Uber Loses Another $1.2 billion, Stock Dives Again

Here it is in a nutshell, the philosophy of “growth at all costs.” Uber’s total revenue increased 29% to $3.81 billion in the third quarter compared to a year earlier, the company reported this afternoon. And that’s very good revenue growth. But to get this revenue growth, the company threw everything at it that it had. So, expenses increased even faster, and the operating loss ballooned.
Revenues by segment:
- Rideshare revenues: +19% to $2.9 billion.
- Eats revenues: +64% to $645 million
- Freight revenues: +78% to $218 million
- ATG and other Technology: $17 million
And here is what it threw at it: Total costs and expenses soared by 33% to $4.92 billion. This includes $401 million the company paid its employees in stock-based compensation. In other words, to obtain a $969 million increase in revenues, the company spent an additional $1.2 billion.
At this rate, when expenses grow faster than revenues, there is going to be a problem trying to get to this mythic breakeven the way the company is structured now.
As a consequence of expenses increasing faster than revenues, its loss from operations soared by 45% to $1.11 billion.
It’s net loss – after interest expense, other income, losses from equity investments, and provisions for income taxes – rose by 18% to $1.16 billion, up from $986 million a year ago.
For the three quarters so far in 2019, Uber has lost $7.4 billion. You really have to try hard to lose $7.4 billion on $10 billion in revenues:
Cash flow from operations was a negative $878 million in the quarter, bringing the cash burn so far this year to $2.52 billion.
But don’t worry: it has plenty of investor-cash to burn, thanks to numerous fund-raising rounds, the cash raised during the IPO, and some monster debts. At the end of the quarter it still had $12.6 billion in cash to burn.
A big part of that cash is borrowed: Uber has $5.7 billion in long-term debt. Those creditors – despite Uber’s deep-junk credit ratings – aren’t worried as long as Uber as enough cash on its balance sheet to service and pay off the debt and a high enough a stock price to issue more shares and use the proceeds to service the debt. Creditors get very nervous when neither cash nor a high stock price is available to bail them out. So that’s what they’re keeping their eyes glued on.
Uber was founded over 10 years ago. It has about 27,000 employees – though there have been waves of layoffs this year, including another 350 folks two weeks ago. It has burned through enormous amounts of investor cash over the years. And yet, it is further away from making a profit than ever before.
In a brief interview on CNBC today, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company is targeting “adjusted EBITDA profitability” in 2021. “We know there is the expectation of profitability, and we expect to deliver for 2021.”
“We haven’t finalized our planning, and it’s going to take a lot of work from a lot of folks, but we are actually targeting 2021 for adjusted EBITDA profitability for the year,” he said.
What does Uber’s “adjusted EBITDA profitability” actually mean? It means if Uber ever breaks even on this “adjusted EBITDA” basis, it will still lose a ton of money.
“Adjusted EBITDA” eliminates a lot of the bad stuff. Unadjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) is a fairly standard measure of operating cash flow, not profit. Creditors use it to see if a company can make its interest payments over the near and medium term.
In Uber’s case, there is “adjusted EBITDA.” And in its earnings release at the bottom, Uber lists all the bad stuff that it excludes from it. Here are the biggies of the bad stuff that is excluded:
- Depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of intangible assets: But “the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect all cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;”
- Stock-based compensation expense, “which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy”;
- “Other items” that are “not indicative of our ongoing operating performance”; so shit happens, and it doesn’t count.
- “Certain legal, tax, and regulatory reserve changes and settlements that may reduce cash available to us.” Of which there have been many, given all the scandals and issues with labor laws and taxi regulations in various jurisdictions.
So if Uber gets to “adjusted EBITDA profitability” by 2021, it will still be losing a ton of money, and it will be a long way from actual profitability, and it will be even further away from significant actual profitability that would create some kind of reasonable earnings multiple as appropriate for a taxi and delivery company.
Shares are down 5.2% in afterhours trading currently at $29.49, down 37% from its peak in June.
You’ve got to admire the guts to create something this big that burns up this much investor cash for a decade and on an ongoing basis, and that hasn’t yet figured out how to make a real profit, and apparently has no plans of doing so. Burning cash is easy; it’s quite flammable and just goes up in smoke. Building a profitable business in a competitive environment, that’s hard.
Well……why are you so hard on the young generation. This company obviously deserves at least a 400x sales multiple in the market. Of course when they go on sale we can swoop in and steal it at 350x sales. This madness of expecting profits from invested capital is so 20th century.
We can also stop with the nonsense of taxing profits…..why not just hit revenue with a 10 percent surtax. Shazaam……I’ve balanced the federal budget. Nobel prize headed my way.
Righteous comment.
I agree. Wolf, you should pick on 100 year old cash burning companies like GE instead of a mere 10 year old…
That is sarcasm by the way….
But the service is much better, you get new car (even Lexus sometimes), vs duck-taped-rear-seat Crown Vic. And it’s cheaper, unless it’s surge price time, which is always.
But all the hip kids use Uber in LA and SF. How could it fail?
The thing is, it offers a good and popular service. All it needs to do is figure out how to make decent profits doing it — but that’s the hard part.
You realize that making a profit isn’t the job of the current CEO, right? Dara was mission accomplished the moment Uber went public. The investors all got paid off, the schmucks are left holding the bag. Dara probably has his millions in the bank, he just has to make sure the boat stays afloat long enough for him to collect, and then…. adios muchachos.
Profitability is the job of the next sucker.
OK you’ve sold me, all I need is an $800 phone and about $400 a year more in connect costs ($60 plan vs. $30 plan) and I, too, can order a car driven by a hugely overweight incel who’s driven so many hours he’s on the brink of running down pedestrians and cyclists he doesn’t know are there.
(True. I was almost run over by a really fat guy driving an Uber, and he was sorry once I’d evaded him and he’s realized I exist. At least where I am, if you are driving for Uber you’re desperate.)
Cabs are fine with me!
As taxi medallions soared , the only party making money was the investor in taxi medallions,who charged the drivers large monthly fees .
In the current ride share market, only those early investors have made money.
Just like those late investors in medallions , current investors will be “ taken for a ride”
Investors in Lyft and Uber like to think that ride sharing is a disruptive technology , when it is really only the taxi business.
But isn’t it only popular because it is subsidized and violating various regulations (e.g. most drivers do not have commercial insurance and of course pay not gov’t fees) allowing it to undercut cab rates?
I have been to multiple cities that have excellent ride hailing services that cab drivers subscribe to. That’s what I use because I will not support a company (Uber) that is basically operating a dirty business
Yes, cab companies have been using good apps for years. I know a cab driver here in SF who has been using it. But his business got gutted nevertheless.
I use Uber primarily to get to and back from SFO airport and some destination airports in US. Honestly the price Uber charges are low and wish they raise prices to pay the drivers more who barely makes $20/hr with the known expenses and lot less with hidden expenses. Most drivers I’ve come across are nice people in between jobs or supplement their income though I’ve seen some serious drivers who equip their cars like a vending machine and interior more like a beat-up cab.
What gets me though is how an app company can lose $1.1 billion or $120 mil per day while paying their drivers peanuts.
Ubers value may lie its ability to demonstrate there is a useful purpose in it services that have a demand . As often happens Uber may not be the entity to make it profitable. The collective will benefit no matter their future.
Does the 27,000 figure include drivers, who i thought were independent contractors? With all of those employees, you’d think they would have great customer service. But you can’t reach them by phone.
That 27k does not include drivers!
Uber had 3 million drivers in 2018.
SZ,
“That 27k does not include drivers!”
That one fact goes a long way to explaining the admin overhd cost insanity that must be destroying the unit level economics.
What in the hell are those 27k doing? The system is almost entirely automated – hello internet.
I can also imagine a shit ton of ad spend abuse…
I still think the whole ride-sharing thing is a desperate race for monopoly power. If UBER fails to achieve it in significant markets, the lack of pricing power probably means these business models, as currently operated, will never reach GAAP profitability. WHAT UBER IS ACTUALLY SELLING HERE IS TAXI RIDES, NOT SOME TECH MAGIC.
To me, “adjusted EBITDA profitability” just translates to “we’ll be profitable if you ignore most of our expenses”.
The VC model of start-up funding, allowed UBER 10-years of operations with $10+ billion-dollar-losses just demonstrates UBER management is not strong enough to manage its appetite for dream projects (freight, eats, AVG et al), and they don’t have the chops to operate at a profit in any sense of the word.
They’re grasping at straws…
You say “burning billions” like it’s a bad thing. Get with the times, Wolf. It’s different this time!
/sarc tag omitted :)
I go to Walmart and purchase Uber gift cards, since I’m particular about who I give my credit card number to. They still owe me $50.43 of rides. It looks like I might be safe for a few more months.
Oh, these Millenials!!!…all these guys have done is change the entire freakin’ world of hailing a cab in the rain, and in the lingua of Thomas Friedman flatten the world to the benefit of drivers and users alike. Pity, though, poor central cities across the globe like New York, that can no longer auction off their rip-off ‘medallions’ to the unsuspecting young men & women trying to earn an honest dollar!!!… PJS
There are baht bus, tuktuk and motorcycle taxi businesses here in Thailand that will still be making money long after Uber has gone bust. Just as convenient and almost as safe (sarc).
Problem is automobiles depreciates at a fairly rapid rates. In the first three years of a new car, it has already depreciated 30% to 40%. Then you write off labor, driver costs and it’s almost technically impossible to generate profits such as Uber!
Lyft is doing better but both bleeding cash!
When the crash happens, nothing will be left!
Uber owns very very few automobiles.
They did say they were going to buy 24,000 Volvo XC90 SUVs next year to make them self driving vehicles.
Suzie Alcatrez,
The third-party anti-spam algo found you too, it seems. All your comments are automatically sent to the moderation queue. Many commentors are getting caught up in it. I have no idea why. Eventually, this will go back to normal. So be patient.
Far from whingeing, you Americans should be grateful that investors remain happy to fund American companies. They still have fight and hunger!
Contrast it with the UK, where UK investors bail out of UK firms at the earliest possible moment and do not give a hoot what happens.
For example, Just Eat UK (much bigger than Uber Eats UK) is about to be sold off to a Dutch rival (Takeaway) that is 3 times *smaller*. UK investors have just thrown their hands in the air and said “we give up”. We surrender!
Net result = Uber Eats US continues to grow (longterm)… Just Eat is toast, and all the best jobs will shortly be closed in the UK and moved to the Netherlands…
You US guys shouldn’t really be complaining about loyal shareholders with strong faith. You don’t know how lucky you are :-)
Far from whingeing, you Americans should be grateful that investors remain happy to fund American companies. They still have fight and hunger!
Mostly they have loads of money and no where else to invest it because they’ve been squeezing loads of money out of every possible market with all their other investments, which is how they got loads of money in the first place that they can’t invest.
So they’re going to piss away their money on every new fad that comes along, which isn’t a problem because they have loads more.
You don’t really think these guys go broke when the market crashes, do you? Don’t be silly. They just buy up loads of temporarity impaired investments at bargain-basement prices, figuring on making it rich when the markets come back, and will continue this cycle until financiers finally burn the whole thing down. Figuratively speaking, of course.
Burning cash is easy; it’s quite flammable and just goes up in smoke.
And here you thought Uber was a taxi and delivery company, when it’s really in the disposal business.
Taxi and delivery companies are regulated because they should be, for practical reasons. A firm based on evading provably necessary regulations should be prohibited.
Well, seeing that the definition of “adjusted EBITDA” in most credit documents is now 4-5 pages long full of baskets, carveouts, addbacks and run rate/synergy exercises, I expect by 2021 we may be at the point of “screw it – just take your best day and multiply it by 365” when defining Adjusted EBITDA.
Investors prefer to be lied to by con artists out to rob them, apparently because they have money to waste and really just want to be stroked.
A fool and his money are soon parted, but you have to wonder how they got together in the first place. What’s even more wondrous is that they really don’t seem to mind.