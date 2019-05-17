Vacation Giant & Airline Thomas Cook Verges on Collapse

Citi Group analysts slashed their price target to zero.
By Don Quijones, Spain, UK, & Mexico, editor at WOLF STREET.
The shares of 178-year-old British global travel company Thomas Cook are in free fall, tumbling 10% on Thursday and another 40% today, after it issued a zinger of a profit warning for the second half of its fiscal year — the third profit warning in less than a year — and announced a £1.46 billion loss before taxes for its fiscal first half, ended March 31. It also unveiled a 12% slump in tour operator bookings, and a 37% rise in net debt.
The company’s shares are now worth just 11 pence a piece, down 92% from 130 pence a year ago. At that time, Thomas Cook Group was worth £2.5 billion. Today, its worth a couple of hundred million.
Citi Group analysts said first thing this morning that the company has “zero equity value” and slashed their target price for the shares from 28 pence to zero pence. The analysts also cited a warning from Thomas Cook’s auditor, EY, regarding “material uncertainties” over the group’s sale of its airline, a sale on which a new £300 million loan facility depends.
Thomas Cook Group has been seeking a buyer for Thomas Cook Airlines for some time. Though many of its routes are desirable — to popular vacation destinations such as Palma de Mallorca, Pointe-à-Pitre, and Santorini — the airline is bogged down with aging, less fuel-efficient aircraft. Potential buyers are scarce, and all of them would attract close scrutiny from EU antitrust authorities.
Thomas Cook needs to offload the airline as quickly as possible to reduce its debt overhang and win itself a little added time. The sale could raise as much as £600 million as well as sharply reduce its pension commitments and put an end to the millions of pounds it spends each month on its planes. But finding a buyer quickly at a time when Europe’s airline business is already suffering from “short-haul overcapacity,” in the words of Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary, is not going to be easy.
“Like the auditors, we see material uncertainties around the airline sale and the new debt facilities,” said the Citigroup analysts, adding, for good measure, that the tour operator’s poor performance could “unsettle consumers and drive further weakness in bookings”. It could also prompt hotel partners to tighten payment terms, putting further pressure on the company’s finances.
Thomas Cook blames its latest round of losses on a variety of factors, first and foremost a £1.1 billion write-down of the value of My Travel, the business it acquired in 2007. Thomas Cook has also struggled to contend with the meteoric ascent of travel-oriented websites as well as fierce competition from German tour-operator colossus TUI, which served 5.3 million British passengers in 2018, more than double Thomas Cook’s 2.4 million.
The firm also blamed some of its woes on higher fuel and hotel costs as well as unseasonably warm weather in the UK. And, of course, the catch-all scapegoat, Brexit, uncertainty over which is apparently keeping Britons from booking summer holidays.
There has been “an uncertain consumer environment across all our markets” during the first five months of this year, said Peter Fankhauser. “The prolonged heatwave last summer and high prices in the Canaries reduced customer demand for winter sun, particularly in the Nordic region, while there is now little doubt that the Brexit process has led many UK customers to delay their holiday plans for this summer.”
If true, this could be bad news not just for UK tour operators like Thomas Cook but also for European airlines, many of which are already struggling with wafer-thin margins and tightening financial conditions, and popular tourist destinations. In Spain, for example, Brits accounted for 22% of the 80 million foreign tourists that visited the country in 2018. While the number was down some, British visitors still dwarfed the number of visitors from second-placed Germany (11.8 million) and third-placed France (10.8 million). As for Thomas Cook, it will have its work cut out staying alive long enough to keep serving its customers for the duration of this year’s holiday season. By Don Quijones.
If it was an American company with the same set of accounting books it would still be trading at $100 a share or more. P/E ratios or anything else for that matter doesn’t matter in America.
They are losing 1 billion per quarter. Shouldn’t they be worth $80 billion like Uber? I’m very confused.
If only there was a “Like” button!
The CEO obviously doesn’t spend enough time on Twitter.
LOL
I’d guess owning the airline is the big money loser. A travel operator shouldn’t have a lot of fixed assets, and should be able fairly clearly couple expenses with revenues. Assuming of course some PE firm didn’t load them up with unnecessary debt.
Thomas Cook is also busy expanding their branded hotels; that’s where the money is.
I hate the way vacation travel is purchased today. Growing up in NYC we used to go on charter tours put together by Liberty Travel. They put a package together, flight, hotel and transfers, a couple of hotel choices and made it as cheap as possible. We went wherever they could put a cheap tour together. Every Sunday they placed a giant ad in the NYT with all the choices. I had great vacations with them.
If its really Brexit hurting summer tourist travel, then that would have been easily fixed by offering a Big Sale right after March 29. By that point, the can had been kicked to Halloween Eve and everyone knew that they still could travel to Europe this summer without worrying about “Papers Please”.
I still say Brexit is the Middle Manager’s Dream. The Big Boss yells, “why haven’t you made your targets?” Today, even the incompetent Middle Managers know to quickly answer with “It’s because of Brexit, Sir!”
I travel almost weekly for work. Airports, hotels and restaurants are packed…is not the industry, is probably internal corruption, fraud and looting by it’s own administration that destroyed this company…
A long time ago, I think I bought their Traveler Cheques in London.
I still have some Amex ones.
Thomas Cook group also owns Condor Airlines, so this will be bought or disappear, as well. Not a great loss to quality travel, but wonder who would replace the routes.
Thank you Don,
Thank you lads for the the humorous comments, but jokes aside,
– as pointed out by some comments
( airline business is a tough business to make profits, all major airlines have in the past either partnered with others to cover the routes that they fly or relied heavily on support from government to prop them up in cases where they are considered “ National airlines “).
– The volatile oil price is a major headache for keeping the margins of profits reasonable without losing customers.
– The idea of having a vertically integrated business that offers you everything from A to Z in a particular area of Economic activity usually runs into trouble as the business finds itself having to compete with ( well established and leaner operations with high quality products).
– for a travel company to expand into airlines business and what that entails in terms of Airports fees, aircraft maintenance and fuel costs, government and civil aviation legislation compliance issues and fines is purely ludicrous and have to be bizarre to be sold to the investors as a winner!
On a lighter note, I guess the “ Poms” have recognized ( after bitter medicine administered by the past economic crises) that enlarging the size of your debt and scarcity or non existent of future profits doesn’t automatically translate into a great company
unless you have a Jesus like figure like Musk who can turn water into lithium batteries by a mere tweet while on a stupor!
That said though once Thomas Cooke is Broken up and sold into separate businesses still can be resurrected ( by name) and after heavy discounts on the reminder of what CITI calls zero assets now!!!
Off course the current investors or lenders are screwed .