coronavirus vaccine.
1) NYA weekly : bubble down // bubble up and back to the trading range.
2) SPX weekly : bubble down // bubble up and back to a rising
trending range. Draw : Jan 2018(H) to Sep 2018(H) and to July 2019(H)
and a parallel line from the bottom in between.
3) Yesterday SPX stopped on the upper line, the resistance line.
4) SPX trend is still up, unless markets dramatically change.
And the banks are thinking that people will have to pull out those 25 to 30% credit cards en masse. It could be glorious!
Containment measures will probably soon be discarded as too disruptive economically.
Not so long ago, everyone had a family member who died of typhus , TB, etc – and even lived with those sick with TB.
Life went on.
If this doesn’t mutate dangerously, so it will be with Wuhan Flu
If the mortality rate doesn’t exceed c 10%, and those mostly elderly or with severe health problems anyway, we will have to go with that.
However, if it mutates to become more lethal, and above all to kids and younger, healthier people, my oh my……
My grandmother died 100 years ago in the influenza epidemic.
She was 27.
Something I think about.