Two Fed Governors Defy Wall Street, the Media & Trump. Eight Buckle: Powell Tries to Explain, Confusingly Throws “Couple of Rate Hikes” into Mix. Stocks Tank

“It is not the beginning of a long series of rate cuts”: Powell.
After seven months of intense pressure by the White House, Wall Street, and the entire media establishment, eight voting members of the FOMC voted to lower the Fed’s target for the federal funds rate by one quarter percentage point to a range between 2.0% and 2.25%. But two members – Kansas City Fed President Esther George and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren – defied those pressures and voted to maintain the current target.
No FOMC member voted for a half-point cut.
The statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell failed to provide assurances that there would be more rate cuts. In addition, Powell explained that “it is not the beginning of a long series of rate cuts” and then, confusingly, he threw in mentions of rate hikes.
The FOMC also voted to end the taper of its Quantitative Tightening two months earlier than previously announced, namely tomorrow.
But it wants to get rid of its Mortgage-Backed Securities. It announced that it would continue to shed up to $20 billion a month in MBS, and replace them with Treasury securities, including significant quantities of short-term Treasury bills, starting tomorrow.
Powell gave three reasons for the rate cut. They were outside the classic reasons for cutting rates. Normally rate cuts happen because the economy is getting into trouble. But he emphasized that’s not the case this time.
“The outlook for the U.S. economy remains favorable,” he said. “Consumption supported by rising incomes and high household confidence is the main engine driving the economy forward,” he said. Manufacturing and business investment are weak, but consumers are 70% of the economy, he said.
The three reasons for a cut — despite a relatively strong economy and markets near record highs – are, according to Powell: to provide “a bit of an insurance” against the “downside risks” to the US economy from weak global growth and trade tensions; to “help offset the effects” of these factors, and “to promote” the speed with which the dollar is losing purchasing power.
But Powell refused to point at further rate cuts and confusingly threw the idea of rate hikes into the mix.
The Fed will be doing a lot of “contemplating” of where to take rates, and it will be doing a lot of “monitoring” of incoming information, he said. It will be “looking carefully” at global growth, and it “will see whether growth is picking up, whether it is bottoming out,” and it “will see on trade.”
Powell referred to this hike as a “mid-cycle adjustment,” such as in the past, when the FOMC cut rates in the middle of a cycle only to raise them again later. “I am contrasting it there with the beginning of a lengthy cutting cycle,” he said.
“It is not the beginning of a long series of rate cuts,” he said and added, “I did not say it was just one.” He explained:
“When you think about rate-cutting cycles, they go on for a long time. The Committee is not seeing us in that place. You would do that if you saw real economic weakness and you thought the federal funds rate needed to be cut a lot. That is not what we’re seeing.
“What we’re seeing is it’s appropriate to adjust policy to a somewhat more accommodative stance overtime, and that is how we’re looking at it.
“It is not a long rate-cutting cycle. That is what we do when there is a recession or long downturn. That is what I’m ruling out.
“When you look at other mid-cycle adjustments — I don’t know if they will be comparable or not — but you will see examples of these.”
And later he threw in rate-hike confusion:
“One of the purposes of our cut today is to support the expansion. And if it works really well and the economy gets going again” – he referred to prior rate cycles though he wasn’t “predicting” it – “the Fed raised rates after a mid-cycle adjustment.”
When challenged by a reporter that the Fed, at the next recession, won’t be able to cut as much after the current rate cut and will have less ammo, Powell said:
“But you’re assuming we would never raise rates again, that once we cut the rates they will never go back up. As a matter of principle, I don’t think that is right.
“Long US business cycles have sometimes evolved to this event where the Fed will stop hiking, and in fact cut, and go back to hiking.
“I don’t know if it will happen here. It doesn’t seem like something that is particularly likely. We don’t know that. I think by extending the cycle, you do have a lot of benefits from that, and I think we will use the tools we have – a couple of rate hikes one way or the other is not going to matter so much.”
The wisdom of a rate cut under current conditions has been come under doubt recently – not just by yours truly from day one, but also by, among others, former New York Fed President Bill Dudley, who wrote yesterday: “Even a quarter-point cut – which is what I expect – entails significant risks. What if, in hindsight, it proves to have been a mistake?”
There’s a risk “of needlessly stimulating the economy when it is already growing at an above-trend rate and pushing bond and stock prices to new and perhaps unsustainable heights,” Dudley wrote, adding:
“By focusing on downside threats such as the uncertainties of U.S. trade policy and foreign growth, the Fed might ultimately go too far. After all, the current level of short-term rates is already stimulative. If the economy maintains its momentum and inflation accelerates, the central bank could be forced to tighten again – an abrupt about-face that could burst a financial bubble of the Fed’s own creation, increasing the chances of a painful recession.”
Yup, stock markets were shocked and appalled by two dissenting votes, the lack of even a single vote for a 50-basis point cut, the total absence of indications of more cuts, and the sudden re-emergence of the suggestion, even as an aside, of a “couple of rate hikes.” The Dow fell 333 points, the S&P 500 33 points, and the Nasdaq nearly 100 points – all down between 1.1% and 1.2%.
And so it begins…
The thing is, do we know what’s the beginning of?
A long decline to zero.
Both T-Bill rates and the Fed rate decline during post-bubble contraction.
What happens is so many momentum leveraged long only funds and hedge funds liquidate with a reversal. This happens because the most consistent alpha these days is momentum. Can’t draw any conclusions for a little while.
Stock markets could have been spooked by anything – “sell the news” sentiment, “wonder what Fed sees that we don’t know about”, “rate cut always predates a recession” etc. etc. Any number of reasons.
Governments always want low rates, among other reasons, to cheaply finance deficit spending. Some get it by shouting publicly, some get it by asking nicely while wining and dining.
Fed showed once again today it has faulty sensors and does insane course corrections.
If the stock market is fuelled higher mainly by corporations issuing ever more debt to repurchase their own shares, then it makes a lot of sense for the market to revolve around these rate decisions.
The big players can’t sit out, they have to invest or they’ll lose their jobs. They know it can’t last forever, and they use these decisions to try to spot when the buying power will dry out and when the stock market will turn.
Many of the institutional investors, both human and machine, play off momentum and try to gauge the next reaction. Short term algorithmic decisions start the market move by selling on bearish comments until their measures say it’s oversold and ready for pullback.
It’s a fascinating process if you think about it, endless short to medium term speculation on price movement – in a direction following the current trend until something is big enough to break it. I believe the trend is still weakly higher as stock buybacks don’t have to slow yet.
To your point though, none of this fed rate change or stock price movement matters with relation to the state of the underlying economy.
If you want to give consumers more money to put into the economy you have to offer them, not banks, rates of interest that are favorable for investing and saving, not borrowing.
How can the dollar be “losing purchasing power” when it’s growing stronger as evidenced by exchange rates against the Euro, the Pound Sterling, and other currencies?
How long is the Fed going to have to “contemplate” and “look carefully” before they will finally admit that inflation is what is really happening, and it crushing consumers who are struggling to pay for basic necessities (like housing) ?
Powell was against a rate cut before he was for it. We all know how that’s work out for Soooooo many people. Up next: if one rate cut is good because insurance, more must be better. Because insurance.
Thank you Wolf for getting this out so promptly. I appreciate your fairly objective summary and analysis. I really did not want to wade through gobs of media spin and blather to figure things out. This served my interest spot on.
The 3-Month T-Bill rate increased to its peak in March.
And had declined more than 40 beeps before the Fed moved.
Market rates of interest, such as for T-Bills go up in a boom and, shudder, down in the contraction.
The senior central bank follows the market action.
Of course, trying to look like it is in control.
In 1929 the Bill rate reached it highest in that fateful May and in turning down said that the boom was over.
The Fed cut its discount rate in that fateful October.
Is the Fed hamstrung because central banks around
the world have lower rates ?
Sporkfed – Fed is partially hamstrung because other Central Banks have cut rates so low. I read in a commentary (I think at IceCap Management, not sure) that with world rates so low and US rates higher, there’s a large movement of dollars into the US and out of other countries. Hence other countries and Central Banks are pressuring the Fed to lower their rates. While the Fed’s desire to keep the market floating is a big reason, this external pressure from outside the US plays at least a part in their decision, I would say.
Just wait for the market to go down 1000 points and Powell will be happy to explain why they are cutting again. The rates are going to zero.
The Fed isn’t data dependent no more, if it ever was, but it’s not even pretending nowadays.
There was no data supporting a cut, rather a hike would have been appropriate.
Now they can cut on a whim and one can find countless reasons to do so.
50 years ago, when President Nixon was interviewing Arthur Burns for the post of Fed Chairman, Nixon got Burns to commit to a policy of low interest rates to help his 1972 re-election efforts. Foreign central banks decided that they would rather own fewer dollars and more gold in this environment of loose US monetary policy. The US was forced to stop its commitment to sell gold to these banks at a fixed rate of $35 and ounce in August 1971 and inflation took off about two years after that.
All that didn’t happen in a brief time span like an election cycle.
France led the redemption of gold for dollars at the ludicrously low 35 dollars, and other countries joined in.
The US gold reserves went from 20,000 tons to about 8,000 in about 10 years or so, mostly during the ’60s; Nixon closed the gold window in ’71. Otherwise the US would have ended up with zero reserves in a couple more years.
That’s the problem when you try to fix the price of anything. Or print too much money.
Since the last few hikes look like a mistake anyway, not sure it makes much of a difference. The fact they cut this soon after the December decision tells you that one was a mistake….which is not to say assets aren’t overvalued but is the Fed supposed to lay down as the ECB and JGB try to beggar their neighbor and weaken their currency? Think bigger picture wolf
The ECB as banker to the likes of Italy, Greece, Spain and Portugal is in desperate straits. like the US was in 2008. The US has the lowest unemployment in decades, nothing like Greece or Spain.
Adopting the measures of the ECB is like going on a morphine drip because your neighbor has cancer and has one. The ECB’s negative rates are not something to import.
The largest factor in the trade imbalance with both the EU (Germany) and Japan is in autos. The lesson of the last 30 plus years, through all kinds of Fed rates, is that Americans like their cars a lot more than they like American cars.
But you could put a really punitive tariff on them and force the US to buy local (what you do with their US plants is another topic)
Whatever the merits, at least there IS a US alternative. For most of the Chinese imports under tariff, there is no US industry, beginning with consumer electronics (27%) and budget apparel (19%) and then all the Walmart stuff where neither Germany or Japan has a presence.
“Powell gave three reasons for the rate cut. They were outside the classic reasons for cutting rates.”
Fourth reason: I don’t have the courage to stand up to Wall Street and to defy the Tweeter-in-Chief. I buckled. Sorry folks.
If the cut’s purpose was appeasement, Powell’s remarks certainly hosed things up. What the stock market (and the President) want, is a series of rate cut’s to continue to prop up the zombie stock market. (I don’t know what their plan is once the rate hits zero.)lIt all reminds me of a B movie from 20 years ago or so called “Weekend at Bernie’s”.
More than that … the president is much more strategic. Rate cuts weaken the USD which is a tool in the trade war. When it comes to reversing the trade situation, he is pedal to the metal.
Best, strongest economy ever. Also so fragile that Jay Powell is within a hair’s breadth of destroying it.
If they cut rates every time the stock market goes down five percent, there will be nothing left to cut.
The Fed cannot correct unwise fiscal policy with monetary policy adjustments. We have the most debt/GDP since WWII.
The Stock Market wanted everything and more. No matter how much they are given, it will never be enough. Powell did the bureaucratic balancing thing….small cut, ending QT, but maybe we cut rates if we need to and maybe we raise rates if we need to. The market wants a mini-Trump, that is “give me everything now”, and when the money runs out print some more. How these gambling casinos called markets became the economy and the card players that live in them the new titans of industry, I’ll never know, but I do know it ain’t good for the future and average people.
Inflation is NEVER going to go up, not as long as the murky hedonics methodology allows faceless nameless bureaucrats to massage the prices in the basket of goods to whatever inflation number they want.
Now, REAL inflation, of the US based, labor intensive service industries, continues to race along at 5-10% per year, as it has all along, for the last 30 + years or so since the Federal government started cooking the books on the inflation numbers
It’s a sad day today. But I’m still in shock after the 2:30 presser. The 4-week dropped below 2. Worried.
I know. Powell stood tall. He stood tough. You cannot bully him !
Meanwhile markets fell all the way to 1% below all time highs. A rough day for poor investors.
A few quotes that should be on the FED briefing room walls and in the Oval office:
“There are those who need to discipline their mouths at times”
― Maria Koszler
“Don’t ever say stuff just because you think you should. That’s the definition of an asshole.”
― Justin Halpern, Sh*t My Dad Says
Actually, I think today was hilarious. Powell caved and then tipped the punch bowl over when he tried to back away from the obvious; he is cowed, afraid, and doesn’t have a vision. Maybe someone forgot to give him the Plan ahead of time?
There is no plan. The Taylor Rule and Phillips Curve both broke down, so they’re winging it now.
The ZIRP rates in Europe and Japan are possible because they are accompanied by QE. Given that the Treasury is about to unleash an auction shock (record amount coming), who will be there to buy at lowered rates? The FFR and Treasury rates might not agree with each other.
Today’s EFFR and SOFR only dropped by one bp. IOER was reduced to 2.1% effective tomorrow. Since EFFR is now above IOER, I wonder how they will trade tomorrow. The repo market will also be interesting. We will see if liquidity actually improves. Wonder what the 30y mortgage rate will be.
Blah,Blah,Blah . Job #1 for the fed is fiat money. Job #2 is keeping the electorate ignorant and off the back of Congress. Congress created those idiots and their insular world,not the Constitution. Gold standard makes the the fed useless. What the hell are we waiting on? Getting paid in script written on toilet paper? 90% of the value of money has already been taken by them. No matter whether you are dealing with a child or a corporation 5% is a natural interest rate for the time value of money and no enterprise can exist that is not solvent enough to either take it or pay it. We humans have been using this rate before we had a name for it. We know what fair looks like and feels like .The honest world does it all the time . The Feds is a dishonest institution contrived and foisted upon us by a Weasel called Congress.
I told you the trend on rates could only be down. The interest on the debt is unsustainable with increasing rates. The debt limit has now been eliminated which will surely increase the debt. Something had to give and it was the rate. How much they continue to decrease rates will depend on how much they borrow to spend. The more they borrow the lower the rate has to go to keep it going.
Let me get this straight. When the Fed lowers rates, that makes US Treasuries less attractive. Yet that is being accomplished at a time when there is diminishing interest in Treasuries outside the US, if memory serves on your most recent article on who is buying.
Yet on the same day they “lower” the appeal of Treasures, they announce an end to QT, meaning they’ll be printing money to buy more Treasures.
Is that accurate? Or am I high?
Thanks for the brilliant article. I understand everything. And nothing.
Please keep in mind that treasuries are cash equivalents and are accepted collateral anywhere in the world. The demand for treasuries will not go down because the rate is unattractive. On the contrary, the rate is very attractive if you are in a country with negative rates, any rate above zero is great.
Thank you, yes, true.
It was just that I had this earlier article in mind. It was written more than a month prior to today’s cut.
https://wolfstreet.com/2019/06/17/who-bought-the-nearly-1-trillion-of-new-us-government-debt-over-the-past-12-months/
How to explain why China and sometimes Japan have bought LESS Treasuries?