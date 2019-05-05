THE WOLF STREET REPORT

Can Australia’s Housing Bust Morph into a Financial Crisis?

As the housing bust in Australia progresses in its methodical manner, will it trigger a mortgage crisis that hits the big four banks, and the remainder of Australia’s financial system to the point where there’s a banking panic and a financial crisis in Australia? And what will this do to the global financial system? (12 minutes)

