Mexico’s Cancelled $13-Billion Zombie-Airport Refuses to Die

The people voted to scrap the project that was one-third finished, $4 billion over budget, mired in allegations of corruption, and built on an unstable lake-bed. But it has a life of its own.
By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET:
A year ago, the Mexican people — albeit a small fraction of the electorate — voted to scrap a new $13-billion airport for the capital that was almost one-third finished, at least $4 billion over budget, and mired in allegations of corruption. Around $5 billion had already been poured into the new Texcoco airport, which was to feature a futuristic, X-shaped terminal designed by Norman Foster. Another $8.3 billion was earmarked to finish it.
And for the foreseeable future, Mexico City, one of the world’s largest metropolises, must continue to make do with an ancient airport, Benito Juarez, that is already overwhelmed by passenger numbers, has no room for further growth, and in some places, like many parts of Mexico City, is gradually sinking into the bed of one of the lakes on which the center of the city was originally built.
The final decision to undo years of construction work on Texcoco, at an estimated cost of $9 billion, ultimately fell to Mexico’s new president, Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO), who had spearheaded the opposition to the project in the first place, mainly on grounds of corruption and lack of transparency. A staggering 70% of the contracts for the project, some of which had a duration of 50 years (with the option of extending them to 100 years), were awarded without tender, in direct contravention of the Mexican government’s own anti-corruption laws.
But the biggest problems with the Texcoco airport are structural and environmental. The site chosen for its development is a drained lake bed that happens to attract much of Mexico City’s run-off water. The ground still has extremely high water content and low resistance to stress. For the big construction companies involved, it would have been the perfect boondoggle: once the airport was built, the chronic structural problems that ensued would have necessitated huge amounts of maintenance work, just to keep the land fit for purpose.
“The Texcoco lake bed is the worst land imaginable for building any kind of construction on,” said José Luis Luege Tamargo, the former head of Mexico’s water regulator, in an interview. Under Texcoco’s marshy land is one of Mexico City’s most important aquifers, but it is being depleted at an alarming rate. As a result, the land above it is sinking at an average rate of between 20 and 40 centimeters a year, further increasing the risk of flooding at Texcoco. In 2014, Luege Tamargo alerted the consortium in charge of the project to these risks but his warnings were ignored.
Yet while the airport project may have been cancelled and some of the bonds issued to finance its construction have already been repaid, it is still far from dead and buried. An avalanche of more than 140 lawsuits brought by a tenacious, well-funded coalition of business leaders, airline representatives and lobbyists has prevented AMLO’s government from dismantling the work on Texcoco and proceeding with his alternative project, to build two commercial runways at the Santa Lucia air force base and a new runway at Toluca Airport..
It was only in the last month that AMLO was given the green light to commence work on Santa Lucia, which is 55 kilometers from downturn Mexico City. The project is scheduled to be inaugurated in May 2022, though large-scale projects like these have an annoying habit of falling behind schedule and running well over budget.
The projected budget for Santa Lucia has already shot up three times in the last year, first from $3.64 billion to $4.07 billion, then to $4.76 billion, and most recently to $4.93 billion. That, together with the fact that the Ministry of Defense is overseeing the project and has deemed it classified, has intensified opposition to AMLO’s plans among business leaders and amplified calls for the original Texcoco project to be reinstated.
The coalition to save the Texcoco airport is led by a group called #NoMasDerroches (No More Splurges) whose members include Mexico’s most powerful business lobby group, Coparmex. “We’re not moved by politics. We simply believe the president’s decision to cancel Texcoco and build Santa Lucia is legally and financially unjustified,” Gerard Carrasco, a spokesman of the group, told Bloomberg. “It’s a waste of public resources.”
The government’s latest plan for Texcoco is to restore the former lake there and build a national park around it, which would deliver the definitive blow to the half-finished airport. Given the vast sums of money at stake in the Texcoco project, not just in its construction and future maintenance but also the long-hatched plans to build an “aerotropolis” — a vast multimodal “airport city” — around the airport, which investors hoped would become the biggest transport/infrastructure hub in the whole of Latin America, the companies and individuals invested in the project will do whatever it takes to stop that from happening. Those investors include:
- The Atlacomulco Group, a secretive political network operating in the State of Mexico, where the new airport was being built. They were very closely connected to AMLO’s predecessor, Enrique Peña Nieto, who launched the NAIM project, and are alleged to have bought up much of the land on which the new airport and surrounding aerotropolis was to be built.
- Large Mexican companies such as ICA, Prodemex, GIA, and Grupo Hermes, which is owned by Carlos Hank, a billionaire banker with close ties both to Peña Nieto and now to AMLO.
- Carlos Slim, Mexico’s richest man. His construction company, Grupo Carso, had three major building contracts worth an estimated $5 billion. When AMLO threatened to cancel Texcoco, Slim famously warned that suspending the project “would mean suspending the country’s growth.’’
Given that Mexico's economy has barely grown since the cancellation of Texcoco, Slim's statement has so far proven to be eerily prescient. The construction and infrastructure sector has been particularly hard hit. As for the biggest infrastructure project of all, the Texcoco Airport, its future, despite AMLO's best efforts, remains — if you'll excuse the pun — up in the air.
The slowdown in Mexico is not just in construction, exports, and manufacturing – but in services as well. Read… Global Slowdown? Mexico’s GDP Declines Year-Over-Year for First Time Since 2009
The classic call of “business leaders”. You must let us rip you off, or we’ll crash the economy. Then, they’ll claim to be Job Creators as they avoid taxes on their stolen wealth.
Like the US under Trump, the swamp cannot be drained. In fact, it looks like the swamp will drown everything else.
It’s not actually an airport. It’s a mechanism for transferring wealth upwards, a model for the rest of the global economy.
Wherever there is a giant public project, there will always be a swarm of private vultures ready to tear the carcass apart.
England is building a highspeed railway line from south to north, called HS2, due by 2026. It will shave 20mins off a 2hr journey. The original cost was projected at $20-40b… Latest estimates suggest it will now cost at least $100-200b…
Mexico may be close to civil war, but it is not the only country wasting public money on dodgy projects with murky contractors.
Wow; after reading Wolf’s article, I initially thought he was talking about the California High Speed Rail project – over budget, years away, corrupt politicians buying farm land in the path of the tracks, trains running on low speed tracks, destinations nobody every heard of, prior bidders suggesting the only viable alternative was above existing direct highways, etc., etc.
Finally, I woke up and realized it was about an airport not rail. So what’s the difference? Always the same story when government is involved.
Cheers
Pretty all encompassing statement about Govt projects, Brett. While the article certainly portrays a corrupt Mexican version, many many Govt organised and funded mega projects do quite well. In fact, with large infrastructure projects Govt sponsorship is the only way to make things possible and go forward. When you ask private interests to do it on their own,
Mexico is corrupt due to influential corporations and individuals controlling the process. If you limit the influence of corporations and the wealthy, and nurture the rule of law while providing a transparent bidding process, mega projects can be completed on time and within budget.. In the case of Mexico and this particular project, a few firing squads might be in order.
I do feel that Mexico is pretty much a basket case, though. I don’t see much possibility of reform unless something lights a fuse.
This was interesting: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/28/nyregion/el-chapo-trial-mexico-corruption.html
Mising part of a sentence. ” When you ask private interests to do it on their own, ” (should add), why would they unless there is profit involved?
One of the reasons the high-speed rail between SF and LA is very tough to build is because, among other reasons, powerful and rich people live near where the train needs to go, and they don’t want it anywhere near their homes. NIMBY.
That’s true after a fashion, but let’s face it, they couldn’t even get the train from the outskirts of LA to Gilroy where there are far fewer rich people to oppose the project.
I love Brown, but that high speed rail project was a failure from the day it was announced. I admire Newsom for having the guts to put it on hold… though I am sure he is just keeping it in the back pocket for future use to pay off someone else.
If nothing else, they should have just looked at that disaster of a rail project in Honolulu to get a taste of what California version would’ve looked like.
The common denominator? One party Rule.
By some estimates Mexico has the second most number of Catholics in the world. The Roman Catholic Church banned contraceptives. Children need shoes. They can not afford an airport.
Mexican oil production peaked c. 2004. It has been declining since; to nearly half of peak production. They have untapped hydrocarbons in shale, but no major fracking reported.
They can not afford an airport.
And they never will, if they cannot get the corporate corruption under control. Corporations are so keen on robbing countries they’ll plant their own people in government at every level to make sure the scams succeed. Sometimes the billionaires themselves grab the top spots and dig themselves in like ticks.
Virtually every article on this site is about the corruption of corporations and the greedy people who run them. No, really. I would not kid you about such a thing.
Reminds me of Trudeau’s unused white elephant airport north of Montreal!
He also wanted to duplicate that white elephant by building another airport on the East end of Toronto.
Rewards for his liberal supporters.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Montréal–Mirabel_International_Airport
This one?
Truly U have to wonder what kind of magic Canada soes to hardlt show up in International news.
Everyone in mex is corrupt.So lets change things up.
First they have to bid on the projest itself.Then they have to bid on the
bribes they are willing to pay.All in public view.assigned payouts
already negotiated.10% to pres.10%to the generals etc. Might work.
Great job AMALO for cancelling the white elephant airport that was sinking into the ground at 1 foot/year. On the other hand, you can’t have the usual gang of quite-possibly-corrupt-rich-guys standing around howling about the government finishing the airport. I’d publicly call their bluff by offering to give them all in-process assets plus a 50-year airport operating lease, with 2 qualifications:
1) The quite-possibly-corrupt-rich-guys must pay 100% of the remaining construction costs ($0 public funding);
2) The quite-possibly-corrupt-rich-guys must agree to complete the project as a safely functioning international airport within 5 years (surely somebody can document a meaningful definition of “complete”).
If the above terms are not met at the end of 5 years, land & construction revert back to the government of Mexico, and the whole thing is turned into a theme park that looks a lot like Venice.
Even quite-possibly-corrupt-rich-guys can’t be stupid enough to finance this…but they’ll be publicly humiliated and laughed at every time they yell about the government completing the airport.
California’s Gov Newsom is damn lucky they have these Mexican airport clowns, or he’d spend all his time as the stupidest guy in the hemisphere.
To make the HSR viable the track needs to be straight and flat. Going around curves and climbing grades slows the “bullet” down to a normal speed of a commuter train. Thus, the best location of a rail is in the desert. Lay it straight as an arrow and flat as the desert floor will allow. Then you can hit max speed. Think Victorville to Las Vegas. Perfect!
How about Los Angeles to Victorville? Zigzagging around all the existing infrastructure and you’ll be lucky to hit 50 MPH getting out of LaLa Land