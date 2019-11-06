Where You Pay the Mostest and Get Approved the Leastest, so to Speak: Mortgage Rates, Fees & Denial Rates Differ Bigly by State

It’s not always in the states with the highest home prices.

The mortgage interest rate that a homebuyer faces and the mortgage fees, such as “points” and other fees, are tracked as an average across the US. We get reassuring data, such as what the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was last week, according to Freddy Mac or the Mortgage Bankers Association or whoever tracks mortgage rates. But buyers may be confronted on average with much higher or lower mortgage rates, mortgage fees , and mortgage application denial rates , depending on the state they’re trying to buy a home in, and the differences between states are breath-taking.

So here we go, average mortgage interest rates, average mortgage fees, and average denial rates by state.

Difference in Mortgage Rates by State.

A study by Clever Real Estate, based on data from the Housing Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) database, shows that the average mortgage interest rate by state in 2018 ranged from 4.24% at the low end to 7.71% at the high end:

At the low end, mortgage rates in Massachusetts, Arkansas, and Hawaii averaged 4.6% or below.

At the high end, mortgage rates in Maine, West Virginia, and Ohio averaged over 7%.

By comparison, the average mortgage rate across all US states was 5.04%.

Many factors impact the average mortgage interest rate, such as the local economy, past foreclosure rates in the state, the average credit profile of home buyers, the density of lenders, and competition or lack thereof among them. In some states with a lot of lenders that have to show growth in mortgage origination to their shareholders, loan officers are eager to make deals and undercut each other.

“But in places like West Virginia, where only 40 out of every 100,000 residents is a loan officer, competition doesn’t have as much influence, leading to inflated rates,” Clever Real Estate said.

The table below shows average mortgage interest rates and average mortgage fees in 2018 for all 50 states and the District of Columbia, from the state with the lowest average mortgage interest rate to the state with the highest:

State Interest rate Mortgage Fees Hawaii 4.3% 6,968 Arkansas 4.6% 2,013 Massachusetts 4.6% 2,156 Connecticut 4.6% 972 Wyoming 4.7% 1,154 North Dakota 4.7% 1,036 Vermont 4.7% 830 Nebraska 4.7% 1,665 New York 4.7% 1,786 District of Columbia 4.7% 5,396 Rhode Island 4.7% 842 New Jersey 4.7% 1,427 South Dakota 4.7% 1,611 Wisconsin 4.8% 1,144 Montana 4.8% 1,570 New Hampshire 4.8% 1,731 Maryland 4.8% 1,674 North Carolina 4.8% 1,878 Pennsylvania 4.8% 595 Kansas 4.8% 684 Virginia 4.8% 2,479 Minnesota 4.8% 2,092 California 4.8% 3,614 Delaware 4.8% 1,687 South Carolina 4.8% 515 Washington 4.9% 3,079 Oregon 4.9% 2,553 Georgia 4.9% 2,816 Colorado 4.9% 2,457 Idaho 4.9% 1,373 Indiana 4.9% 977 Tennessee 4.9% 2,008 Arkansas 5.0% 2,107 Michigan 5.0% 950 Alabama 5.0% 1,907 Illinois 5.0% 2,255 Utah 5.0% 2,917 New Mexico 5.0% 2,416 Louisiana 5.0% 1,880 Kentucky 5.0% 1,495 Arizona 5.0% 2,860 Florida 5.0% 2,089 Oklahoma 5.0% 1,766 Mississippi 5.0% 2,104 Texas 5.1% 2,491 Missouri 5.3% 1,647 Nevada 6.2% 2,801 Iowa 6.5% 765 Ohio 7.1% 1,153 West Virginia 7.4% 1,599 Maine 7.7% 1,586

Differences in Mortgage Fees by State.

The study found that mortgage fees, such as “points” and fees for application processing, and documentation preparation, vary even more by state:

At the low end, points and fees averaged less than $600 in Pennsylvania and South Carolina.

At the high end, points and fees averaged over $5,000 in Washington DC and just under $7,000 in Hawaii.

By comparison, average mortgage fees across the US averaged a little under $2,000, or about 1% of the loan amount.

The dollar amount of fees is a function of many factors, including how hungry or lackadaisical competing lenders are, and the amount financed.

But it’s not straightforward. In terms of the price of the home, there are huge differences between states. But the 10 states with the highest fees, include some that have very expensive homes, such as California and Hawaii, and some that have much cheaper homes, such as Georgia and Texas. For example, in Hawaii and California, the average amount financed ($401,000) is almost the same, but fees in Hawaii ($6,968) are nearly twice as high as fees in California ($3,614).

The table shows the mortgage fees in dollar terms for all 50 states and the District of Columbia, from the lowest fees to the highest fees:

State Mortgage Fees Interest Rate South Carolina $515 4.8% Pennsylvania $595 4.8% Kansas $684 4.8% Iowa $765 6.5% Vermont $830 4.7% Rhode Island $842 4.7% Michigan $950 5.0% Connecticut $972 4.6% Indiana $977 4.9% North Dakota $1,036 4.7% Wisconsin $1,144 4.8% Ohio $1,153 7.1% Wyoming $1,154 4.7% Idaho $1,373 4.9% New Jersey $1,427 4.7% Kentucky $1,495 5.0% Montana $1,570 4.8% Maine $1,586 7.7% West Virginia $1,599 7.4% South Dakota $1,611 4.7% Missouri $1,647 5.3% Nebraska $1,665 4.7% Maryland $1,674 4.8% Delaware $1,687 4.8% New Hampshire $1,731 4.8% Oklahoma $1,766 5.0% New York $1,786 4.7% North Carolina $1,878 4.8% Louisiana $1,880 5.0% Alabama $1,907 5.0% Tennessee $2,008 4.9% Arkansas $2,013 4.6% Florida $2,089 5.0% Minnesota $2,092 4.8% Mississippi $2,104 5.0% Arkansas $2,107 5.0% Massachusetts $2,156 4.6% Illinois $2,255 5.0% New Mexico $2,416 5.0% Colorado $2,457 4.9% Virginia $2,479 4.8% Texas $2,491 5.1% Oregon $2,553 4.9% Nevada $2,801 6.2% Georgia $2,816 4.9% Arizona $2,860 5.0% Utah $2,917 5.0% Washington $3,079 4.9% California $3,614 4.8% District of Columbia $5,396 4.7% Hawaii $6,968 4.3%

Denied mortgage applications.

The percentage of mortgage applications that have been denied varies even more extremely by state, ranging from 0.3% in Texas to 19.3% in Louisiana.

This is not only a function of how strict mortgage lenders are in each state but also to what extent people are encouraged to apply for mortgages even when they cannot afford them.

And it is unrelated to the average amount financed, because Louisiana is at the bottom of this list, with a denial rate of 19.3%, and an average amount financed of $170,000, compared to Hawaii with a denial rate that is nearly as high, at 18.1%, but an average amount financed of $401,000.

The Table below shows the denial rate by state, along with the average amount financed, and the average interest rate, from the lowest denial rate to the highest denial rate:

State % denied Amount financed Texas 0.3% $225,763 Washington 0.5% $299,041 Virginia 0.8% $267,049 New York 0.9% $355,646 Minnisota 0.9% $210,539 North Carolina 1.0% $197,380 Ohio 1.1% $149,187 Utah 1.1% $237,895 Michigan 1.2% $156,818 Pennsylvania 1.2% $170,908 Tennessee 1.2% $192,442 Wisconsin 1.3% $165,431 Maryland 1.4% $276,602 Missouri 1.5% $165,378 New Jersey 1.7% $277,165 South Carolina 1.8% $193,618 Nevada 1.8% $247,695 Oregon 2.0% $252,926 Oklahoma 3.0% $151,653 Florida 3.7% $223,952 California 4.2% $401,348 Nebraska 4.8% $162,605 Mississippi 4.8% $136,036 New Hampshire 5.8% $215,176 Georgia 5.9% $206,150 Maine 6.5% $183,870 New Mexico 6.5% $180,032 Colorado 6.5% $284,652 Arizona 6.8% $227,984 Montana 7.3% $223,463 Illinois 8.0% $210,465 Rhode Island 8.1% $208,891 South Dakota 8.7% $177,387 West Virginia 9.4% $136,102 Massachusetts 9.7% $327,635 North Dakota 9.8% $198,692 Indiana 10.4% $148,587 Iowa 10.7% $141,180 Alaska 12.1% $253,901 Wyoming 13.2% $210,342 Kansas 13.4% $168,190 Idaho 15.1% $192,883 District of Columbia 16.4% $472,745 Vermont 16.6% $176,694 Arkansas 17.3% $146,018 Kentucky 17.3% $147,851 Deleware 17.5% $217,364 Hawaii 18.1% $401,522 Connecticut 18.8% $252,880 Alabama 19.0% $163,514 Louisiana 19.3% $170,743

So this puts the mortgage market into the same category as the health insurance market and other markets were prices vary dramatically depending on which state you live in. And it’s not always the states with the highest home prices, such as California, that have the most expensive affiliated costs, such as mortgage fees and interest rates.

