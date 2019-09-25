How Employees & Employers Get Bled by Health Insurance

Something is seriously wrong with this system.
The annual cost of the average health insurance family plan through employers — employer and employee contributions combined – rose another 4.9% in 2019, to $20,576. This is up 255% from 20 years ago, having soared five times faster than the Consumer Price Index (+52%).
Employees paid about 29% of the premium for family coverage ($6,015 annually, red portion) and employers paid about 71% ($14,561 annually, blue portion). Over the past 20 years, the employee contribution has increased by 290%.
These are among the findings of the annual survey of over 2,000 companies, both small (3-199 employees) and large (200+ employees), including non-federal public employers, by the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation. Employers and employees both are groaning under the relentlessly ballooning weight of health insurance costs. And the numbers are large: 153 million Americans are covered by employer sponsored health insurance.
At companies with few lower-wage workers, the employee contribution for family coverage was on average $5,968 annually.
But at companies with many lower-wage workers, the employee portion for family coverage was $7,047 annually.
“The single biggest issue in health care for most Americans is that their health costs are growing much faster than their wages are,” KFF CEO Drew Altman said. “Costs are prohibitive when workers making $25,000 a year have to shell out $7,000 a year just for their share of family premiums.”
Many lower-wage workers cannot afford the contributions and forego the health insurance even if their companies offer it. As a result, at companies with many lower-wage workers, only 33% of the workers are covered by the employer’s health insurance, compared to 63% at the other companies.
For single coverage of the employee only, the annual cost of the average health insurance premium — employer and employee contributions combined — rose 4.2% in 2019, to $7,188, with the employee paying 17% or $1,242 (up from 14% in 1999) and the employer paying 83% or $5,946 (down from 86% in 1999).
What the above chart shows is that over the past 20 years, the employee contribution to the average single plan has surged by 290%, compared to 52% for CPI. The employer portion has increased 200% over the same period.
Employers, who over the years have been straining to deal with the surge in these healthcare costs for their employees, have shifted ever more costs directly to the employee. This includes increasing the employee portion of the premium – see above. And it includes raising the deductibles (the portion of medical costs that the employee must pay before the insurance kicks in), copayments (fixed dollar amounts), and coinsurance (a percentage of the charge).
In terms of the deductible by itself, for employee-coverage only (single), the average annual amount in 2019 across all types of plans for employees who have a deductible rose by 5.2% to $1,655. Over the past 20 years, deductibles have increased by 183%:
Not all employees have a deductible, but the proportion has been growing: This year, 82% of employees face a deductible, up from 63% in 2009.
And the deductibles are getting big for a larger number of people: 45% of the employees at small companies have deductibles of at least $2,000, up from 16% in 2009; and at large firms, 22% have deductibles of over $2,000, up from 3% in 2009:
But there are big differences in the amounts of the deductibles by employer size: Employees at small firms (up to 199 employees) get hit with an average annual deductible of $2,271; employees of large firms (200+ employees) face an average deductible of $1,412.
Health care and insurance are large parts of the US economy. Effectively cracking down on the costs of the system would by definition crush the revenues of the companies in that system. And some of those companies would have to restructure and others would disappear.
But in terms of the overall economy, employees and employers would spend or invest the money that they saved on health care and insurance. For employers, it could mean money would be available to expand operations, hire more people, and pay higher wages.
The service sectors are Hopping. The #1 Biggie is Hopping the Fastest. It all adds to GDP! Read… The Financialization of the US Economy
It is interesting how we as a society have tolerated certain middlemen, and let them make obscene profits for practically no gain to society as a whole. The very idea of everything beholden to the insurance industry has the feel of the tail wagging the dog.
It is also interesting how we continue to pick on the wrong targets for our ire mainly because those targets are easier. If we look at pharmas and biotechs for example, they are regularly stomped on because it’s easy to point fingers at their high prices. Yet, at the same time, the middle of the chain such as PBMs, gets off practically scott free while earning profits from a system where they create very little if any value.
Certainly there is a problem with many of the pharma companies around, companies like Mylan, Purdue, among others come instantly to mind. Yet, it is just so simple to lump everyone in the same group.
But the flip side of it is if as a society, the US decides to dump some of these middle men, there would be suddenly hundreds of thousands of newly unemployed added to the rolls. And no one could stomach that.
why do EMPLOYERS get to deduct employee healthcare premiums???
the employees should be getting 1099’s for said premiums paid(part of their salary/pay)
otherwise CORPORATIONS should NOT be able to deduct
The essence of the insurance sector gaming has much to do with the ‘behind the scenes’ actuarial manipulation of future liability projections that are then costed on a present value basis to increase costs for the future. The previous gaming of this process, which created surplus reserves (that miraculously disappear) for the here and now costs do not end up funding the present day costs which instead are increased. Regulators are lacking in necessary knowledge of the actuarial game which is funded by the industry itself. Comment by industry analyst.
What I find most interesting in this debate is the argument that a single payer system financed with taxes is unaffordable, while the cost for the current (insane) system is already being spent by both employers and employees. There is no incremental cost, there is only a reallocation of who is paying and how.
In addition, the government subsidizes the current employer based system heavily since a) the employer paid benefit is a cost that comes out of enterprise profits and therefore reduces the corporate tax liability, and b) the employees receive this benefit tax-free. I have seen numbers of about $600b/yr in foregone tax receipts (i.e. a subsidy to only those with jobs with good benefits), but I am sure Wolf could come up with more accurate figures.
If you are self-employed and not setup with a corporate benefit plan, or unemployed, then the entire health insurance premium comes out of your post tax money. How crazy is that? Ever tried COBRA after loosing a job? Why would anyone ever want health insurance tied to an employer? How did we end up with this crazy idea that is uniquely American?
And if you do not have insurance your hospital bill is typically triple of what they would invoice an insurance company that has a ‘deal’ with them.
And then there is the fact that US health care cost are far higher per capita as compared to every other industrialized country, for a level of care that is at best average. With all the austerity in most of our hospitals and doctor’s offices, where does all this money go?
Something big has to change here. The status quo is killing us slowly but surely.
There are so many moving pieces in the health care crisis, but the one that literally is about greed, with almost no redeeming quality is surprise billing by out-of-network providers.
When i first heard the stories, I had assumed that it was just garden variety unfortunate event. The ambulance brought the patient to the wrong hospital or something of that sort. Never would I have guessed that private equity firms like Blackstone and KKR were deliberately staffing oon providers at in-network hospitals just to wildly inflate the price, especially with emergency units like the ER and NICUs, where the patient can not price-shop.
Here in the Netherlands there is also a lot of yelling about high medicine prices. But medicine costs only make up for 2% of the total healthcare budget. The money must be bleeding somewhere else much more, but ‘they’ don’t want us to see where.
Our system was introduced about 15 years ago. They promised better healthcare for less money. You can guess that was a promise that was broken instantly.
One thing they came up with to reduce medicine prices, is to limit the numer of suppliers. There is a list of needed drugs and companies who want to deliver have to bid for the privilage to become a supplier. The one with the lowest price wins. Quality or a good delivery track record don’t come into the equasion.
When this was introduced my wife and i (both work-related to pharma) said this would eventually drive prices upwards, not downwards. The meganism is relativle strait forward.
First round there are many suppliers who bid. Only one or two get the ‘job”. The rest have to seek for a market for their goods somewhere else and have to wait for the second round to have another go. This first round usually turns out to be lucrative for the one who won, because effectively they have a monopoly now. But that only lasts until the next round.
Second round there are less bidders then at the first, because some pharma’s don’t bother to make an effort. They found better markets with less hassle. This alone makes prices go higher. Secondly the remaining do want the temporary monopoly, but see the problem with it being temporarily. So that also drives up the prise somewhat. It’s only logical that if a company has to make an investment for an indefinate time, it is willing to deliver at a lower cost, then when it has to make the same investment for , say, four years. There is much more risk involved. The companies who won the first round and lost the second can confirm that.
The third round of bidding, there are only a few companies left who want to make an effort. They are willing to deliver, but want a better price. The government doesn’t want to pay up and decides that quality doesn’t matter that much and goes for unknow (maybe shady) Chinese and Indian companies.
We are now at a point that we suffer more and more shortages of medicines that where supposed to be delivered by these ‘cheap’ companies. Cheap becomes expensive, because now you pay with lives instead of money.
Does government learn from this? No … Instead of opening the market again for more providers, it promotes pharmacists to go make medicines themselves. In small laboratories and with less supervision on supply and manufacturing. Costs may be going down, but guess what will happen with quality. And still, continuity isn’t guaranteed, because the main ingredients have to be made somewhere. And these come from … the same companies that couldn’t deliver the end product.
And the current situation is that there is not enough supply of raw materials to make the end product over here.
What will that do for prices? Going down, or up? You don’t have to have a PhD to figure that out.
Get rid of government-granted patent-monopolies, pay for the research up-front, then all drugs can be made and sold for generic prices. Remember to include the medical device manufacturers. In a free market all this stuff will cost thousands of percent less. But if you really do want to get sick, look up the CEO compensation of your health insurance company.
“Health Care” is the epitome of an oxymoron . True health care has nothing to do with doctor and taking “medicine” which is really thinly disguised poison.
Health Care is eating the cleanest food and water possible in our grossly contaminated world, exercising, and otherwise taking care of your body. Health care is NOT the government sponsored quackery and snake oil that is our obese and grossly inflated disease creation and management system that we currently have.
This is just another useless piece of the “economy”, another English word that has been abused. It depends on “consumers” throwing the largest amount of unnecessary crap in the landfill at the fastest possible rate. Unsustainable? not even close. The fact that anyone buys into and participates in this system only proves how incredibly ignorant, short sighted, and greedy we truly are.
Take care of your obesity, heart disease and IBS with pills. I am out hiking or tending my garden. Yes I have to work too, a necessary evil that helps me be part of the problem.
You are correct. Other than true emergency medicine, most medicine that is practiced in western countries today is a scam cast on to ignorant people who think health comes from a doctor or other health care professional. I avoid doctors, I take no prescription meds, and I only have health insurance because I happen to work for an employer who offers a very inexpensive single plan. I have gone years without health insurance if the premiums were too high. I refuse to be shaken down by a scam. I am currently consulting for a health insurance company and the employees here are some of the most obese people I have ever witnessed in the work place! Get healthy and avoid insurance unless it is inexpensive. If you have children, well they now have you by the short hairs. Btw, yes I happen to be doing IT consulting for a health plan, but if this plan went away, there would be plenty of other industries. Everyone uses IT.
It’s a good time to go childless if you are still young and single – unless you have lots and lots of $$$. Don’t expect that the ‘government’ is going to fix the problem. Don’t worry, the scam will collapse. If you are healthy, it will not matter.
I’m not so sure ‘health’ really matters over a human lifetime. We are all going to die and for most of us that means requiring a huge amount of ‘healthcare’ at the end of our lives.
One can be in robust good health and never needed a doctor for 85 years and then the descent begins. Organs wear out, bones become brittle and hospitalizations begin. Drugs are prescribed. If you hang on until 90 you rack up enormous medical costs. If you lose your mind you become hugely expensive. I’ve read that the major goal of Alzheimers research is just to delay its onset for 5 or so years because, the hope is, something else will kill you first.
OTOH the ‘good citizen’ is the one who drops dead from a heart attack at 65 and thus incurs NO medical or pension costs
Yes, I think although we could make healthcare cheaper by eliminating large profit margins and the bloated overhead cost called insurance companies, one of the biggest drivers of increasing healthcare costs is the fact that they keep inventing new expensive treatment options every year. These treatments cost a lot and may keep a person alive for a little while longer, but only at tremendous cost to insurance buyers. It’s understandable that people don’t want to give up the ghost so to speak, but regardless of whether we remain a private insurance system or go single payer, people will increasingly be unhappy about denial of claims, “medically unnecessary” responses with the former, and “death panels” (obviously would have a cheerier name) with the latter. Duty to die sounds terrible, but unless all drugs become cheap generics, and robots start nursing and doing surgeries, and your phone assistant bullies you into going to bed on time, exercising, eating well, and relaxing, then healthcare may just keep getting more expensive with all the political ramifications to boot.
1) There is no healthcare bubble for the Working Age Population.
2) There is no SPX bubble. A correction is a cause for
a new all time high.
3) But the monthly DOW, linear chart, tell a different story :
==> there is the a “Great Leap Forward”, over the cliff, that will crush the global economy.
4) It will correct zombie companies, zombie countries..
5) It will correct the problems of the aging population.
6) There are two powerful Lazers on the chart. One is tilting up, the other down.
7) Lazer #1 from May 2013 til Feb 2015.
Its very thick and narrow, with multi osc, creating radiation.
8) The Jan 2018 til July 2019 period is a throwover.
9) The DOW, on Dec 2018, breached Lazer #1, giving us a warning signal.
10) It gave support to Apr/ Oc/ Nov 2018 and Aug 2019 lows.
11) If the DOW will “JUMP” over the cliff it might land on Lazer #2.
12) Why, the chart don’t tell. But its well, well below.
13) It will create a 25Y arrowhead with a spitz in Jan 2000 that will end perhaps in 2024/25. Its the inverse of the 1929 to 1949 arrowhead.
14) The two arrowheads are connected by a relay station from
1966 to 1982.
Not to get all Biblical, but our health care mess stems primarily from two of the seven deadly sins.
There’s greed, obviously, and lots of it. Insurers, drug companies, equipment makers, service providers, etc. The US health care industry is a massive industry with seemingly unlimited growth potential, so naturally the profiteers are seeking to extract every penny they can.
And on the other end of the spectrum we have self-indulgence, a.k.a. sloth. The American people eat, drink and smoke more fat, sugar and processed muck than any other people in history. It’s a massive physiology experiment resulting in a witches brew of degenerative conditions which are for the most part incurable yet require enormous amounts of cash to manage.
There are other factors, of course – innovation driving costs higher, for example, or the innate distortions of a third party payment system – but greed and sloth are at the root of our ongoing health care dilemma. Greed maximizes the cost of the supply while sloth maximizes demand. The left wants to “solve” the crisis by addressing the supply half of the problem only, which might help temporarily but would ultimately prove fiscally disastrous, while the right wants to double down on greed, as if that will somehow make things better (they would actually prefer to simply ignore the problem, but whatever).
One thing nobody wants is to seriously address the demand side of the equation because that’s a very difficult problem which may in fact be unsolvable, so politicians of all stripes have no interest in opening that potentially bottomless can of worms. Long story short, with thousands of baby boomers retiring every day and younger generations being reared on mcnuggets and sugar water, the US fiscal outlook is grim. On a brighter note, for the moment there continues to be excellent investment opportunities in the largest growth industry in the history of civilization. So there’s that.
Since our scientists have mapped our DNA and gnomes, why do the medicines not match with the results of fixing the genetic problem?
Oh, ya silly me, it would crush all these non-profit organizations out for money. To many boards and CEO’s begging for a hand out.
Fixed the cancer problem, etc…
Joe, the problem isn’t genetic. Sure, genetic disposition plays a role in many cancers, but diet and environment are what exploit these dispositions. The notion that we can cure cancer just because we’ve mapped our DNA is a wild stretch with no basis in the facts.
Health insurance is an interesting instance of humanity’s natural inability to see other ways of doing things. I work in IT and I see it all the time. You can easily automate something someone does, and they immediately recoil with “we can’t do that! This is the way we do it!”.
And we’ve been doing it this way for so long that we now have massive vested interests in the status quo. Hospital administrations, PBMs, Big Pharma, insurance companies, the medical device complex, and government are all a waste in the process of getting a doctor to help you with a physical problem you are having. What should be simple and affordable has to carry this massive economic burden of CEOs and employees trying to make the best living possible out of your wallet.
I get to see, in a HIPAA compliant way, the medical expenditures of my employer. We’re self-insured with Aetna doing the transaction work. Fully 50% of our expenditures were for 3 employees with cancer, each with bills well over $1 million. That out of a total population of about 550 employees. It doesn’t cost $1 million to treat these people. That’s stunningly ridiculous in the first place. But if that’s indicative of the rest of the industry, just have the government pick up the tab for those types of issues, and set a reasonable and much lower price. Suddenly corporations will have their prices cut in half. But people can’t change.
Surgeons pay $50k/yr for medical malpractice insurance.
A diet high in whole grains, fruit and vegetables may improve health.
A diet high in saturated fat and cholesterol increases risk of cardiovascular heart disease.
Your diet advice is pretty much stating generalities. In the last 10 or so years many cardiologists have come out and debunked the notion that “A diet high in saturated fat and cholesterol increases risk of cardiovascular heart disease.” Other doctors (Atkins) have found high fat, low carb diets reduce diabetes, obesity and total cholesterol.
Anecdotally, I’m 62, have had high cholesterol for years, eat tons of meat, fish, eggs, VERY little carbs (causes heartburn/reflux) But, I run. been running for 20 years. after 3 MRI heart scans I have NO calcium/plaque in my arteries. I.E no heart disease and very little chance for a heart attack. High Cholesterol isn’t necessarily a death sentence.
https://health.clevelandclinic.org/your-diet-and-heart-disease-rethinking-butter-beef-and-bacon/
yeah I’m with you. 63, eat mainly animal fat and animal protein, vegetables, salad, very few carbs. Blood pressure/cholesterol both normal, weight normal. No artery plaque. That old advice never worked for me either.
here in nyc my family’s health insurance is about $17k per year. that’s a bronze plan on the state exchange from unitiedhealthcare. none of our preferred doctors – with the exception of our pediatrician – except it. the deductible is so high that i have been putting off medical procedures so that i can get them all done in the same year. f these people.
Same here on the left coast for a “family” of 2 fifty-plus adults, bronze plan on the state exchange for $17k – and the CEO makes $25M a year – to collect premiums and deny claims.
Every $1 spent on implementing MedicareForAll for every single person in the United States, results in a savings of about $2.
It’s amazing how many people don’t know this fact. Say it often, say it loud.
And Medicare while leaps and bounds better than a private insurance system, it’s far from perfect in reaching it’s full potential for care and cost savings. It has tools it has been banned from using, for the express purpose of benefiting corporations and insurance companies.
Getting insurance out of healthcare is a big part of solving the problem.
Your plan doesn’t provide for quarterly executive bonuses, so it will never be considered.
Insurance is for rare events like your house burning down, it is not for recurring events. This is the problem with our “healthcare” industry, you can’t insure for things that will happen to you for sure, you will get sick, guaranteed. I support a single payer system because what we call the healthcare industry is really a wealth extraction scam.
I can guarantee that a single payer system is coming because the millennials are being squeezed in every direction, low wages, student loans, exorbitant medical costs, and unaffordable rents.
Not happening while we shovel socialistic subsidies to rich farmers and defense contractors.
” … the findings of the annual survey of over 2,000 companies, both small (3-199 employees) and large (200+ employees), including non-federal public employers, by the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation.” – Wolf
Wolf, I am a retired federal employee and wonder how the (Federal) Government Wide insurance plans’ price structure compares to the prices shown in the Kaiser study?
Make a few more charts to show the middlemen and their tax on people.
Superimpose the profitability of PBMs, pharma and their ilk.
Show the portion of each premium paid to each parasitical middleman.
Show that portion for a family.
Show the deductibles relative to those profit shares, including insurers.
For more fun, show a new graph with the Congressional fund raising from each of those.
I have been active, slim, always ate healthy, was a professional athlete
Did it all right. Until I was bitten by a tick
It all went to hell then. Treasure your heath , I fight like hell to get it back. Hubs and I are self insured. So far this year we have used our deductible of 7 k. Today we go to the oncologist for hubs. Hope it hasn’t spread. I trade stocks for a living
Hustling like mad now. I figure we will be lucky if our 20% is 50k. It’s insurance reform. Always has been. It’s national security to make sure that all Americans have access. I have sat in front of emergency rooms. Do I go in? Walk through those doors is 1500. Go home and cross fingers? Yep. yet the American worship of the dollar insured more misery.
I am not a bumper sticker. I lived it still do
I pay out of pocket for my treatments
So no insurancecompany knows i have a pre existing condition I am so deeply disapointed in my country. we can do better
I’ve noticed that psoriasis seems to be a national emergency. At least by the number of TV ads for its treatment. Humira, Otezla, Cosentyx are three I can name off the top of my head.
My mother had psoriasis and she complained about all the time. I suppose I wouldn’t like to have it either but is it something medical insurance should cover. I imagine the drugs ( biologics actually) are not cheap but if you’ve got insurance you will probably use it to buy them.
Maybe we should restrict government provided healthcare ( Medicaid/Medicare) to life threatening ailments and make that universal. Psoriasis… you are own your own.
The cost of healthcare in the U.S. is outrageous. It is $9,536 per capita – way more than any other country, while still failing to cover millions of people. . Every other advanced industrial democracy has some form of national government-sponsored healthcare. These countries spend far less per capita on healthcare, and cover all people. To any rational person not brainwashed with “free market” ideology, it is obvious that some form of national healthcare is needed in the U.S. We are simply not getting proper value for our healthcare dollar. Employer-based insurance already gets a huge tax subsidy, and still does not cover millions. Many workers find it unaffordable. It is inadequate for the nation. Medicare is far more efficient in processing claims than private insurance. It is time to expand Medicare to all.
I suppose basic care facilities at reasonable out of pocket fees, are out of the question in our advanced American scheme of business. Oversimplified thought I know but we can dream.
A big shout out to Nurse Practitioners, give me one over a DR any day. The best care I have ever received.
This is why many doctors establish cash-only businesses or Direct Care businesses. The difference in doctor care is so stark that it really leaves you wondering what we are really paying for when dealing with insurance companies. Drugs at cost. 24/7 access to the doctor. Even house calls.
But beyond this….you’re on your own. The cash payments to the doctor don’t cover hospitalization or specialists. You used to be able to purchase reasonably priced catastrophic health insurance. But Obamacare 86’d that. WE can hope for the Great Unshackling from Obamacare so we can get our freedom back.
The U.S. is 21st in median wealth per adult, below South Korea. All the countries above the U.S. have decent health care and education that do not bankrupt their citizens.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_wealth_per_adult