From Less-Splendid Housing Bubbles to Crushed Markets in America, July Update

Chicago struggles, Dallas-Fort Worth, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Charlotte reach new highs. Drum-roll for Detroit and Cleveland!
This is the other side: Not every metro in the US has experienced the kind of blistering housing bubbles occurring in Miami or the San Francisco Bay Area, as illustrated in The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America: Year-Over-Year Declines Spread to Seattle. This is about the others among the 20 metros in the CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index, the metros that range from crushed markets — that are trying to dig themselves out — to blooming bubbles that haven’t quite yet qualified for the list of the Most Splendid ones.
Dallas-Fort Worth House Prices:
To the aggravation of homeowners and speculators at the time, the Dallas-Fort Worth metro skipped Housing Bubble 1, so called because it was the first housing bubble in this millennium. Consequently, they were spared Housing Bust 1. Now the metro is in a housing bubble of historic proportion: The Case-Shiller index for the Dallas-Fort Worth metro rose 0.5% in May from April, to a new record, and is up 70% over the past seven years! But as in many other bubble markets, the heat is fading: The index in May was up just 2.6% from a year ago, the weakest year-over-year gain since March 2012:
The Case-Shiller Index is a three-month average; the current release represents closings that were entered into public records in March, April, and May.
Chicago Home Prices:
Prices of single-family houses in the vast and diverse Chicago metro rose 0.8% in May from April, slightly less than last year’s seasonal uptick at this time. This whittled down the year-over-year gain further, to just 1.6%, according to the Core-Logic Case-Shiller Home Price Index. The index is still 14% below the crazy high of September 2006 at the peak of Housing Bubble 1:
Prices of condos in the Chicago metro dropped 0.2% in May from April, the second month in a row of drops, which whittled down the year-over-year gain to 1.4%:
All charts here – except for the Dallas-Fort Worth metro above – are on the same scale. On the Chicago charts above and on the charts for the other metros below, the vertical axis ranges from 100 to 175 to fit Chicago’s Housing Bubble 1. The Case-Shiller Index was set at 100 for January 2000. A value of 175 means that prices have risen 75% since January 2000. The Dallas-Fort Worth metro blew past that scale, however; so it has its own scale. For the remaining metros below, the left scale is that of Chicago, topping out at 175, with some chilling effects for Detroit and Cleveland.
Minneapolis house prices:
House prices in the Minneapolis metro jumped 1.7% in May from April. On a year-over-year basis, prices rose 3.6%. The index is now 3.5% above the peak of Housing Bubble 1. The chart, which is on the same scale as Chicago’s chart, shows that the price changes during Housing Bubble 1 and Housing Bust 1 were similar in both metros, but during Housing Bubble 2, Minneapolis has pulled ahead of Chicago:
Charlotte house prices:
House prices in the Charlotte metro rose 1.0% in May from April, to another record, pushing the index up 4.5% from May last year, and 22% from the peak of Housing Bubble 1:
Atlanta house prices:
The Case-Shiller Index for the Atlanta metro ticked up 0.7% in May from April to a record, and is up 4.7% from May last year. This leaves the index 11.9% above its peak during Housing Bubble 1. During Housing Bust 1, the index plunged to 82.5, where it had first been in 1996. Note that the chart is also on the same scale as the charts for Chicago and the white space is beginning to grow:
Detroit house prices:
House prices in the Detroit metro rose 1.2% in May from April to – drum-roll – its first new record since the peak of Housing Bubble 1 in December 2005, which hadn’t been much of a housing bubble in Detroit. From the bottom of this market just before the city’s bankruptcy, house prices have surged 97%. On a year-over-year basis, the index rose 4.0%.
To show the drama of this market, and just how far prices plunged from not very high levels to begin with, and to what extent they have surged since then, I have extended the scale downward. The shaded area shows the underwater part that the above charts don’t show. The 100-line on the left scale was set for Detroit’s house prices in January 2000. During Housing Bust 1, house prices fell to 1992 levels. They have now recovered to December 2005 levels:
Cleveland house prices:
The Case-Shiller Index for the Cleveland metro jumped 1.4% in May from April and is up 3.6% from May 2018. With this move – another drum-roll – the index has finally edged past its record during Housing Bubble 1 of 2006. Since January 2000, the index has risen 25%, which would be about right in a normal non-bubble housing market, but in our bubble-and-bust-crazed times, it was the smallest increase of the 20 metros in the Case-Shiller Index:
Seattle House prices fell year-over-year, as did New York & San Francisco Bay Area condo prices. Los Angeles and San Diego house prices tick up. Denver and Boston jump to new highs. Las Vegas, Miami, Tampa, and Phoenix aspire to the crazy peaks of Housing Bubble 1. Read… The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America, July Update: Year-Over-Year Declines Spread to Seattle
People waiting for prices to come down as a strategy will be renters for ever.
If prices tomorrow crashed 50% they will still be waiting for them to go down more.
It’s always a good time to buy a house if you are renting and plan to live in the house for a long time. Right now prices seem high but interest rates are so low. If prices crashed tomorrow, you won’t be able to get a mortgage unless you are a cash buyer. So waiting for better prices is not as straightforward as it seems.
There is no precedent of the scale of QE and other inflation generating experiments that the Fed has engaged in right now and no one knows how it will end. Real estate is the only reasonable asset out there that can provide some reasonable protection to normal people without having to go into crazy speculative investments right now. It will be probably so for the foreseeable future and its hard to accept it.
For the middle class there is no better way to build long term wealth than buying a house and paying off the mortgage over a few decades. This is as true today as it was 10, 20, 50 years ago. Obviously short term nobody knows what happens. Long term, there is no better bet than real estate.
True comments 20 years ago. Not so today. Very location dependent.
Property taxes, especially in the NE but really in any long term democrat controlled area with powerful public unions, will eat you alive.
And will more than negate any appreciation in price.
For example. I have friends in northern NJ that own very modest houses, in nice areas, on small lots. Property taxes increase every year and are approaching $20k a year.
I highly doubt in the next five years their housing equity will increase over $100k.
A mortgage has never been a wealth builder for the average American. Unless you get really lucky you’ll just about keep up with inflation. Throw in the maintenance and taxes and you’re pushing a ten ton boulder up a mountain.
“It seems we’ve reached a permanently high plateau”
Where have we heard that before!?
Like James Altrucher says “home ownership is the true American religion”.
Putting all of your resources in pretty much one subset of an asset class might not actually end well for the proles.
Not just America. If it’s a religion in America, it’s a moonie cult in Australia.
As long as you can guarantee your income to match the term of your mortgage this logic is sound. Not many people in the “gig” economy have that security, a mortgage can’t just pick up and move during a downturn. A mortgage can’t be re-mortgaged for upgrades in the future during a downturn.
So it is a sound investment, if your income stream is sound. Like everything else in life, it is NOT guaranteed.
This comment contains a fundamental flaw in residential real estate investment. The big question you must ask yourself before purchasing a home is:
If I decide to move somewhere else, in the long term, will this home be a good rental home investment? If the answer is no, do not buy it.
I never live in a home more than a handful of years. I have a string of rental homes and I have lived in most of them. Everyone of them was carefully picked as a long term rental investment before I moved in.
+1
Will you continue this method, or will you at some time also be a renter while continuing to rent out your properties?
Most of these are old homes that are near the beach. They were not built very well when new. Now that I am retired, I am working on getting my rents higher. So, I move from house to house and do the work myself. Each one takes me about 2 years of effort. The only downside is I am unable to write off the repairs and I have to add the upgrades to the basis since I am occupying the home as a principal residence. I have my hands full. However, if I decide move to an area where owning a rental home does not make sense in the long term, I will rent.
Memento Mori,
I think you are right in everything you said above. If people want to create wealth for themselves their best chance of doing this is to invest early in their adult lives and to invest often. It worked for me.
I am from Ireland (but live in the US) and i remember the Celtic Tiger years. I grew a little concerned ( from 2005-07) about that bubble from because my parents and siblings own homes in Dublin.
My dad bought his home in Dublin 15 in October 1977 for 23000 (Irish Punts) which converted in 2000 to approximately 28,000 Euro.
In 2007 almost identical houses on his road were selling for 800,000 Euro and today they are worth about 700,000 Euro.
Interestingly, my dear ol’ dad never even considered the purchase as an investment at the time. He was just looking for more space for his growing family.
Moral of the story : Get started early and do not worry about panics, bubbles and crashes.
The better idea is to buy real estate for investment (literally anywhere), and then rent where you live. You get the best of both worlds.
House prices are local but UN- AFFORDABILITY is national (or global).
That’s what the beautiful graphs tell me. In my extended family, almost all of the next generation is RENTING. That’s what really matters.
Household debt levels are lower than in 2006.
Ocean view property is priced higher. Miami is close to the Gulf Stream and is frost free. People grew coconuts and bananas. There is a Latin community that attracted investors from Latin America looking to store wealth outside of shaky autocratic regimes. As the city depletes its freshwater aquifer the ground subsides. Flooding is becoming more frequent. Some coastal cities have to cope with saltwater infiltration of their aquifers.
In parts of Arkansas land is cheap and the short term cost of a home might not rise much higher than building costs. Inflation is low. One might not get immediately rich owning a home. 2011 prices are long gone. If I buy land that is not good for growing crops, I can not rent it out. It is taxed anyway. Taxes might be raised as govt. worker healthcare costs rise.
Worker participation rates were higher in 1998. The median age of a US citizen is rising. The get up and go got up and went. China will face issues with its own demographics as they had a long term one child policy. Japan is using guest workers as they are lean and lived long. Some US couples with college debts can not afford the hospital costs of having babies. Government rate cuts cannot cure what ails you.
But..but…but…global warming. Rising oceans. The earth has a fever. We only have 12 years before the end. Florida will be under water in 20 years (predicted 20 years ago)…
“Ocean view property is priced higher”
Re: Household debt levels are lower than in 2006.
What does this mean?
Interest Rates dropped and home prices increased a lot.
So, mathematically, you are right.
The 30Y Mortgage rate is very low now. But houses are very expensive.
Can people afford?
Household debt levels in the US are in fact at record highs, surpassing the heady days of 2006.
Considering the average family income I agree affordability is a major problem. The top 10% of wage earners nationwide could probably afford to buy a house but the rest?
After my recent experience in Florida which is a non income tax state with high insurance rates I am not convinced home owning is a wise investment unless you’re going to be in that one location for 20+ years. Though I sold a house I lived in for 8 years for 25% more than I paid for it I didn’t come out that great. Property tax and homeowners insurance equaled over $10000/yr. I could have rented a perfectly suitable house in the same area for about what my principle and interest rate was and invested the rest. That $1000/mo would have built my portfolio nicely. Sure my rent may have gone up in time but my insurance rate went up each year too. Renting is not all that bad, many people in other countries pay rent their entire lives. Home ownership is something that has been pushed as an investment by mortgage companies and renters until in the USA you are considered to be a lessor mortal to rent and many times that financially makes no sense. It is a high price to pay in order to be allowed to put a nail in a wall and cut your own grass.
Glancing at those charts, the stand out that pops in my eyes is the rather abrupt increase in prices since around end of 2018.
That’s when Powell did his U-Turn and flooded assets with $$$.
The Fed is now openly endorsing cutting rates for insurance.
They don’t have much left to cut in terms of rates, but if insurance is all it takes to get the Fed to cut rates, predictions become easier to make:
The Fed will cut rates again soon, for more and different reasons.
well the 4-week auction wasn’t that bad today
Term: 4-Week
High Rate: 2.080%
Investment Rate*: 2.118%
Many thanks for charts and info. Is interesting what the future holds. Looks like Midwest is not in such high risk as coastal areas.
I wonder how DFW was able to escape Housing Bubble 1? The only area I know of that has escaped Housing Bubble 2 is CT, where values seem to be dropping, for a variety of reasons.
