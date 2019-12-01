THE WOLF STREET REPORT: What Worries me About “Hedonic Quality Adjustments”

As even basics are becoming unaffordable for these Americans, the official inflation data artfully papers over it. This arcane device also impacts investments, Social Security benefits, and inflation-adjusted data, such as “real wages” or “real GDP” (12 minutes).
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Glad to hear someone finally comment on this theft.
I pay about 33% in Federal tax (this includes the 15% paid to social security welfare system) but what the Fed charges me in inflation is higher still.
I eventually got wise and put every penny in the markets but not before the Fed stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from me. What a scam.
I have zero interest in all the crap they are putting in new vehicles, good thing they are now mandated by the Federal government.
Indeed good to see a reputable blog like Wolf’s spell it out plainly. People are feeling the pressure and blame it on various things readily presented to them as culprits by interested sides. The more people realise that rising taxation in the form of hidden inflation is what’s slowly suffocating them, the more hopefully turn their attention to central banks’ and complicit governments’ policies.
The U.S. has thus far avoided the green tyranny as another inflation driver. In Europe it’s already in full swing, best example Germany: retail electricity prices have risen six-fold (!) since before the onset of the “Energy Transformation” from 5 to 30 ct/kWh, now the highest in Europe. Power is of course a key production input and drives up costs – while production is not yet driven out of the country.
The point of the Energy Transformation was to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The reduction achieved since its start in 2000? After an *increase* along the way, now back to practically where we started with just a marginal GHG reduction. Ironically, the reduction is partly caused by reduced economic activity.
The cost of it all? An estimated €500bn in higher power costs for the German rate payers through 2000-2025. That used to be a lot of money for a country the size of 2 Californias or 4 New Yorks. Especially for a net effect of around zero, or even negative all considered.
Wonder if it’s cheaper to import an old fashioned VW with no frills from Brazil or someplace. Yes, they still make such cars…with a simple heater and positive steering and no electric windows…for the working class and family.
In the US, of course, the more debt the better they like it…more and more and more.
People are not entitled to the latest technology. You can still buy a Nokia “dumb” phone and get a non-data plan from your carrier, despite the availability of smartphones. Likewise, you could posit that a new Camry in 1970 was expected to last 100k miles, but a 2020 will now last 200k. If you need a car that will last 100k miles, just buy used with 100k miles on it, which is probably cheaper than the new Camry was in 1970.
So naturally all of the gains from improved manufacturing and technology should flow toward the finance sector via inflation rather than to the consumer in the form of deflation.
And the 2 lbs of frozen blueberries I could purchase for $3 in 1998 but now cost $10, how have they improved? Not getting any more miles out of those (if anything the quality has decreased significantly).
How about the can openers that now open a couple of cans before breaking, is that counted as a hedonic quality adjustment downwards? This nonsense of improved quality seems pretty ridiculous to me. The cars are harder to work on, are easily damaged and no, don’t really last longer. Organic food used to just be called food. The fact is, debt and the public sector are sucking all the value out of the system.
I’m sure build-in obsolescence qualities as an additional quality.
Never worry about how long you have to wait before you can buy the new-new thing, it will fall apart or stop working correctly as soon as you begin using it :)
There are USA made can openers that last…they cost about $24 but the steel lasts.
Wolf, great commentary that opened my eyes to several factors I wasn’t aware of.
You mentioned the purchasing power decline of the dollar since the 1960s. If we go back a little further to the Fed’s unfortunate founding in 1913, the decline is almost 99.99% due to dollar debasement, counterfeiting – er, QE – etc. I’m curious how you view this, given that one of the Fed’s “mandates” is price stability.
It seems as though “only 2.0% price inflation” is the Fed’s definition of stability, yet, as you mentioned, with hedonic measurements, prices actually rise much faster.
Another point worth considering is the change in how income tax brackets are adjusted as a result of the 2017 TCJA. More specifically, the CPI measure previously used was replaced with the “Chained CPI” that is expected to further “slow” the stated rate of inflation. Put another way, it appears to be a form of stealth bracket creep that will further impoverish anyone paying taxes (all 50% of working Americans).
The Fed has chosen 2% as their target level of inflation.
But the statute clearly defines price stability as “zero per centum” inflation.
30 years of breaking the law, in the course of which prices increased by over 150%. And, as Wolf points out, the increase was even higher without hedonic adjustments.
No informed person – None – advocates Fed shld seek 0% inflation. Even the greatest monetarist of them all Milton Friedman stated 2% was too low and instead shld be 3 to 4%.
A lot of people have sold their souls to keep people I’ll informed rather than put people in jail or even protect people from poor investing practises. Psychiatrist and spin doctors are the norm now for much of our current lives.
Humm…let me see…
What would happen if the Fed applied REVERSE HEDONIC QUALITY ADJUSTMENTS…
to healthcare?
Falling life expectancy 3rd yr in a row?
1). REVERSE HEDONIC QUALITY ADJUSTMENT 5% per year.
Sky-rocketing insurance cost imposed upon employers for less coverage:
2). REVERSE HEDONIC QUALITY ADJUSTMENT 6% per year.
Less coverage, higher co-pays, much higher deductibles:
3). REVERSE HEDONIC QUALITY ADJUSTMENT 5% per year.
Surprise healthcare bills because insurance companies teach their staff how to make sure your healthcare if out-of-network:
4). REVERSE HEDONIC QUALITY ADJUSTMENT 7% per year.
Before you know if, we might think the CPI accurately stated might be 5% or 6% or 8% a year.
Of course, we could pass MedicareForAll and reduce our national healthcare costs by about 40% in one fell swoop.
Then, the CPI would fall.
For real.
Except the Fed would say it didn’t.
Wolf, Excellent blog, always to the point..
As far as the CPI and inflation numbers coming out from the fed periodically, everyone that’s paying for their daily living expenses I.E. rent, food, electricity, household necessities etc. Knows that all of these prices have been steadily increasing much more and faster then the raises that the average American worker gets, and much more then the feds officially stated inflation numbers.
“2 PERCENT INFLATION” give me a break…
A slice of pizza costs double today then it did 5 years ago…..
Health insurance is double from 7 years ago, and covers less…high DEDUCTIBLES ETC.
Etc. Etc.
I always knew that these CPI numbers are always cooked and rigged, No different then many of the S&P 500 companies that cook the books and deceive their investors with the non GAAP accounting, and with their never ending 1 time charges, always described in their quarterly reports.
THe Fed is playing the same game… in order to keep the real inflation numbers from effecting how much they will need to pay to the retired American slave.etc.
And off topic…Yes tariffs are great.. we need to bring back manufacturing to the usa, what other types of job can there be here in the USA?? Home health aides?
Which is the one of the fastest growing occupations in our major cities, what does that produce to our society? Although its needed, it does not add to much, those are one of the lowest paying jobs around and dosen’t add value to our society..
Let’s face it the majority of the people will not be programmers working at tech companies creating software and apps or learning how to operate sophisticated machines or robots… you need to be a geek for that and the vast majority of people are NOT GEEKS….
Thanks for the blunt truth Wolf,just confirms my long held suspicion regarding this Scam. there are billions if not trillions of SS payments being “saved” by under reporting inflation. So now we can count on these Criminals to be prosecuted under the RICO act for defrauding the American public and stealing retirement money from the Elderly ? never mind…
Daniel W: my sentiments exactly. I am trying to leave a simple life, but now realize that “hedonism” is being forced upon me. As I have posted before, just another great example of the old saying “figures lie and liars figure”.
Also, so much for living simply so others may simply live!!!
Thank you Wolf for pointing this out.
When I first moved to my 25 year old townhouse, it still had all the original appliances and they worked – air conditioning, washer, dryer,etc. They didnlt work well but they worked. After replacing them with modern energy efficient models, I have had to either replace or extensively repair them all several times. Even knobs on the washer and dryer cannot be relied on except to break. I had a manual can opener my mom gave me 40 years ago that worked until 3 years ago. Since then, I have bought about 10 can openers both manual and electric. TV is better and light bulbs last longer. I don’t see anything else in my house that is better. I don’t believe the smartphone is an improvement as it results in me having to work a lot of extra hours plus spies on me constantly. I am required to have it for work.
We still use a wooden spoon which my grandmother probably bought as a new housewife in the early 1930’s, and certainly not after 1953, when she met a most untimely death.
Very reliable technology!
Curiously, most cooking spoons I have bought for myself have broken or worn away quite rapidly.
I detest buying kitchen white goods as the life-expectancy is now awful, whatever the brand. Germans, I’m looking at you….
When the coffee grinder broke, I went out and bought a 200 yr-old brass mortar and pestle, and grind them that way – quite therapeutic actually.
It is also beautifully proportioned, like most old-style tools.
Likewise, under circumstances of increasing productivity and flat wages, we must have deflation.
Increasing prices with or without inflation are outpacing the ability of more and more consumers to pay.
Don’t even get me started on the “magic” PCE inflation that the Fed uses. The idea of chained inflation makes no sense. They expect you to buy stuff you don’t like because the stuff you like went up in price. I guess us mere mortals can live a crappy life as long as they get what they want..
The price of a home rose faster than the CPI since 2011. Medical costs rose faster than CPI, but now they can cure some forms of cancer. The price of aluminum was more expensive in the 1980’s. Now large iron mines use autonomous trucks or trains. Automated transport will expand. Rents are rising. 5G may compete against fiber optics bandwidth.