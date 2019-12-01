THE WOLF STREET REPORT: What Worries me About “Hedonic Quality Adjustments”

As even basics are becoming unaffordable for these Americans, the official inflation data artfully papers over it. This arcane device also impacts investments, Social Security benefits, and inflation-adjusted data, such as “real wages” or “real GDP” (12 minutes).

