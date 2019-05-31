American Consumers Prop Up the Economy. Wall Street Clamors for Multiple Rate Cuts. Fed Blows Off Wall Street

The economy is in a “very good place,” says Trump’s man on the Fed. And the Fed’s favorite inflation measure ticks up.
The Fed’s message has been that it may consider cutting rates if the economy deteriorates, or if inflation falls further, but the economy is currently in a “very good place,” it says. And consumer spending, 70% of the economy, is growing nicely instead of deteriorating, and the Fed’s favorite measure of inflation has just ticked up. But don’t tell Wall Street.
Consumer spending on goods and services in April, as tracked by the Personal Consumption Expenditures data released this morning by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, rose 4.3% compared to April last year, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $14.39 trillion. This represent about 70% of the $20.5 trillion US economy. And that’s why everyone keeps their eyes riveted on consumers, whose sole job it is to consume, or else. This increase was right in the range since the Great Recession, not the red-hottest growth rate in the history of mankind, but decent:
Of this $14.39 trillion that consumers spent, $9.96 trillion was spent on services, which is why the service sector is so crucial to the economy. $4.43 trillion was spent on goods ($1.47 trillion on durable goods, and $2.96 trillion on non-durable goods). In addition, consumers forked over $368 billion in interest. All these are “seasonally adjusted annual rates” – meaning if consumers go at April’s pace for the whole year, these would be the totals for the year.
Adjusted for inflation, Real Personal Consumption Expenditures on goods and services rose 2.7% from April last year. This too was right in the range since the Great Recession:
So how did consumers get this much moolah?
Personal Income rose 3.9% from a year ago to a record $18.1 trillion seasonally adjusted annual rate in April. Personal income includes wages; supplements to wages such as employer contributions to pension funds and insurance; rental income; farm income; interest and dividend income; government social benefits such as social security, unemployment insurance, or VA benefits; and the like. More details in a moment.
Adjusted for inflation, Real personal income rose 2.4% from April last year, right in line with the past couple of years:
Among the factors that contribute to growth in personal income and spending are population growth (around 0.8% a year) to nearly 329 million, as of this report, job growth (up 1.8% over the past 12 months), and growth in various forms of income.
Income from “wages and salaries” in this report rose 3.6% year-over-year to a record seasonally adjusted annual rate of $9.07 trillion. As high as this is, it accounts for only half of total personal income of $18.1 trillion.
Among the other forms of personal income: Interest income rose 1.6% year-over-year to $1.6 trillion, and dividend income rose 4.0% to $1.17 trillion.
The table below shows the categories of personal income from the BEA’s report for the first four months of 2019. All amounts in billion dollars, at seasonally adjusted annual rates:
Disposable income is what’s left over after the government gets through with personal income. So this is personal income minus personal taxes and other contributions for government social insurance, such as contributions to Social Security, Medicare, unemployment insurance, and the like. Disposable income rose 3.8% from April last year, to a record $15.96 trillion seasonally adjusted annual rate.
Adjusted for inflation, real disposable income rose 2.2%, also in the middle of the range:
Given this pile of disposable income minus all the outlays, consumers saved $990 billion in April, at a seasonally adjusted annual rate. This produces a savings rate of 6.2% of disposable income.
Consumers are making more money, and they’re spending most of it to prop up the economy, and they’re saving some of it too. In other words, American consumers as a whole are doing their job.
In the same report this morning, the Commerce Department said that the Fed’s favorite inflation measure, the PCE price index without food and energy, or “core PCE,” rose 1.6% for the 12-month period, up from an increase of 1.5% in March. While this remains below the Fed’s target of 2.0%, it’s going in the right direction for the Fed (and the wrong direction for consumers).
The “Trimmed Mean PCE Inflation Rate” which Fed Chair Jerome Powell mentioned to show that the dip in inflation was “transitory,” and which eliminates the outliers, rose to 2.03%, on par with the peaks in July 2018, January 2017, and just below the recent high in January 2012 (2.10%).
And consumers are high with excitement. The University of Michigan said this morning that its consumer sentiment index for May rose to 100, from 97.2 in April. This level of 100 is near the very top of the range over the past two decades. You have to go back to the years of the Dotcom Bubble to find consumers consistently more excited.
Consumer confidence can be shaken, and protracted trade-war rhetoric, a 50% stock market crash, a big bout of inflation that moves things out of reach, or other events could shake that consumer confidence. But in the past, we have seen that even with shaken confidence, consumers still scurry around, spending what they make, or more than they make, no problem, because American consumers are a hardy folk.
Meanwhile, Wall Street is going nuts with rate-cut speculations, trying to outdo each other in order to throw fuel into the rate-cut flames. Barclays just came out predicting three rate cuts this year, totaling 75 basis points, starting in September… desperately talking its book.
Meanwhile, even the biggest Fed “doves” are coming out to say, wait a minute… the economy is in a “very good place,” and it would have to deteriorate and inflation would have to drop before it’s time to consider cutting rates.
Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari was the latest. He chimed in today on Bloomberg TV, saying that it’s too early to cut rates. Low inflation and the escalating trade war are a concern, he said. “Either of those could be cause for changing the path of monetary policy,” he said. But he wasn’t “quite there yet,” he said. “I take a lot of comfort from the fact that the job market continues to be strong.”
Yesterday it was Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida – Trump’s man on the Fed – who said that the economy is in a “very good place,” and the economic data would have to reveal a significant risk of a sharper slowdown than the slowdown the Fed already expects before the Fed would consider cutting rates.
So interesting to see the growing disconnect between even the “doves” on the Fed who insist that now it not the time to cut rates, and Wall Street, which is clamoring for three rate cuts this year. Meanwhile, American consumers, who are in charge of propping up the economy, rather than just talking about it, are doing what they do best, working hard and spending their hard-earned money.
One of them is wrong. Watch out for it to snap in an ugly manner. Read… OK, I Get it, Markets Have Gone Nuts: Junk-Bonds Are in Party Mood, Treasuries Clamor for Doom & Rate Cuts
Well, the entire yield curve is now inverted with exception of 30-year treasury which is only 0.25% higher than 1 month T-bill.
Some people managed to open 4% 5-year CDs when they existed for couple of weeks.
The Fed knows that everything is fine. It says so.
It’s just that Wall Street never got the memo. Thanks. Now I know… and please ignore the 10 year at 2.14%. Wall Street made a big mistake.
Now please excuse me while i go and read what the FOMC says in it’s minutes to find out what is really going on.
akiddy111,
Wall Street constantly makes “big mistakes,” for example, valuing Tesla at $74 billion last year, and now it has plunged to $32 billion. Wall Street refused to see the Financial Crisis, and it was all “buy, buy, buy,” until the whole thing crashed. Wall Street works on what I have termed “consensual hallucination,” which works until it doesn’t.
akiddy111,
Oh, and in terms of a “big mistake”: for example, in 2016 through July, Wall Street pushed the 10-year yield to a historic low of 1.37%, then realized how big a mistake that was, and within six months, the 10-year yield nearly doubled to correct this big mistake.
Agree. in particular: Every time the phrase “a correction” is used, it means Wall St made a mistake. And everyone gets to to pay the price for that mistake, while often Wall St gets the profit. Nice.
Wall Street knows that Trump wants rate cuts to goose the economy going into the 2020 election – and that Trump will fire whoever he has to to get those cuts.
It’ll damage the economy, but Trump doesn’t care about that – he’ll blame Hillary’s e-mails.
From the latest Deloitte research:
“The net worth of Americans ages 18 to 35 is $8000. It has dropped by 34 percent since 1996.
Education expenses have climbed 65 percent in the past decade. Food costs have jumped 26 percent, health care is up 21 percent, housing jumped 16 percent and transportation rose 11 percent.
Today’s 20- and 30-somethings spend about 17 percent of their incomes on education, health care and rent, compared with 12 percent a decade ago, the study found.
Discretionary spending, which includes dining out, alcohol and furniture, has remained largely flat, at about 11 percent of total income.
Only 20 percent of consumers were meaningfully better off in 2017 than they were in 2007, with precious little income left to spend on discretionary retail.”
________________________________________
The avocado toast set and fancy latte set comprises that 20%. The rest are screwed. Millennials are a quarter of the U.S. population and 40% of the working age population.
If consumers and spending and have high positive sentiment, they are either
a) taking on a lot of debt or
b) the spending is skewed towards the top 20%.
Spending is always skewed to where the money is. By definition. But the economy doesn’t care who spends, as long as someone spends.
Then “consumer sentiment” is a slightly misleading term to indicate the overall health of the economy as determined by consumer behaviour, methinks.
Maybe they should call it “deep pocket sentiment” or something.
It’s post-global neofeudalism. Can ya dig it?
“If consumers ARE spending and have high positive sentiment”
Maybe Wall Street is seeing a China slowdown, Semis, construction spending numbers, Autos, Corporate Debt, deserted shopping Malls ,etc.
You were correct yesterday. There is a conundrum in that junk bonds are shrugging off the sell-off in the 10 year (it is down 50bp for the month of may) as well as stubborn weakness in emerging market equities, small caps, and equities in general.
European bank equities are selling at levels similar to the last week in 2018. The entire monster YTD rally has been erased.
Somebody needs to tell the junk bond market what is going on. But do not disturb the Fed. It’s enjoying a pleasant nap.
India is also slowing, they are no longer the fasted growing economy… Brazil, also slowing…. Mexico; slowing… Turkey moving backwards, Pakistan facing mounting inflation and currency crisis. The only economies not slowing are in Africa.
Bookmark this.
“… as of now, business debt does not present the kind of elevated risks to the stability of the financial system that would lead to broad harm to households and businesses should conditions deteriorate. ”
– Jerome Powell. May 20, 2019
————————————————–
“Given the fundamental factors in place that should support the demand for housing, we believe the effect of the troubles in the sub-prime sector on the broader housing market will likely be limited.” – Ben Bernanke, May 2007
“At this juncture, however, the impact on the broader economy and financial markets of the problems in the sub-prime market seems likely to be contained.” – Ben Bernanke, March 2008