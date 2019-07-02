Bank of Japan Stealth-Tapers Further

Bank stocks crushed by negative interest rates, broader market goes nowhere in 4 years and is down 44% since 1989 despite BOJ’s equity purchases.
Despite the Bank of Japan’s repeated statements over the years that it would pursue its QE program – or “QQE” as it calls it to distinguish it from the Fed’s flimsy version – with full and relentless force by adding ¥85 trillion ($790 billion) a year to its balance sheet, it hasn’t done that since the beginning of 2017. Instead, it has sharply reduced its QE purchases.
Today, the Bank of Japan disclosed that it had shed ¥2.3 trillion in assets in June, edging its holdings down to ¥565 trillion ($5.2 trillion). There is some volatility in its balance sheet when long-term securities mature. The three-month moving average of its assets, which irons out that volatility, has grown by merely ¥27.1 trillion from a year ago, the smallest 12-month increase since May 2013 – instead of the promised ¥85 trillion. This amounts to an unannounced stealth taper of QE:
Over the years, the BOJ’s gigantic purchases of Japanese government securities, corporate bonds, equity ETFs, and Japan REITS, have produced an enormous balance sheet. But the rate of increase has now slowed, and the curve at the top is becoming less steep as a result of the stealth taper:
The BOJ’s asset purchases are now low enough to where they no longer cover the amounts of long-term securities that mature and roll off the balance sheet every third month. During these months – June was one of them – the balance sheet shrinks. Then the following two months, it makes up lost ground plus some:
The vast majority of what the BOJ has been buying is Japanese government debt, grabbing essentially every Japanese government bond (JGB) that came on the market. The government would sell new JGBs to its primary dealers that then turn around and sell them for a small profit to the BOJ. In addition, the BOJ bought whatever JGBs came on the market. The BOJ now holds ¥476.3 trillion in government securities — which is the equivalent of about 86% of Japan’s nominal GDP in yen.
This whole game is of mind-boggling magnitude. But it’s not a game. The debt of the Japanese government has ballooned to ¥1.1 quadrillion, or about 200% of nominal GDP (in yen). And the BOJ now owns 43% of this debt, up from 25% in January 2015. But here too, you can see the impact of the taper, as the percentage has essentially been flat since August last year:
In addition, other official institutions, such as the Government Pension and Investment Fund, also own large piles of Japan’s government debt. This concentrated ownership gives officialdom in Japan total control over the government bond market, and yields do whatever the BOJ decides they should do – which currently means that the government issues bonds that have slightly negative yields all the way past 10-year maturities.
So government borrowing is more than free, and that those who still hold this debt pay an asset tax in form of a negative yield, instead of making a return, and that banks, pension funds, and other institutions that hold assets and need to make money off those assets to stay relevant and meet their obligations have to venture into risky affairs to make a tiny little bit of yield, such as US-originated highly-rated Collateralized Loan Obligations, backed by leveraged loans issued by junk-rated US corporations – and those are currently hot in Japan.
Japanese bank stocks have gotten crushed: the TOPIX Bank Index has dropped 41% from July 2015. The broader Japanese stock market – despite the BOJ’s purchases of equity ETFs – has gone nowhere over this period, with The Nikkei 225 Index up just 5% from July 2015, and still down 44% from its peak in 1989.
Great article
Can I ask a direct question: what do you think the investment lesson is here? On the surface one would assume that the risk is that this sort of epic debt balloon in the US will pop, and lead to a far longer and more painful recovery than anybody imagined. What does this say about investing in other developed economies and stocks when the Japanese index has lost money over a 30 year period – would be great to get your views on this
Why are they backing off? I discount the possibility that they’ve come to believe this is insane. It is, but that’s not news. Is this the effect of central bank policy coordination, making room for the Fed and/or ECB?
Does anyone here discern the trajectory of all this? What’s the end game? I am confused beyond measure at what the elites who back Abe think this is all doing, other than acting as a bizarre exercise in national water-treading. My guess is that the old men who own and control Japan are simply playing out the string, and their children and hangers-on are preparing the way for national contraction (the population is falling and more and more work is being done by robots). But the concrete policies still don’t make a lot of sense, from any ideological position Right to Left.
I found a -25% Nikkei stock price return since 1990. I found an 8.6% total return with dividends reinvested since 1990.
Japan has an aging shrinking population. Had a Fukushima reactor meltdown. Shut down its nuke power plant fleet. Has 8 million vacant homes. They have an inflation rate lower than the US inflation rate. Central bank stealth moves baffle me.
Japan is the future of the US. We are going down exactly the same path expecting a different result. Enjoy the stock market highs – we will never see them again.
Escierto, I think you are right, at least in part. Lower interest rates have generated enormous amounts of borrowing. And the more the borrowing, the lower the interest rates will need to go. It is a vicious circle. When they fall below zero here what do you do? It is illegal to take it out of the bank in cash and the stockmarket is rigged. The future looks increasingly interesting.
Very good article, Wolf.
What this tells me is that the BOJ and FIRE 🔥 (finance, insurance, real estate), have run out of ammunition. IMHO the BOJ will never concede that QQE was an abject failure.
Purchasing riskier assets to make up the difference in lack of yield for bonds or ROI on equity appreciation is analogous to pushing on a string in a setting that is screaming defensive positioning.
The supposed good feeling after the G20 because the status quo remained, FED planned easing based upon data (poppycock on data dependent), and the easing of world tensions because 45 crossed over into N. Korea is just more delusional thinking based upon the stats and websites I read.
Yes, Japan is treading water and doing it well. They are playing a waiting game that takes discipline. In the end, they are waiting for the underwater generation to die, and repricing assets without having to force defaults.
It’s a game that cannot be played in America without political turmoil, because we don’t have the discipline.
Japan historically made their living off of the Yankee dollar and exporting unemployment to their trading partners that Japan ran a surplus.
It isn’t looking promising that Japan can continue their exports in a setting that is lacking euro$ liquidity. In short, it isn’ trade spats but euro$ hoarding or scarcity that is the main contributor to world GDP deceleration.
Mrs Watanabe’s patience in this environment will wane.
Mrs. Watanabe is doing just fine. She lives in a civil and safe country.
It’s Mrs. Jones and her aspirational neighbors whose country is spiraling into chaos.
If the SPX is on the way to 3,500, why Japan yield curve
middle is caving, – their 7Y @ (-)0.239 –
and today the German 3Y is lurching down to (-)0.787, dragging down US middle and US 10Y to 1.976.
Options :
1) the stock market is right. The German 3Y on a spring board.
It will jump and popup > zero.
2) 3,500 SPX, not yet. Today SPX new all time high, closing @ 2,973.01 ==> giving a bearish signal.
OMG, Wolf used the Q word. Sure, it was in Yen, but still, that’s gotta be some kind of milestone right?
It’s amazing that debt can be blown up into those types of astronomical numbers. The US debt is 22 trillion, so, I suppose if we convert that to yen, it’ll move into the Qunitillion range. But from that perspective, at least the Japanese overall debt isn’t that bad.
You know, the next milestone after Q is going to be quite significant. It’ll be an S. The only question is how long it’ll take to get there.
A quadrillion here, a quadrillion there, pretty soon you are talking about real money.