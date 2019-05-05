THE WOLF STREET REPORT

Can Australia’s Housing Bust Morph into a Financial Crisis?
As the housing bust in Australia progresses in its methodical manner, will it trigger a mortgage crisis that hits the big four banks, and the remainder of Australia’s financial system to the point where there’s a banking panic and a financial crisis in Australia? And what will this do to the global financial system? (12 minutes)
What would happen to the AUD in case of a crisis? How low can it get against USD?
Well it’s not nicknamed the Pacific Peso for nothing
– One can make the case that Australia – with its heavy reliance on commodity exports – is actually an “Emerging Market” (a friendly term for a 3rd world country)
And because of large exposure to china many firms are using it as a proxy to short the yuan.
Do people know what AUD look like?
Who cares? A country with a sovereign currency can never ” bankrupt” Australia is not dependent on the USD, in any event it has enough problems of it’s own
Thanks’s Wolf – as a priced-out Sydney-sider this is music to my ears. I’ve been waiting 10+ years for housing to become affordable here. What has been particularly disturbing here the last couple of months is that even some long time bears have capitulated and have backed-off from their crash calls. They even seem embarassed by them. This includes the guys at Macrobusiness.com.au, a usually quite bearish site. Stories that the falls are levelling-out have gotten excessive publicity, and most Aussies still can’t conceive of a full-blown housing bust or financial crisis. But I value your rich experience and wisdom above all of these other talking heads.
Watch what happens with the RBA interest rate decision tomorrow. A cut is quite possible, mainly as a prop to the housing market. Also watch the federal election in a couple of weeks: The property lobby are strongly behind the sitting Liberal/National government.
– The worst is still to come. Because the australian construction boom (fueled by cheap credit) is about to implode. More and more socalled “tradies” are losing their jobs in the construction sector. But the question is and remains at what pace ? We could see a gradual slide for a few more months and then a sudden drop.
Interest rates don’t matter all that matters is the Chinaman. If the locals knew this in the first place they would have known when to sell and conversely know when to buy. The Chinese only buy into markets that start to skyrocket. In other words you’re looking at seemingly endless falling prices until the locals can afford anything.
“I’ve been waiting 10+ years for housing to become affordable here. ”
And you missed out on what, 50, 60 70% appreciation during that time?
– Agree. Australia isn’t big enough to drag the world economy into the (economic) gutter all by itself.
– A falling AUD will increase the (financial) pressure on australian household (think: higher import prices) and speed up the deflationary (credit) pressures on the aussie economy.
– In other words, a falling AUD is (price) inflationary) but it is (credit) deflationary.
Australia does NOT have an economy!
It has a phoney Economic structure that has been eroded by the simultaneous mismanagement of the consecutive Australian governments in the last 30 odd years plus the financialization of the Economy that have seen the ASX highly tilted towards the financial services (this includes the banks, insurance and a whole host of fin services that rely completely on selling snake oil packaged as investment products).
While this kind of structure is not exclusive to the land of the kangaroos, the size of the market there and the virtual non existent of diversity in the sectors of the Normal Advanced Economy that are viable enough or robust enough to warrant larger investment influx has seen the country’s economy largely shaded by the monotone of the industries that revolve around the banking and services sectors.
Gone are the “real Industrial bases “ that counter this risky Fundamental error by the over regulation of Manufacturing the boosting to the research and development of new technologies and the killing off of the small and medium businesses through outdated and arcane taxation system that lead the majority of employment creating enterprises to either fold or migrate to better and more prudent jurisdictions that offer kinder environment to grow and produce.
This process didn’t happen overnight, it took the Australian governments around thirty plus year to methodically and comprehensively destroy the versatility and the viable nature of that fantastic market.
Wolf’s report accurately points to the reality of these observations and furthermore to the reality of the small size of the Aussie market in relation to the world leading major economies.
So the fear that the implosion is near is largely the result of the “ creative “! Efforts of the government and the apathy and collusion demonstrated by the Australian public of which but a small number of genuine voices have raised concerns over the years about the road to ruins that the country have been taken into for a painful future/ near future ride.
Good point. I’ve never seen a product with the tag “Made in Australia”. Except for beer.
When’s the last time you saw something with “Made in Norway”? Probably never. Yet it’s in the top 5 world’s GDPs (not including the Monaco and Lichtenstein type “countries”).
In the US, you can buy grass-fed Australian beef at Trader Joe’s. Australian wines are everywhere. And there are all kinds of tech companies. There are movies and music that are “made” in Australia and exported to the US, and there are many other products from Australia, but in terms of manufactured hardware… well, the microphone I used for this podcast was “designed in Australia,” as it says, by an Australian company, but was manufactured in China :-]
Anyone would think that the hollowing out of the economic bases of the western developed economies by the Chinese was deliberate. Use domestic slave labour to out compete developed economies supported by nil environmental standards and minimal welfare….but keep target countries’ currency high by recycling trade surpluses back into property markets, thus stopping the formerly natural manner for economies’ trade to fall back into balance. All supported by global companies attracted by the ability to utilise said slave labour conditions whilst still having access to markets.
The international trading system is bust and needs a fundamental overhaul to bring trade back into some semblance of balance for the benefit of everyone (apart from the few).
Citizens of the US and other developed economies currently suffering such imbalances have only themselves to blame….for voting in low tax, low regulation politicians. Some countries have turned the tide, investing in high technology, education, social welfare programs – ie. Canada, Germany, a few others… The US forgot about it’s most important asset, it’s people.
China Crisis to be the clincher
In the UK, they are hawing Australian Retirement Visas which are being sold for AUD $ 595,000 that give olde farts Aussie residency. Some of this money goes to the state in which you retire/ buy a property.
Seems to tie in with what Wolf has said about lack of liquidity, looks like money is needed badly to prop up the country.
China however is a double whammy for Australia , as they buy most of its natural resources and also buy businesses and properties.
China has now got a BIG problem of its own to deal with however called African Swine Fever.
This could lead to ALL of the pigs being culled,since no cure and over 95% fatal , highly transmissible and is now in ALL chinese provinces. It is already pushing up Chinese inflation rates.
A China financial crisis could spark a Global Meltdown as Wolf has said.
ASF might be worth an article Wolf IMO it will last 4 to 5 years and cost the world over $2 Trillion .
Real estate prices on the eastern seaboard of Aust are not dependent on low interest, it’s always demand
I’ve lived here in Sydney for about 40yrs, in that time there has been 3 major booms in real estate, they run in 10 yr cycles, some of these in the 1980,s my bank interest rates on commercial topped out at 19.5%, before droppin to” normal” levels of 12%
We survived then, and simply I cannot see even a poor investment in this low interest envronment as a problem except in cases of excessive stupidity
The most poorly considered real investment would have seen a reduction of 17% in the last 2 years, however a more sensible investment in the last 8 years, same suburb would see a max 17% reduction on a property that has increased 80% plus
Better suburbs, better properties the increase has been 100% plus over the same period and the current drop, marginal
seen through a US prism it is never really explained that a borrower here is well and truly on the hook, walking and telling the bank it’s their problem is not really a viable option.On the ground it’s about demand, this ebbs slightly, stalls, then again rises, interest rates within reason play little in this, and for the foreseeable future it seems interest rates will remain low
Perhaps our ex PM Paul Keating has the explanation, ” if your not living in Sydney, you’re just camping out”
mike strong,
“seen through a US prism it is never really explained that a borrower here is well and truly on the hook, walking and telling the bank it’s their problem is not really a viable option.”
This is a common illusion many Australians and Canadians have – and it has been misreported in the media for years.
In the US, only 12 states have non-recourse mortgages. The remaining 30 states and DC have full-recourse mortgages, just like Australia, and walking away is not an option.
These 38 states with full-recourse mortgages include Florida, the epicenter of the mortgage crisis. The thing is, if millions of people default on their mortgages, it overwhelms the system. Plus, going after someone who doesn’t have anything anymore is a thankless job, and when banks are already in trouble, they’re loath to waste money on useless legal proceedings.
This explains the system in the US and the parallels to Australia and Canada. So read it to see what can happen in Australia:
https://wolfstreet.com/2018/06/20/us-style-housing-bust-mortgage-crisis-in-canada-australia-recourse-non-recourse/
We should add that in the old (frankly, utterly played-out) economies the electorate are simply mesmerized by bubble real estate valuations which allow them to contemplate many zeros after their names – they feel rich in consequence, and vote accordingly.
Everyone in the game is happy: financiers, industrialists, career politicians.
Until……
No trade deal between America and China will spell the end of the Australian banks. Like I said before and in time this will be etched in stone as fact “all that matters is the Chinaman”. The Chinese never buy into any falling market of any type especially real estate. They only buy into markets that are in the midst of skyrocketing.
The Fed’s Everything Bubble is toast once Powell, Draghi, etc. run out of road to kick the can.
Australia is a function of China.
When General Marshall lost China on Oct 1949, the DOW jumped.
It rose from 161.60 on June 1949 to 1001.11 on Feb 1966, or x6.2 in 16 years.
For to the 70Y anniversary celebration, the Shanghai stock exchange make a bungee jump, ==> a gift from Trump.
But within a yea before Nov 2020 election, the reaction will make a lower high.
Australia is a spectator on the sideline.