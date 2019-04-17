House Prices in 12 of California’s Most Expensive Coastal Counties Fell in March from a Year Ago. Here are the Charts

Despite “the lowest interest rates in more than a year.”
In California, the median house price in March was essentially flat with March last year at $565,880, according to the California Association of Realtors. But among the most expensive 16 coastal counties – those with a median price for a single-family house above $500,000 – there were only four counties where house prices ticked up compared to March last year: Napa +3.6%, Santa Cruz +0.9%, San Luis Obispo +3.2%, and Ventura +0.2%. In the other 12 counties, prices fell year-over-year. This year’s widespread decline in expensive counties is the first such event since the end of Housing Bust 1.
Despite “the lowest interest rates in more than a year,” sales volume in California dropped 6.3% in March, compared to March last year, to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 397,210 houses, according to the CAR.
Sales volume in March dropped in all major regions from a year ago (not seasonally adjusted), with single-digit declines in the Central Coast and Central Valley regions and double-digit declines in these regions:
- Nine-county San Francisco Bay Area: -10.8%, including a 27% plunge in Napa and a 20.4% plunge in Sonoma.
- Los Angeles Metro: -12%, topping out with a 15.4% decline in Ventura.
- Inland Empire region: -10.4%, with Riverside -9.3% and San Bernardino -12.2%.
And the median price has begun following volume. Especially in the Bay Area, median prices tend to rise sharply in the spring from the lows of January due to seasonal factors. But comparing prices from March this year to March last year eliminates the seasonal factors. Also note: “median price” means half the sales prices were above the median price, and half were below the median price. But the price range can be very wide.
Counties of the San Francisco Bay Area
Eight of the nine counties of the San Francisco Bay Area qualify for the “most expensive” label, with a median house price above $500,000: The counties of San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara (Silicon Valley), Alameda and Contra Costa (East Bay), and in the North Bay, Marin, Napa and Sonoma. Only Solano County falls below it, with a median price of $438,500 (-1.5% year-over-year). So here are the eight counties, in order of median price in March 2019:
Southern California
Four of the six counties of Southern California qualify for the “most expensive” label with a median price above $500,000: The counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, and Ventura. The median house prices in Riverside and San Bernardino, at $412,000 and $309,000 respectively, missed the cut-off point. Los Angeles is a huge and diverse county, with a very wide range of home prices that include some of the most expensive properties in the world. But the median price means that half of the homes sold for more and half for less, and in a vast and very diverse market like this, the relatively few very pricey homes don’t move the needle much.
Central Coast
This long stretch of the beautiful California cost between the San Francisco Bay Area and Southern California is comprised of four counties: Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara. All of them qualify for the “most expensive” label.
So what does this mean?
As the super-volatile chart of Santa Barbara shows, median prices can be noisy, and turning points are not always easy to see. But beyond the ups and downs: Most of the counties on his list have seen a blistering house price boom over the past seven years, and 2019 is the first time since Housing Bust 1 that in many of the most expensive counties, house prices have declined year over year. That’s what this means. It’s not a collapse. But it looks like a turning point.
The media has been busy publishing real-estate industry hype about how a tsunami of IPO millionaires is going to drive Bay Area home prices even higher. But not so fast. Read…. What’ll Happen to Home Prices in Silicon Valley & San Francisco after the Mega-IPOs? Last Two Times, We Got a Housing Bust
It is all “priced to perfection.”
Even a flat market is now a disaster as folks have come to rely on the “sweet equity” to fund a lifestyle unsustainable by their income level.
Then sell, pay off the home loans and move to a far less expensive and less tax red state.
Priced to perfection. One hiccup and it tumbles.
The SB chart is laughable. Median home prices don’t jump up and down 20-30% every year like that. That’s some wack data.
Great stuff, but I have a difficult time seeing on the graphs where March 2018 is….wish there was a marker.
I have been sitting on the sidelines now for 4 years and have been considering buying a house here in S.Calif, one thing that has really bothered me lately is our current Governor and his aggressive plans for taxing just about everything. Love the climate here but do not like the homeless,taxes,traffic and property prices. When I look at homes in Austin,Texas I really struggle on what to do, I was born here and all of my family is here so not so easy to just pick up and move.
I keep doing the math and here’s what I come up with. If a house costs $1.4m and the purchaser puts down $400k their monthly payment (Principal , Interest, Taxes, etc) comes in around $7k/month at 4% over 30years.
How many people have $400k? How many households have $7k/m to send to the loan servicer? At 40% of net income an household would need to haul in $340k/year. Is this realistic?
Maybe I’m getting old and not realizing what people make these days. But $400k down and $340k/year income seems like a stretch for 99%
How is one supposed to save for retirement after the mortgage and property taxes?
From the New School for Social Research:
“Around 30% of people between the ages of 51 and 56 who earn more than $80,000 a year have less than $200,000 saved for retirement, while 15% of them have more than $700,000.
Just 3% of them have reached the $1 million savings goal suggested by experts.”
Senior housing and assisted living REITs are struggling because though people need these facilities, they cannot afford to pay for them. Those who can do not wish to move to them anyway.
I often wonder if that stat is actual saving? As in savings acct…Or if they count 401, IRA etc etc… I’ve worked for several different companies over my career (including my own) and have contributed to many of these type of plans….
There is a lot more of that out there than we think…I hope.
I have a few rentals that are paid off, so my retirement is hopefully going to be continuous.. I don’t raise rent just because I can on my renters, and for that, I get rewarded with a steady income from long term tenants…
It does blow me away thinking of the payments these folks are making every month.
I’m guessing that figure includes tax-sheltered retirement accounts.
As per a Northwestern Mutual study, one in three Americans has less than $5,000 in retirement savings.
Ass per the latest TransAmerica survey,
“the median retirement savings for all households in the U.S. is $50,000. This number is higher for older generations, with baby boomers having a median of $152,000 in retirement savings and Gen Xers having a median of $66,000. Millennials currently have the lowest median retirement savings at $23,000.”
and
“29% of Americans have taken early withdrawals from their retirement accounts”
Also,
“Americans are leaving $24 billion in unclaimed 401(k) matches on the table…”
All while paying ridiculously high mortgages or rents.
When I sold my house in Silicon Valley in 2004, I bought a house in Boise with cash and invested in an apartment and land in one of those “shithole countries” where it is illegal to sell aspirin to the uninsured for $100.
My Silicon Valley house is worth millions now but I have zero regrets.
The prices should come down.
SoCAL Jim “This is old news”.
I closed escrow yesterday on one of my rental properties in the Inland Empire. I priced it at the top end of the comps. It sold in less than a week for more than the asking price. I also had 2 backup offers! Sounds like a good time to unload, if you can.
Another way to spot a housing bubble is looking at the NAR membership number. This organization can’t see a housing bubble if one hits it in the face. However, when the membership peak and go down, that is an indication of a housing bubble and a bust.
1926 24,166
1980 761,391
1990 810,607
2007 1,359,001
2018 1,359,208 (???)
Will 2019 forecast less NAR members? Sales has crashed YoY from 2019 to 2018. Sales has crashed YoY from 2018 to 2017. They blamed on lack of supply. However, inventory is exploding (esp. in the West Coast) but sales is dropping more. At some point, even with the lowest interest rate, sales need to pick up or you will have a record number of realtors fighting for table scraps.
