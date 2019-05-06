Manufacturing and Services Out of Sync, Not Just in the US

Goods producing economy suffers globally. Services expected to keep it all taped together.
“There remained notable differences in performance between the manufacturing and services sectors. Whereas manufacturing production fell for a third successive month, service sector growth was sustained at a solid, albeit slower, rate” – so the IHS Markit Composite PMI this morning about the Eurozone.
And that is a global phenomenon that also is playing out in the US. In Germany, the contrast is particularly sharp: The manufacturing contraction has become steep, even as services are growing strongly.
The J.P.Morgan Global Composite PMI, also released this morning, which combined services and manufacturing for the major economies around the globe, picked up the theme:
The global service sector continued to outperform its manufacturing counterpart in April. This was despite output growth easing to a three-month low, with decelerations signaled across the business, consumer and financial services sub-industries.
Conditions in manufacturing remained lackluster, with production still rising at a near-stagnant pace. The consumer goods sub-sector was a bright spot, seeing growth accelerate to a three-month high. In contrast, output contracted in both the intermediate and investment goods industries.
And it added:
Subdued international trade flows weighed on global economic growth in April, with all-industry new export business falling for the fifth straight month. A further drop in manufacturing new export orders was only partially offset by a modest increase at service providers. Germany saw a marked decrease in foreign demand, China a modest decline, and the US mild growth.
For the US services sector, this was confirmed last week by the Non-Manufacturing ISM Report and the IHS Markit US Services PMI. With both, a value above 50 indicates growth and a value below 50 indicates contraction in the services sector. The higher the value, the faster the growth.
The ISM Non-Manufacturing Index ticked down to 55.5 for the April reading, from 56.1 for March: still solid growth but below the red-hot growth spurts in September, October, and November 2018, when index levels went as high as 61.6 – not a very common sight, with index exceeding 60 in October 2017, and in July 2015.
Every sub-index was in growth mode, some more so than others (above 50 indicates growth): New orders backed off to 58.1 (from 59.0 in March); Business Activity/Production rose to 59.4 (from 57.4); New Export Orders – this is for services where the US as a trade surplus with the rest of the world — jumped to 57.0 (from 52.5) and Imports also jumped to 55.0 (from 51.5).
The IHS Markit US Services PMI also ticked down in April to 53.0. The report:
April data signaled a slower increase in business activity across the U.S. service sector. Output rose at the softest pace since March 2017 as new business growth also eased to a two-year low. Despite a further increase in backlogs of work, firms reined in their hiring, with the rate of job creation slowing to a two-year low.
Uncertainty and increased competition meanwhile pushed business expectations to the lowest for almost three years, while rates of input price and output charge inflation eased to 26- and 18-month lows, respectively.
The chart below shows both indices: the ISM Non-Manufacturing Index (blue line back to 2009) and the IMS Markit Services PMI (green line, back to 2012). Above the red line (above 50) indicates expansion in the services sector; below the red line indicates contraction (data via Investing.com):
The US manufacturing PMI ticked up a tiny bit in April, and remains in slow-growth territory at 52.6 — and thus the cleanest dirty shirt among the largest economies. “Although faster than that seen in March, the latest upturn in production across the goods producing sector was among the softest seen in the last two years and below the series trend,” the report said:
No country displays the split between manufacturing and services growth more harshly than Germany. The manufacturing PMI for Germany is in a steepest contraction since the worst moments of the euro debt crisis, with a value in April of 44.4 (below 50 = contraction). But the services PMI, released this morning, rose to 55.7, the fourth month in a row of increases, the highest level since September 2018, and above the long-run average of 53.3. IHS Market added:
Furthermore, the sustained upturn prompted firms to create jobs at the fastest rate since 2007. Wage pressures meanwhile underpinned a steep rise in service providers’ costs, which in turn contributed another sharp hike in average prices charged.
The chart below shows the divergence in Germany of the strong services PMI (blue line) and the plunging manufacturing PMI (red line):
The J.P.Morgan Global Composite PMI, tracking services and manufacturing around the globe, reported this morning that New Export Orders remained in contraction in April, and backlogs fell into contraction. The other sub-indices were expanding, but at slower rates, and “business optimism dipped to a near three-year low in April, with confidence easing at manufacturers and service providers alike.”
One explanation (especially in relation to Germany) is that as the global economy slows it is felt the most quickly in the countries and economies outside the financialized core. Most strong manufacturing countries export a significant portion of their manufactured goods (especially Germany). So when formerly strong export markets such as Turkey, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, etc. fall on hard times they buy fewer cars, tools, sensors, pumps and control systems from Germany ( or the US, etc.) But these core countries still have sound currencies, and strong markets so nobody is giving up haircuts, or cable tv or boat insurance just yet. But the service market can be fragile and when the manufacturing job losses start to stack up and people have to start making hard choices the barbers and yoga studios will feel the pain.
Wolf,
Thanks for the update.
One wonders how long services can carry the entire economy when manufacturing goes into contraction. Perhaps Germany will provide us with a test case?
Germany’s official GDP forecasts for 2019 have been shaved down from 2% a little over a year ago to very close to 0% now (but still positive by the slightest margin).
I guess that’s the consumption pattern of my Boomer parents. There’s nothing they really need to buy that manufactured; just food or goods that are part of health care services.
I’m a retired boomer. I’d guess 80% of my total expenses are for services. In addition to food & healthcare, I have monthly expenses for the following services (some geezers have more or different services, some have fewer):
o barber
o cable TV/phone/internet
o cell phone (amazing % of parents pay for kids)
o club dues
o DMV – auto registration (thinking of YOU, California)
o HOA/condo dues
o housekeeper
o insurance – auto
o insurance – home & liability
o insurance – LTD (Long Term Care ins)
o pest control
o pet grooming, medical, boarding
o pool services
o travel
o uninsured health care: medical co-pays, dental, eyes, Medicare part A (depending on income, it’s about $6k/yr)
o utilities – electricity & gas
o utilities – water, sewage, trash, other
o yard service
I’m unsure if the following qualify as goods, services or something else entirely:
o state & Fed income taxes
o restaurant meals
o home mortgage (I assume principle is “goods”, interest is “service”)
o real estate taxes
Germany as a percent of economy does much more manufacturing. Services are lagging indicator. Stuff the pipe.
Dang Lawyers!
In other words, the service sector is “growing” because it’s billing more and taking a larger portion of the economy as it’s out falls (US life expectancy is falling 3 yrs in a rows as healthcare takes every larger fraction of the economy…financial services industry grows ever large as Super Ultra Dove Deluxe Fed don’t see no inflations and we all the value that gets us…debt enslaved students spend more on fake education for less actual service delivered).
Looks to me things are going exactly according to plan.
I’ve read that global semiconductor sales are down 13 per cent on last year (partially driven by crypto-scam collapse). Obviously now that “chips” are in everything, this would be some sort of indicator. We have reached peak CPU speed and slightly older hardware performs pretty much just as well as new stuff, so people are hanging onto their electronics for longer. This is despite what manufacturers are doing to cripple battery life and software compatibility. Since electronics would be a huge part of the modern consumption pattern, any fall there would reverberate. As manufacturing gets more efficient, there has to come a point where it completely meets all demand, thus satiating that demand (and nullifying it). Capitalism has worked extremely well at achieving this end. Now we need a new system post-rampant-consumptionism. And we need a new yardstick, since using GDP as a measure of “wonderfulness of life” is now just an antiquated and sick joke: “the rich get richer and the poor get brats” (and “gig” jobs and unaffordable housing). Money is only a tool and not a goal or a god. Seems to me some fellow said something similar a few thousand years ago.
The manufacturing sector has been in a long term downtrend.
32% of workers held manufacturing jobs in 1953, this has fallen to just 8.7% as of 2015.
Manufacturing’s share of nominal GDP was 28.1% in 1953 and has fallen to just 12% as of 2015.
These are good paying, solid jobs. Fabricators, welders, engineers, mechanics, carpenters, plumbers, heavy equipment operators, etc.
To think that the coffee barista, waitress, bartender, bank teller, shares broker, financial clerk, or banker, will step up into the breach and replace the loss of solid GDP, is to believe in a “fairy dust” economy.
They can learn how to code and become web developers and software engineers. Also jobs in AI and machine learning are going to be huge. Seriously why would anyone aspire to work in a bar or restaurant except of course if they are the owner
Services don’t behave like manufactured goods when a recession does come. While manufactured goods can build up a backlog or deferred purchase, services don’t behave the same way. Just because I can not afford to eat at a restaurant this week, doesn’t mean I will make that back in a couple of weeks. Once a service recession starts it will be hard to turn around.
Look at the monthly job numbers: Every month pretty much 30,000 in health care and 20-30,000 in bars and restaurants. Yup a great foundation for future prosperity. All that is left is drinks at a bar, some lousy unhealthy food, and the medical care to try and fix the resulting mess.
Wall Street’s America second policies from 1970 to 2016 created the great bartender wave.
Being a bartender sure didn’t help anyone achieve the American Dream!
Oh, AOC just proved me wrong!
Since unadjusted service sector inflation was at approximately 2.9% in 2018, how much of the PMI 52 is inflationary?