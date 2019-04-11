Carmageddon at Tesla-Panasonic Gigafactory in Nevada and Shanghai

Expansion and investment plans frozen, after deliveries of Teslas plunged in Q1.
The core of every Tesla is the battery, and the core of the battery is the battery cell technology, and that technology doesn’t belong to Tesla. It belongs to Panasonic, which makes the battery cells that Tesla packages into its battery packs. The Gigafactory in Nevada is a joint operation between Panasonic and Tesla.
But now, according to the Nikkei, the partners have frozen the planned 50% expansion of the Gigafactory in Nevada, and Panasonic has suspended its investment in Tesla’s Shanghai plant that is currently under construction.
These decisions are driven by the uncertainty about demand for Tesla vehicles, after the miserable first quarter, and the financial problems that arise from the decline in demand.
Panasonic has been the largest manufacturer of battery cells for EVs, along with a Chinese company, CATL, followed by a bunch of other Chinese companies. But the operating losses of Panasonic’s Tesla battery business grew to $180 million in its fiscal year through March 31, from a smaller loss in the prior year, according to the Nikkei, proving just how tough it is to make a profit in the EV space.
And now there is this awful question about demand for Tesla vehicles hanging over the battery plants, as deliveries plunged 31% globally in Q1 from Q4, to 63,000 vehicles:
- Model S and X in Q1 deliveries plunged 56% from Q4 to just 12,100 vehicles. And it’s not just a seasonal blip: this was down a catastrophic 44% from Q1 2018.
- Model 3 deliveries in Q1 dropped 19% from Q4 and 8% from Q3, to 50,900 cars.
After having saturated its Model 3 pent-up demand, created during years of hype, the company is now facing the issue that every automaker is facing in the US: Total car sales have plunged over 30% since 2014, while truck and SUV sales have boomed. “Carmageddon” is what I have long called this process. It’s an industry shift, and automakers are struggling with it.
With the Model S, Tesla faces an additional problem: it is an expensive luxury car that is seven years old and is getting stale and needs an update or redesign.
Now all hopes are on Tesla’s far-off compact SUV, the Model Y whose recent media dog-and-pony show had been totally underwhelming. It’s based on the Model 3. But the hopes are that it will be able to benefit from the generally strong demand for compact SUVs – if Tesla can get the price point down to where the market is.
Meanwhile back at the ranch in Nevada, so to speak, when demand for Tesla vehicles backs off, demand for the batteries in them automatically slows down. So it’s apparently time to be cautious and rethink the expansion plans of the Gigafactory.
Panasonic and Tesla had originally invested $4.5 billion in the plant and had planned to expand battery production from the current capacity of 35 gigawatt hours a year to 54 gigawatt hours a year by 2020.
Last October, Panasonic President Kazuhiro Tsuga said the company would consider “further investment in North America, keeping in step with Tesla.” According to the Nikkei, Panasonic had been considering investing between $900 million to $1.35 billion in the Gigafactory. But now it has frozen those plans.
Model Y production and deliveries are still on the distant horizon and – given Tesla’s rock-solid history of overpromising and underdelivering – will likely remain on the distant horizon for a lot longer than planned. But if and when sales reach sufficient momentum, proving that sustainable demand for the Model Y is there, the two companies will reevaluate their expansion plans for the Gigafactory.
And Panasonic will also suspend its planned investment in Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai, which is currently being built. It’s an integrated battery production site and EV plant. According to the Nikkei, Panasonic will instead provide technical support and a small quantity of batteries from the Nevada Gigafactory. Tesla has already committed to buying the batteries for the cars it might assemble at the Shanghai plant from various Chinese battery makers.
Upon the good news, Tesla shares dropped 3% this morning to $267 a share.
Many Americans are priced out of the new-car market. Read... Used-Car Market Profits from Carmageddon
“frozen”? Why?
Hype at inception said these plants would produce batteries for households to use with solar and other onsite power sources to free us from the grid.
Where’s the dream gone?
You can run a home off grid on batteries, but this relies on massively reducing energy demand. Current tract houses are nowhere near efficient enough to do this. I have solar for electricity coupled with wood for heat, but I’ve considerably reno’ed my home, and have degrees in engineering and physics. If you pay a contractor to do the conversions, then no way is it economic. It is only economic for grid-tied if you have high sunshine hours, AND don’t use electric for heating, AND have grid tie subsidies.
And I use top quality lead acid batteries, not lithium ion, which I get at a big discount.
“… have grid tie subsidies …”
My son is going that route, without anything else, except he also heats with wood. His solar installation will pay for itself in about eight years.
When I built my house in 1977, I set roof pitch equal to our latitude and faced it South with no encumbrances (chimneys, dormers etc.) but it will have to benefit younger folks who will eventually own it – I’m too old for it to make economic sense for me.
Where I live shade trees and other radiant barriers have a much better return than trying to harvest sunlight. This is true in most of the world at this time.
All good simple design steps which 99.9% of architects and house builders ignore totally.
This has always been the case since I first started checking the numbers.
As you know electrical heating is extremely inefficient. Similarly, there is a map showing the economic benefit of a location on the earth for solar power which correlates with (wait for it): sunshine hours. Hint- the only places really good for solar are deserts (also advantaged to run AC).
So, the laws of physics don’t change.
(I have more years and degrees in physics and chemistry than I want to admit.)
I’ll add this, evaporative coolers are more efficient in dry desert climates.
Tesla has a serious cash crisis, and will likely be bankrupt in 3 months, 6 at the outside. It always was a company that relied on Government subsidy, and that’s now largely gone. The SUV, like the Class 8 truck proposal, is a smoke-and-mirrors trick by Musk, who doesn’t want people looking behind the curtain.
Tesla tried to grow to fast to satiate Wall Street’s endless desire for speculative stock price growth.
I admire Toyota’s success with the Prius. Innovate, but don’t try to do too much too fast. Come out with a solid innovative concept and milk it over time, while enjoying subsidies. Make sure the concept can stand on its own, without subsidies, before trying to produce and saturate the market with many new models.
Do all the CNBC apologists (anchors and contributors), who defend Musk on a daily basis, get a free Tesla to do so??? Ever notice how all the CNBC apologists stumble over each other to convince the viewers how smart Musk is, how innovative Musk is, what a genius Musk is despite the growing number of Tesla owners burning to death in these rechargeable coffins???
Or freezing to death when the car quits fifty miles down the road in the wintertime?
Lots of ppl have gotten and get electrocuted, burnt and blown up producing and using electricity. I’m quite sure this doesn’t make Tesla and Edison dolts.
After Experience with Tesla’s and actually listening to Musk talk, I’m quite sure he’s no dolt either.
It seemed so obvious to me for a long, long time that Tesla was eventually going to go bankrupt. I just never saw how it was ever going to be possible for them to deliver on the promises made in an industry filled to over-flowing with deep-pocketed and experienced competitors with vast physical capital at their command. In the end, all Tesla was doing was making and selling a car, and a much more expensive and lower-performing one at that.
….look for an emergency tweet from Musk discussing a new Tesla flame thrower, Tesla frisbee, Tesla drone etc. etc. etc. etc. to divert attention. I see CNBC is being extra, extra quiet this morning not to discuss this Panasonic bomb shell report.
Your deposit on the frisbee will promote the flamethrower, which in turn will collect deposits on the drone. Rinse and repeat, the classic ponzi.
Looks like all that hype didn’t translate into actual demand. The real question is whether Tesla is circling the drain or whether Musk and pull another miracle.
It’s my opinion that if Tesla does cease to exist we’re going to see a massive loss of public trust in these types of firms.
Stick a fork in it, Tesla is done. The losses Panasonic is racking up shows that costs for these batteries is not coming down as promised but perhaps even going up as the costs of its main inputs, minerals and energy are going up. Panasonic knows there is no way Tesla can survive in an environment of decreasing sales and increasing costs and they are moving to cut their losses. Every time I see someone driving a Tesla now I think about what will happen to them soon when they can no longer get parts or service for their overgrown golf cart. The bright side is that when Teslas start to mysteriously catch fire and get insurance payouts it will be very hard to prove it was not an accident.
They can’t get parts or service now without long delays.
Battery engineering research is very difficult, and has been for decades. Many efforts, companies, etc. have been shuttered. It looks like we have to be satisfied with small improvements in this technology.
There might be some breakthrough in a different kind of energy storage, kind of like going from mechanical to electronic time pieces: a totally different design concept.
Not knowing much about physics the main difference between the ICE and the EV is that the ICE energy storage device (tank) is fairly cheap and durable, while in the EV it is half the cost of the vehicle. Just to store energy? Both vehicles use fossil fuel, the EV uses it to make electricity. Why don’t we use NG, no CAFE standards, (oh but transit in urban areas do use CNG, just no retail) With long electric grids power is lost and the source of pollution gets moved (oh wait is that what climate change is about?) It seems there should be a way to create a single use product, Propane and NG which would trade off the bad refinery issues for good pollution outcomes.
Mechanically rechargeable zinc air batteries look promising.
Panasonic has a cash crunch and huge corporate debts. In an environment of rising interest rates, their actions are hardly surprising.
It seems like the pool of people with enough money to afford one of these things, but are dumb enough to not see what is coming has got to be dwindling fast.
Elon will figure something out. He has help from artificial intelligence. The cars will put their best minds to work, and surely come up with a plan.
I know – he’ll announce his candidacy in Iowa next year. Elon’s twitter-presence will win him the presidency!
So many Teslas in Newport Beach. So many. I bet the rich will rush to trade them in.
What car dealer in their right mind would take one of these in trade for anything but scrap value. I predict the eventual home for all Elon’s creations will be parked beside farmhouses in the desert where they will be hooked to a set of solar panels on the roof as a sort of jerry rigged battery and charge controller, and home for chickens and goats. But they will have to keep them a safe distance from the house, like a propane tank, so no one will get hurt when they burst in to flames.
Whenever i read stuff like this on Tesla, i go check it’s top line growth, then i remind myself of the phenomenal innovation and brand equity that is at the core of this company.. and then i stop. My balanced thinking is intact.
Tesla’s sales in Germany are growing like a weed. Meanwhile Porsche’s sales are tanking.
Porsche, Audi and Bentley are coming out with electric sports and luxury cars in the near future; how do you think TSLA’s sales will do after that?
https://www.roadandtrack.com/new-cars/future-cars/a12778510/2020-porsche-mission-e-news-photos-price-release/
If innovation was the primary hallmark of a successful car company than France’s Citroen would rule the automotive world.
Thanks Wolf for your cynic coverage of Tesla. P. T. Musk never fooled you like his groupie followers. I happily sitting on my January 2021 Puts and feeling better as the saga unfolds. I may “gamble” on a few more.