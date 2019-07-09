Negative-Yielding Junk Bonds Have Arrived in Europe

NIRP is systematically rotting out basic brain functionality.
Amid rampant market expectations of another and even bigger and grander round of QE by the ECB, which would also be buying corporate bonds and old bicycles, the total amount of bonds with negative yields has risen to nearly $13 trillion, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
The perversion of negative interest rates imposed by central banks such as the ECB, the Bank of Japan, the Swiss National Bank and a slew of others, and the even bigger perversion of negative-yielding corporate debt apparently does a job on investors’ minds.
In a negative-yield environment, you can no longer buy bonds to hold them to maturity because you’d be guaranteed a loss. You’d have to buy them solely on the hopes of even more deeply negative yields in the near future that would allow you to slough off these critters to the next guy before they eat you up.
And this type of thinking has now completely wiped out whatever was left of investors’ capacity to act rationally. Once you start getting into central-bank mandated negative yields, rationality no longer applies because negative-yielding debt is irrational by definition: Why would you pay someone to borrow money from you?
And this type of intellectual short-circuit has now spread to euro-denominated junk bonds. These are risky bonds that are too risky to be considered “investment grate.” They were issued by over-leveraged companies with iffy or negative cashflows and a considerable probability of default, especially during a downturn.
And yes, you guessed it: there are now 14 junk-rated companies with euro-denominated bonds that have negative yields, according to Bloomberg:
- Ardagh Packaging Finance plc /Ardagh Holdings USA Inc.
- Altice Luxembourg SA
- Altice France SA
- Axalta Coating Systems LLC
- Constellium NV
- Arena Luxembourg Finance Sarl
- EC Finance Plc
- Nexi Capital SpA
- Nokia Corp.
- LSF10 Wolverine Investments SCA
- Smurfit Kappa Acquisitions ULC
- OI European Group BV
- Becton Dickinson Euro Finance Sarl
- WMG Acquisition Corp.
What does it even mean if you buy a junk bond with a negative yield?
If you’re lucky and the company does not default, it will redeem the bond at face value, and the company will pay you the face value of the bond on the date when the bond matures, plus accrued interest. Face value and the coupon payments over the term of the bond are all you’re going to get if you hold till maturity.
If the company defaults on the way — which is not unlikely, given its precarious financial condition that led to the junk credit rating in the first place — you’re out part or all of your principal investment. For taking this considerable risk, you’re being rewarded with a big yield, in theory.
But if you pay a lot more for the bond than face value, and if this premium you’re paying is bigger than the remaining interest payments, you end up in the hole, with a guaranteed loss unless you can sell the bonds to someone else at an even bigger premium and even greater negative yield before the bond matures.
But the closer you get to the maturity date of the bond, the closer the value of the bond will be to its face value, because on maturity date, face value and the interest that has accrued since the last interest payment are all you’re going to get.
What causes these junk bonds to have a negative yield is not some kind of magic but benighted investors whose brain is malfunctioning to the point that they bid up these bonds to such levels that the premium they pay over face value guarantees them a negative yield.
Not all euro junk bonds are adorned with a negative yield just yet. According to the ICE BofAML Euro High Yield Index, the average yield of these critters is 2.83% at the moment – down from 4.9% at the start of the year, when the ECB’s QE program ended:
Obviously, investors who’d bought euro junk bonds when euro junk bond yields were 10% or 6% or even 4% made out like bandits if they sold the bonds at current yields to some newcomers.
And these newcomers look at the above chart, and they see the trend that you can keep making out like bandits by buying junk bonds even at negative yields because surely yields will even be lower and more negative in the future, no matter what. And after years of central bank shenanigans and scorched-earth tactics, you can’t really blame these investors for having lost their minds and playing this idiotic game.
Where is the Fed’s “U-Turn” that Wall Street promised us? Read… Fed Sheds $38 Billion in Treasuries and MBS in June, Dumps MBS at Record Pace, Exceeding “Cap” for First Time
Wolf,
Just read this on Bloomberg this morning.
Wonder what covenants, if any, exist with this horse manure. How silly of me to ask, I know.
Have we reached peak stupidity yet?
Yes but what company would ever default on a bond with negative yield?
LOOOOOOOOOOOL
You made my day… Maybe even the week!
Maybe a company whose bonds started with a positive yield that were then bid up to a negative yield?
If the bond originally sold at $1,000 with a 5% coupon it probably pays $25 every 6 months or so no matter what the current price is.
BTW the above is based on YTM. If you pay $800 for a $1,000 2 year bond with an $8 coupon that’s a great return. If you pay $1200 you’ll be way below zero YTM.
Then monkey business could issue new bonds at lower negative yields to meet its prior debt obligations. NIRP refinance is like putting on weight while bungee jumping like there is no bottom!
Actually, isn’t that dependent on the frequency of the coupons?
I don’t know anything here, but there are CDs that pay out monthly, I assume there are bonds that do the same, except of course for NIR bonds, they would just deduct the money off the top.
Then when they default, you would technically have less than the face value anyway. Right?
No company would default. In fact, these companies should be taking out an infinite amount of debt.
You can take out tons of debt with a negative yield, hide the cash proceeds for a while, pay back the debt, what remains is your cut for doing nothing. Who really needs to produce anything when you have this guaranteed income stream?
Ambrose Bierce,
That’s hilarious….
But the yield is only negative for investors, not for the company. If the company issued the bond last year, its interest cost for the duration of the bond is the yield at the time of issuance.
It’s only investors selling the bond to each other that are driving yields into the negative.
At least for now… so far, junk-rated companies have not yet been able to issue a bond with negative yield at the time of issuance. That may be the next chapter :-]
The only 2 scenarios where one can make a profit when buying a negative-interest rate bond are:
1. As Wolf describes, if the rates on those bonds become even more negative, as then the value of the bond increases (capital appreciation).
2. If bonds are held for recurring income (possibly through maturity), there would need to be so much deflation that the deflation rate will be higher then the negative interest rate. i.e. while the nominal interest rate is negative, the real interest rate is still positive.
Who in their right mind, believes though that given current conditions, central bankers will let deflation occur?
So the only alternative left is the greater fool theory – i.e. option 1. But how much more negative interest rate can get? Eventually investors will start caring about real interest rate which are getting into more and more negative territory as well.
Option2? Automated buying by sector as required by some gov rule or fund prospectus that never anticipated the possibility of negative rates at the time? 401Ks on autopilot? Zombie funds don’t eat brains, they eat pensions…
Not a gold bug, but wow! If there ever were a case to be made for actually having possession of some, this seems to be it! Please, somebody tell me I am an idiot for thinking this way?
You’re not, gold and silver are often criticized for the lack of yield, which is a valid observation, but fails to understand precious metals in one’s portfolio. With that being said, no yield makes more sense than negative yield!
Yes, looks like holding physical gold and silver would be a much better option than negative bonds. Especially now with recent upward movement in metals.
Buy arable land in a decent country has been my mantra. – bonds? haha Gold? And when times get weird, if it goes sideways, you can try and protect your gold….and if you never use it, what’s the point of having it?
I’m trying to think what the catalyst for this blowing up would be. Obviously it will at some point, but what triggers it?
* No deal Brexit?
* NIRP rate going below some value that results in acute (as opposed to chronic) pain? -2%? -5%? At some point there’s going to be real carrying costs just for owning these things, similar to margin calls, no?
* A spike in inflation (possibly due to trade war)? That would put pressure on EU central bankers to raise rates, possibly resulting in the insanity of govt bonds with higher rates than junk bonds.
Is it just me or are we in the final stages of this? I can’t see this getting beyond the end of the year without an explosion.
Markets can remain irrational longer than…
Words to live by.
Jeremy “Is it just me or are we in the final stages of this? I can’t see this getting beyond the end of the year without an explosion”.
I have been thinking that logic since 2007 and have lost out big time as a result.
I just don’t understand how anyone would contemplate buying these corporate bonds or even keep money in a bank account with NIRP.
The basis being that the banks are all technically bankrupt, why risk leaving your money in a bank (look what happened at Cypriot banks) or risk your money in a company that might go bankrupt.
In Switzerland we have negative interest rates on savings. But not only that we get taxed on capital at 0.2% per annum.
It therefore made sense to rent a safe deposit box for CHF 80 per annum and fill it with CHF 1,000 notes (CHF 1 is approx. US$1) and not declare the capital on your Swiss Tax Return.
There is now a shortage of 1,000 CHF notes and a waiting list of 2 years for a bank safe deposit box.
In the UK, it is illegal to keep cash in a safe deposit box and if a bank sees you keeping cash in such a box have to inform the police under money laundering rules.
On the basis of the above, why aren’t people buying gold bars and just hiding them.
In Thailand, where I also live we have Thai bt gold bars that can be bought and sold at shops with government buy and sell prices based on the US$ gold price with a very small spread.
However, it looks to me that this fiasco of just printing money can continue as long as all the Central Banks cahoot in it so currencies don’t devalue against each other.
At this point, why don’t lenders just hold cash? Seems like a fair risk vs reward proposition.
Yield had always been a misnomer. Until now. Ask not how much your bond yields but how much you can yield to your bond!
LOL
All I have to say is F***ing European and Japanese central bankers, this is all their fault for causing this crap. This in turn make the Fed think about depressing the interest rate when there is no need. This has in turn driven down the yield on CDs. Heck, I’m just turning over 3 month and 6 month CDs now, the rates have collapsed so fast that I wish I had the foresight to have locked up more of it at 2.6% rate.
I also noted that those CDs that could be called back are having that happen right now. Cause why not, why pay at a higher interest rate.
The thing that gets me though, who the hell is stupid enough to buy these NIR bonds. I mean at that point, you’re better off stuffing the money under your mattress. I heard this bit which makes me somewhat jealous of these NIRP jerkoffs selling bonds, they sell they bonds, and buy US treasuries. Talk about instant arbitrage.
This just can’t end well. At some point, all of this is going to blow up in somebody’s face, and it wouldn’t surprise me that this end in a shooting war. If there is anyone that should go to jail, it’s that damned Mario Draghi.
And to replace Draghi, the EU has chosen Lagarde. She is of course eminently qualified:
1. She is an advocate of NIRP.
2. She is a convicted financial criminal. (I mean, in addition to being pro-NIRP.)
What could go wrong?
I think widespread inflation is coming. Young people I know
just received 10% raises.They have good but not over the top
jobs. i know this is anecdotal but I pay attention to that.
#2 and #3 is my Internet and Cable Provider. Awful service. Truly junk.
You’d think they will stay across the pond. They bought Cablevision here in the NY-CT area from the Madison Square and NY Knicks owner. They should have stayed in France.
Let us assume at some stage the NIRP music stops i.e. investors stop buying bonds that have negative yield today since it will be more negative tomorrow. What happens then?
Background on Zero:
The goal of negative-interest-rate policies is to encourage banks to stop hoarding money and, instead, to lend it and stimulate growth. This was one reason that the ECB made its deposit facility rate — the rate that banks receive for depositing money overnight at the ECB — negative in June 2014. With a negative rate, banks pay interest rather than earn interest on their deposits, and therefore should be motivated to lend more to consumers and to businesses, in turn boosting the broader economy.
The initial negative yield can be considered
an insurance premium paid to the government for protection
against future inflation
==>
The Implications of
Ultra-Low and Negative
Interest Rates for Asia
2018 Asian Development Bank Institute
What about reducing lower bound interest rates so they can be
negative? First, what creates a zero lower bound? Currency pays a
nominal interest rate of zero. If the central bank lowers the interest rate
on bank reserves below zero, then this bank and its customers have an
incentive to switch from their electronic funds to currency.
Miles Kimball of the University of Colorado Boulder has discussed
many ways by which central banks can disrupt the substitutability of
bank reserves in currency.
Switzerland is an exception because it
has a safe haven currency. But, having a negative risk premium is the
counterpart to that safe haven currency and the buyer of such insurance
that is safe haven currency must pay a price—typically a negative interest
differential.
Levying a fee on cash withdrawals at the central bank could
discourage wholesale paper currency hoarding
Let me now briefly touch on the features of negative interest rate
policy. The BOJ said that quantitative easing with the negative interest
rate would continue for as long as necessary to achieve the 2% target in
a stable manner. The BOJ would not hesitate to add monetary easing in
three dimensions. More quantity meant a monetary base beyond ¥80
trillion, and correspondingly with JGBs, more qualitative easing and a
more negative interest rate.
It is difficult to know whether the announcement of the negative
interest rate policy will depreciate currency, cause it to appreciate, or
not have much effect. Exchange rates are not just about an uncovered
interest parity condition and interest rate differentials, but also forward-
looking expectations of future policy as well as a policy response function.
Why did the central bank lower the interest rates to negative, to begin
with? That may signal a very weak economy or a weak financial sector.
These things are considered when forming market expectations of what
actually happens to an exchange rate.
A couple of thoughts. 1) Congress created the Fed so that govt always has funding in the least painful way 2) This leads to money spent by the individual as being precious, but money being wasted by government to buy votes. I will give one example. I worked hard and burned myself out by 50. I saved and invested and can spend about $4000 a month, but right now I am happy spending $900 per month or $30 per day. Thanks to Congress an immigrant crosses the border and most be taken care of according to legal requirements. Last I heard the cost was $750 per day. For $30 per day I have 500 sq ft apartment, a nice car and and eat too much. I am happy, but austere because I might want to buy a beach house or leave money to my children. The Fed enables Congress to borrow for free in real terms and that is what Congress is doing. If the system blows up Congress can blame it on the Fed. Are we really all that far from the John Law monetary way of thinking?