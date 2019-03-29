Consumers Revert to “Normal” Range, after Red-Hot mid-2018

Personal income sets record. Bond market bet on inflation may get challenged.
Everyone – well, not quite everyone – is sitting on the edge of their chair wanting to know how the economy did in the first quarter. This edge-sitting has been complicated by the government shutdown which impacted the timing (delays) and perhaps the quality of the data (as seen by the sharp month-to-month zigzags).
So today, the Bureau of Economic Analysis released on schedule its February personal income figures; and behind schedule, it finally released consumer spending data for January, but February spending data is still delayed. For the economy, consumer spending is a biggie. So at least we have January now, because December had been an outlier in terms of being lousy, after a strong October and November.
So still, things are still messed up in the government-shutdown manner, but a pattern begins to emerge: Consumer spending has backed off from its red-hot pace through the third quarter last year. The backing-off phase started in the fourth quarter, and now in Q1 consumer spending is further backing off from this red-hot pace in mid-2018. Consumer spending is still growing – but merely in the post-Financial Crisis normal-ish range. Economic growth in Q1 is shaping up to be weaker than last year, but it’s still growth.
Personal income growth is solid.
Personal income in February increased 4.2% from February last year, to an annual rate of $18.04 trillion, a new record. This 4.2% year-over-year increase was in the range of the past two years.
Personal income in December had spiked by an inexplicable 1% from November. This was a big zig in a zigzag line, followed invariably by a sharp zag in January, as personal income fell from December, all of it exaggerated perhaps by data collection problems during the government shutdown. Negative numbers being rare in this metric, the January zag caused all kinds of gyration in the media. But now for February, we got another zig, and personal income growth is back on track.
Adjusted for inflation, “real” personal income in February increased by 2.9% year-over-year, thanks to relatively low inflation, after a 3.2% increase in January, which had been the biggest increase since December 2015. This year-over-year data irons out the drama of the month-to-month zigzags. The dollar chart below of inflation-adjusted “real” personal income dispels any reason to panic about consumer incomes at the moment:
Consumer spending growth reverts to post-Financial-Crisis “normal”
Still trying to catch up from the shutdown, the BEA wasn’t able to put together its February personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data. But we finally got the delayed January PCE data this morning.
On a month-to-month basis, consumer spending on goods and services – from buying cars to paying for health insurance and rent – ticked up 0.1% from December, the zig after December’s awful zag, that had followed strong October and November spending data. The chart below shows this whiplash data of month-to-month change in percentages:
The trend becomes better visible when comparing the current month to the same month a year earlier. Year-over-year, spending rose 3.7% in January, which is still fairly solid, but the trend is down from the red-hot pace in mid-2018, which had peaked with 5.4% increases in July and August. As the chart shows, any overshoot of 5% is eventually followed by an undershoot:
On an inflation-adjusted basis, “real” consumer spending without the volatile sectors of food and energy increased 2.4% from a year ago, also in the middle of the range since 2011. The chart below shows “real” consumer spending excluding food and energy, in inflation-adjusted dollars. Note the little dimple at the end of the line, but dimples like this are not that unusual. For a downturn in consumer spending that is big enough to turn GDP growth negative (recessionary environment), we would have to see a larger and sustained dimple:
Fed’s favorite inflation measure near target
The Fed’s preferred inflation indicator, the PCE price index without food and energy, for January was also released this morning. The year-over-year increase of 1.8% is just two notches below the Fed’s target (not a “minimum” but a “target”) of 2.0%. The oil bust that re-started last September is gently working its way into services, such as transportation services, via lower fuel prices. But this measure of inflation that the Fed constantly cites remains at the upper portion of the range since 2011, and the bond market might be in for a surprise on the inflation front as the effects of the oil bust are getting washed out of the year-over-year comparisons:
And the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow – after a widely mediatized horrible start for Q1 on very little data because most was delayed – has been picking up the flow of delayed data. From the original estimates for Q1 of 0.3% GDP growth, it rose today to 1.7%, which is in a range that makes sense:
Much of the data for Q1, including the all-important data for February and March consumer spending, are still not available, and it’s still too early to draw conclusions. But the trends show slowing growth, heading back to post-Financial-Crisis normal, without signs of a recession at the moment.
Possible Typo: “Personal income in December had spiked by an inexplicable 1% from November. … Negative numbers being rare in this metric, it caused all kinds of gyration in the media. ”
The text describes a negative number, but none is presented. Which number was negative?
No typo, just shitty phrasing: a dangling “it” :-]
I think I got that fixed now. Thanks.
The issue will it be an inflation based recession? If it is then QE is not going to fix anything. If inflation runs at a steep premium to rates that is significant, even if both are low nominally.
AB,
QE won’t fix anything, regardless.
China is discovering this now. A $685B credit injection barely registered. Credit addiction, like any substance addiction, requires ever greater quantities to obtain the same high.
At this stage, additional debt issued is simply to pay off older debt. European banks will likely partake of TLTRO-III to repay borrowings under TLTRO-II (which mature next year).
Doesn’t mean QE won’t be proposed as the fix again.
Kudlow just called for a rate reduction. Ha Ha Ha
This tells me even the cheerleaders know that everything is running on borrowed time and outright confiscation.
Weimar, here we come.
I saw that, too. Hawkish Gradualism on the way up, reckless addition on the way down.
And Yellen says the Fed should buy stocks and corporate bonds…of course it should, Janet. If only you had done that we’d be just like Japan and Europe.
Jerome Powell supposedly once said there has to be an off ramp to QE.
I think he, and we, have learned that Hawkish Gradualism if not that off ramp…but in fact quite the opposite – an guarantee of enteral on ramps.
And now, sit back and watch how the Fed cuts rates with it’s legendary Hawkish Gradualism….NOT.
If you blink you might miss how fast the Fed gets to zero.
Kudlow is a nutcake – a card-carrying TV personality nutcake.
“… weaker than last year, but it’s still growth”.
This is like being told last year, that you have terminal cancer.
Yet the doctor says the good news this year is, it’s slowed down!
Kind of brings to mind ZH’s moniker of:
“On a long enough timeline the survival rate for everyone drops to zero”.
Or how about Ben Burn-the-Banky’s “Green Shoots”!
Its the fundamentals that matter. Globally? They bad going to worse.
4.2% income growth (aggregate) is about 1.5% real per-capita growth, after factoring out 2% for inflation and about 0.7% in population growth. That’s not awesome (especially if inflation is higher), but for an aging population it’s not bad.
Some of the income growth reflects more people getting to work. Total employment is rising relative to total population (FRED data, Civilian Employment / Total Population). The graph says the US is still a year or two below the peaks of 1990, 2000 and 2007.
The growth downshift from higher levels could be due to the aging-out of the tax cut (paycheck boost). That’s no longer goosing year-over-year comparisons.
Those who came of age during the Great Recession seem to have worked past it. Know a lot of people having children, some belatedly, but all ready to spend money to raise the next generation.
It’s spring, the weather is good, things are blooming, the youth are enjoying Spring Break… while the world has its usual share of problems, and the US has its share as well, nothing seems too dire at the moment! (Famous last words?)
Also consider the 1.5% growth is way overstated. Spending growth is ultimately tied to GDP growth, so it matters how much of the GDP growth is attributable to unsustainable increases in debt. Subtract out the excess of debt growth over GDP growth, and then what do you get?
The growth in debt should include personal, corporate, and government debt, including growth in unfunded liabilities.
Whatever the real “growth” is, we know it’s a big negative that nobody wants to admit to.
I don’t think that credit growth and inflation are disconnected. It’s the credit growth that drives the inflation, and some of that is needed so the financial gears don’t break. So you can take 2% off of credit growth just as you can personal income.
Also, a certain amount of credit growth is needed due to larger population. New people need money just like the rest of us, otherwise there’d be deflation. That’s another 0.7%.
Next, a large portion of US$ credit growth ends up overseas (trade deficit), and doesn’t cause inflation at home. That is in large part because others can’t trust their own money and prefer the US$ (hello Venezuela, Argentina, Zimbabwe…), or need US$ reserves to maintain public confidence in theirs (hello China). That isn’t a sustainability issue in the US.
Take those away and things are not so bad. And since it’s now spring and not winter :), we don’t have to worry about the unfunded liabilities (yet)! Some cities and states will undoubtedly blow themselves up, leaving everyone with unmet expectations, but they’ll cope. And the painful examples will help everyone else sort out their liabilities sooner rather than blowing up.
Let’s say growth is 1.5%. Is it a problem that pensions assume 7% return and the stock market has even higher returns baked in? Seems to me there’s a reckoning on the horizon.
Best quarter in America in a long time
its starting ro look like venezueala
https://www.bloomberg.com/quote/IBVC:IND
204.000.000%
Wages up almost 5% for the year. The stock market ripping higher every day. Record and ever-increasing corporate profits (almost $200 per S&P 500 share now projected in earnings – this is up almost 4X from pre-crisis earnings). Everything is running red hot and Americans don’t even blink at the $50,000 price tag for a new pick-up or $1,000,000 price tag for a house.
Everyone is getting rich – except me. I need to save every dollar I can to try to keep up with relentless inflation and a stagnant wage. But congratulations to the rest of you, I hear you are living the life.
Sour grapes? You bet.
Van: It might not be much consolation but I know where you’re coming from. Retired, no debt and living on a fixed income sucks too. Available credit up the wazoo but doesn’t do much good if you are old school and dedicated to living within your means and paying your bills.
On the other hand, if I knew I was terminally ill I’d max out the cards and go ape $hit while it lasted.
Cheers
My sister always said that when she got really old she was going to start robbing banks.
CK: As evidenced by the last 10 years White Collar crime pays better + you get to keep the money. ;)
Kinda like banks robbing your sister :)
It depends the reason. Some people it is to hit back and money is secondary. You have then to be prepared to live a life of outlaw even if you are not caught (which is different) , or go to jail (which I think must be miserable), or to take a bullet (which is sort of sad) . So a long time ago I lived this, I don’t say how but I used no weapon just a chat with the manager and it’s ok ( and the news they said how and someone copied and went to jail :-( ) . It is not a good idea really, and events after were very unusual, things like getting off a train and police van pulls up and many armed police jump out and run at me, around me, then past me. Or you find a place that is quiet after, and you have one neighbour only, and he invites you for a drink, and you ask what he does and he is chief of police for the city , says he can check my record if I would like. Good person too. So you know it’s all a bit different and you end up in another world if you don’t get jailed or shot. I just don’t recommend anyone do this. Statutory limits now, but still you don’t know what the authorities can come up with, they don’t forget.
Funny I was thinking the same today!
As I get closer to retirement and the FED likely to lower rates to near zero AKA “do anything it takes” I should just borrow the maximum I can.
Leverage up and cash it all out where it can’t never be found. Then just go BK.
Why not I ask as it’s pointless playing by the old rules of sensible financial management i.e. no debt, live within means.
Mike T. FWIW I’ve heard that casinos make great ” washing
machines” for certain types of ” laundry”. Apparently you don’t get the same “shrinkage” of your laundry as in other
” mechanisms” if you catch my drift.
Thought about it but it would be hard looking at the man in the
mirror every day.
Van, you should be thanking the Federal Reserve for having the courage to inflate asset prices. Once the rich have all the wealth, they may feel generous and trickle some to you. It may take a while though because with stocks continually rising the money goes there first.
There is some soothing relief for your pain: REALITY. Despite all the financial engineering, S&P 500 Q4 EPS ticked up just 3% year-over-year, worst growth since Q2 2016. And heading lower for Q1, as EPS estimates for Q1 have been cut by the largest amount since Q1 2016 (FactSet).
Interesting how consistently cheating on the published inflation numbers makes the numbers like ‘inflation adjusted personal income’ look so good.
Here’s a couple of fact checks. If inflation is 2%, then the price of a gallon of milk should only go from $2.00 to $2.04. How’s that check with reality? And of course, that inflation adjusted personal income chart makes it look like the whole nation is so very rich and everyone is ready for an early retirement and a middle age of visiting Tahiti and a grand tour of Europe. Yep, that sounds like the reality I see around me in the trailer park every day.
The price of a gallon of milk or a dozen eggs fluctuates wildly, going up and down based on all kinds of market conditions. Prices of eggs at Trader Joe’s plunged 50% over the past couple of years and are back where they had been years ago. To quote you: “How’s that check with reality?”
Real income growth is 2.9% and all you hear in the MSM is recession, recession, recession.
Oooohhh kay.
Really have tried to expand my redneck knowledge from owning land, properties v.s. stocks & bonds.
Waded into the online sites.
What a bunch of gloom & doom people. I have no idea how most have
the will or energy to get out of bed in the morning.
Self employeed: 1) health insurance dropped by 350.00/month
2.) Diesel price for my equipment: a wash or slightly
higher…though I remember well the +$4.00/gal.
days.
3.) the 1000 insurance policies we carry for the
business….another wash.
4.) Office costs, down by about 150.00/month…able
eliminate lines, improved cell packages for field.
5.) Will do this as long as I’m fit to do so. If I still wish
to keep working….I’ll start a business that does not
require the physical work of this one. 56yrs
young, changed my diet long ago to stay fit for
work & fun.
Its incredible the opportunities out there today. Recessions, housing depression, have always found a way to stay in business.
The great debt reset will be no different….I’ll just be a little older.
Let’s be real here ,hyperinflation already happened IMO .Some of my stocks are up 600% since 2009 and my house went from 100.000 dollars to 350 000 well over 100% .Also my box of cereal used to be 1000gr for 5.00 dollars it’s still 5 dollars but for 500gr that’s 100% increase there too
I understand hyperinflation to be anything above 50% I’m sure if the dow was at 500.000 S&P at 50.000 people would be excited but it would just be a repeat of every other hyperinflationary episode whereby stock markets and realestate explode to the upside tremendously ,,trust me American people won’t be dancing then ,a sharply rising stock market and realestate beware ,it’s actually not a good sign
Venezueala hyperinflation happening now and their stock market is up
204,000.%