Fracking in California is About to Get a Lot More Difficult

Governor Newsom, six months on the job, finds out what’s actually going on.
By Nick Cunningham, Oilprice.com:
Last week, California Governor Gavin Newsom sacked the state’s top oil regulator after the Desert Sun reported that fracking permits in California doubled in the first six months of this year without the Governor’s knowledge. The Desert Sun report was based on data from FracTracker Alliance and Consumer Watchdog, two organizations that keep tabs on the industry.
“The Governor has long held concerns about fracking and its impacts on Californians and our environment, and knows that ultimately California and our global partners will need to transition away from oil and gas extraction,” Governor Newsom’s chief of staff Ann O’Leary said in an email to California’s Secretary of Natural Resources.
The Desert Sun, based on data from the consumer advocacy groups, also reported that top officials with the Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources (DOGGR) held investments in the oil and gas companies that they regulated. Roughly 45 percent of the permits went to companies that officials held stocks in, according to the watchdog groups. At the same time, nearly two dozen officials hired at the agency under former Governor Jerry Brown came from oil companies that have a presence in the state.
The Western States Petroleum Association or WSPA, an oil and gas trade group, says that California took in $24.6 billion in revenue because of industry operations and directly and indirectly contributes to more than 300,000 jobs.
Gov. Newsom staked out an environmental platform when he ran for governor, and even initiated a study looking at how to transition away from fossil fuels. Despite that, 191 fracking permits were approved in the first half of 2019, compared to 222 issued in all of last year. The top recipient of permits was a company called Aera Energy, a joint venture of ExxonMobil and Royal Dutch Shell.
Newsom said that he does not have the authority to issue a moratorium on fracking, although some environmental groups dispute that fact. “The governor definitely has the power to instruct the agency to ban fracking, to stop issuing permits for new wells, teo stop the expansion of the industry and to protect public health,” Kassie Siegel, director and senior counsel of the Climate Law Institute at the Center for Biological Diversity, told the AP.
But the shakeup at the state agency could dramatically slow the pace of permitting. Newsom said that he wants his opposition to fossil fuels reflected in the work of the state regulator.
It’s unclear how this will affect the oil industry in the state, but it could mark a point of departure from past administrations.
California often leads on environmental issues. For instance, the state is in the midst of a war with the Trump administration over fuel economy standards and California has vowed to go it alone even as Washington looks to water down requirements for automakers. The state has also lead on renewable portfolio standards, clean energy and cap-and-trade.
But fracking was one area that was not substantially affected during the administration of Governor Jerry Brown, who often portrayed himself as a climate change hero. Environmental groups pushed him for years to halt fracking, but he consistently fended them off. They also called for greater setback distances for drilling operations, another plea that went unanswered.
The state used to be the largest source of production, and its historical importance was portrayed in 2007 film There Will Be Blood, which depicted Southern California’s early oil days.
But California’s oil production, which topped 1 million barrels per day in the early 1980s, has been suffering a long gradual decline since then.
More recently, there was a ton of hype around the shale potential in California. Nearly a decade ago, the EIA said that the Monterey Shale in California could hold as much as 13.7 billion barrels of oil, which would have been more than the Eagle Ford shale.
However, in 2014, the agency downgraded its assessment by a whopping 96 percent to just 600 million barrels. “Not all resources are created equal,” EIA’s then-Administrator Adam Sieminski said in 2014. “It turned out that it is harder to crack the reservoirs and get the oil flowing from the Monterey” than it was from North Dakota’s Bakken or South Texas’ Eagle Ford. “The rocks are still there,” said Sieminski. “The technology is not there yet.”
At the same time, California is increasingly water scarce, a problem that will only grow as the climate changes, and competition for water in agriculture is not a trivial problem.
Even still, California still produces more than 450,000 bpd, enough to make it the seventh largest source of output in the country. And the surge of fracking permits shows that there is still interest in drilling. Governor Newsom wants to phase out the industry, but that will be a major challenge given the size of California’s output.
Meanwhile, Chevron – another top permit recipient in the state – has come under fire for a massive oil spill in Kern County that has been ongoing since May. About 800,000 gallons of crude oil and water have spilled, and the state oil regulator – now under new leadership – issued a notice of violation and said that Chevron has not done enough to put an end to the leak. “The Chevron spill clearly shows that California needs stronger climate leadership from the Governor,” Annie Leonard, Executive Director at Greenpeace USA, said in a statement. “Chevron takes these matters seriously,” the company said in a Saturday statement. By Nick Cunningham, Oilprice.com
Over 170 shale companies have declared bankruptcy since 2015, affecting $100 billion in debt, including 8 bankruptcies already this year. Read…. A ‘’Gusher of Red Ink’’ for US Shale
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
California has been water scarce ever since the first Asian stepped foot there after crossing the Bering Straight 3000 years ago.
It is only due to modern engineering and by diverting water from other states that California, as a modern state, could exist at all.
“At the same time, California is increasingly water scarce, a problem that will only grow as the climate changes, and competition for water in agriculture is not a trivial problem”
20,000 years ago, 2banana. Maybe even 40K. And at different times California was both lush grasslands and in terrible drought. Point taken on current conditions despite last winter heavy snows and rain.
Natl Geographic excerpt:
“The first arrivals keep getting older and older because we’re finding more evidence as time goes on. Right now we can solidly say that people were across the Americas by 15,000 years ago. But that means people were probably already well in place by then; and there’s enough evidence to suggest humans were widespread 20,000 years ago. There’s some evidence of people as far back as 30,000 to 40,000 years ago, but the evidence gets thinner and thinner the further back you go.”
Hey, I just left off a zero on 3000…
:-)
I remember reading a book, long ago, on the first Spanish explorers in southern California. They found the place nearly uninhabitable except for a few rare exceptions. From little water to wild fires to earthquakes to insects/snakes – that area was always trying to kill them.
They weren’t smart enough to call it global warming and institute carbon taxes though…
Discovered hypocrisy and sarcasm in one thread. Excellent.
Investors need to look at the bright side. If Cali slows down fracking, they are also slowing down their losses. Shale oil production only loses money; the only monetary gain is what is extracted from gullible investors, and not from operations.
From the same source : (Nick Cunnigham)
“The ongoing struggles raises questions about the long-term. If the industry is still not profitable – after a decade of drilling, after major efficiency improvements since 2014, and after a sharp rebound in oil prices – when will it ever be profitable? Is there something fundamentally problematic about the nature of shale drilling, which suffers from steep decline rates over relatively short periods of time and requires constant spending and drilling to maintain?”
https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/US-Shale-Has-A-Glaring-Problem.html#
Great, a blog that has a nutcase posting dumb political comments, thanks so much!
I have wine and popcorn that I stock expressly for 2banana’s comments. You have a problem with that?
“The Governor has long held concerns about fracking and its impacts on Californians and our environment, and knows that ultimately California and our global partners will need to transition away from oil and gas extraction,” Governor Newsom’s chief of staff Ann O’Leary said in an email to California’s Secretary of Natural Resources.
‘though he said he did not know so many permits were being issued and was “very angry” to learn it’. (apparently the el Salvador surf city bee didn’t cover it). and more from the dez sun tonight,
Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed an aerospace engineer who formerly worked for Exxon Mobil to a key seat on the South Coast Air Quality Management District, which regulates oil refineries and other potential polluters.. I don’t even know what that first sentence means.