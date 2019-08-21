How Negative Interest Rates Screw Up the Economy

Now they’re clamoring for this NIRP absurdity in the US. How will this end?
Now there is talk everywhere that the United States too will descend into negative interest rates. And there are people on Wall Street and in the media that are hyping this absurd condition where government bonds and perhaps even corporate bonds, and eventually even junk bonds have negative yields. All of that NIRP absurdity is already the case in Europe and Japan.
There is now about $17 trillion – trillion with a T – in negative yielding debt in the world, government and corporate debt combined.
This started out as a short-term emergency experiment. And now this short-term emergency experiment has become the new normal. And now more short-term emergency experiments need to be added to it, because, you know, the first batches weren’t big enough and haven’t worked, or have stopped working, or more realistically, have screwed things up so badly that nothing works anymore.
So how will this end?
The ECB rumor mill over the past two weeks hyped the possibility of a shock-and-awe stimulus package, on top of the shock-and-awe stimulus packages the ECB has already implemented, namely negative interest rates, liquidity facilities, and QE.
The entire German government bond market, even 30-year bonds have negative yields. And the German economy shrank in the last quarter. That gives Germany two out of the last four quarters where its economy shrank – despite negative interest rates from the ECB and despite the negative yields on its government bonds, and despite the negative yields among many corporate bonds.
In other words, the German economy, the fourth largest in the world, is hitting the skids despite or because of negative yields. And now the ECB wants to flex its muscles to get yields to become even more negative.
And there are folks who want to prescribe the same kind of killer application to help out the US economy – which is growing just fine.
Since the ECB’s shock-and-awe package started to appear in the rumor mill at the beginning of August, the European bank stock index – it includes banks in all EU countries, not just those that use the euro – well, since that shock-and-awe rumor appeared, the stock index for those banks has dropped 11%.
Negative interest rates are terrible for banks. They destroy the business model for banks. They make future bank collapses more likely because banks cannot build capital to absorb losses. But banks are a crucial factor in a modern economy. It’s like an electric utility. You can somehow survive without electricity, but a modern economy cannot thrive without electricity. Same thing for the role commercial banking plays.
So that 11% drop of the bank-stock index wasn’t from some bubble high, but from a hellishly low level. The index is now down 78% from the peak in 2007. And it’s back where it had first been in 1990. So that was, let’s see, nearly three decades ago.
European banks are sick, sick, sick. And with negative yields, they’re getting the exact opposite of what they need. No wonder that bank stocks reacted skittishly to the threat of more deeply negative interest rates.
In Japan, same thing. Japan used QE to bring down interest rates long before the term QE was even used. And Japan has had near-zero or below zero interest rates for 20 years. But the bank index has fallen 8% since August 1, when the renewed stimulus rumors started, and closed on Friday at a new multi-year low. And the index is down 73% from where it had been in 2006.
I didn’t even want to look at the bank index going back to Japan’s bubble years in the 1980s. Because that would have been masochism. But I did look. The TOPIX Banks Index peaked at 1,500 in 1989, and now it’s at 129. Let that sink in for a moment: It has plunged by 91% over those 30 years.
So zero-percent interest rates and worse, negative interest rates, are terrible for banks for the long term. And because they’re bad for banks, by extension, they’re also bad for the real economy that relies on banks to provide the financial infrastructure so that the economy can function.
Commercial banks need to take deposits and extend loans. That’s their primary function. This credit intermediation, as it’s called, is like a financial utility. One bank can be allowed to fail. But the banking system overall cannot be allowed to fail. That would be like the lights going out. So, there needs to be special regulations, just like there are regulations on electric utilities.
And banks need to make money with their primary business. The profit motive needs to make them aggressive on lending, and the fear of loss needs to make them prudent. Those two forces are supposed to balance each other out over time, with banks swinging too far in one direction and then too far in the other direction as part of the normal business cycle.
And this generally works, with some hiccups, as long as banks can do this profitably – meaning they make enough money and set aside enough capital during good times to be able to eat the losses during bad times without collapsing.
In this basic activity, banks make money via the difference between the interest rates they charge on loans to their customers and their cost of funding those loans. This cost of funding is mostly a function of the interest the bank pays on its deposits, on the bonds it has issued, and the like.
If interest rates go negative, the spread the bank needs in order to make a profit gets thinner. But risks get larger because prices of the assets used as collateral have been inflated by these low interest rates. At first this is OK, but over a longer period, this equation runs into serious trouble.
Negative interest rates drive banks to chase yield to make some kind of profit. So they do things that are way too risky and come with inadequate returns. For example, to get some return, banks buy Collateralized Loan Obligations backed by corporate junk-rated leveraged loans. In other words, they load up on speculative financial risks. And as this drags on, banks get more precarious and unstable.
This is not a secret. The ECB and the Bank of Japan and even the Swiss National Bank have admitted that negative interest rates weaken banks. The ECB has even been talking about a strategy to “mitigate” the destructive effects its policies have on the banks.
So that’s the issue with negative interest rates and banks. They crush banks.
In terms of the real economy, negative interest rates have an even more profoundly destructive impact: They distort or eliminate the single-most important factor in economic decision making – the pricing of risk.
Risk is priced via the cost of capital. If capital is invested in a risky enterprise, investors demand a larger return to compensate them for the risk. And the cost of capital for the risky company is higher. If capital is invested in a low-risk activity, the return for the investor and the cost of capital for the company should both be lower. And the market decides how that pans out.
But if central banks push interest rates below zero, this essential function of an economy doesn’t function anymore. Now risk cannot be priced anymore. The perfect example of this: Certain junk bonds in Europe are now trading with a negative yield. This shows that the risk-pricing system in Europe is kaput.
When risks cannot be priced correctly anymore, there are a host of consequences – all of them bad over the longer term for the real economy. It means malinvestment and bad decision making; it means overproduction and overcapacity. It means asset bubbles that load the entire financial system up with huge risks because these assets are used as collateral, and their value has been inflated by negative yields.
So you get these strange combinations – for example, of massive housing bubbles in cities like Berlin and Munich and other places, while at the same time Germany has one foot in a recession.
And as a remedy to this situation caused in part by negative interest rates, the ECB wants to do a new shock-and-awe package, on top of the ones it has already done, driving interest rates even deeper into the negative.
The longer negative interest rates persist, the more screwed up an economic system becomes. And the more deep-seated the dysfunction is, the harder it is for this economic system to emerge from this screwed-up condition without some kind of major reset.
And a major reset is of course precisely what every central bank fears the most.
How will this end? No one knows because no one has ever done this before. But we have some idea: So far, the outcomes are already bad, and now, because the outcomes are already bad, they’re wanting to drive interest rates even lower to deal with the bad outcomes that these low interest rates have already caused.
When you start thinking about it long enough, cooking up negative interest rates is like making hugely important economic decisions purposefully in the worst possible way, in order to disable the proper functioning of the economy. And when the economy stops functioning properly, these folks are surprised and then cook up even more deeply negative interest rates to solve the problem these negative interest rates have already caused.
It’s like watching some cheap slapstick farce, and you want to laugh at all this idiocy going on in Europe and Japan. But this isn’t a farce. It’s central bank policy making in all its glorious worst.
NIRP in US will never happen… Wall Street will never let it happen, too much lobby power, too much money at stake. I am not a fan of certain things institutions do, but if Americans turn their banks into European banks, the country is fucked
Isn’t the country screwed anyways? I have a hard time believing the USA became the world leader with today’s culture/value system/institutions, but I’m too young to really know how dramatic the changes are. I guess there are degrees of fucked and NIRP banks wouldn’t help.
I have a simple question for everyone .
How does anyone make money buying bonds with negative returns ?Some have suggested that if there is deflation that is greater than the negative returns, the an investor will make money via REAL returns. The problem with that argument is that every FIAT currency in the history of the world has always inflated itself away.
As I have stated before , the other side of negative/ very low rates means very low returns on capital.
This in turn discourages Capex, which will mean fewer jobs in the future. Fewer jobs mean more social unrest and the eventual collapse of the EU.Collapse of the EU means that the EU will no longer be the currency of the Eurozone and each country will then be forced to reissue its own currency. The transition from the EU to their own currency is the very definition of chaos.
Capital appreciation is the new carry, that’s how you make money. Which works … until it doesn’t work.
Only a few fiat currencies have inflated away. Most inflate slower than the actual increase in living standards so it isn’t all that noticeable.
Prior to the onset of WWI (not coincidentally a year after the Fed opened shop), the world’s leading economic powers operated with their own currencies in an ordered system known as the gold standard. It was anything but chaos. A Frenchman had no problem accepting a Brit’s pound, and vice versa.
But central bankers, who operate from the shadows, with one set of rules for themselves, and another for the people, cannot abide by a gold standard (hell, any standard- just Google Andrew Jackson+ Bank of the United States). Now Central Bankers are thick as thieves, but how does CB A really know how many yen, rubles, lira or dollars CB B is really surreptitiously cranking out in his basement? Any more than the members of the Euro community enforced the rules regarding deficit spending?
Andrew Sennholz, in his outstanding book Age of Inflation, wondered when the world would “make peace with gold.” Because the innumerable (undeclared) wars we are forced to endure would be impossible if, instead of being funded through inflation, required citizens to actually fork up their precious gold, or silver, to finance them.
but what else can happen when desired/ex ante savings are greater than profitable investment opportunities, and how to avoid this problem when growth is anaemic (and basically whatever growth we observe requires ‘debt out the wazoo’/total debt increasing faster than debt servicing capacity/real economic value created by the investment)? of course we can debate why S > I (increasing inequality and rich people not spending their money, aging populations, third world oligarchs parking their money in safe havens, or whatever) but we can’t debate that whenever S is greater than I, the value of savings must necessarily fall (eg when people buy into WeWork’s IPO, or bitcoin, or whatever other temporary bubble asset bubble tickles their fancy). on the plus side, after all the bubbles pop the rich get poorer, so it’s not all bad
Great comment. The industrial revolution is over. The last great invention that drove the creation of millions of jobs, the Internet, is almost 3 decades old and pretty much played out. Negative interest rates follow negative investment returns in things like Uber, WeWorks, AirBnB and all the rest. Couple that with mass inequality and you get too much money in too few hands, having to make too many bad decisions.
“How will this end? No one knows because no one has ever done this before.”
It just cannot be good. Insanity is the only way to describe what the central bankers are doing and it is a given we have a disaster in the making when it unravels if one is willing to see it. You just cannot tell what will be the tipping point. But then that does not mean the tipping point does not exist.
Whenever you hear “The Fed” or central banks in general, think “The banks that own the Fed”, etc. because that is the reality. Wolf thinks that “negative interest rates crush banks”- get a clue: NIRP is a banker’s wet dream come true: you paying THEM interest on your savings. In fact the push for all-electronic currency is to keep disgruntled savers from saying to the banks F-U and stuffing their money in the mattress.
“This started out as a short-term emergency experiment.” What a laugh- when a robber sticks a gun in your ribs and tells you “this isn’t a robbery, it’s an experiment,” just say “Thank God.”
I’m not worried at all!
I know already who is going to pay for all this financial and monetary terrorism in the end. Just look at the Trillions that the top +-36 million people gained/added since 2010.
In the mean time, modern monetary slaves just have to enjoy and keep consuming.
Go to the movie or to a summer music concert!
Normal rates tend to keep American business in check if the risk premium is measured correctly. Assuming the rating agencies do their job correctly any business that exhibits deteriorating business fundamentals will be penalized with higher borrowing costs (cost of capital). It’s this group that populates the junk bond/high yield crowd. Eventually the weak sisters are liquidated through bankruptcy, dumb investors lose their money and the cycle tends to repeat itself.
However, if poorly run corporations can borrow money at zero or sub-zero rates then the cleansing effect of an appropriate risk premium is lost. What happens then? My guess is that well-run corporations will then have to compete with zombie corporations that have an unlimited access to the capital pipeline.
If that happens then any incentive to invest in a well-run corporation is lost. Think about it; why invest in a company that has no pricing power? Their profit margins will be squeezed unmercifully. No matter how hard they try, the competition can meet or beat their price because zombie’s cost of capital is zero or less than zero.
The S&P 500 has a dividend yield of over 1.9% (WSJ). There are risks of downturns. People who bought and held for 20 yrs. profited.
The US economy is doing well because of insane tax cuts and ridiculous deficit spending. Ultimately this will force rates even lower, because any increase in rates will drive the deficit higher. Ultra low rates keep the game going for a bit longer.
The real, never talked about problem, is that to address climate change we need much less consumption, not more. We need to ditch GDP and move to a basket of alternative measures (life expectancy, health, CO2 emissions, etc.) And ultimately as tech makes more and more “humans” into debt/work slaves, we need a method of putting money at the bottom. Yes UBI is going to become a viable solution (especially with negative rates – which reduce the cost). Without the drive to just make and spend more money (psychologically self destructive to start with), maybe we can find a way to not destroy the planet and yet live reasonable lives as we spend our limited time floating through the universe.
You are too late.
This.
I hope you understand you’re trying to talk members of a specie, that doesn’t care at all about the Planet and, the funnier part, to preserve their life support systems, aka ECOSYSTEMS, to start caring!
Also, never mind the fact that many others have been trying to wake the so called “intelligence” of these (we) animals without any type of success.
But hey… At least is good to know that a few aren’t totally brain dead.
We’ve come a long ways from Walter Bagehot’s dictum ” central banks should lend early and freely (ie without limit), to solvent firms, against good collateral, and at ‘high rates’ to arrest panics. Because Bagehot lived in world of hard money Central Banks could not expand their balance sheet by 400 or 500% to buy up every distressed loan some reckless or corrupt banker had made. Those guys went to prison and their creditors bankrupt.
Today the Angelo Mozillos, Franklin Raines and Fred Goodwins get to keep their fortunes and the debts of their banking empires are made good by the taxpayers. Thus reckless behavior and financial fraud is underwritten by Central Bankers engaging in untested theories and ‘temporary emergency measures’ that can never be ended less the whole damn system collapse. QE and Zirp become a sort of Frankenstein monster its creators cannot destroy
By the way, I downloaded his famous Lombard Street writings for free to my Kindle. Any serious person who wishes to read about Central Banking can do so for free.
The illusion (or delusion) was already alive and well at that time!
“I can imagine nothing better in theory or more successful in practice than private banks as they were in the beginning. A man of known wealth, known integrity, and known ability is largely entrusted with the money of his neighbours. ”
Which is to say that at that time the author was already against the ACTUAL private banks.
But today the delusion still persists.
Negative interest rate student loans. Ka-ching!
I think default describes what’s really happening.
Like compound negative interest rates? It would be faster…
What is the haircut assigned to a negative yielding collateral repo? I assume that’s what it’s used for since most of them are sovereign.
Negative interest rates mean only one thing: the death of liquidity. That means the death of markets. At a time when we need to inject more money into the world, our governments are working against us and sucking it all out.
We are staring into the abyss known as the Greater Depression.
Logical to very few!
negative interest rates means destruction of paper-digital-money. If we destroy it naturally and eventually it will start to turn into a rock!
Thank you for the information about the writing of Walter Bagehot. Have it in my Kindle for further reading!
Also currently listening to “ When Money Dies” by Adam Fergusson on Audible.
I’ve been thinking about NIRP bonds for a while. I think the big institutions that buy them think they are free from default and can serve as collateral to borrow and make money at repo. Of course this does not apply to junk nirps.
I know I will be proven wrong over the next year, and I am probably still very optimistic, but technically speaking securities can only pay a zero coupon at very worst.
If I remember correctly “negative yield” is a metric reflecting the relationship between the present price of a given security and the remaining yield to maturity (YTM): to give a quick example a $100 bond with a YTM of 16% trades for $170 it has a negative yield of about 4.4%. In short it means at that price the buyer is losing money.
As a bond investor, there are only two reasons to buy bonds at those prices.
The first is if you are truly desperate about yield you are prepared to the handed a true rotten deal.
The second is, well, if you hope to sell them at a profit to somebody else down the road.
Both dynamics are playing out right now, with the second very strong in Europe where it’s an open secret The Fox and The Cat will start buying old rusty bicycles with renewed enthusiasm shortly. Even Italian bonds are doing very well, and that’s despite that country being without a government and with an eye-watering €23 billion budget shortfall.
Junk bonds trading at a negative yield are, sadly, the product of insurance companies, pension funds and the like being caught in the open by monetary policies.
These outfits need the yield so badly they have to overpay for very unsafe stuff without being rewarded for the extra risk: real-world yields may not be truly negative but they are truly pathetic.
Truly fascinating read:
https://www.icmagroup.org/Regulatory-Policy-and-Market-Practice/repo-and-collateral-markets/icma-ercc-publications/frequently-asked-questions-on-repo/28-what-happens-to-repo-transactions-when-interest-rates-go-negative/
*Even at zero or low positive repo rates, there is a perverse incentive on the Seller to fail, inasmuch as a failure to deliver creates a free option on the repo rate. If the repo rate rises subsequently, the Seller can cure the fail with collateral borrowed through a separate reverse repo. He will owe interest at the original repo rate on the cash he receives on repo on which he has just delivered but will receive interest at the new higher rate on the cash he gives on the reverse repo.
@Iamafan, as with all of your links, very much appreciated.
Who buys negative-yielding debt? Not mutually exclusive:
1. Investors who are required to for reasons of assessed risk. Insurance companies, pensions, and (partially) banks. The low rates cannot possibly meet their investment requirements to remain solvent, so the CBs are basically dooming them to failure.
2. Investors speculating that interest rates will get lower. If rates go higher instead, they will lose incredible amounts of money. But they don’t care, the CBs have their backs.
3. Investors who don’t have access to higher rates due to capital controls, but still need to park their money somewhere. Recently the CBs have worked with certain financial institutions to make sure that foreign exchange insurance is just high enough to limit the attractiveness of lower-risk bonds with higher interest rates (e.g., US Treasurys compared to EU bonds).
4. Lazy and stupid investors (don’t underestimate this group!).