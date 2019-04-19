California’s Housing Bubble Counts on Blistering Population Growth, But it’s Fizzling

Los Angeles population drops, San Francisco & Silicon Valley population rises least since 2010, North Bay’s population drops.
The housing market in California with its sky-high home prices depends on blistering population growth. So here we go. The population of Los Angeles County, at 10.1 million, declined by about 13,200 people (-0.1%) in the 12 months through July 1, 2018, according to the Census Bureau’s new estimates. It was the second year in a row of year-over-year declines. The declines were still in the rounding-error neighborhood, but the swing from the prior yearly gains is a noticeable change in direction:
Is this the moment everyone has been waiting for – looking forward to it, given horrid congestion and housing costs; or dreading it given that home prices might come totally unglued if there aren’t enough people to sell these homes to – the moment when the population of Los Angeles, after years of blistering growth, begins to decline because people are finally doing what they have said in surveys they would do: Flee to other states?
Maybe some. Others might have moved across the county line.
In the other seven counties of the eight-county region of Southern California – Santa Barbara, Orange, Ventura, San Bernardino, Riverside, San Diego, and Imperial – the population grew over the 12-month period by 77,200 folks. So for all of Southern California, the population grew by 64,000 to 22.74 million people. And this growth too has been dwindling:
In the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area a similar slowdown is taking place, divided up between six counties of slowing population growth, and the three counties in the North Bay, where the population declined in part due to the horrific wildfires that devastated part of the area in 2017 and left people homeless. The chart below shows the North Bay counties combined. The drop over the past two years reduced the population to where it had been in 2014:
Despite all the “feces and needles” on the sidewalks that are trotted out in the media everywhere, and despite the endless series of surveys that hammer home over and over again that a truly mind-blowing number of people are planning to most definitely or just perhaps finally and forever bail out of the Bay Area over the “next few years” (for example, 44% most recently) so that the Bay Area would just empty out – well, it’s not yet happening, but getting a step closer.
The population of Silicon Valley (the counties of San Mateo and Santa Clara) and San Francisco combined grew by 9,000 people in the 12-month period through July 1, 2018, and it grew in all three counties, but it was the smallest growth since 2010 and about one-fifth of the growth rates between 2011 and 2015, which ranged between 45,000 to 51,000 a year:
In the two counties in the East Bay (Contra Costa, Alameda) and in Solano County (north east) a similar process has been taking place, at different speeds.
The net effect for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area is this: The population grew over the 12-month period to 7.75 million, but the growth rate of 21,400 people over the period was the slowest since 2010, and was one-fifth of the growth rates in 2013 and 2014:
The state of California’s population ticked up to 39.56 million, an increase of only 158,000 souls, the slowest increase since 2010, and less than half the increases between 2011 and 2015, with population growth coming to a crawl or outright declining in the most expensive coastal counties, and growing a bit faster inland:
So in comparison: Of the 100 fastest growing counties by population in the US, 27 are in Texas, 15 are in Georgia, 11 in Florida, 7 in Utah, 6 in Idaho, 5 in Virginia, 4 in South Carolina, 4 in North Carolina, 4 in Tennessee…. But none are in California.
Oh deary, where does this leave the housing market? The endless and sometimes blistering population growth has been held up as powerful reason why home prices can only surge in California. A population decline in some of the most expensive areas would put these housing markets in a heap of trouble.
In the coastal counties, home prices are already under pressure. Despite “the lowest interest rates in more than a year,” as the California Association of Realtors put it, the median house price in March fell in 12 of the 16 most expensive coastal counties compared to March last year – yup the same counties featured above. Read… House Prices in 12 of California’s Most Expensive Coastal Counties Fell in March from a Year Ago. Here are the Charts
On a positive note Seattle keeps growing. Hundreds of homeless, panhandlers, criminals and drug users moving to Seattle each month to keep Seattle strong and growing.
What ever is happening, I hope emigrants from CA don’t bring their financial social disease (aka: taxes) with them.
I retired in 2012 and moved from CA to FL (where I grew up); the monthly lease on my BMW dropped $45/month (San Mateo sales tax 10.5%, Brevard county 6%) – that’s $540/year AFTER TAX.
I telecommuted for a few months to train my replacement (same gross salary both places); we won’t even discuss the difference in after-tax incomes
Of course we don’t have a $10B train to nowhere, gang warfare in many of our cities; 37% of the US welfare cases; water shortages, poop on our city streets, or $4/gallon gas (FL right now is $2.55/gal). Different strokes for different folks (no Bob Kraft jokes, please).
You really should stop whining about taxes. You’re advertising your ignorance about what creates a society, elevates it, and maintains it – for your benefit. For the well-off to complain about taxes is merely to display a self-interested and ultimately self-destructive venality.
Taxes provide governments with the resources needed to alleviate poverty, control crime, particularly the crimes of the rich, support infrastructure, and all the other things needed for prosperity, including the prosperity of the rich.
The failure of the ability to collect taxes, particularly from the rich, virtually guarantees the demise of that society, including the rich.
So do not complain about your taxes. Instead, do something about that corruption which causes your taxes to be wasted in ways which do not support the society which serves your interests and from which you have no hope at all of isolating yourself.
It’s too late to prevent your most unhappy destiny anyway, but you could at the last demonstrate some nobility by at least trying at the finale. The end is near, and there is very little time.
High taxes don’t make for a better society.
If it did, NYC, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, and all of New Jersey would be utopian societies. Instead, people are fleeing them.
The vast majority of taxes today are used by politicians to buy votes and cement special interest support.
Take school taxes. 2/3 of it goes to salaries, benefits and pensions. Practically nothing goes toward “the children.” Philadelphia spends over $20,000 per child per year with dismal results. Catholic schools, in the same neighborhoods and at 1/3 thr costs have dramatically better results.
But teacher’s unions are some of the most powerful unions that exist. No democrat could be elected without their support.
So poor teachers cannot be fired, failing schools cannot be changed, disruptive children cannot be disciplined and school choice is a fantasy.
There are 10 US states, all in the South, where teachers are not unionized. Eight of these are in the bottom-10 states for school performance.
Could it be possible that factors other than unions contribute majorly to poor achievement?
Well said. Taxes are the price you pay to live in a civilized society, but too many think it’s an affront (only the ‘little people’ pay taxes). I just sent over $320K to the IRS and CA, and I do wish I could specify that it not go to hurricane/fire/rising sea levels/invasive species/etc. relief in Florida. That’s only fair because I don’t live in Florida, right Javert?
He’s talking about being a tax payer, not a tax recipient!
He’s not “whining” about taxes. He’s winning on taxes. He’s not complaining about “his” taxes, rather quite the contrary. And he did do something about the waste—he moved away from it. Sounds like he found his happy destiny in Florida.
I toyed with the idea of buying a BMW. I could easily buy one 100 times over. But when I found out that BMW and Mercedes are last in terms of reliability, I decided to look elsewhere.
Bad cars. Why are they so popular?
Dale,
Not sure your data is universal. I owned two 5-series (a 1999 540 and and a 2003 530). Beautiful cars, sweet ride, never had a problem with them. That said, I only owned each of them for a few years and didn’t put a lot of miles on them. But I sold the 530 to my brother, and he still has it and still loves it. So, it’s not a terrible car. But this is a sample with a sample size of n=2. Not very reliable :-]
Long time viewer, never a poster. I am a recent “relocator” from San Jose, Ca to Boise Idaho. I think that CA is looking at some headwinds. It works well when folks are making a sh-t pot of money. Less so when they are middle class.
We left because property taxes were too high, ditto with income taxes. And, frankly, I was REALLY worried about the Pension commitments. This will suck the State down.
As long as we are all in this together, it’s good. ‘Cept I am not in this with you all. I voted with my feet, after trying so hard to get some changes made,
I wish you all the best. Cynthia
Hey Cynthia we did the same but from LA to Southern Nevada. Also was concerned about getting burned by the commitments and entitlements in CA.
Can an illegal strawberry picker afford a $500,000 house?
Bettering your example, he could take your place and put you in his.
Actually, during the subprime bubble, Washington Mutual gave a strawberry picker making $15 an hour a $750K mortgage with no money down.
I don’t think that would fly today, though.
I think you are wrong.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2018-05-24/small-time-bankers-make-millions-peddling-mortgages-to-the-poor
When I read of the population numbers for Southern California, I’m amazed at where and how the state is continuing to get water for the people living here. We’ve had a couple good rainy seasons recently, but someday the tap must close again. Those with money will find a way to get water, like they did the last dry spell. But for the rest of us ?
Maybe Wolf will need to include a drought index to his charts…………….
Easy exploitation prefers an expanding population. The example of Scandinavia and Switzerland, at least, show that quality of life does not depend on a having a large and expanding population. Billionaires are unnecessary and undesirable for a long list of reasons.
Quality over quantity is something most Americans have been weaseled into comprehending as poorly as its remaining vestiges of social morality.
Meh, the QOL in those countries is often overstated and backed-up by subjective “studies”. The hills and mountains of Switzerland are beautiful but provincial. Many of the cities are crowded and just… drab to live in. Scandinavia has a high suicide rate.
“The housing market in California with its sky-high home prices depends on blistering population growth…”
I take issue with that.
The housing market in California with its sky high prices depends on Supra Ultra Dove Deluxe Powell throwing liquidity at Super Ultra Dove Deluxe levels at assets.
The fact is, the asset called real estate is rising overall all. In good part because Super Ultra Dove Deluxe Powell is throwing liquidity at it.
I live in the North Bay. I’ve been to every state in the country (except Alaska), and I can tell you there is no place more beautiful – Mt. Tam, the hiking trails, Muir Woods, the beaches, Richardson Bay – in the country WITH easy access to good, high-paying jobs, great restaurants and culture. Oh yeah, and we get about 200 days of sunny days between 65-75 degrees a year, and even the 50 days or so when it gets really hot it’s not humid. Not to mention the country’s best state university system AND legal weed! Parts of Florida are very nice, but it’s hellishly hot and humid 6 months out of the year. There’s a reason people pay a lot to live in California.
They are building 10s of thousands of apartment units in LA and OC. They fill immediately. There is no way the population is falling while massive new apartments are filling as fast as they put them up. And, rents are rising 6% per year. The falling population story is FALSE.