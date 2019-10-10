Twitter “Unintentionally” Used Your Phone Number for Targeted Advertising

You give a tech company your personal information to activate a security feature and later find out they were using it “unintentionally” for targeted advertising.
By Gennie Gebhart and Jacob Hoffman-Andrews, Electronic Frontier Foundation:
Stop us if you’ve heard this before: you give a tech company your personal information in order to use two-factor authentication, and later find out that they were using that security information for targeted advertising.
That’s exactly what Twitter fessed up to yesterday in an understated blog post: the company has been taking email addresses and phone numbers that users provided for “safety and security purposes” like two-factor authentication, and using them for its ad tracking systems, known as Tailored Audiences and Partner Audiences.
Twitter claims this was an “unintentional,” “inadvertent” mistake. But whether this was avarice or incompetence on Twitter’s part, the result confirms some users’ worst fears: that taking advantage of a bread-and-butter security measure could expose them to privacy violations. Twitter’s abuse of phone numbers for ad tracking threatens to undermine people’s trust in the critical protections that two-factor authentication offers.
How Did Your 2FA Phone Number End Up in Twitter’s Ad Tracking Systems?!
Here’s how it works. Two-factor authentication (2FA) lets you log in, or “authenticate,” your identity with another piece of information, or “factor,” in addition to your password. It sometimes goes by different names on different platforms—Twitter calls it “login verification.”
There are many different types of 2FA. SMS-based 2FA involves receiving a text with a code that you enter along with your password when you log in. Since it relies on SMS text messages, this type of 2FA requires a phone number. Other types of 2FA—like authenticator apps and hardware tokens—do not require a phone number to work.
No matter what type of 2FA you choose, however, Twitter makes you hand over your phone number anyway. (Twitter now also requires a phone number for new accounts.) And that pushes users who need 2FA security the most into an unnecessary and painful choice between giving up an important security feature or surrendering part of their privacy.
In this case, security phone numbers and email addresses got swept up into two of Twitter’s ad systems: Tailored Audiences, a tool to let an advertiser target Twitter users based on their own marketing list, and Partner Audiences, which lets an advertiser target users based on other advertisers’ marketing lists. Twitter claims the “error” occurred in matching people on Twitter to these marketing lists based on phone numbers or emails they provided for “safety and security purposes.”
Twitter doesn’t say what they mean by “safety and security purposes,” but it is not necessarily limited to 2FA. In addition to 2FA information, it could potentially include the phone number you have to provide to unlock your account if Twitter has incorrectly marked it as a bot. Since Twitter forces many people into providing such a phone number to regain access to their account, it would be particularly pernicious if Twitter was using phone numbers gathered from that system for advertising.
What We Don’t Know
Twitter’s post downplays the problem, leaving out numbers about the scope of the harm, and details about who was affected and for how long. For instance, if Twitter locked you out of your account and required that you add a phone number to get back in, was your phone number misused for advertising? If Twitter required you to add a phone number when you signed up, for anti-spam purposes, was your phone number misused? When is an email address considered “fair game” for ad targeting and when is it not?
Twitter claims it “cannot say with certainty how many people were impacted by this.” That may be true if they are trying to parse finely who actually received an ad. But that’s an excessively narrow view of “impact.” Every user whose phone number was included in this inappropriate targeting should be considered impacted, and Twitter should disclose that number.
2FA is Not the Problem
Based on what we know, and what else we can reasonably guess about how Twitter users’ security information was misused for ad tracking, Twitter’s explanation stretches the meaning of “unintentionally.” After all, the targeted advertising business model embraced by Twitter (and by most other large social media companies) incentivizes ad technology teams to scoop up data from as many places as they can get away with—and sometimes they can get away with quite a lot.
The important conclusion for users is: this is not a reason to turn off or avoid 2FA. The problem here is not 2FA. Instead, the problem is how Twitter and other companies have misused users’ information with no regard for their reasonable security and privacy expectations.
What Next
Twitter needs to come clean about exactly what happened, when, and to how many people. It needs to explain what processes it is putting in place to ensure this doesn’t happen again. And it needs to implement 2FA methods that do not require giving Twitter your phone number. By Gennie Gebhart and Jacob Hoffman-Andrews, Electronic Frontier Foundation.
– But, but, but …….. how is Twitter supposed to make a profit when they can’t use your personal information to be sold to third parties ?
This demonstrates the loathsome twisted sodomistic mentality these social media companies have to control the lives of their customers.
There is no such a thing as a free online service, you always end paying, one way or another.
This is not about Twitter coming clean about who they are tracking. This is about people owning their data and the profiles created on them. Whatever information they collect belongs to the user and the user should be informed of the ways the data is being used and compensated for that use.
Those phone numbers Twitter gave to others are the paid for property of the users, some of whom pay extra to keep them private. Twitter violated the privacy of every person whose phone number was shared. This is a privacy and safety issue as well because nobody knows who those third parties then sold or shared the data with, or the extent to which other data on the phones was mined.
Legislation to deal with data ownership is overdue.
While I’m on a tech rant, l also think all the demonetization that goes on on platforms is theft. Content providers invest a great deal in creating content, and when they are not paid for its use, that’s a form of piracy on the part of the platform. I don’t see why video content providers don’t join the film unions and demand to be paid as film makers and actors. All this free work is impoverishing working people, while the posers in silicon valley make all the money.
Democratic candidate Andrew Yang just released his plan on data ownership. Sounds similar to what you’re talking about, that online data should be considered personal property:
https://www.yang2020.com/policies/data-property-right/
This hadn’t been on my radar before the Yang proposal popped up on my newsfeed. Very interesting, and timely, topic to say the least
Well said Petunia,
I would add that the race is on for the privacy-abusing companies to become a quasi-government agency. The price is a monopoly or a duopoly on tools for population control.
AT&T and its spawn are enjoying a monopoly on telecommunications surveillance. Comcast has a near monopoly on the internet. Visa on credit cards, Google on phones and the three credit bureaus on our financial lives. Add PayPal and a bunch of others.
The irony is that all these companies are fiercely protective of their privacy. Not yours.
I share the same concern over all the GPS data mining used in every vehicle with a GPS system. The manufacturers collecting the data have no clue how to price this data, but they sure like to collect it for free. To be honest people pay for the feature so the manufacturer is being paid to sell the data. Pretty slick business to be in, but I am not so keen on my driving being monitored – no different than my phone.
I have the free AT&T Call Protect and Mobile Security app on my smart phone. They alert me if an incoming call is from a fraud number or spammer. I did not answer those calls. I blocked numbers on a regular basis.
People called me from the Internet using someone else’s number in my local area. It might be a telemarketer in Sri Lanka. They were able to make a spoof call, but were not able to receive phone calls at the phone number they impersonated. If I try to return a spoofed call, I might get a real person who did not call me and does not know why I am calling them. After a while I did not call back strange numbers. If they wanted to leave a message they could.
You “Trust” a social media or tech service company, to secure your information and be truthful with you.
I understand.
I have this bridge in Brooklyn for sale.
I sort of see this like Elvis throwing towels to the fans. He doesn’t think the towels have any value, they do. Should he charge them for these towels? (maybe he did write it off his taxes?) Is this a way of solving the process involving purloined data taken from users who do not hold that data in high regard? Am I entitled to a data tax break?
The government should simply set up a non-profit that manages secure authentication for the Internet. There are protocols out there to choose from: OAuth, SAML, Radius and probably others. That should not be the function of individual organizations. The benefit would be a single userid/password for every site on the Net. An improvement on that would also be a database that allows your userid to be hidden behind fake or anonymous userids for individual websites.
Google, Yahoo and the rest don’t need to know who I am or anything about me. This is all very simple if you can get the libertarians out of the way.
Good luck everyone with AI about to swoop in on us. Meanwhile, the government is on top of simple Robo Calls… NOT. Just got 2 today.
In China, there is the ‘social credit system’ on citizens. In the rest of the world, it’s Tech implementing it on us, and the government sit’s back. What’s the difference?
I live the word “inadvertent”. It makes me think that either Twitter’s legal team advised them to use the “naive savage” defense to try and stem the lawsuits that are sure to follow. Or that Twitter is so dysfunctional and pathetically organized that they cannot even manage user-supplied phone numbers. To paraphrase Arthur C. Clarke both are equally entertaining.