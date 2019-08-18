THE WOLF STREET REPORT: How Negative Interest Rates Screw Up the Economy

Now they’re clamoring for the NIRP absurdity in the US. How will this end? (11 minutes)
Wolf’s headline asks:
“Now they’re clamoring for the NIRP absurdity in the US. How will this end?”
It will end when someone at the Fed has the balls to say:
“Effective immediately the Fed interest rate is 3.00%. It is the most perfect interest rate that has every existed for this economy. It may be increased based on data. The Fed interest rate is for practical purpose fool proof and incapable of error and that is all any rational person can ever hope for.”
Period. Total blackout and silence from the Fed.
What if the Fed was held to their 2nd and 3rd mandates, mandates which are the conditions to be met, required to be honored, to allow their authorization..
Second….Promote stable prices. The 2% inflation they magically target increases prices near 25% in ten years…stable?
Third….Promote moderate long rates. Moderate, by definition means not extreme. Moderate rates actually promote economic activity, give fair returns to lenders, discourage prodigal and irresponsible spending, and discourage misallocation of resources. Moderate is not 4000 years lows in long rates.
Agreed, this is precisely what we need, even if it causes growth to cool for a bit.
We all thought Powell was on to this until his abrupt u-turn at the turn of the year.
Good point, it will never end because no one at the Fed has balls, interest rates will never go to 3%, inflation will get out of control and the central bankers will continue to debase and brush aside inflation concerns with a sanguine statement that their preferred metric shows there is no inflation.
The world’s central banks have obviously accepted the fact that their debasement policies will spin the world into an inflationary feed-back loop. I suggest you accept this fact as well because it is fact.
When the dust settles, and the old currencies have no value, China will have gleaming new infrastructure and technology. What will Americans receive in exchange for the wipe out of the dollar? After the new dollar is conjured (reserve status now gone) Americans will still be stuck paying government employee and military pensions (inflation adjusted) in the new currency and rotting infrastructure. The illusion of getting something for nothing is seductive but when the mirage is gone you discovery you are just a debt slave after all.
So let’s go ahead and buy Greenland, we can obviously afford it. Let’s make Denmark an offer they can’t refuse, heh, heh. We should rename the island we-own-everything island (do we own the people as well because we have apples and other crops that need picking). Let’s buy Canada after that, call up the queen and ask how much she wants. Whatever she asks Powell can afford it.
Got assets?
Sounds great. Never happen. The United States can afford that interest rate on our debt.
“Now they’re clamoring for the NIRP absurdity.” For the banks, it’s not an absurdity, it’s a dream come true: you paying THEM for lending them your savings (and ,maybe even being subject to a “bail-in” if they get in trouble, as happened in Europe.
The same bankers are working overtime for a “cashless” society which means you cannot stuff cash in your mattress as a defense.
Imagine if banks enjoyed negative rates on one end, and continued to get paid on excess reserves on the other end…
But you CAN convert fiat money to hard assets – precious metal, land …
And some, e.g. silver U.S. coinage, will likely be useful in transactions if fiat is compromised.
This situation can only have come about because of monumental incompetence or malfeasance. Who stands to gain the most when the western financial system collapses? Have they started burning the [now obsolete] economic text books in the colleges yet?
Imagine being in business school right now and realizing that everything you are learning is obsolete. Everything.
The ECB is directed to action by the countries of Europe. Those countries have decided they will no longer pay interest for their debt.
This is socialism failed, and the attempt to rescue is more socialistic action, economic decision by committee, with the ECB implementing NIRP.
Who stands to gain the most when the western financial system collapses?
It’s not who, Mr. Smith, but how? Hint: it’s not about money. Only little people worry about money.
Sitting ducks are advised to . . . remain seated.
Amen. Get the hell out of town!
Imagine negative mortgage rates … a rebate to reduce the monthly payment. A real estate investors dream. But, I doubt it will happen in the next several years. But, it is a nice daydream.
That’s already happened, in Denmark as I recall.
negative interest rates would only push RE prices higher.
When that moment arrives, I suggest enjoying it while it lasts. Because when the entire world goes ‘Denmark’ the end of days cannot be far off.
‘Something is rotten in the state of Denmark’ – how prescient……..
What if the solution to all this is, for the Fed to admit it doesn’t know more than all the worlds markets and all the worlds market players, and simply steps aside and lets markets function?
It is happening in Denmark
A NIRP mortgage will only benefit a buyer with “good” credit, those who need a break the most will be ineligible for these “goodies” because they are undeserving, as usual. The other side of that deal is that the savers will be subsidizing the borrowers, usually the same bunch.
Time to eliminate central banks, and bring back bank failures.
Back in the US before the Fed, we had regional banking panics because of banks loaning out too much for too high a risk. The fed was brought in to save banks from their gross stupidity and failure. Everyone was to get a participation trophy because the Fed would bail them out. Over time, capital generated at the local level was federalized and removed from local hands to collect political and monetary power in the hands of the wise, away from the bumpkins.
All that was created was a large candy machine with no accountability for bad risk decisions. The fed yanked failure from the jaws of bank failure.
Today everyone everywhere in the US knows that their deposits are safe and they not only do not care how stupid the bank is that they deal with, they need it to obtain the best possible terms. Remember the high yield on S&L deposits, all the risky banks got all the deposits.
Let the federal government create all the cash money, and let the banks loan out. Let the depositors decide if they want their money in a risky banks, and limit the size of banks to regions, or limit the number of branches.
Given that branch banking is not a real idea any more, the better model is the venture capital model where you deposit in a tranche of a limited size. The risk of banking failure is limited to the tranche where you deposit. This exposes the depositor to what his real risk is: The creditors that the bank syndicates.
The average American consumer has consistently proved themselves incapable of making rational choices with their money, the last thing the world needs is to eliminate an independent Fed.
How about bringing back some of the “rules of the game”….start with re-instating the principles of Glass Steagal???????? “Simplicity Clarice, Simplicity!” (Silence of the Lambs movie)
This is NOT complicated.
The world does not have an “independent Fed”.
As Bernanke stated, it is impossible for the U.S. Government to default on it’s treasury debt because it owes the debt in it’s OWN currency. Does that sound like central bank independence to you?
Government spending is out of control (we are now openly proposing the purchase of a sovereign territory from a foreign country). The Fed has no issue with this out of control spending, in fact the reason the Fed has given for resuming QE infinity is to fund government spending. This is the end of the line for the currencies.
I’m willing to bet you a bunch of welfare moms could do a better job running the economy than the fed.
Food for thought, the model was screwed up — and this time, stuff is different:
A highly hedged warning: Buried on page 7 of the new study is a warning that the probability of a recession had increased significantly since the original study was done about a year ago: “As of the end of the sample period in early 2019 (and the time of this writing), the near term forward spreads forecast a substantially elevated probability of a recession.”
Indeed, Figure 3 in the study clearly shows that recession risk jumped to 50% (based on first-quarter 2019 data available only through January). Interestingly, this important update wasn’t mentioned in the summary paragraph at the beginning of the study. However, the charts in the paper show that the odds of a recession increase most significantly when the near-term forward spread is markedly below zero, which it was not as of the most recent analysis.
“The most prominent false positive during our sample came with the anticipated easing triggered by the spread of the Asian financial crises in 1998, which did not result in a recession in the U.S. It is not hard to imagine that similar scenarios could generate additional false positives in the future. The near-inversion of the near term forward spread at the end of 2018 seems to have been associated with market perceptions of significant risks to the global economic outlook, including the threat of escalating trade disputes. Whether those risks manifest in a recession remains to be seen.”
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/this-is-the-real-reason-why-the-us-economy-isnt-in-recession-danger-now-2019-04-01
The inverted yield curve, the alleged forward indicator of recession, has occurred not because of fear of economic slow down but rather because of NIRP in Europe.
The inversion is said to be the indicator, but has it ever happened with NIRP in Europe? No. The arbitrage between rates shoved to negative by the ECB and our rates is causing the inversion……along with anti Trumpers blaming and hoping for a recession to sway an election. IMO
It all should have fallen apart back in 2012 except Draghi gave the “Whatever it takes” speech. Seven years later it’s only gotten worse, like putting Bandaids on a brain tumor. NIRP is like house-flipping: don’t be the greater fool.
In the land of the NIRP the non-interest-bearing asset is king. What can’t pay negative interest and is fungible? Cash and PM.
If the CB’s sit o their hands we would have collapsed in 2008.
Fortunately they adhered to doing whatever it takes to keep this sh%tshow going and we’re now on year 11 of borrowed time.
Go CB’s Go!
Holding physical gold makes it a lot easier to watch. Central bankers tell themselves the same thing.
Wolf don’t get mad, this is interesting:
According to Yardeni: “The two-year Treasury note yield tracks this series closely, suggesting that it is also a good proxy for the market’s prediction of the federal-funds rate a year from now.”
When he wrote that just a few months ago — the 2-yr was @ 2.25%
Today, 2-yr is @ 1.83% !!!
That’s like a 23% drop .. not sure what the basis point drop actually is, but if the FFR drops that far in a year, how can that not cause a bit of mild panic and not impact GDP and the election? This is fairly wild stuff.
You don’t have a real market with QE there. So, because QE distorts everything beyond recognition you really can’t predict accurately anymore.
how will it end? I dint hear any conclusive answer on your report. Obviously this is not easy question and no one knows the answer but other than this is a crazy idea and that it will not end well , I haven’t heard any arguments why. Nordic countries and Switzerland are already deep into negative territory -1% and have been for some time, nothing seem to be happening. Then if you save your money, when CB can print out of thin air, why should you be entitled to any interest? Why should people who borrow money pay any interest at all? After all its not your money they are borrowing, CB can print as many as they need to. Paying interest on money seems like an immoral thing to do. And if inflation is running at 4% that is your problem if you want to keep your money in cash, no?
I think this negative interest rate environment might be with us for years, and we could probably test -5%. How do you invest in such an environment?
Invest globally, plenty of fast growing emerging markets with tasty interest rates.
You look for the next bubble company – you know, those companies that lose billions yet their share price keeps on rocketing. Make sure you get in early, ride the bubble and exit. Then look for the next bubble company.
Alternatively you could just go to a casino and put your cash onto red.
This is well and truly a completely ridiculous situation.
Malinvestment is rife when there is lots of money seeking yield.
Which seems to make the system more delicate and vulnerable.
Hold on to your hats.
If interest rates are negative where does that take P/E ratios and cap rates? When a system becomes leveraged around profound valuations it becomes almost impossible to unwind without creating a crisis.
Since nobody seems to know what the implications of negative interest rates are, and we are seeing a trillion per week of debt going negative, one has to wonder – are we witnessing the beginning of the end?
Are the Central Banks hunkered down in a trench completely out of ammunition and throwing empty weapons at the enemy?
I’ve asked my bank a what if question as in what if rates go negative on mortgages, can I refi my properties on interest only terms and get paid to hold the mortgages?
A money for nothing, chicks for free situation.
Three days now and no answer yet.
Three weeks have passed since I contacted one of the banks I work with (one of the Europe’s largest banks, deemed “systemic” and hence too big to fail) to buy Swire A & B stock. Again this is a win-win situation for the bank: they sell me something, get some fees in the process and leave me with the risk.
One week later I rang up and the clerk processing my request had yet to hear from the headquarters. We’ll call you back next week. I am still here waiting, so I wouldn’t put much faith in your request being handled in timely fashion.
To all those who think there’s a sinister conspiracy afoot: your omnipotent banks cannot even answer a simple refinance question and sell some stocks.
Mao Zedong had a definition for these people: paper tigers.
Most banks are closing branches and downsizing. Even off-shore private banks.
And what has this to do with not answering to a customer’s request? That’s just bad business.
Banks always find the time and resources to pester us customers with stuff we don’t want and we don’t need, but when the customer goes to them with a request they are completely lost.
Until 2015 investing on extra-UE/extra-US markets was much easier than it is today: Brazil, China, Japan etc were if not a mouse click away at least a phone call away. To give a stupid example I bought Petrobras and Sasol stocks (laugh as much as you want because I deserve it) over the phone back in 2010.
These days? Staffs are only trained to push the customer towards what the bank wants, and to be honest they are not very good at that as well, perhaps because the products are as appetizing as the menu of a Scottish restaurant.
Of course threatening to take your business elsewhere yields some results, but what kind of stupid business model is that?
MC01,
I switched insurance companies due to this same problem. Between cars and property we buy about $5500 worth per year. I figured that’s worth a real person to talk to when I call with a question or problem. I just popped into their office the other day and a bright young face was working in a desk beside the door and directed me to the agent I needed. Screw voicemail and waiting for return calls at their convenience.
Plus, the premiums are lower.
Ladies and gentlemen, rates are still about 2% and highly inverted. We are quite aways from NIRP. We can always go back to ZIRP or near zero. The experiment failed. And I don’t think they have any idea how to fix it without default.
I think it’ll “end” with total loss of faith in (centrally controlled) fiat currencies. People and financial markets will turn to decentralised currencies such as bitcoin. I think this would likely happen anyway, even without this crisis, as more and more of our economy is moving online and that demands digital cash for it to function economically (third party/centrally controlled currency is far too expensive).
But we also need to learn the lesson of past mistakes. AISI the main lesson is that the whole idea you can use interest rates and/or varying the supply of money to control the economy is non-sense. Yes, it may affect the economy but that’s not the same as controlling it. Build a system which has redundancy, so that if one region fails it doesn’t bring the whole lot down. Trouble is, such a system appears less efficient if viewed in the short term and, as we know, short term is how politician think. So perhaps it’s time we got shot of centralised control altogether.
The Fed (Bernanke) promised QE would end, balance sheet trimming begin, when unemployment dipped below 6.5%. (WSJ July 2009)
Where are we now?
Unemployment under 4, stocks near record highs, and they now promote MORE QE.
The Fed won’t roll off their balance sheet because they can’t. The stimulus can not be removed lest it undo that which it was originally intended to provide.
For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction…in physics and economics.
Bank profitability aside lets look at this from the POV of the average guy. I’m in my mid sixties with a comfortable nest egg. I can now get 2.5% on a bank CD. Not a lot but if we go back to sub 1% interest I have to start spending my capital to live. This will reduce the amount I will leave to my heirs. Further, I can’t spend like I could when banks paid 3 or 4% on CD’s.What does this mean for the real economy. It means I don’t buy a new car, take a trip of give expensive presents for Xmas.
Low interest rates don’t do a lot for low income people who have ‘credit issues’ so they don’t get low interest loans. For middle aged, middle income people they must save more to make up for the lack of return on their savings.
This is the paradox of low interest rates. Those who have money don’t need to borrow and those who don’t have money don’t get low interest rates because they aren’t credit worthy. Only governments and corporations benefit but share buybacks don’t increase retail sales and the consumer is 70% of our economy.
Good observation.
Australian real estate prices started to fall in 2017. Their central bank cut rates to 1% this summer. Home prices bounced.
Germany cut rates to below zero and has seen two of the past four quarters in negative GDP growth.
Auto sales are down in China and India.
Last I read home prices are still falling in Australia due to the Chinese not buying anything. Cutting interest rates won’t bring the Chinese back.
David Hall,
The Australian government moved heaven and earth to get home prices to bounce, including loosening restrictions on bank lending. The central bank cut rates, as you said. And there is enormous media hype about the bounce in home prices. So here is your “bounce” through July in Sydney. Melbourne looks similar:
Nice graph of the greater fool theory
Sounds like a HORRIBLE idea, let’s let everyone else prove it so, and not make a mistake!
Jyske bank in Denmark already offers negative interest rate mortgages, the monthly repayments remain the same but the capital decreases and the term shortens, the bank quite literally pays you to take out a mortage
The depositors are paying down the mortgage, not the bank. The depositors are also funding the operating costs of the bank. This is what NIRP really does, it subsidizes failing banks.
What if….this insanely mad driving of rates lower is made deliberately. That makes (for me) pieces of the puzzle match.
What if…this madness isn’t a coincidence of bad combined circumstances but rather ….long term planning.
long term planning.
It was long-term planning when there was still a long term. Now it’s short-term planning.
Q: If money is so cheap, why can’t it be used to solve the problem?
A: Because the problem is bigger than cheap money. Besides, cheap money makes the problem worse.
You might think that if Negative IRP is good, then more negative IRP is better, but that is not the case. Falling rates can maintain the illusion of prosperity short-term but cannot make the illusion a reality. Worse, the illusion can only be maintained if rates continue to fall, which only kicks the can down the road while making the road shorter.
You think? Some diabolical scheme to rob the peons of their assets? Not with the fine folk politicians, corporations and banks that are in place now, by diddly.
Follow the money!
Who is benefiting from this?
Is it those who have money in assets including the stock market? Do they really benefit from prices going up? Not unless they can sell at a top and buy back in at a low. And some assets, such as commodities have fallen hard already due to lack of demand. With overcapacity in many areas, how can assets generate more income?
Yet to me this seems like an end to this game as negative interest rates implies at least to me a deflationary cycle.
So how does someone actually benefit from deflation?
Follow the money ! Who wins with this seemingly stupid strategy and how? Or has those in the FED actually lost their ability to think rationally?
The ECB just doesn’t get it.
The more negative they go with interest rates the more they zombify their economy by facilitating the continued existence of un-economic enterprises – which in turn leads to weak economic growth.
They THINK there is no cost to negative rates but there is.
They cannot see what is in plain sight.
The real issue is that sovereign debts are now at levels that countries can no longer service their debts at “normal” interest rates. That is the reason the ECB, Japan and now the US suppress interest rates. You better get used to NIRP/ZIRP.
But! But! But! .. Cramer is screaming ‘Buy! Buy! Buy!’ on banks:
https://www.thestreet.com/video/jim-cramer-says-bank-stocks-sell-off-is-stupid-15058748
NIRP is really a government bond problem which is offset with currency devaluation. Forex allows us to believe the loss in currency value is not real. In the rush to overlay the problem with a universal currency replacement there is the IMF and SDR, which is not a consumer solution, and there is Bitcoin, which is, and Blockchain which is not, and Gold which is being traded through all of the above. When the currency devaluation problem is solved nations will move out of currency and into these, or the other way around. Currencies which are most compromised will get the least upgrade. If you study the SDR criteria you will see how they making these valuations. Which is why China will float their currency, and add to their Gold reserves. The point of NIRP is to stabilize the currency which gives the nation a better rate of transfer. Europe is most highly rated, US midtier, moving down, while China is moving up. The EM is generally outside SDR, but open to access on crypto. IMF bailed out Arg 1000% of their SDR credits, so La Garde, who now takes over for Draghi, might give these EMs some benefit including the Latin Eurozone, and Greece. If the incumbent is reelected in 2020 the US will probably drop a few more notches.
You know who had NIRP forever? The USSR.
Nationalizing risk, and the large enterprises, at the expense of everyone else. That went well..
I don’t see ZIRP in the US.
The EU can get away with it because EU member nations largely have very strong social nets, including for seniors. Interest rates don’t matter nearly as much vs. seniors in the US – who rely on interest on savings and Social Security COLA increases to live on.
The EU also has the Bundesbank up its butt like a stick. Germany benefits from low interest rates. PIIGS don’t mind low interest rates. Low interest rates are a downward pressure on the euro, which Germany likes but the PIIGS don’t, so much.
The summer sell off.. as lame as it was.. may even be over.
Our leader wants a fast 100 cut PLUS QE. Powell will probably meet him in the middle and do a 50 cut and put out some chatter of not ruling out QE “if conditions weaken”.
All is good. The 0.1% are firmly in charge.
And for any young people out there, invest early in your careers and invest often. Ignore the bulls and the bears.