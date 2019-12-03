Crude Oil Could Fall to $40 if OPEC+ Fails to Deepen Cuts

As US oil production surges, the global oil market will be fundamentally oversupplied in 2020.
US shale oil producers are continuing to push production to new highs, even after having cut back on drilling activity, as they complete thousands of wells they’d previously drilled. And given this surge in production, the US has become a net exporter of crude oil and petroleum products (which include gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, etc.) in September for the first time, meaning the US imports less crude oil and petroleum products than it exports (Momentous Change in US Crude Oil Market, with Global Impact). So below is an estimate by Rystad Energy of what the pricing environment might look like next year:
By Rystad Energy, Oilprice.com:
Barring additional oil production cuts by OPEC in 2020, Rystad Energy forecasts a substantial build of global crude stocks and a corresponding drop in oil prices. A showdown is taking place in Vienna as OPEC countries plus Russia will gather in the Austrian capital on 5-6 December to discuss oil output levels in 2020.
“We have a clear message to the OPEC+ countries: A ‘roll-over’ of the current production agreement is not enough to preserve a balanced market and ensure a stable oil price environment in 2020,” says Bjørnar Tonhaugen, head of oil market research at Rystad Energy. “The outlook will be bleak if OPEC+ fails to agree on additional cuts.”
According to Rystad Energy’s estimates, the global oil market will be fundamentally oversupplied to the tune of 0.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of 2020. Empirical evidence has demonstrated that a 1 million bpd surplus of oil can be expected to cause an oil price decline of around 5% per month, implying a potential drop of 30% over six months.
“If OPEC and Russia don’t extend and deepen their cuts, we could see Brent Blend dip to the $40s next year for a shorter period,” Tonhaugen said. “In order to ensure a balanced market, our research indicates that OPEC would need to reduce crude production to 28.9 million bpd – a drop of 0.8 million bpd from the level seen in the fourth quarter of 2019-levels – given our forecast for demand, non-OPEC supply and the impact of new IMO 2020 regulations on global crude runs,” Tonhaugen added.
New shipping fuel regulations, the so-called IMO 2020 effect, are expected to create more demand for crude oil in the near-term. However, if the actual effect of the IMO rules on crude demand turns out to be zero the “call on OPEC” – the amount of OPEC oil needed to meet demand – drops by 1.9 million bpd year-on-year to 28.3 million bpd.
“Despite decent cut compliance from the group as a whole and large involuntary declines in Iran and Venezuela this year, OPEC’s current crude production of about 29.7 million bpd is far above the ‘call’ for 2020. Alas, without deeper cuts taking effect in January 2020, large global implied stock builds are on the cards,” Tonhaugen remarked.
Rystad Energy sees three alternative OPEC+ decision scenarios:
Base case: Extension of current production cuts to June 2020. Global oil market will be oversupplied to the tune of 1.2 million bpd in 2020. Significant oil price correction, possibly down to the low $40s for a short period, is likely.
Deeper cuts: Additional cut of 0.75 million bpd on top of the 0.3 million bpd in the extension scenario would reduce the supply overhang and ensure stable prices.
No deal/market share war: A ramp-up to maximum production capacity in all countries could have devastating effects. With potential stock builds of 2.3 million bpd, oil prices could fall below $30/bbl – lower than during the previous lows of 2016. Such a scenario would be devastating for the forward curve structure as potential stock builds would be larger than what we have observed historically.
Rystad Energy finds that OPEC+ as a whole has cut oil production by 2.6 million bpd year-to-date, compared to October 2018 reference levels and the cut target of approximately 1.2 million bpd. The additional 1.4 million bpd of “cuts” are owed entirely to involuntary declines from Iran and Venezuela, both of which are exempt from the agreement. Saudi Arabia has led the group’s compliance by cutting 870,000 bpd in 2019, or 2.7 times its target cut of 322,000 bpd.
“Saudi Arabia has signaled that it seeks stricter compliance by other producers and is no longer willing to shoulder the burden of sub-compliance by others, such as Russia, Iraq and Kazakhstan, which have all failed to reach 100% compliance with their target cuts,” Tonhaugen said.
The challenge for OPEC+ is the strong supply growth elsewhere in the world. Rystad Energy forecasts a supply growth of 2.6 million bpd year-on-year in 2020, led by US shale, Norway and Brazil against weak global demand growth of only 1.0 million bpd year-on-year. Rystad Energy forecasts that non-OPEC non-US supply will grow 1.2 million bpd year-on-year in 2020, OPEC estimates this number at 0.6 million bpd year-on-year. By Rystad Energy, Oilprice.com.
US exports of crude oil and petroleum products – gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, naphtha, and many others – exceeded imports in September by 89,000 barrels a day, and so the US became a “net exporter” of crude oil and petroleum products for the first time in the EIA’s data. But US “Energy Independence” is more complicated. Read… Momentous Change in US Crude Oil Market, with Global Impact
I’m not sure that Opec cutting is going to have much impact. First there is the member compliance issue, which is always a problem. Second, there is a lot of new pipeline capacity coming on in the US, meaning a lot more oil to move, including all those incomplete wells…some of which have been waiting for space on the pipelines. Third, although new drilling may be less in the US, there is an increased emphasis on field management vs drilling, including refracs, side-tracks and other tertiary recovery programs…all these options are cheaper than just drilling up new land-although rig rates and related services come down when rigs are under-utilized as well. Add in pipeline companies competing for customers (cutting prices), companies trying to survive by pumping and you’ve got a lot of drivers for higher production. Also, note, when oil companies go bankrupt, the new owner/producer will have a lot less cost of capital to deal with. So I think oil production in US is going higher and price lower….good luck OPEC…
OPEC…a cartel of corrupt countries that endeavors to fix as high a price as possible for a natural resource needed for the survival of the rest of the modern world.
They would be illegal and jailed in the US.
And they deserve everything coming to them.
Amazing how many OPEC countries are welcomed here in the US with open arms and have an almost certain US guarantee of military help so they can keep their “illegal” game going just as long as it will last. It never mattered to OPEC which party was in power because neither party was ever going to reign in what you have described as illegal and neither is ever going to jail those with real money and power.
DC,
“Amazing how many OPEC countries are welcomed here…”
In the early 70s the US gvt cut a pretty sleazy deal with the Gulf States – recycle your huge petrodollar gains into NYC based/directed invts and we will put the US military at your disposal to defend you.
DC did it bc otherwise the petrodollars would have been directed elsewhere for invt/use and that would have significantly disrupted the US economy (even more) – toppling the political class in DC.
So they sold the US military in exchange for the illusion of US economic normalcy (long deteriorating domestic economics had already forced the US gvt off the gold STD in 71.)
In a world without a gold STD, the petrodollar recycling deal more or less implicitly took its place – almost all intl oil deals are in dollars (not Saudi rials) – helping to prop up the Fiat paper dollar.
In a very real way, via the petrodollar deal oil became the actually useful commodity backing the dollar (backed by a sort of US protection racket cum backroom deal between political elites in DC and the Gulf).
DC has worked hard to keep this mutual political class back scratching from being a topic of common conversation, otherwise US dependency and almost continuous deterioration in economic world standing since the 50s would be clearly exposed – again threatening the DC political class.
Fracking has helped reduce Gulf leverage over the US but it has stabilized things at a much higher oil price than the 30 dollar ceiling that lasted from the mid 80s to 2003 (when Chinese demand started oil’s ascent to $110 by 2009).
Unfortunately, fracking etc is still costly – probably requiring a 40 to 50 dollar floor to function at all.
The Gulf States theoretically have astronomical oil reserves that can be profitably produced for 5 to 10 dollars per barrel – still giving them huge long term leverage over the world economy – until non-Gulf nations discover/exploit similar low cost reserves or fracking tech becomes much cheaper via experience.
To be fair, a gallon of inflation-adjusted US gasoline today in 2019 costs less than in 1919 and 1979, so oil has trended cheaper in the past century, even with OPEC in the background. And a barrel of oil today is still 10-30 times cheaper than a barrel of water (fizzy Perrier). It’s not all bad news.
Tankers of oil have traded one for one for ordinary water in the ME. Not in usual circumstances.
Related to main topic: Price of NG has declined 90 % since 2014. I knew it was down but had forgotten how much for how long. Got this via piece about Alberta giving a tax break to shallow gas wells. I guess there are about 60 K of them. Don’t think these are fracks.
Given the apparently limitless supply of NG, I wonder how other energy sources for electric power can compete. The buses here (Nanaimo Van Isle) run on NG and I believe ferries also. The catch with NG in autos is that vehicle has to be big to allow storage of gas.
Yes, NG is a good, cheap, and relatively clean (compared to diesel) transportation fuel, especially for urban areas. The Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, with their suffocating pollution problems, have made major inroads into switching to cleaner fuels, including drayage trucks powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) or compressed natural gas (CNG). There are plenty of “gas” stations in the area where the trucks can fill up. In the basic performance metrics in urban areas, LNG trucks or CNG trucks are roughly comparable to diesel trucks.
There are lots of CNG buses in San Francisco and other cities. And to think that NG gets flared in some oil fields, such as the Permian. What a waste!
“They would be illegal and jailed in the US. ”
Must be a different US than the one I live in.
When was the last anti-trust case in the US? Last big one I remember was Microsoft, and the government withdrew the case after Microsoft began making large political contributions. And that is exactly the reason why we don’t see any anti-trust cases in the US. It can only apply to a company that is big enough to qualify as a monopoly, but which doesn’t buy the politicians that are for sale on every street corner. OPEC certainly has enough money to buy American politicians in bulk. In fact, we already know that at least Saudi Arabia and Qatar (plus probably others) already have.
Nobody can ‘fix’ a price on oil, and crude oil may probably be the most dynamic and perfect market that exists. OPEC sets a price, members sell under the table too low, and OPEC periodically ‘resets’ the price according to the spot. And sometimes the spot is higher. This has been the history of the oil market since its inception the mid-19th century: boom and bust. The most idiotic analysis is from countries (like Venezuela) that feel the price is too low. If it were too low there wouldn’t be enough.
Sheik Yamani from many years ago was an outstanding OPEC oil minister who used to lay out the facts, clearly, about the market.
Naturally, he was canned.
Oh, and we were running out of oil in the 1870s according to industry analyst Kellog at the time, who assumed that there was no oil outside of Pennsylvania and Ohio – and also in the 1970s according to the media – all to be gone by the 1980s. They took reserves and divided by the consumption per year.
“They would be illegal and jailed in the US.”
Yep, just like the all those monopolists who run the medical industry here in the US, who have gone to jail and suffered so greatly.
I am glad I don’t have any kids. The massive greed of the current generations is literally creating a hell on earth for our children and grandchildren. And this generation laughs at what we are doing.
Too bad Canada is not on that list (they should be).
But their environmental wackos shut down every new pipeline for getting their oil resources to the world market.
“Rystad Energy forecasts a supply growth of 2.6 million bpd year-on-year in 2020, led by US shale, Norway and Brazil…”
Most of Canada’s “environmental whackos” are indigenous tribes tired of have their lands being destroyed quite literally forever. Do a Google Earth of Alberta’s tar sands. You can see them clearly from space they’re so massive. Neighboring tribe’s water sources are ruined. Cancers not normally known amongst them are now becoming common. The Salish Sea, the ocean passage between WA State and British Columbia, normally sees one oil taker per week but if Trans Mountain pipeline becomes a reality that will jump to 400 a year.. Oil tankers leak. All pipelines leak. I think their right to protect what is life sustaining trump’s your need for cheap gasoline.
There is much irony and humor in this statement:
“and large involuntary declines in Iran and Venezuela this year…”
I guess it is all in how one defines “involuntary.”
“I guess it is all in how one defines “involuntary.”
Here, allow me to help:
“in•vol•un•ta•ry ĭn-vŏl′ən-tĕr″ē
adj. Acting or done without or against one’s will.
adj. Not subject to control of the volition.
Not voluntary or willing; contrary or opposed to will or desire;
unwilling; unintentional: as, involuntary submission; an involuntary
listener.”
To which I’d add,
“subject to sanction, boycott, extortion, and fraud from the only
remaining imperial superpower, which punishes any non-nuclear
sovereign nation that impedes unrestricted petro profits.”
I do love the way Americans cry rivers that mean old Russia might have bought a few facebook ads during an election, while completely supporting having their country try to overthrow other governments in violent, armed coups. Might as well say the victim of a street holdup ‘voluntarily’ gave up their money.
What happens if global demand stagnates instead of continuing its tepid growth rate?
It’s hard to see how demand growth can be maintained in an environment where transportation and manufacturing are contracting. And now that EVs are being produced in market-relevant quantities, this will shift some demand to gas and coal.
It looks like oil demand is a lot more elastic than it was ten years ago. It also looks like this is the new normal for oil. Who knows what that means for Saudi Arabia and other oil-based economies.
A couple points to consider:
1) US oil production has increased over 4 million barrels per day since 2012.
2) The world economy is still not doing well. Ongoing trade war between US and China isn’t helping.
3) EV production is still insignificant. 2.5% of overall sales, but the US – the non-EV sales are skewing to gigantic trucks. Overall gasoline sales are still increasing. I suspect the change is mostly cosmetic: from individuals to delivery companies (i.e. Amazon, UPS, Doordash etc).
72% long USOIL at the end of last week on IG. 67% now.
Sell the pops, but patience is going to be needed to ride this down.
Get’er done, add another 2 feet and 20 hoss-power to the F150 and extend loans out 10 years. I gotta see a $100k truck.
Okay, I get it.
US shale oil producers are continuing to push production to new highs – even though they’re losing money – while pushing the rest of the world to cut production to screw themselves – even though their operations are profitable.
It would seem the US is conducting economic warfare against other oil-producing countries, including its erstwhile allies, using weaponised petroleum. Mayhaps a bit of digging would show that US frackers are getting their financing from DoD, which has endless fiat vaporbucks to burn, so to speak, channeled through ‘investor’ proxies.
Stay tuned.
We get our oil, maybe a couple of gallons a year, from a boutique rock oil producer who would be mortified that we don’t use it for things like therapeutic massage like his other customers. Some of it we mixed with lithium soap to make grease to repack the wheel bearings on the Bentley. The Citroen’s just fine so far, thanks.
“Mayhaps a bit of digging would show that US frackers are getting their financing from DoD, which has endless fiat vaporbucks to burn, so to speak, channeled through ‘investor’ proxies.”
Not as absurd as once may have been thought.
And probably one of the few actually useful uses of QE money printing.
Not as absurd as once may have been thought.
Facts, man, facts! How is my newly-conceived conjecture ever going to grow up to become a full-fledged conspiracy theory without a couple of distantly-related facts to feed it? I want something to be pig-headed about too, dang it.
OilPrice has another article which is also interesting: “The Superpowers Battling Over Iraq’s Giant Oil Field”. Once the smoke clears there you could be looking at $30/bbl oil, which could get very expensive for whomever is financing US petro loss leaders.
Aramco IPO at this juncture is not innocent. Saudi Arabia knows the end is near or, at least, hard times are coming…
Further, the IPO may be a dry well:
https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/Leading-Fund-Managers-Say-Aramco-Is-Significantly-Overvalued.html
Hey wolf, interesting. A lot of variables. Still need it. Refiners too. Rates lower forever? Financialization and the fed was interesting. EV quick chargers? Iraq and Iran, price premium in oil and China and trump, leverage might come out, but I’m staying long and strong so they can pay me. Just don’t know. Wall of worry. Thanks wolf! Too many other variables left out of article.
John,
Whatever happens next year in the oil sector, EVs won’t make a noticeable dent. There are about 275 million ICE vehicles on the road in the US and a few hundred thousand EVs. Even if EV sales boom next year, and an unthinkably large number are being sold, such as 1 million, they still would not make a noticeable dent into oil consumption — they’d make up about 1/3 of 1% of the total US passenger vehicle fleet. And that doesn’t even count the fuel consumed by the transportation sector, such as trucks, aircraft, and barges. So you can take EVs off your list of major variables for the oil market in 2020.
However, they will grow to be a noticeable variable in 5 or 10 years. Replacing a significant part of the US vehicle fleet is a very slow process.
Further cuts? Not gonna happen. Nearly all OPEC members have to pump as much as possible. Debts have to be serviced after all.