Rents in the USA: from the Priciest ZIP Codes to the Cheapest

Rents in Chicago’s toniest ZIP codes are practically reasonable compared to the craziness elsewhere.
OK, this is mind-boggler of a juxtaposition: The most expensive ZIP code to rent an apartment in is 10282, which covers Battery Park City, stretching along the Hudson River at the southern tip of Manhattan, where the average rent has soared 12% over the past 12 months to $6,211. And the cheapest ZIP code to rent in is 67213, which is in Wichita, KS, where the average rent has remained flat over the past 12 months at $423.
These are the two ends of the spectrum in a report by RentCafe, based on data by Yardi Matrix, on rents in large apartment properties with at least 50 rental units. Rents at properties with fewer than 50 units are not included. Also not included are ZIP Codes with less than 200 rental units or less than three rental properties with 50+ units.
The Cheapest 50 ZIP codes.
The average rent in the 10 cheapest ZIP codes ranges from $423 to $429. There are 50 ZIP codes where the average rent is below $600, including 10 in Ohio, 9 in Kansas, and 8 in Tennessee.
My former hometown, Tulsa, has a couple of ZIP codes on that list (#41 and #42). Once upon a time, Tulsa was the booming “Oil Capital of the World” until all the oil companies moved to Houston during the oil bust in the 1980s, which triggered a long-lasting economic depression in the city. Oklahoma has a total of five entries on the list.
Some other ZIP codes on this list of the Cheapest 50 Rental ZIP Codes are in cities with similar fates – once booming towns until some major industries packed up and left, shriveled, or died (if your smart-device clips the right column, hold it in landscape position):
|ZIP Code
|City
|State
|Average Rent
|Change Y-o-Y
|1
|67213
|Wichita
|KS
|$423
|0.0%
|2
|38106
|Memphis
|TN
|$471
|2.7%
|3
|67211
|Wichita
|KS
|$472
|1.7%
|4
|67218
|Wichita
|KS
|$491
|4.8%
|5
|67204
|Wichita
|KS
|$500
|2.2%
|6
|35601
|Decatur
|AL
|$504
|5.9%
|7
|38114
|Memphis
|TN
|$516
|4.3%
|8
|38127
|Memphis
|TN
|$517
|3.7%
|9
|72067
|Jacksonville
|AR
|$520
|-0.4%
|10
|48420
|Clio
|MI
|$529
|1.9%
|11
|37777
|Louisville
|TN
|$532
|6.2%
|12
|67501
|Hutchinson
|KS
|$535
|-1.9%
|13
|35810
|Huntsville
|AL
|$539
|6.0%
|14
|67210
|Wichita
|KS
|$545
|0.9%
|15
|72301
|West Memphis
|AR
|$547
|2.4%
|16
|63137
|Saint Louis
|MO
|$548
|-1.6%
|17
|43611
|Toledo
|OH
|$551
|-1.4%
|18
|46809
|Fort Wayne
|IN
|$552
|1.5%
|19
|43612
|Toledo
|OH
|$557
|2.4%
|20
|43609
|Toledo
|OH
|$560
|6.9%
|21
|67217
|Wichita
|KS
|$561
|4.9%
|22
|44420
|Girard
|OH
|$562
|3.9%
|23
|46816
|Fort Wayne
|IN
|$564
|3.0%
|24
|67216
|Wichita
|KS
|$569
|3.2%
|25
|35611
|Athens
|AL
|$572
|8.8%
|26
|43613
|Toledo
|OH
|$575
|2.5%
|28
|35805
|Huntsville
|AL
|$576
|7.8%
|27
|43607
|Toledo
|OH
|$576
|1.5%
|29
|44505
|Youngstown
|OH
|$576
|3.2%
|30
|44406
|Canfield
|OH
|$578
|1.0%
|31
|72209
|Little Rock
|AR
|$579
|-0.3%
|33
|67203
|Wichita
|KS
|$581
|3.2%
|32
|44485
|Warren
|OH
|$581
|3.2%
|34
|31903
|Columbus
|GA
|$582
|11.1%
|35
|38109
|Memphis
|TN
|$583
|3.7%
|36
|73109
|Oklahoma City
|OK
|$584
|4.4%
|37
|38116
|Memphis
|TN
|$584
|3.6%
|38
|48234
|Detroit
|MI
|$585
|2.5%
|39
|45406
|Dayton
|OH
|$587
|2.1%
|40
|37803
|Maryville
|TN
|$587
|4.0%
|41
|74116
|Tulsa
|OK
|$588
|6.3%
|42
|74129
|Tulsa
|OK
|$588
|2.8%
|43
|38118
|Memphis
|TN
|$589
|5.9%
|44
|31204
|Macon
|GA
|$592
|1.4%
|45
|46550
|Nappanee
|IN
|$593
|5.8%
|47
|85711
|Tucson
|AZ
|$594
|4.7%
|46
|48503
|Flint
|MI
|$594
|2.3%
|50
|49107
|Buchanan
|MI
|$597
|0.7%
|48
|73127
|Oklahoma City
|OK
|$597
|2.2%
|49
|74006
|Bartlesville
|OK
|$597
|-2.8%
On the other hand, at the dizzying top…
Of the most expensive 50 ZIP codes in terms of average rent in apartment properties with 50+ units, 26 are in Manhattan (Manhattan has a total of 38 ZIP codes). Battery Park City (10282) is the most expensive rental ZIP code in the US with an average rent of $6,211. In the map (via Google) below, it’s the area to the left of the red line, bordered by the Hudson River, the World Trade Center, and Tribeca (10013), the second most expensive ZIP code in the US with an average rent of $5,327:
New York City has two ZIP codes at the bottom of the most-expensive-50 list that are not in Manhattan: one in Brooklyn and one in Queens.
Los Angeles, has four ZIP codes on this list, including 4th and 5th place overall: Top entry (90024) is Westwood, next to Beverly Hills, with an average rent of $4,944. LA’s second most expensive ZIP code (90048) includes part of West Hollywood and Beverly Grove, with an average rent of $4,896.
The San Francisco Bay Area has 14 ZIP codes on this list, four of them in the City of San Francisco, including the Bay Area’s top entry (94105), with an average rent of $4,858. This ZIP code – the 6th most expensive in the US – is in the South of Market Area of towers, including the infamous Millennium Tower, a high-end condo building that is sinking unevenly into Bay mud and is leaning disconcertingly. The ZIP code also includes the building of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.
Boston has four ZIP codes toward the bottom of this top-50 list. Its top entry (02210), in 32nd place overall, is in the Seaport District, with an average rent of $4,048.
And that’s it – just New York City, Los Angeles county, the Bay Area, and Boston. No other place made it on the list of the 50 Most Expensive Rental ZIP codes (if your smart-device clips the right column, hold it in landscape position):
|ZIP Code
|City
|Average Rent
|Change Y-o-Y
|1
|10282
|Manhattan, NY
|$6,211
|12.4%
|2
|10013
|Manhattan, NY
|$5,327
|-0.8%
|3
|10023
|Manhattan, NY
|$5,053
|5.4%
|4
|90024
|Los Angeles, CA
|$4,944
|4.1%
|5
|90048
|Los Angeles, CA
|$4,896
|3.7%
|6
|94105
|San Francisco, CA
|$4,858
|4.1%
|7
|10065
|Manhattan, NY
|$4,777
|-6.1%
|8
|10002
|Manhattan, NY
|$4,666
|2.8%
|9
|10025
|Manhattan, NY
|$4,646
|1.6%
|10
|10028
|Manhattan, NY
|$4,642
|3.7%
|11
|94158
|San Francisco, CA
|$4,614
|5.3%
|12
|10069
|Manhattan, NY
|$4,605
|9.9%
|13
|10024
|Manhattan, NY
|$4,600
|0.5%
|14
|10014
|Manhattan, NY
|$4,590
|4.4%
|15
|10001
|Manhattan, NY
|$4,543
|2.0%
|16
|10011
|Manhattan, NY
|$4,462
|2.6%
|17
|10038
|Manhattan, NY
|$4,434
|5.6%
|18
|10022
|Manhattan, NY
|$4,401
|0.3%
|19
|10010
|Manhattan, NY
|$4,389
|2.5%
|20
|10026
|Manhattan, NY
|$4,386
|2.0%
|21
|94925
|Corte Madera, CA
|$4,362
|2.3%
|22
|10003
|Manhattan, NY
|$4,323
|1.4%
|23
|10029
|Manhattan, NY
|$4,184
|7.0%
|24
|10036
|Manhattan, NY
|$4,147
|3.4%
|25
|94063
|Redwood City, CA
|$4,129
|4.2%
|26
|90232
|Culver City, CA
|$4,118
|3.5%
|27
|10019
|Manhattan, NY
|$4,116
|7.2%
|28
|10128
|Manhattan, NY
|$4,108
|-0.6%
|29
|94025
|Menlo Park, CA
|$4,102
|10.8%
|30
|94107
|San Francisco, CA
|$4,091
|3.4%
|31
|10016
|Manhattan, NY
|$4,055
|2.2%
|32
|2210
|Boston, MA
|$4,048
|6.1%
|33
|10018
|Manhattan, NY
|$4,044
|1.7%
|34
|10021
|Manhattan, NY
|$3,928
|3.4%
|35
|94404
|San Mateo, CA
|$3,927
|6.5%
|36
|2111
|Boston, MA
|$3,922
|4.1%
|37
|94043
|Mountain View, CA
|$3,911
|5.4%
|38
|94103
|San Francisco, CA
|$3,887
|0.7%
|39
|2116
|Boston, MA
|$3,815
|4.6%
|40
|2114
|Boston, MA
|$3,806
|8.4%
|41
|90292
|Marina Del Rey, CA
|$3,804
|2.5%
|42
|10009
|Manhattan, NY
|$3,790
|1.0%
|43
|90401
|Santa Monica, CA
|$3,787
|1.1%
|44
|95014
|Cupertino, CA
|$3,782
|1.7%
|45
|90094
|Los Angeles, CA
|$3,735
|-0.6%
|46
|11101
|Queens, NY
|$3,723
|3.0%
|47
|10006
|Manhattan, NY
|$3,712
|11.0%
|48
|94085
|Sunnyvale, CA
|$3,699
|4.4%
|49
|11201
|Brooklyn, NY
|$3,699
|4.3%
|50
|94040
|Mountain View, CA
|$3,693
|1.7%
What about rents in Chicago?
The most expensive ZIP codes in Chicago are not all that expensive compared to the most expensive ones in New York City, Los Angeles, or the Bay Area. Chicago’s top two entries (60606 and 60654) with an average rent of $2,770 and $2,761, are less than half as pricey as Battery Park City in Manhattan. Chicago’s top entry straddles Whacker Drive and the South Branch of the Chicago River. Part of the ZIP code is in the Loop. This is a great area, for less than half the price of Battery Park, and a good chunk cheaper than California’s toniest ZIP codes, and a lot cheaper too than Boston’s top ZIP code.
The list shows the 10 most expensive ZIP codes for rents in Illinois. Nine of them are in Chicago, and #10 is in the Chicago metro area.
|ZIP Code
|City
|Average Rent
|Change Y-o-Y
|1
|60606
|Chicago, IL
|$2,770
|4.6%
|2
|60654
|Chicago, IL
|$2,761
|5.2%
|3
|60611
|Chicago, IL
|$2,679
|5.7%
|4
|60601
|Chicago, IL
|$2,616
|5.0%
|5
|60622
|Chicago, IL
|$2,553
|3.5%
|6
|60605
|Chicago, IL
|$2,459
|4.4%
|7
|60642
|Chicago, IL
|$2,445
|4.5%
|8
|60607
|Chicago, IL
|$2,436
|3.0%
|9
|60661
|Chicago, IL
|$2,293
|5.2%
|10
|60010
|Barrington, IL
|$2,267
|1.3%
Texas.
The ZIP code with the highest rents in Texas is in Austin (78701) at $2,885, out-pricing Chicago’s top entry. The second most expensive ZIP code is in Dallas (75205). At $2,791, it’s right there with Chicago’s top neighborhood. Of the top five ZIP codes in Texas, three are in Dallas and two in Austin, and finally Houston shows up in 6th place, with an average rent just over $2,000:
|ZIP Code
|City
|Average Rent
|Change Y-o-Y
|1
|78701
|Austin, TX
|$2,885
|8.7%
|2
|75205
|Dallas, TX
|$2,791
|6.4%
|3
|78703
|Austin, TX
|$2,634
|7.1%
|4
|75225
|Dallas, TX
|$2,451
|5.9%
|5
|75201
|Dallas, TX
|$2,088
|1.6%
|6
|77005
|Houston, TX
|$2,033
|-1.1%
|7
|77006
|Houston, TX
|$1,997
|0.3%
|8
|77002
|Houston, TX
|$1,970
|0.4%
|9
|78702
|Austin, TX
|$1,932
|4.2%
|10
|75022
|Flower Mound, TX
|$1,831
|4.0%
Florida.
Rents in the most expensive ZIP codes in Miami and Fort Lauderdale are right there with the top in Chicago and Texas. Florida’s top entry (33131) stretches along Miami’s waterfront and includes the Brickell neighborhood and Brickell Key (man-made island), which are covered with high-end condo and apartment towers:
|ZIP Code
|City
|Average Rent
|Change Y-o-Y
|1
|33131
|Miami, FL
|$2,722
|4.6%
|2
|33301
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|$2,679
|-0.7%
|3
|33146
|Miami, FL
|$2,486
|-7.6%
|4
|33134
|Miami, FL
|$2,312
|-3.0%
|5
|33130
|Miami, FL
|$2,248
|2.6%
|6
|33122
|Miami, FL
|$2,246
|3.1%
|7
|33432
|Boca Raton, FL
|$2,242
|0.7%
|8
|33304
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|$2,233
|-1.3%
|9
|33132
|Miami, FL
|$2,219
|4.7%
|10
|34236
|Sarasota, FL
|$2,207
|2.0%
On the surface, Miami’s condo market is in trouble. But beneath the surface, “the whole system is jammed up.” Read… Miami Real Estate Is About To Collapse… This is About Condos, and it Would Be Funny if it Weren’t so Serious
$5,000-$6,000 per month for an apartment in swanky Manhattan. Plus utilities, maintenance, fees, taxes, doorman tips, furniture, whatever is in the lease, etc.
Living in an extremely nice hotel nearby would be cheaper.
And they make your bed!
Dude an extremely nice hotel is $400-$600 nearby per night.
More than double for the month.
Reality check:
$15,000/mo at $500/night for “extremely nice hotel” – and all you get is a little, tiny single room.
Just went to the Marriott and Hilton web sites.
$200-$300 per night all over Manhattan.
And this is the price before you negotiate with the manager.
And then the points start to add up.
Wow, LA and Boston rent is in deed going up!
I lived in the #2 most expensive 6 months ago and currently live in #27. (they’re right next to each other on a map)
Honestly the salaries here are crazy, (150k+ less than 5 years outside of school in tech industry, not a FAANG), so all the numbers are high, but everything is relative. My salary/rent ratio is roughly 25%, splitting a 1 br evenly with my partner. 25% is higher than you want, but you get to live in the biggest city in the US, and the career growth is crazy. After a few years of this, I’ll get a position here, take it remote somewhere cheap (which might be my homestate of OH, which is on the cheap list a bunch)
Does this data also exist for home rental prices? I’m sure several Bay Area towns have higher average rental prices than the priciest NY rental zip code (albeit with less inventory and houses are much larger than apartments). BTW, I find that RENTCafe headline very deceiving as they only give the disclaimer that this is for apartment buildings at the bottom in small font. Thanks Wolf for giving the context up front.
Yes, rents can be apples and oranges. Renting a luxury mansion is not the same thing as renting a 2-BR in a luxury high rise.
Wolf,
Interesting, the data is set up in a way that it would exclude large swaths of better neighborhoods. For example, if you look at Sunnyvale, 94085 is actually not considered a better neighborhood, but it does have a proportionate larger number of apartment complexes. On the other hand, the area containing 94087 is technically better neighborhood, but contains significantly fewer apartments, so it doesn’t make the cut.
Similarly, it’s hard to believe that Redwood City on the peninsula is so high up considering how much more expensive rent is on average in places like San Carlos, and Belmont right next door.
I am curious though how the data would compare if it is done on a $ per sq ft basis, but not excluding all of the smaller apartment blocks and even houses. I would guess that it would show a different distribution.