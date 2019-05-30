Yield-Curve Spaghetti: “Middle-Age Sag” Gets Fatter, May Serve Up Surprises

This peculiar creature of an inverted yield curve.
On Thursday, the US Treasury yield curve sagged further in the middle, producing an ever more beautiful middle-age sag, so to speak, that first started taking shape late last year.
The chart shows the yield curves on seven dates. Each line represents the yields from the 1-month yield on the left to the 30-year yield on the right, on that date. The steep green line coming up from the bottom represents the yields on December 14, 2016, when the Fed got serious about rate hikes — the steep slope, with short-term yields a lot lower than long-term yields, is what a yield curve in normal-ish times is supposed to look like. The beautifully sagging red line represents the yields today, May 30:
The entire portion of the yield curve from the 3-year yield through the 10-year yield has now dropped by over 1 percentage point since the peak on November 8, 2018. Some more standouts:
The 3-year yield inched down to 2.00%, the lowest since January 2, 2018, forming the low point of the middle-age sag. On Nov 8, it was at 3.05%.
The 10-year yield dipped to 2.22%, lowest since Sep 18, 2017, and below 1-year and shorter maturities; but it remains above the 2-year yield and in this cycle has not inverted with the 2-year yield yet.
The 1-month yield ticked up to 2.37%, from 2.35% yesterday, which had been the bottom of its range, and as is to be expected, right in the middle of the Fed’s target range for the federal funds rate (2.25% -2.50%).
The 6-month yield had been anchored since late October at round 2.5%, with only slight variations. It now too has dropped out of this range and hit 2.38% over the past two days but ticked up to 2.40% today.
The 30-year yield dropped to 2.65%, the lowest since Nov 7, 2016. This is getting pretty nutty, when you think about it.
What began in November with a flat spot between the 2-year yield and the 7-year yield has now turned into this full-fledged middle-age sag as the Fed raised rates one more time in December, thereby pushing up short yields, even as the longer yields came down, but with the largest decreases in the middle.
The yield curve is inverted through the 3-year yield (red line in the chart slopes down to the 3-year yield). But it is still not inverted from 3-year yield to the 30-year yield (red line slopes upward).
This leaves the yield curve inverted in an odd way, with a sag in the middle, and depending on which classic inversion pair you look at, the yield curve is either inverted, or it is not inverted:
- The 3-month-10-year is inverted: 10-year-yield (2.22%) lower than 3-month yield (2.38%).
- The 1-year-10-year is inverted: 10-year-yield (2.22%) lower than the 1-year yield (2.29%).
- The 2-year-10-year is not inverted: 10-year yield (2.22%) is higher than the 2-year yield (2.06%).
The past six recessions followed the 1-year-10-year yield curve inversion with a lag of about 12-18 months. The inversions occurred where the red line (1-year yield) is above the blue line (10-year yield). Click on the chart to enlarge:
But the oddity remains: Historically, the 2-year-10-year spread inverts well before the 3-month-10-year. Not this time. Over the past six months, the 2-year-10-year hasn’t moved any closer to inverting. Today’s 16-basis point spread is about the same as late last year, despite the bottom threatening to fall out in the middle, which makes this inverted yield curve a peculiar creature with a growing middle-age sag.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Could this be a supply and demand issue with the dynamic of the Fed roll off of treasuries as well as MBS and how Treasury is choosing to “refinance” it?
Here’s my money market chart:
When the black line (SOFR75p30s [marginal lendees]) makes a new floor around 0bps… game over…
https://ibb.co/bd7j3cG
Nothing like standing on the brakes in the economy with new tariffs every week or so.
But we’ll all be rich with what NATO, China, Canada, and Mexico are paying into the Treasury.
Good times, good fun..
Months of self-inflicted wounds.
“He” – we all know who I mean – will start tariffs on Mexican products in June; that’s some stable genius thinking right there, make the economy in MX worse, that’ll cut down on people willing to risk their lives to wash dishes and pick fruit here…
Well at least now the 6mo CD pays more than the 6mo t-bill, last week the t-bill paid better, now the CD is just slightly better,
I suspect that must have pissed off the banks that t-bills were paying better than CD’s, now at least banks can get financing on the short-term.
So tell us who exactly would buy the 10yr? I know there is a ton of ‘stuff’ tied to the 10-yr, so artificially keeping it low helps the ‘economy’, but I’m sure most people on earth are buying this short-term gov debt. Especially given +10 years out could be post-reset and who knows how safe this stuff really will be?
Given parity like now, I would prefer a mix of CD’s ( china, … india, … better US banks ), over the insecurity of ‘ussa gov debt’, but a few weeks ago t-bill were paying like 10 basis points over the same time-frame on CD’s.
How safe is safe these days Wolf? Given that banks are insured $250k, but we all know the that only covers that first 1% of claims ( pool reserves ), of course the FED could create infinite fiat to make good on t-bill’s,
IMHO the reason that 6mo t-bill is so high, is that this is what is required to attract ‘real capital’ abroad, and nobody on earth ( outside USA ) would dare buy long term USA debt. So, it doesn’t really matter what the long term is-is, other than for political reasons.
What’s with the y-axis? Or am I reading it wrong?
The Y axis is the yield on the particular note.
If they are ready to throw a deliberate match on the system- a US credit downgrade is long, long overdue.
The biggest takeaway on the chart is that the interest rates keeps trending down. As wealth has been concentrating over the past 30 years due to tax breaks for the wealthy, demand in the economy has been falling. To prevent GDP from tanking, they have to keep reducing rates so the middle class can incur more debt and spend, which only exacerbates the wealth concentration problem. It’s a downward spiral until something breaks.
And despite this, people still want rate cuts?
This shows that the FED should do a rate hike, like right now.
In an ideal world, the FRB (Fed) would now start selling their UST with 1-20 year maturities until the yield curve becomes monontonically increasing.
Would that not be great? Just punch Wall St in the face! Walst St has been buying down the mid-long end to front-run the FRB *and* to signal to FRB what Wall St wants. If FOMC decided to teach Wall St a lesson that would be one hell of a show. But I’m not holding my breath.
I’m wondering if the FOMC plan to unload (outright sell) some MBS could have the same effect? that is, if they really follow through on it.
Another recession predictor that historically worked even better:
A recession is just about to start (within 1-2 months) when the following condition is met: a yield curve inversion (the 3m-10y is used most often as a reference) persists for at least few weeks and suddenly the curve steepens: i.e. the inversion disappears and the longer maturity yields again more than the shorter maturity. Sometimes that coincides with the FED starting to lower rates.
This can be noticed too in the last graph from the post.
History never exactly repeats itself but it many times rhymes.
More debt seems to be driving interest rates down, not up like Milton thought.
Central bank zombies in action or not?